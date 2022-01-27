Trophy Talk

2022 Directors Guild Awards Nominations: The Full List

Dune, The Power of the Dog among film nominees, while Succession sweeps the Dramatic Series category and Ted Lasso wrangles three of five Comedy Series noms in TV.

by | January 27, 2022 | Comments
Timothee Chalamet and Rebecca Ferguson in Dune

(Photo by Chiabella James/Warner Bros. Entertainment)

Rounding out a busy day of awards nominations, the Directors Guild of America (DGA) announced the nominees for their own annual awards following the PGA, ACE, and WGA earlier today. The Power of the Dog director Jane Campion, well on her way to a second Best Director Oscar nomination, strengthened her frontrunner status with a nod, alongside Dune director Denis Villeneuve and Kenneth Brannah for Belfast. Women were well represented within the First Director category, with Maggie Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Hall, Prayers for the Stolen director Tatiana Huezo, and Shiva Baby helmer Emma Seligman all scoring nominations. In the TV categories, Succession will win the Dramatic Series award as it swept all nominations in the category, but Comedy will be a showdown between Hacks, The White Lotus, and three Ted Lasso episodes.

The winners of the Directors Guild Awards will be announced at a gala ceremony held at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on March 12. Read on for the full list of DGA Awards nominees below!

Theatrical Feature Film

Paul Thomas Anderson –  Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve – Dune

First-Time Feature Film

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter
Rebecca Hall – Passing
Tatiana Huezo – Prayers for the Stolen
Lin-Manuel Miranda – Tick, Tick… Boom!
Michael Sarnoski – Pig
Emma Seligman – Shiva Baby

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Dramatic Series

Kevin Bray, Succession – “Retired Janitors of Idaho” (HBO)
Mark Mylod, Succession – “All the Bells Say” (HBO)
Andrij Parekh, Succession – “What It Takes”
Robert Pulcini & Shari Springer Berman, Succession – “Lion in the Meadow”
Lorena Scafaria, Succession – “Too Much Birthday”

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy Series

Lucia Aniello, Hacks – “There Is No Line”
MJ Delaney, Ted Lasso – “No Weddings and a Funeral”
Erica Dunton, Ted Lasso -“Rainbow”
Sam Jones, Ted Lasso – “Beard After Hours”
Mike White, The White Lotus – “Mysterious Monkeys”

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Movies for Television and Limited Series

Barry Jenkins, The Underground Railroad
Barry Levinson, Dopesick – “First Bottle”
Hiro Murai, Station Eleven – “Wheel of Fire”
Danny Strong, Dopesick – “The People vs. Purdue Pharma”
Craig Zobel, Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials

Ian Berger, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse — Into the Magaverse
Bo Burnham, Bo Burnham: Inside
Paul Dugdale, Adele: One Night Only
Stan Lathan, Dave Chappelle: The Closer
Glenn P. Weiss, The 43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors 

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Regularly Scheduled Programming

Paul G. Casey, Real Time With Bill Maher -“Episode 1935: Fareed Zakaria, Chris Christie, Eric Adams”
Jim Hoskinson, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert – “Episode 1105”
Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live – “Keegan-Michael Key; Olivia Rodrigo”
David Paul Meyer, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah – “Episode 26112”
Paul Pennolino & Christopher Werner, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – “Episode 830 — Season Finale”

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Reality Programs

Joseph Guidry, Full Bloom – “Final Floral Face-Off”
Patrick McManus, American Ninja Warrior – “1304: Qualifiers 4”
Ramy Romany, Making the Cut – “Brand Statement”
Ben Simms, Running Wild with Bear Grylls – “Gina Carano in the Dolomites”
Adam Vetri, Getaway Driver – “Electric Shock”

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Children’s Programs

James Bobin, The Mysterious Benedict Society – “A Bunch of Smart Orphans” (Disney+)
Micheal Lembeck, The J Team (Paramount+)
Phill Lewis, Head of the Class – “Three More Years” (HBO Max)
Smrithi Mundhra, Through Our Eyes – “Shelter” (HBO Max)
Jeff Wadlow, Are You Afraid of the Dark? – “The Tale of the Darkhouse” (Nickelodeon)

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Documentary

Jessica Kingdon – Ascension
Stanley Nelson – Attica
Raoul Peck – Exterminate All the Brutes
Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson – Summer of Soul
Elizabeth Chai Varsarhelyi & Jimmy Chin – The Rescue

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.

