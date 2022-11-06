2022 Holiday TV Calendar

(Photo by Yana Blajeva/HBO Max)

If it’s one thing we can all count on, it’s the loads of holiday-themed programming available for viewing throughout this festive season. It can honestly get a bit overwhelming. Don’t fret, Rotten Tomatoes is here to help keep track of them. Below, is our 2022 guide to all the holiday shows and movies premiering on broadcast, cable, and streaming services in November and December.

Gearing up for the festive season in November are some highly-anticipated originals, including Tim Allen’s The Santa Clauses TV series, dropping on November 16 to Disney+, the long-awaited return of Peter Billingsley as Ralphie in A Christmas Story Christmas, coming to HBO Max on November 17, and Apple TV+’s Charles Dickens musical Spirited, starring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds, premiering on November 18. 24-hour marathons of Elf and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation will close out the month on TNT and TBS.

December is jam-packed with holiday goodies, including Freeform’s annual 25 Days of Christmas programming lineup, with holiday classics (like The Santa Clause trilogy, Home Alone, Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, and more) slated for each night of the month. For all the Peanuts and Snoopy–themed goodness your heart desires, Apple TV+ is gifting the beloved animated characters in a collection of classic and new specials for the whole family. And let’s not forget the bevy of holiday original movies from Hallmark Channel and Lifetime, coming all season long.

If you’re looking for Rankin/Bass specials like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Frosty the Snowman, they’re available to purchase on Vudu and other video on demand services.

NOVEMBER

Wednesday, Nov. 2



-- Donna Hay Christmas Disney+

Thursday, Nov. 3



-- -- A Wesley Christmas (2022) BET+

Friday, Nov. 4



-- -- Unperfect Christmas Wish (2021) 7 p.m., UPtv

-- -- A Magical Christmas Village (2022) 8 p.m., Hallmark Channel

Saturday, Nov. 5



-- -- Christmas in the Pines (2021) 7 p.m., UPtv

-- -- Lights, Camera, Christmas! (2022) 8 p.m., Hallmark Channel

-- -- A Royal Christmas on Ice (2022) 8 p.m., Great American Family

Merry Swissmas, 8 p.m., Lifetime– Alex has wonderful memories of Christmas with her best friend Beth, until Beth starts dating Alex’s ex, Jesse. Because she has missed the last few Christmases with family due to her demanding job as an architect, Alex is excited to spend the holidays with her mother, Caroline, who is opening an inn in Switzerland. Much to her dismay, she learns that Jesse and Beth are also visiting for the inn’s opening. When Alex meets Liam, a single father and the manager of her mother’s inn, Liam attempts to show her all the Christmas traditions and culture of Switzerland and helps Alex open herself up to love and forgiveness this holiday season. Stars Jodie Sweetin and Tim Rozon.

-- -- A Maple Valley Christmas (2022) 10 p.m., HMM

Sunday, Nov. 6



-- -- A Christmas Masquerade (2022) 7 p.m., UPtv

-- -- 8 p.m., Hallmark Channel

-- Christmas Cookie Challenge: Season 6 (2022) 8 p.m., Food Network

-- -- Well Suited for Christmas (2022) 8 p.m., Lifetime

-- -- Love at the Christmas Contest (2022) 8p.m., Great American Family

-- Holiday Wars 9 p.m., Food Network

Monday, Nov. 7



-- Holiday Baking Championship 8 p.m., Food Network

-- Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown 10 p.m., Food Network

Tuesday, Nov. 8



-- -- The Claus Family 2 (2021) Netflix

Thursday, Nov. 10



-- -- Falling for Christmas (2022) Netflix

-- -- The First Noelle (2022) BET+

-- -- Christmas on Mistletoe Lake (2022) 8 p.m., Lifetime

Friday, Nov. 11



-- -- Designing Christmas (-1) Discovery+

-- -- A Christmas Open House (2022) Discovery+

-- -- A Gingerbread Christmas (2022) Discovery+

-- -- One Delicious Christmas (-1) Discovery+

-- -- The Christmas Retreat (2022) 7 p.m., UPtv

-- -- In Merry Measure (2022) 8 p.m., Hallmark Channel

The Dog Days of Christmas, 8 p.m., Lifetime– Aid worker Annie Blake (Georgia Flood) heads home to Vermont to spend the holidays with family. When the local animal shelter closes, Annie works to save it with the help of the local vet, Dylan (Ezekiel Simat) , who just so happens to be her old school nemesis.

