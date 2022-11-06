2022 Holiday TV Calendar

TAGGED AS: Christmas, Hallmark Christmas movies, Lifetime Christmas movies, movies, streaming, television, TV
If it’s one thing we can all count on, it’s the loads of holiday-themed programming available for viewing throughout this festive season. It can honestly get a bit overwhelming. Don’t fret, Rotten Tomatoes is here to help keep track of them. Below, is our 2022 guide to all the holiday shows and movies premiering on broadcast, cable, and streaming services in November and December.
Gearing up for the festive season in November are some highly-anticipated originals, including Tim Allen’s The Santa Clauses TV series, dropping on November 16 to Disney+, the long-awaited return of Peter Billingsley as Ralphie in A Christmas Story Christmas, coming to HBO Max on November 17, and Apple TV+’s Charles Dickens musical Spirited, starring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds, premiering on November 18. 24-hour marathons of Elf and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation will close out the month on TNT and TBS.
December is jam-packed with holiday goodies, including Freeform’s annual 25 Days of Christmas programming lineup, with holiday classics (like The Santa Clause trilogy, Home Alone, Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, and more) slated for each night of the month. For all the Peanuts and Snoopy–themed goodness your heart desires, Apple TV+ is gifting the beloved animated characters in a collection of classic and new specials for the whole family. And let’s not forget the bevy of holiday original movies from Hallmark Channel and Lifetime, coming all season long.
If you’re looking for Rankin/Bass specials like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Frosty the Snowman, they’re available to purchase on Vudu and other video on demand services.
Bookmark this page to check back on titles coming through New Year’s Day.
NOVEMBER
Wednesday, Nov. 2
-- Donna Hay Christmas Disney+
Thursday, Nov. 3
-- -- A Wesley Christmas (2022) BET+
Friday, Nov. 4
-- -- Unperfect Christmas Wish (2021) 7 p.m., UPtv
-- -- A Magical Christmas Village (2022) 8 p.m., Hallmark Channel
Saturday, Nov. 5
-- -- Christmas in the Pines (2021) 7 p.m., UPtv
-- -- Lights, Camera, Christmas! (2022) 8 p.m., Hallmark Channel
-- -- A Royal Christmas on Ice (2022) 8 p.m., Great American Family
-- -- A Maple Valley Christmas (2022) 10 p.m., HMM
Sunday, Nov. 6
-- -- A Christmas Masquerade (2022) 7 p.m., UPtv
-- -- 8 p.m., Hallmark Channel
-- Christmas Cookie Challenge: Season 6 (2022) 8 p.m., Food Network
-- -- Well Suited for Christmas (2022) 8 p.m., Lifetime
-- -- Love at the Christmas Contest (2022) 8p.m., Great American Family
-- Holiday Wars 9 p.m., Food Network
Monday, Nov. 7
-- Holiday Baking Championship 8 p.m., Food Network
-- Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown 10 p.m., Food Network
Tuesday, Nov. 8
-- -- The Claus Family 2 (2021) Netflix
Thursday, Nov. 10
-- -- Falling for Christmas (2022) Netflix
-- -- The First Noelle (2022) BET+
-- -- Christmas on Mistletoe Lake (2022) 8 p.m., Lifetime
Friday, Nov. 11
-- -- Designing Christmas (-1) Discovery+
-- -- A Christmas Open House (2022) Discovery+
-- -- A Gingerbread Christmas (2022) Discovery+
-- -- One Delicious Christmas (-1) Discovery+
-- -- The Christmas Retreat (2022) 7 p.m., UPtv
-- -- In Merry Measure (2022) 8 p.m., Hallmark Channel
Saturday, Nov. 12
-- -- Santa Camp (2022) HBO Max
-- -- A Tiny Home Christmas (2022) 7 p.m., UPtv
-- -- Reindeer Games Homecoming (2022) 8 p.m., Lifetime
-- -- The Royal Nanny (2022) 8 p.m., Hallmark Channel
-- -- A Merry Christmas Wish (2022) 8 p.m., Great American Family
-- -- Our Italian Christmas Memories (2022) 10 p.m., HMM
Sunday, Nov. 13
-- 40% My Best Friend's Christmas (2019) 8 p.m., Great American Family
