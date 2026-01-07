5 TV and Streaming Shows You Should Binge-Watch in January

Medical doctors, therapists, and investment bankers are among the characters returning to must-see TV shows in January, joined by Regency-era nobles and a hotelier-turned-spy. From the emergency room of the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center to the offices of Pierpoint & Co., here are the five streaming series you should catch up on before they continue this month.

What it is: Decades after starring on ER, Noah Wyle is back in another medical drama, this time leading a teaching hospital as the attending physician in the intensely busy emergency room. Each episode of each season covers one hour of a 15-hour shift as the staff and med students treat a wide variety of ailments and deal with overwhelming obstacles in a post-pandemic world. The Pitt: Season 2 premieres on HBO Max on Thursday, January 8.

Why you should watch it: Not only is The Pitt one of the best new dramas of the past year, especially acclaimed for its accuracy in its take on modern medicine and the healthcare industry, but it’s perfectly suited for binging since a whole season takes place during a single day in real time. While Wylie gives an incredible lead performance that anchors the series, this is also an ensemble-driven drama, and the entire cast is amazing.

Where to watch: HBO Max (subscription, Season 1)

Commitment: Approx. 12 hours (for Season 1)

What it is: A British drama following young recruits at a London investment bank, Industry features an ensemble cast made up of rising stars, including Myha’la, Marisa Abela, and The Long Walk’s David Jonsson, as well as TV veterans such as Lost’s Ken Leung and Game of Thrones’s Kit Harrington. The fourth season, which adds notable names like Kiernan Shipka, Kal Penn, and Max Minghella, premieres on HBO and HBO Max on Sunday, January 11.

Why you should watch it: If you want an authentic series set in the cutthroat world of finance, this one is unsurprisingly legit, given that its creators are former investment bankers. Most of its accolades have come from the UK, where they’re right to celebrate the diverse cast and exceptional writing of a soapy show that has improved with each new season. For those sad about Stranger Things ending, you can look forward to Charlie Heaton now joining the cast.

Where to watch: HBO Max (subscription, Seasons 1-3); buy on Fandango at Home, Google Play, and Apple TV

Commitment: Approx. 22.5 hours (for Seasons 1-3)

What it is: Based on the spy novel by John le Carré, The Night Manager was initially a standalone miniseries directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Susanne Bier and broadcast in 2016. The show stars Tom Hiddleston in the titular role and Olivia Colman, with both returning as the leads of the decade-later renewal. The second season begins streaming in the U.S. on Prime Video on Sunday, January 11, following its UK premiere earlier in the month.

Why you should watch it: It may have taken 10 years for The Night Manager to get a second season, but not for any lack of quality or demand. The first season was one of the most praised limited series of its year, with Emmy nominations going to Hiddleston, Colman, and Hugh Laurie, and an Emmy win for Bier’s directing. Those three cast members also won Golden Globes for their performances. Fans of great spy thrillers won’t be disappointed.

Where to watch: Prime Video (subscription, Season 1); buy on Fandango at Home, Prime Video, Google Play, and Apple TV

Commitment: Approx. 6 hours (for Season 1)

What it is: Jason Segel co-created and stars in this comedic drama, in which he plays a therapist who recently lost his wife in a car accident and has decided to change his approach with his patients. Jessica Williams and Harrison Ford co-star as his colleagues, while co-creator Brett Goldstein, of Ted Lasso fame, plays the driver responsible for making him a widower. Shrinking: Season 3 premieres on Apple TV on Wednesday, January 28.

Why you should watch it: Another series with better reviews as it goes on, Shrinking deserves recognition for the writing of its characters as well as its perfect blend of humor and heart. If you love Ted Lasso, chances are you’ll enjoy this series that shares some of its creative talents and its streaming home. Plus, as if its cast couldn’t be any better, the new season of the show boasts such additions as Michael J. Fox, Candice Bergen, Jeff Daniels, and Sherry Cola.

Where to watch: Apple TV (subscription, Seasons 1-2)

Commitment: Approx. 12.5 hours (for Seasons 1-2)

What it is: Based on a series of romance novels by Julia Quinn, Bridgerton centers on the younger generation of a noble British family in the early 1800s. The show focuses on high society in the Regency era, but with a twist, as it takes place in an alternative history regarding racial equality within the aristocracy. The first part of Bridgerton: Season 4 begins streaming in its entirety on Netflix on Thursday, January 29. The second part will follow on February 26.

Why you should watch it: Bridgerton is beloved for its soapy, campy, clever take on period-piece romance, and it is notable for making stars out of Jonathan Bailey and Regé-Jean Page. Of course, it also has the usual appeals of costume dramas, particularly in its visual craft. For the last five years, the show has been a progressive and influential piece of pop culture, and it has been successful enough to launch a prequel spinoff, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

Where to watch: Netflix (subscription, Seasons 1-3 plus Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story)

Commitment: Approx. 31 hours (for Seasons 1-3 plus Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story)

Thumbnail image by Prime Video