Saturday, Nov. 12



-- -- Santa Camp (2022) HBO Max

-- -- A Tiny Home Christmas (2022) 7 p.m., UPtv

-- -- Reindeer Games Homecoming (2022) 8 p.m., Lifetime

-- -- The Royal Nanny (2022) 8 p.m., Hallmark Channel

-- -- A Merry Christmas Wish (2022) 8 p.m., Great American Family

-- -- Our Italian Christmas Memories (2022) 10 p.m., HMM

Sunday, Nov. 13



-- -- 7 p.m., UPtv

-- 40% My Best Friend's Christmas (2019) 8 p.m., Great American Family

-- -- Six Degrees of Santa (2022) 8 p.m., Lifetime

-- -- Christmas at the Golden Dragon (2022) 8 p.m., Hallmark Channel

Wednesday, Nov. 16



-- The Santa Clauses: Season 1 (2022) Disney+

Thursday, Nov. 17



-- -- A Christmas Story Christmas (2022) HBO Max

-- -- Christmas With You (2022) Netflix

-- -- Christmas Party Crashers (2022) BET+

-- -- Sweet Navidad (2021) 8 p.m., Lifetime

Friday, Nov. 18



-- The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition : Season 5 Netflix

-- The Roku Channel

-- -- Best in Snow (2022) Disney+

-- -- Spirited (2022) Apple TV+

100% Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock: Season 1 (2022) Apple TV+

Josh Turner: King Size Manger, 7 p.m., UPtv – Showcasing his unmistakable baritone voice, multiplatinum-selling recording artist and Grand Ole Opry star Josh Turner heralds in the holiday season with his unique interpretation of nostalgic classics as well as four original songs.

-- -- Inventing the Christmas Prince (2022) 8 p.m., Hallmark Channel

-- -- A Country Christmas Harmony (2022) 8 p.m., Lifetime

Saturday, Nov. 19



-- -- The Holiday Switch (2022) 7 p.m., UPtv

-- -- Santa Bootcamp (2022) 8 p.m., Lifetime

-- -- Christmas in Pine Valley (2022) 8 p.m., Great American Family

-- -- Three Wise Men and a Baby (2022) 8 p.m., Hallmark Channel

-- -- Long Lost Christmas (2022) 10 p.m., HMM

Sunday, Nov. 20



-- -- Christmas Lucky Charm (2022) 7 p.m., UPtv

-- -- A Show-Stopping Christmas (2021) 8 p.m., Lifetime

-- -- My Favorite Christmas Tree (2022) 8 p.m., Great American Family

-- -- When I Think of Christmas (2022) 8 p.m., Hallmark Channel

-- -- A Waltons Thanksgiving (2022) 8 p.m., The CW

-- Small Town Christmas : The Harvest Special, 9 p.m., UPtv

Monday, Nov. 21

My Little Pony: Winter Wishday, Netflix – This all new My Little Pony holiday special will find Zipp, Sunny, Izzy, Ruby and Hitch embarking on a wintry adventure.

Wednesday, Nov. 23



-- -- Christmas on Mistletoe Farm (2022) Netflix

Countdown to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, 8-9 p.m. ET, NBC – On the eve of the iconic Thanksgiving Day parade, viewers get a behind-the-scenes peek at the incredible stories behind the floats, balloons, and bands on their journey to the streets of New York.

Thursday, Nov. 24

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, 9 a.m., NBC and Peacock – The 96th edition of the annual celebration will be hosted by Today’s Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker.



