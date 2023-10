(Photo by Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection)

Best Horror Movies of the 2020s (So Far)

Ah, the 2020s. May you live in interesting times, indeed. There was the Sriracha shortage. Wordle changed everything. Daft Punk broke up, but Ben and Jennifer got back together. There’s probably something we’re forgetting. Well, you can’t even be sure if this is being written by a meatsack fleshpoid human (still learning) anymore. Certainly all breeding ground for the horror genre, that blood-topped playground where filmmakers run from, to, and through the various fatal concerns of existence.

In this guide to the best horror movies of the 2020s (so far), we’ve collected every Certified Fresh horror movie of the decade, then ranked them all by Tomatometer score.

From 2020, we’ve got pandemic-interrupted The Invisible Man, and then lockdown-created Host. In 2021, you could stay screaming from the comfort of your couch with the Fear Street trilogy, or join the audiences who clawed back to theaters in a big way, collectively exhaling to A Quiet Place Part II and The Black Phone. 2022 went hard with X & Pearl, Barbarian, Nope, Terrifier 2, Smile, and Predator prequel Prey. 2023 saw more long-MIA franchises returning (e.g., Scream VI, Evil Dead Rise, Saw X), alongside originals Talk To Me and M3GAN.

What twisted tales and warped wonders await? Don’t get yourself killed and you’ll find out with our growing guide to best horror movies of the 2020s.

#1 His House (2020) 100% #1 Adjusted Score: 106492% Critics Consensus: Featuring genuine scares through every corridor, His House is a terrifying look at the specters of the refugee experience and a stunning feature debut for Remi Weekes. Synopsis: A refugee couple makes a harrowing escape from war-torn South Sudan, but then they struggle to adjust to their new... A refugee couple makes a harrowing escape from war-torn South Sudan, but then they struggle to adjust to their new... [More] Starring: Wunmi Mosaku, Sope Dirisu, Matt Smith, Cornell John Directed By: Remi Weekes

#2 Host (2020) 99% #2 Adjusted Score: 103921% Critics Consensus: Lean, suspenseful, and scary, Host uses its timely premise to deliver a nastily effective treat for horror enthusiasts. Synopsis: Six friends accidentally invite the attention of a demonic presence during an online séance and begin noticing strange occurrences in... Six friends accidentally invite the attention of a demonic presence during an online séance and begin noticing strange occurrences in... [More] Starring: Haley Bishop, Jemma Moore, Emma Louise Webb, Radina Drandova Directed By: Rob Savage

#8 Sissy (2022) 96% #8 Adjusted Score: 99256% Critics Consensus: Sissy weaves timely themes into its rich blend of horror and dark humor, topped off by terrific work from a talented cast led by Aisha Dee. Synopsis: Cecilia and Emma were tween-age BFFs who were going to grow old together and never let anything come between them,... Cecilia and Emma were tween-age BFFs who were going to grow old together and never let anything come between them,... [More] Starring: Aisha Dee, Yerin Ha, Lucy Barrett, Hannah Barlow Directed By: Hannah Barlow, Kane Senes

#9 Slaxx (2020) 96% #9 Adjusted Score: 99108% Critics Consensus: A slim-cut slice of bizarre horror, Slaxx effectively balances quirk with gore -- and has the good sense to get out before its oddball premise starts showing its seams. Synopsis: A possessed pair of jeans is brought to life to punish the unscrupulous practices of a trendy clothing company. Shipped... A possessed pair of jeans is brought to life to punish the unscrupulous practices of a trendy clothing company. Shipped... [More] Starring: Romane Denis, Brett Donahue, Sehar Bhojani, Stephen Bogaert Directed By: Elza Kephart

#14 Prey (2022) 94% #14 Adjusted Score: 109003% Critics Consensus: The rare action thriller that spikes adrenaline without skimping on character development, Prey is a Predator prequel done right. Synopsis: Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, "Prey" is the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and... Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, "Prey" is the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and... [More] Starring: Amber Midthunder, Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp, Michelle Thrush Directed By: Dan Trachtenberg

#15 X (2022) 94% #15 Adjusted Score: 105825% Critics Consensus: A fresh spin on the classic slasher formula, X marks the spot where Ti West gets resoundingly back to his horror roots. Synopsis: In 1979, a group of young filmmakers set out to make an adult film in rural Texas, but when their... In 1979, a group of young filmmakers set out to make an adult film in rural Texas, but when their... [More] Starring: Mia Goth, Jenna Ortega, Martin Henderson, Brittany Snow Directed By: Ti West

