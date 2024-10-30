Kathryn Hahn Movies and Series Ranked by Tomatometer

Adjusted Score: 50049%

Critics Consensus: She's Funny That Way is an affectionate, talent-filled throwback to screwball comedies of old -- which makes it even more frustrating that the laughs are disappointingly few and far between.

Synopsis: The cast and crew of a Broadway play are thrown into a romantic roundelay when a lecherous director (Owen Wilson)... The cast and crew of a Broadway play are thrown into a romantic roundelay when a lecherous director (Owen Wilson)... [More]