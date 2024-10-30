TAGGED AS: movies, streaming, TV
Kathryn Hahn Movies and Series Ranked by Tomatometer
We’re ranking all the movies and series starring Kathyrn Hahn, including her major streaming shows like Agatha All Along, Mrs. Fletcher, and Tiny Beautiful Things, as well as Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse.
Adjusted Score: 101432%
Critics Consensus: Uniquely its own, and compelling and poignant as ever, Transparent continues to transcend the parameters of comedic and dramatic television with sustained excellence in its empathic portrayal of the Pfefferman family.
Adjusted Score: 100395%
Critics Consensus: As much about a change in television as it is about personal change, Transparent raises the bar for programming with sophistication and sincere dedication to the human journey, warts and all.
Adjusted Score: 99170%
Critics Consensus: Transparent's second season ups its dramatic stakes while retaining the poignancy and humor that have made the series such a consistently entertaining example of the best that modern serial drama has to offer.
#4
Adjusted Score: 119350%
Critics Consensus: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action.
Synopsis:
Bitten by a radioactive spider in the subway, Brooklyn teenager Miles Morales suddenly develops mysterious powers that transform him into...
#5
Adjusted Score: 99208%
Critics Consensus: Private Life uses one couple's bumpy journey to take an affecting look at an easily identifiable - and too rarely dramatized - rite of adult passage.
Synopsis:
A couple coping with infertility struggle to keep their marriage going as they navigate through the world of adoption and...
Adjusted Score: 98135%
Critics Consensus: With warmth, wit, and a pitch perfect ensemble, Central Park is a joyously hilarious musical love letter to the Big Apple.
Adjusted Score: 118384%
Critics Consensus: Part loving homage to TV history, part off-kilter mystery, WandaVision is a wonderfully weird and strikingly bold step into the small screen for the MCU - and a perfect showcase for Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany.
#8
Adjusted Score: 115465%
Critics Consensus: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery brings back Benoit Blanc for another wildly entertaining mystery rounded out by an outstanding ensemble cast.
Synopsis:
Benoit Blanc returns to peel back the layers in a new Rian Johnson whodunit. This fresh adventure finds the intrepid...
Adjusted Score: 90031%
Critics Consensus: Adult in the best way, I Love Dick expands the scope of its source material while offering smart, provocative, and funny observations on sexuality and gender roles.
Adjusted Score: 88434%
Critics Consensus: Tiny Beautiful Things is littered with cumbersome narrative choices, but Kathryn Hahn's soulful performance is one big plus that keeps this adaptation firmly compelling.
#11
Adjusted Score: 92684%
Critics Consensus: Captain Fantastic's thought-provoking themes -- and an absorbing starring turn from Viggo Mortensen -- add up to an above-average family drama with unexpected twists.
Synopsis:
Ben Cash (Viggo Mortensen), his wife Leslie and their six children live deep in the wilderness of Washington state. Isolated...
#12
Adjusted Score: 87301%
Critics Consensus: Layered performances from Nicole Kidman and director-star Jason Bateman add extra depth to The Family Fang's sharply observed look at domestic dysfunction.
Synopsis:
An actress (Nicole Kidman) and her brother (Jason Bateman) investigate the mysterious disappearance of their parents, two performance artists known...
Adjusted Score: 92852%
Critics Consensus: The marvelous Kathryn Hahn is backed up by a coven of memorable performers in this MCU spinoff that refreshingly concocts its own distinct brew.
Adjusted Score: 85854%
Critics Consensus: Mrs. Fletcher is an empathetic and poignant -- if at times incomplete -- character study that proves the perfect showcase for the luminous Kathryn Hahn.
Adjusted Score: 79221%
Critics Consensus: I Know This Much is True's relentlessly grim plotting makes it a difficult watch, but the strength of Mark Ruffalo's dual performances is enough to make it a dark tale worth tuning into.
Adjusted Score: 101316%
Critics Consensus: Featuring more stellar songs and a tenderhearted focus on family, Central Park is even more delightful in this reprise.
#17
Adjusted Score: 75272%
Critics Consensus: It's decidedly uneven, but like Paul Rudd's performance in the title role, Our Idiot Brother is too charming to resist.
Synopsis:
Easygoing, dimwitted slacker Ned Rochlin (Paul Rudd) makes the biggest mistake of his so-far uninspired life when he sells some...