#17 M3GAN (2022) 93% #17 Adjusted Score: 109876% Critics Consensus: Unapologetically silly and all the more entertaining for it, M3GAN is the rare horror-comedy that delivers chuckles as effortlessly as chills. Synopsis: M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a life-like doll programmed to be a child's greatest companion and a parent's... M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a life-like doll programmed to be a child's greatest companion and a parent's... [More] Starring: Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, Ronny Chieng, Brian Jordan Alvarez Directed By: Gerard Johnstone

#18 Barbarian (2022) 93% #18 Adjusted Score: 103747% Critics Consensus: Smart, darkly humorous, and above all scary, Barbarian offers a chilling and consistently unpredictable thrill ride for horror fans. Synopsis: Traveling to Detroit for a job interview, a young woman books a rental home. But when she arrives late at... Traveling to Detroit for a job interview, a young woman books a rental home. But when she arrives late at... [More] Starring: Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård, Justin Long, Matthew Patrick Davis Directed By: Zach Cregger

#19 Pearl (2022) 93% #19 Adjusted Score: 103463% Critics Consensus: Pearl finds Ti West squeezing fresh gore out of the world he created with X -- and once again benefiting from a brilliant Mia Goth performance. Synopsis: Filmmaker Ti West returns with another chapter from the twisted world of X, in this astonishing follow-up to the year's... Filmmaker Ti West returns with another chapter from the twisted world of X, in this astonishing follow-up to the year's... [More] Starring: Mia Goth, David Corenswet, Tandi Wright, Matthew Sunderland Directed By: Ti West

#21 Lucky (2020) 93% #21 Adjusted Score: 96169% Critics Consensus: A rich blend of thrilling horror and sharp social commentary, Lucky acts as a bloody good calling card for director Natasha Kermani and writer-star Brea Grant. Synopsis: A self-help book author finds herself stalked by a threatening figure who returns to her house night after night. She... A self-help book author finds herself stalked by a threatening figure who returns to her house night after night. She... [More] Starring: Brea Grant, Hunter C. Smith, Kristina Klebe, Kausar Mohammed Directed By: Natasha Kermani

#23 Relic (2020) 92% #23 Adjusted Score: 105500% Critics Consensus: Relic ratchets up its slowly building tension in an expertly crafted atmosphere of dread, adding up to an outstanding feature debut for director/co-writer Natalie Erika James. Synopsis: A woman links her mother's increasingly volatile behavior to an evil presence at their family's decaying country home.... A woman links her mother's increasingly volatile behavior to an evil presence at their family's decaying country home.... [More] Starring: Emily Mortimer, Robyn Nevin, Bella Heathcote, Chris Bunton Directed By: Natalie Erika James

#24 Hatching (2022) 92% #24 Adjusted Score: 98548% Critics Consensus: A message movie in a hard horror shell, Hatching perches between beauty and revulsion -- and establishes director Hanna Bergholm as a bright new talent. Synopsis: In HATCHING, 12-year-old gymnast, Tinja (Siiri Solalinna), is desperate to please her image-obsessed mother, whose popular blog 'Lovely Everyday Life'... In HATCHING, 12-year-old gymnast, Tinja (Siiri Solalinna), is desperate to please her image-obsessed mother, whose popular blog 'Lovely Everyday Life'... [More] Starring: Siiri Solalinna, Sophia Heikkilä, Jani Volanen, Oiva Ollila Directed By: Hanna Bergholm

#30 Piggy (2022) 91% #30 Adjusted Score: 95675% Critics Consensus: Brought hauntingly to life by Laura Galán's committed performance, Piggy deftly deploys genre thrills in service of sharp social commentary. Synopsis: With the summer sun beating down on her rural Spanish town, Sara hides away in her parent's butcher shop. A... With the summer sun beating down on her rural Spanish town, Sara hides away in her parent's butcher shop. A... [More] Starring: Laura Galán, Richard Holmes, Carmen Machi, Irene Ferreiro Directed By: Carlota Pereda

#31 Mad God (2021) 91% #31 Adjusted Score: 94831% Critics Consensus: A rich visual treat for film fans, Mad God proves that even in the age of CGI, the cinematic allure of stop-motion animation remains strong. Synopsis: Follow The Assassin through a forbidding world of tortured souls, decrepit bunkers, and wretched monstrosities forged from the most primordial... Follow The Assassin through a forbidding world of tortured souls, decrepit bunkers, and wretched monstrosities forged from the most primordial... [More] Starring: Alex Cox, Niketa Roman, Satish Ratakonda, Harper Taylor Directed By: Phil Tippett