-- -- The Christmas Clapback (2022) BET+

-- -- Holiday Hideaway (2022) BET+

-- -- The Sound of Christmas (2022) BET+

Holiday Harmony, HBO Max– Singer-songwriter Gail (Annelise Cepero) lands an opportunity to compete for a once-in-a-lifetime shot at the big time, and heads cross country — only getting as far as Harmony Springs, Oklahoma when her ride, her budget and all her hopes are stalled. Can jack-of-all-trades Jeremy (Jeremy Sumpter) help her get to the concert on time?

-- 11% A Christmas Mystery (2014) HBO Max

-- -- Baking All the Way (2022) 8 p.m., Lifetime

-- -- My Southern Family Christmas (2022) 8 p.m., Hallmark Channel

Friday, Nov. 25



-- -- The Hip Hop Nutcracker (2022) Disney+

#Xmas (2022), 6 p.m., Hallmark Channel– When interior designer, Jen, is selected for a social media competition for a design brand, she poses as an influencer with her best friend playing her husband and her nephew as her baby. Stars Clare Bowen and Brant Daugherty.

-- -- Steppin' Into the Holiday (2022) 8 p.m., Lifetime



-- -- A Royal Corgi Christmas (2022) 8 p.m., Hallmark Channel

Christmas at the Drive-In, 8 p.m., GAC Family– A property lawyer works to prove that her town’s Drive In Theater, a local institution, is not closed down at the holidays, finding romance with the very person who is trying to sell the property. Stars Danica McKellar and Neal Bledsoe.

Saturday, Nov. 26



85% 79% Elf (2003) Thanksgiving 24-hour marathon

-- -- A Tale of Two Christmases (2022) 6 p.m., Hallmark Channel

Mickey Saves Christmas, 7 p.m., ABC, Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney XD – Disney’s new stop-motion holiday special follows Mickey, Minnie and their pals as they attempt to celebrate the perfect Christmas at their snowy cabin. However, when Pluto causes Santa to lose all the presents on his sleigh, the friends travel to the North Pole on a quest to save Christmas and find the true meaning of the holiday.The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration, 8 p.m., ABC – This ABC holiday season staple returns for its seventh year with a dazzling array of all-new musical performances.

-- -- Faith Heist: A Christmas Caper (2022) 8 p.m., Bounce

-- -- Someday at Christmas (2021) 8 p.m., Great American Family

-- -- The 12 Days of Christmas Eve (2022) 8 p.m., Lifetime

-- -- Haul Out the Holly (2022) 8 p.m., Hallmark Channel

-- -- Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas (2022) 10 p.m., HMM



Sunday, Nov. 27



68% 86% National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989) Thanksgiving 24-hour marathon, TNT

-- -- A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe (2022) 6 p.m., Hallmark Channel

A Christmas…Present, 8 p.m., GAC Family– Real Estate Agent Maggie Larson and her family will be spending Christmas with her recently widowed brother, Paul, and his young daughter at their house. Maggie is determined to give her brother and niece the best Christmas possible and to lift their spirits when they most need it. Though Maggie’s plan is to aid her brother, his faith and parenting style ultimately helps her to understand issues within her own life and a need for closeness in her own family. Stars Candace Cameron Bure & Marc Blucas.

-- -- A Holiday Spectacular (2022) 8 p.m., Hallmark Channel

A Christmas Spark, 8 p.m., Lifetime– Recently widowed Molly has lost her zest for life and given up on ever finding love again. But when she decides to visit her daughter for Christmas, she has no idea what holiday magic is in store for her. A former drama teacher, Molly reluctantly takes on the job of directing the town’s Christmas pageant and soon finds herself falling for her leading man, Hank, the town’s most eligible bachelor. As Molly and the irrepressible Hank fall in love, she rediscovers her inner free spirit and finds a new lease on life. Stars Jane Seymour and Joe Lando.

