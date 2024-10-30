Wicked First Reactions: It Will Exceed Your Expectations

The 1939 version of The Wizard of Oz is one of the most beloved and best-reviewed movies of all time. Other adaptations of the Oz franchise have not been as successful on the Tomatometer, but now Wicked is about to change all that. Based on the Broadway musical and the novel of the same name, the film is divided into two parts, and reactions to the first part are making their way online. Almost unanimously glowing, these social media reviews highlight the performances by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande , the transition from stage to screen, and the spectacular visuals.

Here’s what critics are saying about Wicked:

Does it live up to expectations?

The world is not ready for how great Wicked is. Jon M. Chu, Cynthia Erivo, and Ariana Grande have gifted us a musical masterpiece that is much more than we could have ever expected.

– Jazz Tangcay, Variety

Wicked lives up to the hype and often succeeds it… Hands down one of the year’s best films.

– Scott Menzel, We Live Entertainment

I was delighted and surprised.

– Simon Thompson, The Playlist

Wicked exceeded my expectations.

– Lauren Veneziani, WBAL-TV

Wicked is solid — sumptuously realized, occasionally quite moving.

– Drew Taylor, The Wrap

Jon Chu IS a musical genius and the world he creates and the performances he captures are really next level.

– Chris Murphy, Vanity Fair

(Photo by ©Universal Pictures)

What if we’ve been worried about it?

As someone who loves The Wizard of Oz and the Wicked music, I was skeptical about it… And I was wrong! Wicked is everything cinema should be.

– Jazz Tangcay, Variety

Believe me when I say it is a complete and utter slay; you will be gagged beyond belief. Everything you think the film looks like from your cracked iPhones is wrong.

– Chris Murphy, Vanity Fair

While this perhaps won’t convert many anti-musical folks, genre fans and die-hard Ozians (Wickhards?) will feast on this.

– Simon Thompson, The Playlist

Does it do the Broadway show justice?

One of the most perfect musical adaptions to ever exist.

– Lauren Veneziani, WBAL-TV

Wicked is the best musical-to-movie adaptation since Chicago and Mamma Mia.

– Erin Strecker, IndieWire

It’s giving best movie musical since Chicago, and that one went all the way, honey.

– Chris Murphy, Vanity Fair

Wicked is a cinematic spectacle that serves as one of the very best big screen adaptations of a Broadway musical ever. Jon M. Chu perfectly captures the magic of the Broadway show while adding in some of his own unique flourishes to the source material… There is one scene that fans of the Broadway show are going to absolutely lose their minds over.

– Scott Menzel, We Live Entertainment

There were three kids next to me at my screening, clearly huge Wicked fans, and they were losing their s–t almost the entire time.

– Simon Thompson, The Playlist

(Photo by ©Universal Pictures)

How are Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande?

Leads Erivo and Grande knock it out of the park.

– Simon Thompson, The Playlist

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo completely knock it out of the park as Elphaba and Galinda.

– Scott Menzel, We Live Entertainment

Ariana and Cynthia will blow you away.

– Jazz Tangcay, Variety

Cynthia and Ari [are] truly are impeccable.

– Chris Murphy, Vanity Fair

Glinda is the role Ariana Grande was born to play. Perfectly suited and genuinely a hilarious, scene-stealing performance. Cynthia Erivo’s heavenly vocals allow her to make Elphaba her own.

– Clayton Davis, Variety

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande are a match made in cinematic musical heaven.

– Lauren Veneziani, WBAL-TV

Both leads are amazing.

– Drew Taylor, The Wrap

Do any other performances stand out?

Jonathan Bailey is also quite phenomenal in the film.

– Scott Menzel, We Live Entertainment

[Jonathan Bailey] is really great. Loved Ethan Slater too.

– Simon Thompson, The Playlist

(Photo by ©Universal Pictures)

How does it look?

The production design and costumes are a visual spectacle.

– Jazz Tangcay, Variety

The team of artisans assembled by Jon M. Chu all put their signature touches.

– Clayton Davis, Variety

Wicked is an Oz-some spectacle that pops and enchants on the big screen. An absolutely stunning vision.

– Simon Thompson, The Playlist

Does it have any problems?

It falls into some of the traps of the Disney live-action remakes that diminishes its power — overlong, noisy, over-designed.

– Drew Taylor, The Wrap

Did this need to be two films and this long?

– Jazz Tangcay, Variety

Will it leave us excited for the second half?

Very excited to see what they do with Part 2.

– Clayton Davis, Variety

Overall I liked it a lot and can’t wait for part 2.

– Drew Taylor, The Wrap

The ending is spectacular.

– Gregory Ellwood, The Playlist

Wicked (2024) opens in theaters everywhere on November 22, 2024.