#35 Nanny (2022) 90% #35 Adjusted Score: 97172% Critics Consensus: Led by Anna Diop's strong central performance, the smartly disquieting Nanny is a promising debut for writer-director Nikyatu Jusu. Synopsis: In this psychological horror fable of displacement, Aisha (Anna Diop), a woman who recently emigrated from Senegal, is hired to... In this psychological horror fable of displacement, Aisha (Anna Diop), a woman who recently emigrated from Senegal, is hired to... [More] Starring: Anna Diop, Michelle Monaghan, Sinqua Walls, Morgan Spector Directed By: Nikyatu Jusu

#41 The Stylist (2020) 90% #41 Adjusted Score: 91555% Critics Consensus: A slasher with flair and crafty patience for the kill, The Stylist marks writer-director Jill Gevargizian as an uncommonly sharp genre filmmaker. Synopsis: We all dream of being someone else... but for Claire (Najarra Townsend, Contracted), that dream goes from an obsession to... We all dream of being someone else... but for Claire (Najarra Townsend, Contracted), that dream goes from an obsession to... [More] Starring: Brea Grant, Najarra Townsend, Millie Milan, Sarah McGuire Directed By: Jill Gevargizian

#42 Till Death (2021) 90% #42 Adjusted Score: 91178% Critics Consensus: Elevated by S.K. Dale's inventive direction and Megan Fox's committed performance, Till Death will part the viewer with all but the edge of their seat. Synopsis: After a romantic evening in their secluded lake house, Emma (Megan Fox) awakens handcuffed to her dead husband. Trapped and... After a romantic evening in their secluded lake house, Emma (Megan Fox) awakens handcuffed to her dead husband. Trapped and... [More] Starring: Megan Fox, Eoin Macken, Callan Mulvey, Jack Roth Directed By: S.K. Dale

#43 After Midnight (2019) 90% #43 Adjusted Score: 91220% Critics Consensus: Part creature feature, part romance, After Midnight somehow manages to combine its disparate ingredients and come up with something special. Synopsis: Dealing with a girlfriend suddenly leaving is tough enough, but for Hank, heartbreak couldn't have come at a worse time.... Dealing with a girlfriend suddenly leaving is tough enough, but for Hank, heartbreak couldn't have come at a worse time.... [More] Starring: Henry Zebrowski, Jeremy Gardner, Brea Grant, Justin Benson Directed By: Christian Stella

#44 Censor (2021) 89% #44 Adjusted Score: 96766% Critics Consensus: Occasionally uneven but bold and viscerally effective, Censor marks a bloody good step forward for British horror. Synopsis: Film censor Enid takes pride in her meticulous work, guarding unsuspecting audiences from the deleterious effects of watching the gore-filled... Film censor Enid takes pride in her meticulous work, guarding unsuspecting audiences from the deleterious effects of watching the gore-filled... [More] Starring: Niamh Algar, Michael Smiley, Nicholas Burns, Vincent Franklin Directed By: Prano Bailey-Bond

#45 Werewolf by Night (2022) 89% #45 Adjusted Score: 94356% Critics Consensus: A spooky yarn told with taut economy, Werewolf by Night is a standout Marvel entry that proves Michael Giacchino as atmospheric and skilled a director as he is a composer. Synopsis: On a dark and somber night, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding... On a dark and somber night, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding... [More] Starring: Gael García Bernal, Laura Donnelly, Harriet Sansom Harris Directed By: Michael Giacchino

#46 The Sadness (2021) 89% #46 Adjusted Score: 90389% Critics Consensus: The Sadness lives up to its title with an unstintingly grim -- and overall effective -- slice of dystopian horror. Synopsis: The city of Taipei suddenly erupts into bloody chaos as ordinary people are compulsively driven to enact the most cruel... The city of Taipei suddenly erupts into bloody chaos as ordinary people are compulsively driven to enact the most cruel... [More] Starring: Regina Lei, Tzu-Chiang Wang, Berant Zhu, Ying-Ru Chen Directed By: Rob Jabbaz

#49 Watcher (2022) 88% #49 Adjusted Score: 95399% Critics Consensus: Although its story may lack surprises, Watcher benefits from director Chloe Okuno's chilling grip on the material -- and Maika Monroe's terrific work in the leading role. Synopsis: As a serial killer stalks the city, Julia -- a young actress who just moved to town with her boyfriend... As a serial killer stalks the city, Julia -- a young actress who just moved to town with her boyfriend... [More] Starring: Maika Monroe, Karl Glusman, Burn Gorman, Tudor Petrut Directed By: Chloe Okuno