#18
Adjusted Score: 36594%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A music producer quits the industry and moves to upstate New York to find solitude. His new and quiet life...
#19
Adjusted Score: 78930%
Critics Consensus: The Visit provides horror fans with a satisfying blend of thrills and laughs -- and also signals a welcome return to form for writer-director M. Night Shyamalan.
Synopsis:
Becca (Olivia DeJonge) and younger brother Tyler (Ed Oxenbould) say goodbye to their mother as they board a train and...
Adjusted Score: 69379%
Critics Consensus: Though it won't be for everyone, Transparent's singular musical finale grants its audience closure while giving its groundbreaking characters something they never expected: something resembling a happy ending.
#21
Adjusted Score: 75553%
Critics Consensus: Brilliantly acted and emotionally powerful, Revolutionary Road is a handsome adaptation of Richard Yates' celebrated novel.
Synopsis:
Frank (Leonardo DiCaprio) and April Wheeler (Kate Winslet) always see themselves as far-removed from the conventionality of suburbia. Yet that...
#22
Adjusted Score: 69056%
Critics Consensus: Afternoon Delight's uncertain tone is entertainingly offset by smart dialogue and standout starring work from Kathryn Hahn.
Synopsis:
A woman (Kathryn Hahn) takes her husband to a strip club to spice up their marriage. After she gets a...
#23
Adjusted Score: 70844%
Critics Consensus: Scabrously funny and gleefully amoral, Bad Words boasts one of Jason Bateman's best performances -- and proves he's a talented director in the bargain.
Synopsis:
Guy Trilby (Jason Bateman), a 40-year-old misanthrope, makes waves at a regional spelling bee when, due to a loophole in...
#24
Adjusted Score: 67972%
Critics Consensus: Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation delivers exactly what fans will expect - which means another 97 agreeably lightweight minutes of fast-paced gags and colorful animation.
Synopsis:
Your favorite monster family boards a luxury cruise ship so Dracula can take a summer vacation from the hotel. It's...
#25
Adjusted Score: 66769%
Critics Consensus: Bad Moms boasts a terrific cast and a welcome twist on domestic comedy -- and they're often enough to compensate for the movie's unfortunate inability to take full advantage of its assets.
Synopsis:
Amy (Mila Kunis) has a great husband, overachieving children, beautiful home and successful career. Unfortunately, she's also overworked, exhausted and...
#26
Adjusted Score: 65537%
Critics Consensus: It isn't always as funny as it should be, but Wanderlust benefits from an extremely talented cast and some of David Wain's most confident, assured work behind the camera.
Synopsis:
George (Paul Rudd) and Linda (Jennifer Aniston) have overextended, overstressed lives in Manhattan. After George loses his job, he and...
Adjusted Score: 64315%
Critics Consensus: The Shrink Next Door is a cookie full of perhaps too much arsenic, but Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd prove they're as capable of conjuring disquiet as they are laughs.
#28
Adjusted Score: 59664%
Critics Consensus: Formulaic romantic comedy works better than it should thanks to a charming cast.
Synopsis:
Pete (Topher Grace), the quirky, self-deprecating manager of a grocery store, is madly in love with his best friend, Rosalee...
#29
Adjusted Score: 59614%
Critics Consensus: The Last Mimzy makes efforts to be a fun children's movie, but unsuccessfully juggles too many genres and subplots -- eventually settling as an unfocused, slightly dull affair.
Synopsis:
Siblings Emma (Rhiannon Leigh Wryn) and Noah (Chris O'Neil) discover a box full of strange items they believe are toys....
#30
Adjusted Score: 62096%
Critics Consensus: Step Brothers indulges in a cheerfully relentless immaturity that will quickly turn off viewers unamused by Ferrell and Reilly -- and delight those who find their antics hilarious.
Synopsis:
Brennan Huff (Will Ferrell) and Dale Doback (John C. Reilly) have one thing in common: they are both lazy, unemployed...
#31
Adjusted Score: 60005%
Critics Consensus: The D Train offers Jack Black a too-rare opportunity to showcase his range, but its story and characters are too sloppily conceived to hold together as a film.
Synopsis:
A nebbish (Jack Black) spins a web of lies around a famous former classmate (James Marsden) to win his friendship...
#32
Adjusted Score: 61982%
Critics Consensus: It doesn't lack for ambition, but The Secret Life of Walter Mitty fails to back up its grand designs with enough substance to anchor the spectacle.
