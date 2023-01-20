2023 BAFTA Nominations: All Quiet on the Western Front Dominates with 14 Nominations

TAGGED AS: Awards, movies, Nominations
The nominees for the 76th British Academy Film Awards were announced on Thursday, January 19, hosted by Haley Atwell and Toheeb Jimoh, and an unlikely leader emerged from the pack. Netflix’s German-language adaptation of All Quiet on the Western Front tied the record for most nominations ever received by a non-English language film (the other film was 2000’s Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon) with a total of 14, landing recognition in most major categories, including Best Film, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay. Two other awards season favorites, Everything Everywhere All at Once and The Banshees of Inisherin, also came up big with 10 nominations each, while Elvis scored a total of nine nominations — all three joined All Quiet in the Best Film category, rounded out by Tár.
The biggest surprises were the lack of recognition for Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans (one nomination), James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water (two nominations), and Sarah Polley’s Women Talking (no nominations), among others.
The BAFTAs will be awarded on February 19, 2023 in a ceremony held at the Royal Festival Hall in London’s Southbank Centre, marking the first time they will not be held at the Royal Albert Hall.
Read on for the full list of 2022 EE British Academy Film Awards winners.
92% All Quiet on the Western Front (2022)
97% The Banshees of Inisherin (2022)
77% Elvis (2022)
95% Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022)
90% Tár (2022)
96% Aftersun (2022)
85% Brian and Charles (2022)
45% Empire of Light (2022)
93% Good Luck to You, Leo Grande (2022)
95% Living (2022)
92% Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical (2022)
75% See How They Run (2022)
82% The Swimmers (2022)
87% The Wonder (2022)
Aftersun, Charlotte Wells (writer/director)
Blue Jean, Georgia Oakley (writer/director), Hélène Sifre (producer)
Electric Malady, Marie Lidén (director)
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, Katy Brand (writer)
Rebellion, Elena Sánchez Bellot (director), Maia Kenworthy (director)
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Corsage
Decision to Leave
The Quiet Girl
All that Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
Moonage Daydream
Navalny
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
All Quiet on the Western Front, Edward Berger
The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh
Decision to Leave, Park Chan-wook
Everything Everywhere All at Once, Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
Tár, Todd Field
The Woman King, Gina Prince-Bythewood
The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh
Everything Everywhere All at Once, Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
The Fabelmans, Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg
Tár, Todd Field
Triangle of Sadness, Ruben Östlund
All Quiet on the Western Front, Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell
Living, Kazuo Ishiguro
The Quiet Girl, Colm Bairéad
She Said, Rebecca Lenkiewicz
The Whale, Samuel D. Hunter
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler, Till
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Daryl McCormack, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Dolly de Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Carey Mulligan, She Said
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Albrecht Schuch, All Quiet on the Western Front
Michael Ward, Empire of Light
All Quiet on the Western Front, Volker Bertelmann
Babylon, Justin Hurwitz
The Banshees of Inisherin, Carter Burwell
Everything Everywhere All at Once, Son Lux
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Alexandre Desplat
Aftersun, Lucy Pardee
All Quiet on the Western Front, Simone Bär
Elvis, Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamian
Everything Everywhere All at Once, Sarah Halley Finn
Triangle of Sadness, Pauline Hansson
All Quiet on the Western Front, James Friend
The Batman, Greig Fraser
Elvis, Mandy Walker
Empire of Light, Roger Deakins
Top Gun: Maverick, Claudio Miranda
All Quiet on the Western Front, Sven Budelmann
The Banshees of Inisherin, Mikkel E.G. Nielsen
Elvis, Jonathan Redmond, Matt Villa
Everything Everywhere All at Once, Paul Rogers
Top Gun: Maverick, Eddie Hamilton
All Quiet on the Western Front, Christian M. Goldbeck, Ernestine Hipper
Babylon, Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino
The Batman, James Chinlund, Lee Sandales
Elvis, Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Curt Enderle, Guy Davis
All Quiet on the Western Front, Lisy Christl
Amsterdam, J.R. Hawbaker, Albert Wolsky
Babylon, Mary Zophres
Elvis, Catherine Martin
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, Jenny Beavon
All Quiet on the Western Front, Heike Merker
The Batman, Naomi Donne, Mike Marino, Zoe Tahir
Elvis, Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Louise Coulston, Shane Thomas
Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical, Naomi Donne, Barrie Gower, Sharon Martin
The Whale, Anne Marie Bradley, Judy Chin, Adrien Morot
All Quiet on the Western Front, Lars Ginzel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil, Markus Stemler
Avatar: The Way of Water, Christopher Boyes, Michael Hedges, Julian Howarth, Gary Summers, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle
Elvis, Michael Keller, David Lee, Andy Nelson, Wayne Pashley
Tár, Deb Adair, Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Steve Single, Roland Winke
Top Gun: Maverick, Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Mark Taylor, Mark Weingarten
All Quiet on the Western Front, Markus Frank, Kamil Jafar, Viktor Müller, Frank Petzold
Avatar: The Way of Water, Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri, Eric Saindon
The Batman, Russell Earl, Dan Lemmon, Anders Langlands, Dominic Tuohy
Everything Everywhere All at Once, Benjamin Brewer, Ethan Feldbau, Jonathan Kombrinck, Zak Stoltz
Top Gun: Maverick, Seth Hill, Scott R. Fisher, Bryan Litson, Ryan Tudhope
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse, Peter Baynton, Charlie Mackesy, Cara Speller, Hannah Minghella
Middle Watch, John Stevenson, Aiesha Penwarden, Giles Healy
Your Mountain Is Waiting, Hannah Jacobs, Zoe Muslim, Harriet Gillian
The Ballad of Olive Morris, Alex Kayode-Kay
Bazigaga, Jo Ingabire Moys, Stephanie Charmail
Bus Girl, Jessica Henwick, Louise Palmkvist Hansen
A Drifting Up, Jacob Lee
An Irish Goodbye, Tom Berkeley, Ross White
Aimee Lou Wood
Daryl McCormack
Emma Mackey
Naomi Ackie
Sheila Atim