Monday, Nov. 28

The Action Pack Saves Christmas, Netflix – The Action Pack teams up with Santa Claus to save the day when greedy Teddy Von Taker plots to steal all the Christmas cheer from Hope Springs.



-- The Great Christmas Light Fight: Season 10 (2022) 8 p.m., ABC

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Love Actually: 20 Years Later – A Diane Sawyer/ABC News Special, 8 p.m., ABC – ABC News anchor Diane Sawyer will have a primetime special to mark the 20th anniversary of the making of the holiday classic Love Actually.

-- -- Reindeer in Here (2022) 9 p.m., CBS

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Christmas in Rockefeller Center, 8-10 p.m. ET, NBC – NBC heralds the arrival of the holidays with a dazzling display of musical talents, star-studded surprises and the lighting of the world’s most famous Christmas tree for the 90th “Christmas in Rockefeller Center.”

Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around, 10-11 p.m. ET, NBC – The Emmy and Grammy Award-winning talk show host Kelly Clarkson hosts a holiday special featuring music performances, exciting duets and special guests while she shares her traditions and gives back to those in need. (Originally aired in 2021)

DECEMBER

Thursday, Dec. 1



-- -- Rolling Into Christmas (2022) BET+

A Hollywood Christmas, HBO Max– Jessica is a young, up-and-coming filmmaker in Hollywood who has made a name for herself directing Christmas movies. But when handsome network executive Christopher shows up threatening to halt production on her latest movie, Jessica’s assistant, Reena, points out the irony: Jessica isn’t just trying to save her Christmas movie, she’s actually living in one. Stars Jessica Van and Josh Swickard.CMA Country Christmas, 9 p.m., ABC – The annual country music event returns with legendary acts and current stars performing Christmas classics and festive collaborations.Serving Up the Holidays, 8 p.m., Lifetime– Scarlett is an incredible chef and co-owner of an upscale restaurant. But every year, her too-sophisticated and unique holiday dishes never sell because they are not considered festive enough. To shake things up this year, her best friend and co-owner buys her a ticket to a holiday cooking getaway in a beautiful villa where Scarlett will re-learn festive cooking from the bottom up, maybe find love with a handsome rival chef from her past, and regain the Christmas spirit her food—and her life—truly needs. Stars Britt Irvin and Zach Roerig.

Friday, Dec. 2



-- -- Scrooge: A Christmas Carol (2022) Netflix [movie] (after a theatrical release)

-- -- Christmas in the WIlds (2021) 7 p.m., UPtv

-- -- Cloudy With a Chance of Christmas (2022) 8 p.m., Lifetime

-- -- A Big Fat Family Christmas (2022) 8 p.m., Hallmark Channel

Matt Rogers: Have You Heard of Christmas?, 10 p.m., Showtime – Stand-up comic Matt Rogers’ debut comedy special, which is based on his live show of the same name, will feature a load of jokes and original pop songs by Rogers as he seeks to gain the approval of the “Pop Prince of Christmas.”

Saturday, Dec. 3

Christmas on the Slopes, 7 p.m., UPtv [movie] – After a disappointing restaurant opening and an embarrassing break-up, a celebrity chef takes her first real Christmas vacation. When she wanders into the kitchen at a luxury resort and is mistaken for the sous chef by the handsome, but grouchy, head chef, their chemistry sparks a holiday romance. But will everything blow up when the head chef learns the truth about her? Stars Soma Chhaya and Olivier Renaud.



-- -- A New Orleans Noel (2022) 8 p.m., Lifetime

-- -- A Fabled Holiday (2022) 8 p.m., Hallmark Channel

Christmas on Candy Cane Lane, 8 p.m., GAC Family– Tilda Morrison, town cop, is looking forward to celebrating Christmas in her first house … until she discovers that she’s expected to “keep up” with the neighbors, including Ivy Donaldson, the inspiration behind the neighborhood’s holiday decorating extravaganza. But when a third neighbor’s Christmas display disappears, Tilda and Ivy will need to put aside their past differences and get on the case. Stars Andrea Barber and Dan Payne.