-- -- Six Degrees of Santa (2022) 8 p.m., Lifetime
-- -- Christmas at the Golden Dragon (2022) 8 p.m., Hallmark Channel
Wednesday, Nov. 16
-- The Santa Clauses: Season 1 (2022) Disney+
Thursday, Nov. 17
-- -- A Christmas Story Christmas (2022) HBO Max
-- -- Christmas With You (2022) Netflix
-- -- Christmas Party Crashers (2022) BET+
-- -- Sweet Navidad (2021) 8 p.m., Lifetime
Friday, Nov. 18
-- The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition : Season 5 Netflix
-- -- Best in Snow (2022) Disney+
-- -- Spirited (2022) Apple TV+
100% Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock: Season 1 (2022) Apple TV+
-- -- Inventing the Christmas Prince (2022) 8 p.m., Hallmark Channel
-- -- A Country Christmas Harmony (2022) 8 p.m., Lifetime
Saturday, Nov. 19
-- -- The Holiday Switch (2022) 7 p.m., UPtv
-- -- Santa Bootcamp (2022) 8 p.m., Lifetime
-- -- Christmas in Pine Valley (2022) 8 p.m., Great American Family
-- -- Three Wise Men and a Baby (2022) 8 p.m., Hallmark Channel
-- -- Long Lost Christmas (2022) 10 p.m., HMM
Sunday, Nov. 20
-- -- Christmas Lucky Charm (2022) 7 p.m., UPtv
-- -- A Show-Stopping Christmas (2021) 8 p.m., Lifetime
-- -- My Favorite Christmas Tree (2022) 8 p.m., Great American Family
-- -- When I Think of Christmas (2022) 8 p.m., Hallmark Channel
-- -- A Waltons Thanksgiving (2022) 8 p.m., The CW
-- Small Town Christmas : The Harvest Special, 9 p.m., UPtv
Monday, Nov. 21
My Little Pony: Winter Wishday, Netflix – This all new My Little Pony holiday special will find Zipp, Sunny, Izzy, Ruby and Hitch embarking on a wintry adventure.
Wednesday, Nov. 23
-- -- Christmas on Mistletoe Farm (2022) Netflix
Thursday, Nov. 24
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, 9 a.m., NBC and Peacock – The 96th edition of the annual celebration will be hosted by Today’s Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker.
-- -- The Christmas Clapback (2022) BET+
-- -- Holiday Hideaway (2022) BET+
-- -- The Sound of Christmas (2022) BET+
-- 11% A Christmas Mystery (2014) HBO Max
-- -- Baking All the Way (2022) 8 p.m., Lifetime
-- -- My Southern Family Christmas (2022) 8 p.m., Hallmark Channel
Friday, Nov. 25
-- -- The Hip Hop Nutcracker (2022) Disney+
Steppin' Into the Holiday
(2022)
8 p.m., Lifetime
-- -- A Royal Corgi Christmas (2022) 8 p.m., Hallmark Channel
Saturday, Nov. 26
85% 79% Elf (2003) Thanksgiving 24-hour marathon
-- -- A Tale of Two Christmases (2022) 6 p.m., Hallmark Channel
-- -- Faith Heist: A Christmas Caper (2022) 8 p.m., Bounce
-- -- Someday at Christmas (2021) 8 p.m., Great American Family
-- -- The 12 Days of Christmas Eve (2022) 8 p.m., Lifetime
-- -- Haul Out the Holly (2022) 8 p.m., Hallmark Channel
Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas
(2022)
10 p.m., HMM
Sunday, Nov. 27
68% 86% National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989) Thanksgiving 24-hour marathon, TNT
-- -- A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe (2022) 6 p.m., Hallmark Channel
-- -- A Holiday Spectacular (2022) 8 p.m., Hallmark Channel
Monday, Nov. 28
The Action Pack Saves Christmas, Netflix – The Action Pack teams up with Santa Claus to save the day when greedy Teddy Von Taker plots to steal all the Christmas cheer from Hope Springs.
-- The Great Christmas Light Fight: Season 10 (2022) 8 p.m., ABC
Tuesday, Nov. 29
Love Actually: 20 Years Later – A Diane Sawyer/ABC News Special, 8 p.m., ABC – ABC News anchor Diane Sawyer will have a primetime special to mark the 20th anniversary of the making of the holiday classic Love Actually.
(Photo by CBS)
-- -- Reindeer in Here (2022) 9 p.m., CBS
Wednesday, Nov. 30
Christmas in Rockefeller Center, 8-10 p.m. ET, NBC – NBC heralds the arrival of the holidays with a dazzling display of musical talents, star-studded surprises and the lighting of the world’s most famous Christmas tree for the 90th “Christmas in Rockefeller Center.”
Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around, 10-11 p.m. ET, NBC – The Emmy and Grammy Award-winning talk show host Kelly Clarkson hosts a holiday special featuring music performances, exciting duets and special guests while she shares her traditions and gives back to those in need. (Originally aired in 2021)
DECEMBER
Thursday, Dec. 1
-- -- Rolling Into Christmas (2022) BET+
Friday, Dec. 2
-- -- Scrooge: A Christmas Carol (2022) Netflix [movie] (after a theatrical release)
-- -- Christmas in the WIlds (2021) 7 p.m., UPtv
-- -- Cloudy With a Chance of Christmas (2022) 8 p.m., Lifetime
-- -- A Big Fat Family Christmas (2022) 8 p.m., Hallmark Channel
Saturday, Dec. 3
Christmas on the Slopes, 7 p.m., UPtv [movie] – After a disappointing restaurant opening and an embarrassing break-up, a celebrity chef takes her first real Christmas vacation. When she wanders into the kitchen at a luxury resort and is mistaken for the sous chef by the handsome, but grouchy, head chef, their chemistry sparks a holiday romance. But will everything blow up when the head chef learns the truth about her? Stars Soma Chhaya and Olivier Renaud.
-- -- A New Orleans Noel (2022) 8 p.m., Lifetime
-- -- A Fabled Holiday (2022) 8 p.m., Hallmark Channel
-- -- The Holiday Stocking (2022) 10 p.m., HMM
Sunday, Dec. 4
Christmas on the Rocks, 7 p.m., UPtv [movie] – A ski-lodge event manager’s task of hosting a corporate Christmas party goes awry when the resort is cut off by a snowstorm and the hard-to-please CEO turns out to be an old flame.
-- -- Merry Textmas (2022) 8 p.m., Lifetime
-- -- Undercover Holiday (2022) 8 p.m., Hallmark Channel
-- -- Fit for Christmas (2022) 8:00 p.m. PT/8:30 p.m. ET, CBS
Wednesday, Dec. 7
Scentsational Christmas, 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie] – Perfumer Ellie Reddy is tasked by her boss to create a holiday scent that will impress, so she decides to return to her quaint and festive family home for Christmas to find inspiration. There she meets handsome yet bookish writer, Logan Osborne, who is staying with her father at the family’s historic property, which includes her mother’s former candle-making cottage. After finding her father struggling to keep her late mother’s candle business afloat, Ellie and Logan decide to complete the orders and inadvertently bring Christmas cheer back to the town, all while falling in love. Stars Nazneen Contractor and Myke Selkin.
Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2022, 9 p.m., The CW – The annual look back at advertising’s finest will count down 12 of the world’s best holiday commercials and take a look at other great commercials.
Thursday, Dec. 8
-- -- A Miracle Before Christmas (2022) BET+
Friday Dec. 9
-- -- Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage? (2022) Disney+
-- -- It's a Wonderful Binge (2022) Hulu
-- -- The Most Colorful Time of the Year (2022) 8 p.m., Hallmark Channel
Saturday, Dec. 10
A Royal Christmas Match, 7 p.m., UPtv [movie] – Princess Camille travels to America to create a cross-cultural college exchange program and falls for professor Rhett Davis, but when she discovers he was hired by her father to keep an eye on her, she wonders if he cares more about her or his career. Stars Jordana Largy and Matthew MacCaull.
-- -- Kirk Franklin's The Night Before Christmas (2022) 8 p.m., Lifetime
-- -- Christmas Class Reunion (2022) 8 p.m., Hallmark Channel
-- -- The Gift of Peace (2022) 10 p.m., Hallmark Channel
Sunday, Dec. 11
Santa’s Got Style, 7 p.m., UPtv [movie] – When department store executive Madison is charged with coming up with a fresh idea for the holiday season, she decides that instead of a classic Santa, this year they would hire a young Santa with lots of fashionable style. But when she has a difficult time finding the perfect model, her long-time best friend Ethan throws on a beard and disguises himself as the Santa of her dreams. Stars Kathryn Davis and Franco Lo Presti.
Single and Ready to Jingle, 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie] – Emma Warner feels like she lives Christmas year-round. As the SVP of a successful toy company in Chicago, she spends 12 months a year focusing on Christmas, leaving no time for dating…or much of anything else. By the time the actual holiday rolls around, she has had enough. She asks her assistant and friend Lucy to find a tropical singles resort – somewhere she can find a guy and not think of Christmas. But due to a booking mix-up, Emma ends up in her worst nightmare – a town devoted to everything Christmas. Will Emma be able to find her joy? Stars Natasha Wilson.
