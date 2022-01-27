Trophy Talk

2022 Producers Guild Awards Nominations: The Full List

Netflix dominates the film category while notable releases like Spider-Man: No Way Home and House of Gucci are nowhere to be found, and fan favorites Squid Game, Ted Lasso, Succession, and Cobra Kai make the cut in TV.

King Richard

(Photo by Chiabella James/©Warner Bros.)

The Producers Guild of America unveiled their annual nominations this morning, and our awards season frontrunner The Power of the Dog secured a nod alongside Dune, Belfast, and Don’t Look Up. The surprise of the morning was Aaron Sorkin’s Being The Ricardos, which secured a nomination over more commercial offerings. No Time To Die, Spider-man: No Way Home, and House of Gucci were all big winners at the box office in 2021 but failed to be honored by the group, which often rewards box office successes. Today’s nominees are not guaranteed to mirror the Academy’s Best Picture category, but the the PGAs are a fairly reliable indicator of Oscar potential, so these films are on the presumptive short list. On the Television side, familiar favorites Ted Lasso, Mare of Easttown, Squid Game, and Succession were also recognized.

As we inch closer to the conclusion of another hybrid awards season, we now have a firmer grasp of how things will land when the Academy announces its nominations on February 8th. Read on for the full list of PGA Awards nominees below!

The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

Being the Ricardos
Producer: Todd Black, p.g.a.

Belfast
Producers: Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik, Tamar Thomas

CODA
Producers: Philippe Rousselet, p.g.a., Fabrice Gianfermi, p.g.a., Patrick Wachsberger, p.g.a.

Don’t Look Up
Producers: Adam McKay, p.g.a., Kevin Messick, p.g.a.

Dune
Producers: Mary Parent, p.g.a., Cale Boyter, p.g.a., Denis Villeneuve, p.g.a.

King Richard
Producers: Tim White, p.g.a., Trevor White, p.g.a., Will Smith, p.g.a.

Licorice Pizza
Producers: Sara Murphy, Paul Thomas Anderson, Adam Somner

The Power of the Dog
Producers: Jane Campion, p.g.a., Tanya Seghatchian, p.g.a., Emile Sherman, p.g.a. & Iain Canning, p.g.a., Roger Frappier, p.g.a.

tick, tick…BOOM!
Producers: Julie Oh, p.g.a., Lin-Manuel Miranda, p.g.a.

West Side Story
Producers: Steven Spielberg, p.g.a., Kristie Macosko Krieger, p.g.a.

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures

Ascension
Producers: Jessica Kingdon, Kira Simon-Kennedy, Nathan Truesdell

The First Wave
*Eligibility Determination Pending*

Flee
*Eligibility Determination Pending*

In The Same Breath
Producers: Nanfu Wang, Jialing Zhang, Julie Goldman & Christopher Clements, Carolyn Hepburn

The Rescue
*Eligibility Determination Pending*

Simple As Water
Producers: Robin Hessman, Megan Mylan

Summer Of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Producers: Joseph Patel, p.g.a., David Dinerstein, p.g.a., Robert Fyvolent, p.g.a.

Writing With Fire
Producers: Rintu Thomas, Sushmit Ghosh

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

Encanto
Producers: Yvett Merino, p.g.a., Clark Spencer, p.g.a.

Luca
Producers: Andrea Warren, p.g.a.

The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Producers: Phil Lord, p.g.a. & Christopher Miller, p.g.a., Kurt Albrecht, p.g.a.

Raya and the Last Dragon
Producers: Osnat Shurer, p.g.a., Peter Del Vecho, p.g.a.

Sing 2
Producers: Chris Meledandri, p.g.a., Janet Healy, p.g.a.

The Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama

The Handmaid’s Tale 
*Eligibility Determination Pending*

The Morning Show 
*Eligibility Determination Pending*

Squid Game 
*Eligibility Determination Pending*

Succession 
*Eligibility Determination Pending*

Yellowstone 
*Eligibility Determination Pending*

The Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy

Cobra Kai
*Eligibility Determination Pending*

Curb Your Enthusiasm 
*Eligibility Determination Pending*

Hacks 
Producers: Jen Statsky, Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, Michael Schur, David Miner, Morgan Sackett, Joanna Calo, Andrew Law, David Hyman, Joe Mande, Jessica Chaffin

Only Murders in the Building
*Eligibility Determination Pending*

Ted Lasso
*Eligibility Determination Pending*

The David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited Series Television

Dopesick
*Eligibility Determination Pending*

Mare of Easttown
*Eligibility Determination Pending*

​​The Underground Railroad
*Eligibility Determination Pending*

WandaVision
*Eligibility Determination Pending*

The White Lotus
*Eligibility Determination Pending*

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures

8-Bit Christmas
Producers: Tim White, p.g.a. & Trevor White, p.g.a., Allan Mandelbaum, p.g.a.

Come From Away
Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

Oslo
Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

Single All the Way
Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free
Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

60 Minutes
Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

Allen v. Farrow
Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

The Beatles: Get Back 
Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

Queer Eye
Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy 
Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Season 27)
Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

Dave Chappelle: The Closer
Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Season 8)
Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (Season 7)
Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

Saturday Night Live (Season 47)
Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

America’s Got Talent (Season 16)
Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

Nailed It! (Seasons 5 & 6)
Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 13)
Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

Top Chef (Season 18)
Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

The Voice (Season 20)
Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

The Producers Guild Awards winners will be presented on March 24th at 5pm PST during their virtual show.

