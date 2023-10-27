(Photo by Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection)
Best Horror Movies of the 2020s (So Far)
Ah, the 2020s. May you live in interesting times, indeed. There was the Sriracha shortage. Wordle changed everything. Daft Punk broke up, but Ben and Jennifer got back together. There’s probably something we’re forgetting. Well, you can’t even be sure if this is being written by a
meatsack fleshpoid human (still learning) anymore. Certainly all breeding ground for the horror genre, that blood-topped playground where filmmakers run from, to, and through the various fatal concerns of existence.
In this guide to the best horror movies of the 2020s (so far), we’ve collected every Certified Fresh horror movie of the decade, then ranked them all by Tomatometer score.
From 2020, we’ve got pandemic-interrupted The Invisible Man, and then lockdown-created Host. In 2021, you could stay screaming from the comfort of your couch with the Fear Street trilogy, or join the audiences who clawed back to theaters in a big way, collectively exhaling to A Quiet Place Part II and The Black Phone. 2022 went hard with X & Pearl, Barbarian, Nope, Terrifier 2, Smile, and Predator prequel Prey. 2023 saw more long-MIA franchises returning (e.g., Scream VI, Evil Dead Rise, Saw X), alongside originals Talk To Me and M3GAN.
What twisted tales and warped wonders await? Don’t get yourself killed and you’ll find out with our growing guide to best horror movies of the 2020s.
#1
Adjusted Score: 106492%
Critics Consensus: Featuring genuine scares through every corridor, His House is a terrifying look at the specters of the refugee experience and a stunning feature debut for Remi Weekes.
Synopsis:
A refugee couple makes a harrowing escape from war-torn South Sudan, but then they struggle to adjust to their new... [More]
#2
Adjusted Score: 103921%
Critics Consensus: Lean, suspenseful, and scary, Host uses its timely premise to deliver a nastily effective treat for horror enthusiasts.
Synopsis:
Six friends accidentally invite the attention of a demonic presence during an online séance and begin noticing strange occurrences in... [More]
#3
Adjusted Score: 100203%
Critics Consensus: Unsettling and compelling in equal measure, My Heart Can't Beat Unless You Tell It To casts a visually striking and thought-provoking spell.
Synopsis:
Dwight (Patrick Fugit) prowls the streets after dark. He searches each night for the lonely and forlorn, looking for people... [More]
#4
Adjusted Score: 102264%
Critics Consensus: The Innocents chillingly subverts the purity of youth in a powerfully acted thriller that lingers long after the credits roll.
Synopsis:
During the bright Nordic summer, a group of children reveal mysterious powers. But what starts out innocent soon takes a... [More]
#5
Adjusted Score: 101448%
Critics Consensus: A bone-chilling body horror, Huesera offers genre fans a twisted take on What to Expect When You're Expecting.
Synopsis:
Valeria's joy at becoming a first-time mother is quickly taken away when she's cursed by a sinister entity. As danger... [More]
#6
Adjusted Score: 99557%
Critics Consensus: Hellbender stirs a boiling cauldron of adolescent angst, serving up a coming-of-age story with dark horror overtones.
Synopsis:
A teen and her mother live simply in a home in the woods, spending their time making metal music. A... [More]
#7
Adjusted Score: 99927%
Critics Consensus: A tense, terrifying, and all-around outstanding feature debut for its co-directing duo, The Boy Behind the Door should thrill discerning horror fans.
Synopsis:
In The Boy Behind the Door, a night of unimaginable terror awaits twelve-year-old Bobby (Lonnie Chavis) and his best friend,... [More]
#8
Adjusted Score: 99256%
Critics Consensus: Sissy weaves timely themes into its rich blend of horror and dark humor, topped off by terrific work from a talented cast led by Aisha Dee.
Synopsis:
Cecilia and Emma were tween-age BFFs who were going to grow old together and never let anything come between them,... [More]
#9
Adjusted Score: 99108%
Critics Consensus: A slim-cut slice of bizarre horror, Slaxx effectively balances quirk with gore -- and has the good sense to get out before its oddball premise starts showing its seams.
Synopsis:
A possessed pair of jeans is brought to life to punish the unscrupulous practices of a trendy clothing company. Shipped... [More]
#10
Adjusted Score: 97972%
Critics Consensus: Smart, dynamic, and fast-paced, Saloum mixes tones and genres into a tart, smoothly blended treat.
