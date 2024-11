There’s no better time than Halloween to break down your favorite horror films. In this week’s episode of Critical Thinking, we sat down with film critics Perri Nemiroff, Chauncey K. Robinson, Tim Cogshell, and Heather Wixson as they walk us through their favorite horror films, from classics like The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and A Nightmare On Elm Street to more modern horror films like Scream and Final Destination.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.