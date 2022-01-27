2022 Directors Guild Awards Nominations: The Full List

(Photo by Chiabella James/Warner Bros. Entertainment) Rounding out a busy day of awards nominations, the Directors Guild of America (DGA) announced the nominees for their own annual awards following the PGA, ACE, and WGA earlier today. The Power of the Dog director Jane Campion, well on her way to a second Best Director Oscar nomination, strengthened her frontrunner status with a nod, alongside Dune director Denis Villeneuve and Kenneth Brannah for Belfast. Women were well represented within the First Director category, with Maggie Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Hall, Prayers for the Stolen director Tatiana Huezo, and Shiva Baby helmer Emma Seligman all scoring nominations. In the TV categories, Succession will win the Dramatic Series award as it swept all nominations in the category, but Comedy will be a showdown between Hacks, The White Lotus, and three Ted Lasso episodes.

The winners of the Directors Guild Awards will be announced at a gala ceremony held at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on March 12. Read on for the full list of DGA Awards nominees below!

Theatrical Feature Film

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve – Dune

First-Time Feature Film

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter

Rebecca Hall – Passing

Tatiana Huezo – Prayers for the Stolen

Lin-Manuel Miranda – Tick, Tick… Boom!

Michael Sarnoski – Pig

Emma Seligman – Shiva Baby

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Dramatic Series

Kevin Bray, Succession – “Retired Janitors of Idaho” (HBO)

Mark Mylod, Succession – “All the Bells Say” (HBO)

Andrij Parekh, Succession – “What It Takes”

Robert Pulcini & Shari Springer Berman, Succession – “Lion in the Meadow”

Lorena Scafaria, Succession – “Too Much Birthday”

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy Series

Lucia Aniello, Hacks – “There Is No Line”

MJ Delaney, Ted Lasso – “No Weddings and a Funeral”

Erica Dunton, Ted Lasso -“Rainbow”

Sam Jones, Ted Lasso – “Beard After Hours”

Mike White, The White Lotus – “Mysterious Monkeys”

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Movies for Television and Limited Series

Barry Jenkins, The Underground Railroad

Barry Levinson, Dopesick – “First Bottle”

Hiro Murai, Station Eleven – “Wheel of Fire”

Danny Strong, Dopesick – “The People vs. Purdue Pharma”

Craig Zobel, Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials

Ian Berger, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse — Into the Magaverse

Bo Burnham, Bo Burnham: Inside

Paul Dugdale, Adele: One Night Only

Stan Lathan, Dave Chappelle: The Closer

Glenn P. Weiss, The 43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Regularly Scheduled Programming

Paul G. Casey, Real Time With Bill Maher -“Episode 1935: Fareed Zakaria, Chris Christie, Eric Adams”

Jim Hoskinson, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert – “Episode 1105”

Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live – “Keegan-Michael Key; Olivia Rodrigo”

David Paul Meyer, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah – “Episode 26112”

Paul Pennolino & Christopher Werner, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – “Episode 830 — Season Finale”

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Reality Programs

Joseph Guidry, Full Bloom – “Final Floral Face-Off”

Patrick McManus, American Ninja Warrior – “1304: Qualifiers 4”

Ramy Romany, Making the Cut – “Brand Statement”

Ben Simms, Running Wild with Bear Grylls – “Gina Carano in the Dolomites”

Adam Vetri, Getaway Driver – “Electric Shock”

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Children’s Programs

James Bobin, The Mysterious Benedict Society – “A Bunch of Smart Orphans” (Disney+)

Micheal Lembeck, The J Team (Paramount+)

Phill Lewis, Head of the Class – “Three More Years” (HBO Max)

Smrithi Mundhra, Through Our Eyes – “Shelter” (HBO Max)

Jeff Wadlow, Are You Afraid of the Dark? – “The Tale of the Darkhouse” (Nickelodeon)

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Documentary

Jessica Kingdon – Ascension

Stanley Nelson – Attica

Raoul Peck – Exterminate All the Brutes

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson – Summer of Soul

Elizabeth Chai Varsarhelyi & Jimmy Chin – The Rescue