Synopsis:
Walter Mitty (Ben Stiller), an employee at Life magazine, spends day after monotonous day developing photos for the publication. To...
#33
Adjusted Score: 57350%
Critics Consensus: While it's certainly sweet and even somewhat touching, The Holiday is so thoroughly predictable that audiences may end up opting for an early check-out time.
Synopsis:
Two women, one (Cameron Diaz) from America and one (Kate Winslet) from Britain, swap homes at Christmastime after bad breakups...
#34
Adjusted Score: 63830%
Critics Consensus: Ambitious and visually stunning, Tomorrowland is unfortunately weighted down by uneven storytelling.
Synopsis:
Whenever Casey Newton (Britt Robertson) touches a lapel pin with the letter T on it, she finds herself transported to...
#35
Adjusted Score: 51279%
Critics Consensus: Flower proves Zoey Deutch can bring even the most preposterously written characters vividly to life -- and that she isn't quite enough to carry a fundamentally flawed film.
Synopsis:
Rebellious, quick-witted Erica Vandross is a 17-year-old firecracker living with her single mom, Laurie, and her mom's new boyfriend, Bob,...
#36
Adjusted Score: 53965%
Critics Consensus: We're the Millers squanders its potential with an uneven, lazily assembled story..
Synopsis:
Small-time pot dealer David learns the hard way that no good deed goes unpunished; trying to help some teens, he...
#37
Adjusted Score: 50467%
Critics Consensus: Much like the trio of films it follows, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is middling family viewing -- relatively painless, but overall rather uninspired.
Synopsis:
Drac and the pack are back, like you've never seen them before in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. Reunite with your favorite...
#38
Adjusted Score: 50049%
Critics Consensus: She's Funny That Way is an affectionate, talent-filled throwback to screwball comedies of old -- which makes it even more frustrating that the laughs are disappointingly few and far between.
Synopsis:
The cast and crew of a Broadway play are thrown into a romantic roundelay when a lecherous director (Owen Wilson)...
#39
Adjusted Score: 51697%
Critics Consensus: This Is Where I Leave You has its moments, but given the amount of talent assembled onscreen, the rather pedestrian results can't help but feel like a letdown.
Synopsis:
When their father passes away, four grown, world-weary siblings return to their childhood home and are requested -- with an...
Synopsis:
Newly divorced public relations executive Alex (Hank Azaria) can barely keeps things together. His co-worker, Helen (Kathryn Hahn), has convinced...
#41
Adjusted Score: 46949%
Critics Consensus: Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson are charming together, but they can't overcome How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' silly premise and predictable script.
Synopsis:
An advice columnist, Andie Anderson (Kate Hudson), tries pushing the boundaries of what she can write about in her new...
#42
Adjusted Score: 44172%
Critics Consensus: A tiresome rom-com.
Synopsis:
When Oliver (Ashton Kutcher) and Emily (Amanda Peet) meet on an airplane, they feel an instant connection, but agree that...
#43
Adjusted Score: 38512%
Critics Consensus: Featuring twice the moms but roughly half the laughs, A Bad Moms Christmas is a slapdash holiday sequel that falls short of the original with a disappointing dearth of good cheer.
Synopsis:
Under-appreciated and overburdened moms Amy, Kiki and Carla rebel against the challenges and expectations of the Super Bowl for moms:...
Adjusted Score: 33123%
Critics Consensus: Instead of sly and shocking, Happyish comes off as shrill and self-satisfied, despite the efforts of its talented cast.
#45
Adjusted Score: 36746%
Critics Consensus: How Do You Know boasts a quartet of likeable leads -- and they deserve better than this glib, overlong misfire from writer/director James L. Brooks.
Synopsis:
Lisa Jorgenson's (Reese Witherspoon) entire life has been defined by softball, but at 31, she is deemed too old to...
Adjusted Score: 28368%
Critics Consensus: Stereotypical, dated, and overly reliant on cheap laughs, Chozen is provocative in the worst way.
#47
Adjusted Score: 30614%
Critics Consensus: Despite the talent in front of and behind the camera, The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard largely misfires, proving a squandered opportunity for all involved.
Synopsis:
Don Ready (Jeremy Piven) is many things, but he is best-known as an extraordinary salesman. When a car dealership in...