Movie & TV News

Tag Cloud

kids TCA BBC cartoon IMDb TV toy story Star Wars Sundance Now spanish Arrowverse Nat Geo DirecTV TV One green book Elton John Food Network Marathons Disney Plus Winners franchise joker anime breaking bad sports Valentine's Day Film Festival Mudbound witnail Marvel Television black Pacific Islander WGN 79th Golden Globes Awards Pop TV Summer spanish language italian Action true crime rt labs critics edition dogs Syfy golden globe awards laika directors MSNBC Discovery Channel criterion parents historical drama Fox News jurassic park HBO Go crime dc SXSW ABC Signature cancelled The Walking Dead Animation reviews Prime Video VOD crime thriller Academy Awards Comic-Con@Home 2021 Writers Guild of America spider-verse documentary book Calendar toronto spinoff adventure Sundance politics comiccon GIFs Exclusive Video Lionsgate Warner Bros. live action MTV Comedy Central Ovation Rom-Com Captain marvel The Purge obituary RT History mcc Neflix Endgame venice asian-american Women's History Month History CBS All Access cancelled TV shows kong zombies spain social media diversity Thanksgiving Broadway Christmas HFPA The Witch 2018 DC Universe heist movie Grammys canceled TV shows Mary Poppins Returns NYCC composers a nightmare on elm street ghosts Song of Ice and Fire supernatural Amazon Studios feel good A24 know your critic PBS screen actors guild The CW doctor who San Diego Comic-Con Spectrum Originals adaptation The Walt Disney Company SundanceTV DC Comics Horror FX on Hulu king kong Extras Legendary 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards nature adenture Universal Pictures 72 Emmy Awards indie science fiction die hard Amazon universal monsters TCA Winter 2020 Tomatazos Showtime wonder woman tv talk space AMC Kids & Family Fall TV spider-man Apple TV Plus 99% TNT elevated horror FXX Reality Competition AMC Plus Anna Paquin talk show Awards Tour Hollywood Foreign Press Association child's play See It Skip It genre animated target halloween Chilling Adventures of Sabrina based on movie docudrama YouTube Film Esquire Martial Arts Pop Toys Travel Channel renewed TV shows BET Awards streaming movies rt archives Trophy Talk MCU Podcast Television Critics Association PlayStation new star wars movies boxoffice slashers dragons vs. ITV hollywood American Society of Cinematographers worst streaming docuseries Fantasy concert sequels Cosplay Starz debate Character Guide book adaptation nbcuniversal WarnerMedia Mystery Wes Anderson blockbuster biography Super Bowl VICE Image Comics DC streaming service RT21 football young adult police drama psycho japan godzilla ABC Family critic resources superhero scary Binge Guide canceled Pride Month Marvel Creative Arts Emmys ViacomCBS south america political drama natural history saw TBS USA The Academy comedies women Disney+ Disney Plus Vudu Funimation Country name the review Paramount archives comic batman versus Adult Swim LGBT CW Seed Brie Larson 2020 Ellie Kemper television Oscars Tubi Bravo rt labs movie Certified Fresh fresh 45 scary movies Photos superman french rom-coms transformers Crackle jamie lee curtis latino critics Disney aapi robots HBO cops medical drama action-comedy travel NBC E3 free movies dreamworks deadpool kaiju hidden camera Election sopranos GoT crime drama TLC teaser hispanic heritage month Pixar Ghostbusters vampires TCA Awards Turner Classic Movies CBS what to watch boxing Spike LGBTQ hist Set visit Shudder Stephen King Mindy Kaling Video Games cancelled TV series technology theme song spy thriller Apple BET Holidays crossover mockumentary emmy awards Superheroes thriller Fargo Teen legend Hulu royal family Hear Us Out Paramount Plus Music hispanic romance Cartoon Network Heroines Box Office Comedy movies Watching Series Sundance TV Lucasfilm Chernobyl all-time Lifetime Pet Sematary Peacock facebook FX Opinion Drama Comic Book 2019 TV movies Rocky 93rd Oscars ID children's TV Epix President japanese golden globes mutant 2017 Baby Yoda Paramount Network Schedule USA Network period drama Premiere Dates Alien Crunchyroll comic book movies king arthur cancelled television 1990s harry potter Reality trophy Red Carpet Superheroe art house Best and Worst basketball Tarantino dceu Acorn TV TV stoner IFC Films comics Disney Channel Winter TV remakes Columbia Pictures cinemax screenings slasher anthology SDCC 2016 comic books 20th Century Fox ratings nfl Logo sag awards Cannes christmas movies reboot APB Western telelvision Biopics Tags: Comedy aliens Tumblr rotten movies we love blockbusters unscripted Apple TV+ scorecard Black History Month Spring TV popular twilight biopic Nominations Mary Tyler Moore cats serial killer new york 73rd Emmy Awards posters Freeform war Holiday Classic Film Rocketman BBC America finale stand-up comedy monster movies NBA OWN razzies Awards werewolf Avengers 90s james bond game show Nickelodeon Masterpiece discovery suspense DGA TIFF classics cults leaderboard blaxploitation YouTube Red YouTube Premium films Fox Searchlight foreign 71st Emmy Awards festivals olympics quibi Infographic Universal BAFTA new zealand 24 frames First Look FOX Quiz revenge Turner Rock PaleyFest 4/20 First Reviews TCA 2017 Lifetime Christmas movies YA rotten pirates of the caribbean trailers video on demand Pirates lord of the rings CMT 2015 Amazon Prime singing competition Sony Pictures Netflix Christmas movies romantic comedy dark Sci-Fi miniseries independent GLAAD prank indiana jones Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt 21st Century Fox Black Mirror black comedy worst movies richard e. Grant Disney streaming service gangster Amazon Prime Video zombie E! TruTV disaster Musical Star Trek Year in Review Musicals Hallmark TCM strong female leads Television Academy series Countdown Interview The Arrangement 007 National Geographic 2021 BBC One Trivia IFC ESPN Family Netflix Hallmark Christmas movies scene in color CNN Britbox australia psychological thriller Emmys mission: impossible cars documentaries sitcom X-Men fast and furious Mary poppins stop motion game of thrones Emmy Nominations halloween tv ABC mob satire cooking Trailer festival New York Comic Con Dark Horse Comics Sneak Peek casting Polls and Games binge Instagram Live OneApp zero dark thirty high school Walt Disney Pictures TV Land Marvel Studios El Rey dramedy justice league Comics on TV live event best sequel Shondaland marvel cinematic universe international marvel comics chucky TV renewals VH1 dexter A&E HBO Max comic book movie Tokyo Olympics news video award winner
Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.
Terms of Service         Privacy Policy