#50 Deerskin (2019) 88% #50 Adjusted Score: 93937% Critics Consensus: Led by a daring performance from Jean Dujardin, Deerskin finds writer-director Quentin Dupieux working in a more accessible -- yet still distinctive -- vein. Synopsis: A middle-aged drifter becomes obsessed with a fringed deerskin jacket that seems to hold mystical powers.... A middle-aged drifter becomes obsessed with a fringed deerskin jacket that seems to hold mystical powers.... [More] Starring: Jean Dujardin, Adèle Haenel, Albert Delpy, Pierre Gommé Directed By: Quentin Dupieux

#51 Sputnik (2020) 88% #51 Adjusted Score: 94310% Critics Consensus: Effective space alien horror with a Soviet-era twist, Sputnik proves there are still some scary good sci-fi thrillers left in the galaxy. Synopsis: Summoned to a secluded research facility, a controversial young doctor examines a cosmonaut who returned to Earth with an alien... Summoned to a secluded research facility, a controversial young doctor examines a cosmonaut who returned to Earth with an alien... [More] Starring: Pyotr Fyodorov, Oksana Akinshina, Fedor Bondarchuk, Anna Nazarova Directed By: Egor Abramenko

#55 1BR (2019) 88% #55 Adjusted Score: 91606% Critics Consensus: 1BR's occasionally ordinary storytelling is more than outweighed by tight direction, interesting ideas, and an effective blend of horror and thoughtful drama. Synopsis: New to Los Angeles, a woman moves into a seemingly perfect apartment complex, and soon finds out that there are... New to Los Angeles, a woman moves into a seemingly perfect apartment complex, and soon finds out that there are... [More] Starring: Nicole Brydon Bloom, Alan Blumenfeld, Taylor Nichols, Giles Matthey Directed By: David Marmor

#57 The Blackening (2022) 87% #57 Adjusted Score: 94229% Critics Consensus: While it could stand to be a little funnier and quite a bit scarier, The Blackening is a thoughtful satire that skewers horror tropes and racial stereotypes. Synopsis: The Blackening centers around a group of Black friends who reunite for a Juneteenth weekend getaway only to find themselves... The Blackening centers around a group of Black friends who reunite for a Juneteenth weekend getaway only to find themselves... [More] Starring: Antoinette Robertson, Dewayne Perkins, Grace Byers, Jermaine Fowler Directed By: Tim Story

#58 Swallow (2019) 87% #58 Adjusted Score: 93880% Critics Consensus: Swallow's unconventional approach to exploring domestic ennui is elevated by a well-told story and Haley Bennett's powerful leading performance. Synopsis: A young housewife in a seemingly perfect marriage develops pica, the irresistible urge to ingest inedible objects and material.... A young housewife in a seemingly perfect marriage develops pica, the irresistible urge to ingest inedible objects and material.... [More] Starring: Haley Bennett, Austin Stowell, Denis O'Hare, Elizabeth Marvel Directed By: Carlo Mirabella-Davis

#62 Sick (2022) 87% #62 Adjusted Score: 89519% Critics Consensus: Smart, self-aware, and all too timely, this slasher co-written by Kevin Williamson is Sick in all the best ways. Synopsis: As the pandemic steadily brings the world to a halt, Parker and her best friend Miri decide to quarantine at... As the pandemic steadily brings the world to a halt, Parker and her best friend Miri decide to quarantine at... [More] Starring: Gideon Adlon, Dylan Sprayberry, Bethlehem Million, Jane Adams Directed By: John Hyams

#63 Glorious (2022) 87% #63 Adjusted Score: 89460% Critics Consensus: With thought-provoking themes lurking beneath its absurd premise, Glorious is a brightly blood-spattered genre treat from director Rebekah McKendry. Synopsis: A heartbroken man finds himself trapped in a bathroom with a strange voice who says he may be the only... A heartbroken man finds himself trapped in a bathroom with a strange voice who says he may be the only... [More] Starring: Ryan Kwanten, J.K. Simmons, Sylvia Grace Crim, Andre Lamar Directed By: Rebekah McKendry