-- -- The Holiday Stocking (2022) 10 p.m., HMM

Sunday, Dec. 4

Christmas on the Rocks, 7 p.m., UPtv [movie] – A ski-lodge event manager’s task of hosting a corporate Christmas party goes awry when the resort is cut off by a snowstorm and the hard-to-please CEO turns out to be an old flame.



-- -- Merry Textmas (2022) 8 p.m., Lifetime

-- -- Undercover Holiday (2022) 8 p.m., Hallmark Channel

B&B Merry, 8 p.m., GAC Family– Renowned luxury travel blogger, Tracey Moore, is invited to a Christmastime getaway in exchange for a review of a small town B&B. Despite her initial reservations, she finds herself wanting to help the small business… and falling for the owner’s handsome son, Graham. Stars Jen Lilley and Jesse Hutch.

-- -- Fit for Christmas (2022) 8:00 p.m. PT/8:30 p.m. ET, CBS

Small Town Christmas: Pigeon Forge, Tenn., 9 p.m., UPtv – A heart-warming episodic show that will take viewers to different, picturesque small towns in America, showcasing the unique ways they celebrate Christmas. In each episode, we will highlight their local food, local business, entertainment and festivities that make these towns come to life at Christmas.

Wednesday, Dec. 7

Scentsational Christmas, 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie] – Perfumer Ellie Reddy is tasked by her boss to create a holiday scent that will impress, so she decides to return to her quaint and festive family home for Christmas to find inspiration. There she meets handsome yet bookish writer, Logan Osborne, who is staying with her father at the family’s historic property, which includes her mother’s former candle-making cottage. After finding her father struggling to keep her late mother’s candle business afloat, Ellie and Logan decide to complete the orders and inadvertently bring Christmas cheer back to the town, all while falling in love. Stars Nazneen Contractor and Myke Selkin.

Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2022, 9 p.m., The CW – The annual look back at advertising’s finest will count down 12 of the world’s best holiday commercials and take a look at other great commercials.

Thursday, Dec. 8



-- -- A Miracle Before Christmas (2022) BET+

Friday Dec. 9



-- -- Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage? (2022) Disney+

-- -- It's a Wonderful Binge (2022) Hulu

A Recipe for Joy, 8 p.m., Lifetime– When ambitious food correspondent, Carly Hayes, gets a shot at her own TV show, nothing goes as planned. She’s sent to Angel Heights to help Grant Quinn, a perfectionist, attention-shy chef, reopen his family’s beloved diner and film it as a holiday special pilot for her television show. Thanks to Carly, Grant will not only re-open his restaurant, but most probably his heart too. Stars Erin Agostino and Dillon Casey.Aisle Be Home For Christmas, 8 p.m., GAC Family [movie] – Two exes finally reconnect when a snowstorm leaves them stranded in a superstore (without cell service or Wi-Fi) just before Christmas. Stars Jennifer Freeman and Garrett Watson.

-- -- The Most Colorful Time of the Year (2022) 8 p.m., Hallmark Channel

Saturday, Dec. 10

A Royal Christmas Match, 7 p.m., UPtv [movie] – Princess Camille travels to America to create a cross-cultural college exchange program and falls for professor Rhett Davis, but when she discovers he was hired by her father to keep an eye on her, she wonders if he cares more about her or his career. Stars Jordana Largy and Matthew MacCaull.



-- -- Kirk Franklin's The Night Before Christmas (2022) 8 p.m., Lifetime

-- -- Christmas Class Reunion (2022) 8 p.m., Hallmark Channel

Crown Prince of Christmas, 8 p.m., GAC Family– Madison, an aspiring musician, jokingly tells her overbearing family that she is dating the prince of a small European nation. The joke goes too far as her friend Sebastian is roped into impersonating the prince while visiting her family in New Jersey. Little does Madison know that Sebastian happens to be hiding a royal secret. Stars Cindy Busby and Jilon VanOver.