Synopsis:
Shot down after fleeing a coup and extracting a drug lord from Guinea-Bissau, the legendary mercenaries known as the Bangui... [More]
#11
Adjusted Score: 97667%
Critics Consensus: Delightfully dark and impressively ambitious, A Wounded Fawn offers a grimly distinctive treat for slasher fans.
Synopsis:
Inspired by surrealist art and Greek mythology, A Wounded Fawn follows the story of Meredith Tanning (Sarah Lind, Jakob's Wife),... [More]
#12
Adjusted Score: 97288%
Critics Consensus: A possession thriller that knows the devil's in the details, Attachment scares some fresh angles out of a well-worn horror subgenre.
Synopsis:
ATTACHMENT is a horror romance about Maja, a has-been actress in Denmark, who falls in love with Leah, a young,... [More]
#13
Adjusted Score: 109059%
Critics Consensus: With a gripping story and impressive practical effects, Talk to Me spins a terrifically creepy 21st-century horror yarn built on classic foundations.
Synopsis:
When a group of friends discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new... [More]
#14
Adjusted Score: 109003%
Critics Consensus: The rare action thriller that spikes adrenaline without skimping on character development, Prey is a Predator prequel done right.
Synopsis:
Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, "Prey" is the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and... [More]
#15
Adjusted Score: 105825%
Critics Consensus: A fresh spin on the classic slasher formula, X marks the spot where Ti West gets resoundingly back to his horror roots.
Synopsis:
In 1979, a group of young filmmakers set out to make an adult film in rural Texas, but when their... [More]
#16
Adjusted Score: 106654%
Critics Consensus: Further refining his provocative vision, writer-director Brandon Cronenberg uses Possessor's potentially over-the-top premise as a delivery mechanism for stylishly disturbing thrills.
Synopsis:
Tasya Vos, an elite, corporate assassin, takes control of other people's bodies using brain-implant technology to execute high-profile targets.... [More]
#17
Adjusted Score: 109876%
Critics Consensus: Unapologetically silly and all the more entertaining for it, M3GAN is the rare horror-comedy that delivers chuckles as effortlessly as chills.
Synopsis:
M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a life-like doll programmed to be a child's greatest companion and a parent's... [More]
#18
Adjusted Score: 103747%
Critics Consensus: Smart, darkly humorous, and above all scary, Barbarian offers a chilling and consistently unpredictable thrill ride for horror fans.
Synopsis:
Traveling to Detroit for a job interview, a young woman books a rental home. But when she arrives late at... [More]
#19
Adjusted Score: 103463%
Critics Consensus: Pearl finds Ti West squeezing fresh gore out of the world he created with X -- and once again benefiting from a brilliant Mia Goth performance.
Synopsis:
Filmmaker Ti West returns with another chapter from the twisted world of X, in this astonishing follow-up to the year's... [More]
#20
Adjusted Score: 99831%
Critics Consensus: Although it may strike some as too artsy for its own good, You Won't Be Alone puts a thoughtfully fresh spin on familiar horror tropes.
Synopsis:
Set in an isolated mountain village in 19th century Macedonia, YOU WON'T BE ALONE follows a young girl who is... [More]
#21
Adjusted Score: 96169%
Critics Consensus: A rich blend of thrilling horror and sharp social commentary, Lucky acts as a bloody good calling card for director Natasha Kermani and writer-star Brea Grant.
Synopsis:
A self-help book author finds herself stalked by a threatening figure who returns to her house night after night. She... [More]
#22
Adjusted Score: 116495%
Critics Consensus: Smart, well-acted, and above all scary, The Invisible Man proves that sometimes, the classic source material for a fresh reboot can be hiding in plain sight.
Synopsis:
After staging his own suicide, a crazed scientist uses his power to become invisible to stalk and terrorize his ex-girlfriend.... [More]
#23
Adjusted Score: 105500%
Critics Consensus: Relic ratchets up its slowly building tension in an expertly crafted atmosphere of dread, adding up to an outstanding feature debut for director/co-writer Natalie Erika James.
Synopsis:
A woman links her mother's increasingly volatile behavior to an evil presence at their family's decaying country home.... [More]
#24
Adjusted Score: 98548%
Critics Consensus: A message movie in a hard horror shell, Hatching perches between beauty and revulsion -- and establishes director Hanna Bergholm as a bright new talent.