#67 Werewolves Within (2021) 86% #67 Adjusted Score: 92863% Critics Consensus: Werewolves Within is the rare horror comedy that offers equal helpings of either genre -- and adds up to a whole lot of fun in the bargain. Synopsis: After a proposed pipeline creates divisions within the small town of Beaverfield, and a snowstorm traps its residents together inside... After a proposed pipeline creates divisions within the small town of Beaverfield, and a snowstorm traps its residents together inside... [More] Starring: Sam Richardson, Milana Vayntrub, George Basil, Sarah Burns Directed By: Josh Ruben

#71 Jakob's Wife (2021) 85% #71 Adjusted Score: 88941% Critics Consensus: Jakob's Wife gives genre legend Barbara Crampton an opportunity to carry an old-school horror story -- and she bloody well delivers. Synopsis: Anne is married to a small-town minister and feels like her life and marriage have been shrinking over the past... Anne is married to a small-town minister and feels like her life and marriage have been shrinking over the past... [More] Starring: Barbara Crampton, Larry Fessenden, Bonnie Aarons, Nyisha Bell Directed By: Travis Stevens

#73 Terrifier 2 (2022) 85% #73 Adjusted Score: 88256% Critics Consensus: Terrifier 2 outdoes the original in every way -- which makes it bad news for the squeamish, but a bloody good time for genre enthusiasts. Synopsis: After being resurrected by a sinister entity, Art the Clown returns to the timid town of Miles County where he... After being resurrected by a sinister entity, Art the Clown returns to the timid town of Miles County where he... [More] Starring: Lauren LaVera, David Howard Thornton, Elliott Fullam, Sarah Voigt Directed By: Damien Leone

#74 Gaia (2021) 85% #74 Adjusted Score: 87507% Critics Consensus: If its narrative ambitions aren't always equaled by its chilling visuals, Gaia remains an effective slice of ecological horror. Synopsis: An injured forest ranger on a routine mission is saved by two off-the-grid survivalists. What is initially a welcome rescue... An injured forest ranger on a routine mission is saved by two off-the-grid survivalists. What is initially a welcome rescue... [More] Starring: Monique Rockman, Carel Nel, Anthony Oseyemi, Alex van Dyk Directed By: Jaco Bouwer

#81 Hypochondriac (2022) 84% #81 Adjusted Score: 85554% Critics Consensus: Hypochondriac mistakes a few common horror ailments for exotic afflictions, but this unsettling look at mental illness and trauma proves properly contagious. Synopsis: Will, a young Hispanic gay potter, is one gregarious guy. His boss is terrible, but he's got a great boyfriend... Will, a young Hispanic gay potter, is one gregarious guy. His boss is terrible, but he's got a great boyfriend... [More] Starring: Zach Villa, Devon Graye, Paget Brewster, Marlene Forte Directed By: Addison Heimann

#82 Nope (2022) 83% #82 Adjusted Score: 108615% Critics Consensus: Admirable for its originality and ambition even when its reach exceeds its grasp, Nope adds Spielbergian spectacle to Jordan Peele's growing arsenal. Synopsis: A man and his sister discover something sinister in the skies above their California horse ranch, while the owner of... A man and his sister discover something sinister in the skies above their California horse ranch, while the owner of... [More] Starring: Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun, Michael Wincott Directed By: Jordan Peele

#88 Suitable Flesh (2023) 81% #88 Adjusted Score: 83454% Critics Consensus: Campy and creepy, Suitable Flesh delivers visceral, '80s-inspired horror topped off by game performances from Barbara Crampton and Heather Graham. Synopsis: Psychiatrist Elizabeth Derby becomes obsessed with helping a young patient suffering extreme personality disorder. But it leads her into dark... Psychiatrist Elizabeth Derby becomes obsessed with helping a young patient suffering extreme personality disorder. But it leads her into dark... [More] Starring: Heather Graham, Judah Lewis, Bruce Davison, Johnathon Schaech Directed By: Joe Lynch

#91 El Conde (2023) 82% #91 Adjusted Score: 88428% Critics Consensus: A darkly delirious satire rooted in real-life horror, El Conde finds Pablo Larraín revisiting familiar themes without losing their provocative power. Synopsis: El Conde is a dark comedy/horror that imagines a parallel universe inspired by the recent history of Chile. The film... El Conde is a dark comedy/horror that imagines a parallel universe inspired by the recent history of Chile. The film... [More] Starring: Jaime Vadell, Gloria Münchmeyer, Alfredo Castro, Paula Luchsinger Directed By: Pablo Larraín