-- -- The Holiday Sitter (2022) 8 p.m., Hallmark Channel
-- -- Must Love Christmas (2022) 8 p.m., Hallmark Channel
Tuesday, Dec. 13
-- Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge: Season 1 (2022) Prime Video/Freevee
Wednesday, Dec. 14
A Very Backstreet Holiday, 8 p.m., ABC – The Backstreet Boys headline this new holiday special which will find them singing songs from their brand-new holiday album along with classic hits, while celebrating the most wonderful time of the year.
Finding Harmony, 10 p.m., ABC – John Legend and David Brown partner up to transform a fractured community into a powerhouse chorus.
Thursday, Dec. 15
-- -- Blackjack Christmas (2022) BET+
-- -- Record Breaking Christmas (2022) 8 p.m., Lifetime
Friday, Dec. 16
-- -- A Christmas to Treasure (2022) 8 p.m., Lifetime
-- -- Holiday Heritage (2022) BET+
Saturday, Dec. 17
-- -- Sappy Holiday (2022) 7 p.m., UPtv
-- -- The Holiday Dating Guide (2022) 8 p.m., Lifetime
-- -- 'Twas the Night Before Christmas (2022) 8 p.m., Hallmark Channel
Sunday, Dec. 18
A Vintage Christmas, 7 p.m., UPtv [movie] – When a small town vintage store owner leaves instructions in her will for inventory to be distributed as Christmas gifts, her out-of-town niece seeks help from a handsome local in identifying recipients from the clues provided. Stars Hannah Gallway and Jeremy Walmsley.
Wrapped Up in Love, 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie] – Ashley Mackenzie has always been the preeminent “Christmas Queen” in town. From making hand-crafted decorations for the office to hosting the town’s annual Christmas sweater competition, she loves everything about the holiday … that is, until she meets her match in Ben Williams. Ben is the devilishly handsome new guy in town who loves Christmas just as much as she does—and unwittingly begins to steal her thunder. But as Ashley begins to feel like Ben is taking Christmas away from her, she is reminded of the true spirit of the holiday, and she joins forces with him to make this Christmas even more meaningful. Stars Brittany Bristow and Olivier Renaud.
The Art of Christmas, 8 p.m., GAC Family [movie] – Struggling artist Liv James accepts a teaching job at a local elementary school after her latest art show goes up in flames — literally. This new career change helps her discover more about herself and a new romance. Stars Brigitte Kingsley and Joe Towne.
-- -- Hanukkah on Rye (2022) 8 p.m., Hallmark Channel
-- -- When Christmas Was Young (2022) 8 p.m. PT/8:30 p.m. ET, CBS
Monday, Dec. 19
-- LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular: Season 1 (2022) 8 p.m., Fox
Thursday, Dec. 22
-- -- A Christmas Gift (-1) BET+
Friday, Dec. 23
5 More Sleeps ‘til Christmas, 8:30-9 p.m. ET, NBC – Inspired by Jimmy Fallon’s New York Times #1 bestselling book, The Tonight Show host narrates the animated holiday family special 5 More Sleeps ‘til Christmas. In the story about a boy whose plans are upended by some unexpected guests as Christmas morning draws near, the true spirit of the season shines through in the 30-minute primetime special the whole family will enjoy.
Saturday, Dec. 24
-- -- The Snowball Effect (2022) 7 p.m., UPtv
Sunday, Dec. 25
-- -- Christmas in Wolf Creek (2022) 7 p.m., UPtv
Monday, Dec. 26
The Year: 2022, 9 p.m., ABC – Anchored by Robin Roberts and featuring many of ABC’s top news anchors, including David Muir, Michael Strahan, George Stephanopoulos, Juju Chang, Linsey Davis, Janai Norman and Ginger Zee, the 12th annual two-hour-long special, presented by ABC News, will retrace the top stories, trends and entertainment obsessions we couldn’t get enough of in 2022.
Thursday, Dec. 29
Popstar’s Best of 2022, 8 p.m., The CW – Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton, the special will count down the greatest and most memorable moments and trends of 2022 based on polls from Popstar Magazine.
Saturday, Dec. 31
Dick Clark New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2023, 8 p.m., ABC – Hosted by Ryan Seacrest live from Times Square, the show celebrates the year’s very best in music featuring a night superstar performances. The nation’s most-watched New Year’s Eve celebration, which gives viewers a look at New Year’s celebrations from around the globe, will wrap up the holiday season and kick off Disney’s 100 Years of Wonder celebration. Details around co-hosts, performers in Times Square and additional locations will be announced closer to show night.
