2022 Producers Guild Awards Nominations: The Full List

The Producers Guild of America unveiled their annual nominations this morning, and our awards season frontrunner The Power of the Dog secured a nod alongside Dune, Belfast, and Don’t Look Up. The surprise of the morning was Aaron Sorkin’s Being The Ricardos, which secured a nomination over more commercial offerings. No Time To Die, Spider-man: No Way Home, and House of Gucci were all big winners at the box office in 2021 but failed to be honored by the group, which often rewards box office successes. Today’s nominees are not guaranteed to mirror the Academy’s Best Picture category, but the the PGAs are a fairly reliable indicator of Oscar potential, so these films are on the presumptive short list. On the Television side, familiar favorites Ted Lasso, Mare of Easttown, Squid Game, and Succession were also recognized.
As we inch closer to the conclusion of another hybrid awards season, we now have a firmer grasp of how things will land when the Academy announces its nominations on February 8th. Read on for the full list of PGA Awards nominees below!
Being the Ricardos
Producer: Todd Black, p.g.a.
Belfast
Producers: Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik, Tamar Thomas
CODA
Producers: Philippe Rousselet, p.g.a., Fabrice Gianfermi, p.g.a., Patrick Wachsberger, p.g.a.
Don’t Look Up
Producers: Adam McKay, p.g.a., Kevin Messick, p.g.a.
Dune
Producers: Mary Parent, p.g.a., Cale Boyter, p.g.a., Denis Villeneuve, p.g.a.
King Richard
Producers: Tim White, p.g.a., Trevor White, p.g.a., Will Smith, p.g.a.
Licorice Pizza
Producers: Sara Murphy, Paul Thomas Anderson, Adam Somner
The Power of the Dog
Producers: Jane Campion, p.g.a., Tanya Seghatchian, p.g.a., Emile Sherman, p.g.a. & Iain Canning, p.g.a., Roger Frappier, p.g.a.
tick, tick…BOOM!
Producers: Julie Oh, p.g.a., Lin-Manuel Miranda, p.g.a.
West Side Story
Producers: Steven Spielberg, p.g.a., Kristie Macosko Krieger, p.g.a.
Ascension
Producers: Jessica Kingdon, Kira Simon-Kennedy, Nathan Truesdell
The First Wave
*Eligibility Determination Pending*
Flee
*Eligibility Determination Pending*
In The Same Breath
Producers: Nanfu Wang, Jialing Zhang, Julie Goldman & Christopher Clements, Carolyn Hepburn
The Rescue
*Eligibility Determination Pending*
Simple As Water
Producers: Robin Hessman, Megan Mylan
Summer Of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Producers: Joseph Patel, p.g.a., David Dinerstein, p.g.a., Robert Fyvolent, p.g.a.
Writing With Fire
Producers: Rintu Thomas, Sushmit Ghosh
Encanto
Producers: Yvett Merino, p.g.a., Clark Spencer, p.g.a.
Luca
Producers: Andrea Warren, p.g.a.
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Producers: Phil Lord, p.g.a. & Christopher Miller, p.g.a., Kurt Albrecht, p.g.a.
Raya and the Last Dragon
Producers: Osnat Shurer, p.g.a., Peter Del Vecho, p.g.a.
Sing 2
Producers: Chris Meledandri, p.g.a., Janet Healy, p.g.a.
The Handmaid’s Tale
*Eligibility Determination Pending*
The Morning Show
*Eligibility Determination Pending*
Squid Game
*Eligibility Determination Pending*
Succession
*Eligibility Determination Pending*
Yellowstone
*Eligibility Determination Pending*
Cobra Kai
*Eligibility Determination Pending*
Curb Your Enthusiasm
*Eligibility Determination Pending*
Hacks
Producers: Jen Statsky, Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, Michael Schur, David Miner, Morgan Sackett, Joanna Calo, Andrew Law, David Hyman, Joe Mande, Jessica Chaffin
Only Murders in the Building
*Eligibility Determination Pending*
Ted Lasso
*Eligibility Determination Pending*
Dopesick
*Eligibility Determination Pending*
Mare of Easttown
*Eligibility Determination Pending*
The Underground Railroad
*Eligibility Determination Pending*
WandaVision
*Eligibility Determination Pending*
The White Lotus
*Eligibility Determination Pending*
8-Bit Christmas
Producers: Tim White, p.g.a. & Trevor White, p.g.a., Allan Mandelbaum, p.g.a.
Come From Away
Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*
Oslo
Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*
Single All the Way
Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*
Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free
Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*
60 Minutes
Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*
Allen v. Farrow
Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*
The Beatles: Get Back
Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*
Queer Eye
Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy
Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Season 27)
Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*
Dave Chappelle: The Closer
Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Season 8)
Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (Season 7)
Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*
Saturday Night Live (Season 47)
Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*
America’s Got Talent (Season 16)
Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*
Nailed It! (Seasons 5 & 6)
Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*
RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 13)
Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*
Top Chef (Season 18)
Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*
The Voice (Season 20)
Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*
The Producers Guild Awards winners will be presented on March 24th at 5pm PST during their virtual show.