-- -- The Gift of Peace (2022) 10 p.m., Hallmark Channel

Sunday, Dec. 11

Santa’s Got Style, 7 p.m., UPtv [movie] – When department store executive Madison is charged with coming up with a fresh idea for the holiday season, she decides that instead of a classic Santa, this year they would hire a young Santa with lots of fashionable style. But when she has a difficult time finding the perfect model, her long-time best friend Ethan throws on a beard and disguises himself as the Santa of her dreams. Stars Kathryn Davis and Franco Lo Presti.

Single and Ready to Jingle, 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie] – Emma Warner feels like she lives Christmas year-round. As the SVP of a successful toy company in Chicago, she spends 12 months a year focusing on Christmas, leaving no time for dating…or much of anything else. By the time the actual holiday rolls around, she has had enough. She asks her assistant and friend Lucy to find a tropical singles resort – somewhere she can find a guy and not think of Christmas. But due to a booking mix-up, Emma ends up in her worst nightmare – a town devoted to everything Christmas. Will Emma be able to find her joy? Stars Natasha Wilson.



-- -- The Holiday Sitter (2022) 8 p.m., Hallmark Channel

-- -- Must Love Christmas (2022) 8 p.m., Hallmark Channel

Small Town Christmas: North Pole, Alaska, 9 p.m., UPtv – A heart-warming episodic show that will take viewers to different, picturesque small towns in America, showcasing the unique ways they celebrate Christmas. In each episode, we will highlight their local food, local business, entertainment and festivities that make these towns come to life at Christmas.

Tuesday, Dec. 13



-- Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge: Season 1 (2022) Prime Video/Freevee

Wednesday, Dec. 14

A Very Backstreet Holiday, 8 p.m., ABC – The Backstreet Boys headline this new holiday special which will find them singing songs from their brand-new holiday album along with classic hits, while celebrating the most wonderful time of the year.

Finding Harmony, 10 p.m., ABC – John Legend and David Brown partner up to transform a fractured community into a powerhouse chorus.

Thursday, Dec. 15



-- -- Blackjack Christmas (2022) BET+

Christmas Around the USA, 8 p.m., The CW – The special will explore how the holiday season is celebrated throughout the country, hosted by Dean Cain and Laura McKenzie.

-- -- Record Breaking Christmas (2022) 8 p.m., Lifetime

Friday, Dec. 16



-- -- A Christmas to Treasure (2022) 8 p.m., Lifetime

-- -- Holiday Heritage (2022) BET+

The 90th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade, 8 p.m., The CW – Hosted by Erik Estrada, Laura McKenzie, Dean Cain, and Montel Williams (with Special Co-Host Elizabeth Stanton), the parade features Hollywood celebrities and movie cars, award-wining bands from around the country, dazzling equestrians, large-than-life character balloons, colorful floats, and humorous specialty acts. Danny Trejo is this year’s Grand Marshal. The parade culminates with the appearance of the Jolly Old Elf himself, Santa Claus and his reindeer, ushering in the holiday season!

Saturday, Dec. 17



-- -- Sappy Holiday (2022) 7 p.m., UPtv

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball, 8 p.m., The CW – The season’s spectacular music event will feature performances by this year’s biggest artists including Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Jack Harlow, Sam Smith, Pitbull, Charlie Puth, Backstreet Boys, Black Eyed Peas, Demi Lovato, The Kid LAROI, Khalid, Tate McRae, Lewis Capaldi, and more.

-- -- The Holiday Dating Guide (2022) 8 p.m., Lifetime

-- -- 'Twas the Night Before Christmas (2022) 8 p.m., Hallmark Channel

A Brush with Christmas Romance, 8 p.m., GAC Family– Over the week leading up to Christmas, Charlotte tries to capture her own unique style in the local art scene while also helping her mother run the family restaurant. Disheartened and struggling to find time for her art, Charlotte throws out her latest painting, only to discover that it has been anonymously submitted to the Christmas art festival. It turns out that Wyatt, a visiting artist, stumbled upon her discarded work and is now using the festival’s exposure to find its mysterious creator who has stolen his heart with her craft. Stars Jillian Murray and Joseph Cannata.