#92 Perpetrator (2023) 81% #92 Adjusted Score: 83782% Critics Consensus: A smartly ambitious supernatural thriller, Perpetrator blends an assortment of genres and influences into a bloody good time. Synopsis: Jonny Baptiste (Kiah McKirnan) is a reckless teen sent to live with her estranged Aunt Hildie (Alicia Silverstone). On her... Jonny Baptiste (Kiah McKirnan) is a reckless teen sent to live with her estranged Aunt Hildie (Alicia Silverstone). On her... [More] Starring: Josh Bywater, Avery Holliday, Casimere Jollette, Sasha Kuznetsov Directed By: Jennifer Reeder

#94 Smile (2022) 79% #94 Adjusted Score: 88895% Critics Consensus: Deeply creepy visuals and a standout Sosie Bacon further elevate Smile's unsettling exploration of trauma, adding up to the rare feature that satisfyingly expands on a short. Synopsis: After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she... After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she... [More] Starring: Sosie Bacon, Jessie T. Usher, Kyle Gallner, Robin Weigert Directed By: Parker Finn

#96 Enys Men (2022) 80% #96 Adjusted Score: 84334% Critics Consensus: If its story's mysteries are ultimately less compelling than they might seem, Enys Men's retro aesthetic and intriguingly abstract visuals make this a chilly treat for horror fans. Synopsis: A wildlife volunteer on an uninhabited island off the British coast descends into a terrifying madness that challenges her grip... A wildlife volunteer on an uninhabited island off the British coast descends into a terrifying madness that challenges her grip... [More] Starring: Mary Woodvine, John Woodvine, Edward Rowe, Callum Mitchell Directed By: Mark Jenkin

#99 Bloodthirsty (2020) 80% #99 Adjusted Score: 82081% Critics Consensus: Offering a hauntingly lush style and plenty of gore, Bloodthirsty successfully captures the nightmarish darkness behind being hungry like the wolf in the quest for fame. Synopsis: Grey, an indie singer, whose first album was a smash hit, gets an invitation to work with notorious music producer... Grey, an indie singer, whose first album was a smash hit, gets an invitation to work with notorious music producer... [More] Starring: Lauren Beatty, Greg Bryk, Katharine King So, Judith Buchan Directed By: Amelia Moses

#100 Saw X (2023) 79% #100 Adjusted Score: 87177% Critics Consensus: Led by a franchise-best performance from Tobin Bell, Saw X reinvigorates the series with an installment that has a surprising amount of heart to go with all the gore. Synopsis: John Kramer (Tobin Bell) is back. The most chilling installment of the SAW franchise yet explores the untold chapter of... John Kramer (Tobin Bell) is back. The most chilling installment of the SAW franchise yet explores the untold chapter of... [More] Starring: Tobin Bell, Shawnee Smith, Synnøve Macody Lund, Steven Brand Directed By: Kevin Greutert

#102 Christmas Bloody Christmas (2022) 77% #102 Adjusted Score: 78661% Critics Consensus: Perhaps it isn't quite as much fun as a movie about a murderous robot Santa ought to be, but for fans of holiday horror, Christmas Bloody Christmas is still a gift. Synopsis: It's Christmas Eve and fiery record store owner Tori Tooms just wants to get drunk and party, until the robotic... It's Christmas Eve and fiery record store owner Tori Tooms just wants to get drunk and party, until the robotic... [More] Starring: Riley Dandy, Sam Delich, Jonah Ray, Dora Madison Directed By: Joe Begos

#105 Malignant (2021) 76% #105 Adjusted Score: 84449% Critics Consensus: Although Malignant isn't particularly scary, director James Wan's return to horror contains plenty of gory thrills -- and a memorably bonkers twist. Synopsis: Paralyzed by fear from shocking visions, a woman's torment worsens as she discovers her waking dreams are terrifying realities.... Paralyzed by fear from shocking visions, a woman's torment worsens as she discovers her waking dreams are terrifying realities.... [More] Starring: Annabelle Wallis, Maddie Hasson, George Young, Michole Briana White Directed By: James Wan

#108 Master (2022) 75% #108 Adjusted Score: 83023% Critics Consensus: It can be didactic rather than truly suspenseful, but Master is an impressively well-crafted horror outing with a lot on its mind. Synopsis: At an elite New England university built on the site of a Salem-era gallows hill, three women strive to find... At an elite New England university built on the site of a Salem-era gallows hill, three women strive to find... [More] Starring: Regina Hall, Zoe Renee, Talia Ryder, Talia Balsam Directed By: Mariama Diallo