Sunday, Dec. 18

A Vintage Christmas, 7 p.m., UPtv [movie] – When a small town vintage store owner leaves instructions in her will for inventory to be distributed as Christmas gifts, her out-of-town niece seeks help from a handsome local in identifying recipients from the clues provided. Stars Hannah Gallway and Jeremy Walmsley.

Wrapped Up in Love, 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie] – Ashley Mackenzie has always been the preeminent “Christmas Queen” in town. From making hand-crafted decorations for the office to hosting the town’s annual Christmas sweater competition, she loves everything about the holiday … that is, until she meets her match in Ben Williams. Ben is the devilishly handsome new guy in town who loves Christmas just as much as she does—and unwittingly begins to steal her thunder. But as Ashley begins to feel like Ben is taking Christmas away from her, she is reminded of the true spirit of the holiday, and she joins forces with him to make this Christmas even more meaningful. Stars Brittany Bristow and Olivier Renaud.

The Art of Christmas, 8 p.m., GAC Family [movie] – Struggling artist Liv James accepts a teaching job at a local elementary school after her latest art show goes up in flames — literally. This new career change helps her discover more about herself and a new romance. Stars Brigitte Kingsley and Joe Towne.



-- -- Hanukkah on Rye (2022) 8 p.m., Hallmark Channel

-- -- When Christmas Was Young (2022) 8 p.m. PT/8:30 p.m. ET, CBS

Small Town Christmas: Frostburg, Md., 9 p.m., UPtv – A heart-warming episodic show that will take viewers to different, picturesque small towns in America, showcasing the unique ways they celebrate Christmas. In each episode, we will highlight their local food, local business, entertainment and festivities that make these towns come to life at Christmas.

Monday, Dec. 19



-- LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular: Season 1 (2022) 8 p.m., Fox

Thursday, Dec. 22



-- -- A Christmas Gift (-1) BET+

Friday, Dec. 23

5 More Sleeps ‘til Christmas, 8:30-9 p.m. ET, NBC – Inspired by Jimmy Fallon’s New York Times #1 bestselling book, The Tonight Show host narrates the animated holiday family special 5 More Sleeps ‘til Christmas. In the story about a boy whose plans are upended by some unexpected guests as Christmas morning draws near, the true spirit of the season shines through in the 30-minute primetime special the whole family will enjoy.



Saturday, Dec. 24



-- -- The Snowball Effect (2022) 7 p.m., UPtv

Sunday, Dec. 25



-- -- Christmas in Wolf Creek (2022) 7 p.m., UPtv

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade, 7 p.m., ABC – Disney’s annual Christmas celebration returns Christmas morning with heartwarming stories, dazzling celebrity performances and of course, the Christmas Day Parade!

Monday, Dec. 26

The Year: 2022, 9 p.m., ABC – Anchored by Robin Roberts and featuring many of ABC’s top news anchors, including David Muir, Michael Strahan, George Stephanopoulos, Juju Chang, Linsey Davis, Janai Norman and Ginger Zee, the 12th annual two-hour-long special, presented by ABC News, will retrace the top stories, trends and entertainment obsessions we couldn’t get enough of in 2022.

Thursday, Dec. 29

Popstar’s Best of 2022, 8 p.m., The CW – Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton, the special will count down the greatest and most memorable moments and trends of 2022 based on polls from Popstar Magazine.

Saturday, Dec. 31

Dick Clark New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2023, 8 p.m., ABC – Hosted by Ryan Seacrest live from Times Square, the show celebrates the year’s very best in music featuring a night superstar performances. The nation’s most-watched New Year’s Eve celebration, which gives viewers a look at New Year’s celebrations from around the globe, will wrap up the holiday season and kick off Disney’s 100 Years of Wonder celebration. Details around co-hosts, performers in Times Square and additional locations will be announced closer to show night.