Synopsis:
In HATCHING, 12-year-old gymnast, Tinja (Siiri Solalinna), is desperate to please her image-obsessed mother, whose popular blog 'Lovely Everyday Life'... [More]
#25
Adjusted Score: 96135%
Critics Consensus: Over the top and enthusiastically strange, PG: Psycho Goreman delivers all the cheesy midnight-movie goodness promised by its title.
Synopsis:
Siblings Mimi and Luke unwittingly resurrect an ancient alien overlord who was entombed on Earth millions of years ago after... [More]
#26
Adjusted Score: 94507%
Critics Consensus: Smart, well-acted, and above all scary, Coming Home in the Dark finds first-time director James Ashcroft making his mark with a white-knuckle ride for horror fans.
Synopsis:
A family's idyllic outing at an isolated coastline descends into terror when high school teacher Alan 'Hoaggie' Hoaganraad, his wife... [More]
#27
Adjusted Score: 93891%
Critics Consensus: Influencer should get plenty of likes from horror fans hungry for a smart, scary chiller with something to say.
Synopsis:
INFLUENCER tells the story of Madison (Emily Tennant, "Riverdale"), a popular social media influencer who is having a lonely and... [More]
#28
Adjusted Score: 109605%
Critics Consensus: A nerve-wracking continuation of its predecessor, A Quiet Place Part II expands the terrifying world of the franchise without losing track of its heart.
Synopsis:
Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they... [More]
#29
Adjusted Score: 96525%
Critics Consensus: The Dark and the Wicked delivers on its title with an unsettling horror story whose deep dread and bleak outlook further compound its effective jolts.
Synopsis:
Plagued by waking nightmares, two siblings suspect that something evil is taking over their family at an isolated farmhouse.... [More]
#30
Adjusted Score: 95675%
Critics Consensus: Brought hauntingly to life by Laura Galán's committed performance, Piggy deftly deploys genre thrills in service of sharp social commentary.
Synopsis:
With the summer sun beating down on her rural Spanish town, Sara hides away in her parent's butcher shop. A... [More]
#31
Adjusted Score: 94831%
Critics Consensus: A rich visual treat for film fans, Mad God proves that even in the age of CGI, the cinematic allure of stop-motion animation remains strong.
Synopsis:
Follow The Assassin through a forbidding world of tortured souls, decrepit bunkers, and wretched monstrosities forged from the most primordial... [More]
#32
Adjusted Score: 93292%
Critics Consensus: Proof that there's still life in the found-footage gimmick, Deadstream is a scarily good bit of B-movie fun.
Synopsis:
After a public controversy left him disgraced and demonetized, a washed up internet personality tries to win back his followers... [More]
#33
Adjusted Score: 92282%
Critics Consensus: What Josiah Saw may be too unrelentingly unpleasant for some viewers, but this slow-burning look at generational trauma leaves a lingering, nightmarish impact.
Synopsis:
Everyone in town knows about the haunted Graham Farm on Willow Road. You'll hear there's a bad history to it.... [More]
#34
Adjusted Score: 102495%
Critics Consensus: Thrillingly provocative and original, Titane reaffirms writer-director Julia Ducournau's delightfully disturbing vision.
Synopsis:
Titane: A metal highly resistant to heat and corrosion, with high tensile strength alloys, often used in medical prostheses due... [More]
#35
Adjusted Score: 97172%
Critics Consensus: Led by Anna Diop's strong central performance, the smartly disquieting Nanny is a promising debut for writer-director Nikyatu Jusu.
Synopsis:
In this psychological horror fable of displacement, Aisha (Anna Diop), a woman who recently emigrated from Senegal, is hired to... [More]
#36
Adjusted Score: 95371%
Critics Consensus: Narratively challenging and visually haunting, We're All Going to the World's Fair adds a uniquely ambitious and unsettling entry to the crowded coming-of-age genre.
Synopsis:
Late on a cold night somewhere in the U.S., teenage Casey (Anna Cobb in her feature debut) sits alone in... [More]
#37
Adjusted Score: 93540%
Critics Consensus: Something in the Dirt reaffirms Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead as sci-fi storytellers with a distinctive -- and darkly alluring -- vision.
Synopsis:
When neighbors John and Levi witness supernatural events in their Los Angeles apartment building, they realize documenting the paranormal could... [More]
#38
Adjusted Score: 93713%
Critics Consensus: The Wolf of Snow Hollow treads somewhat unsteadily between horror and comedy, but writer-director-star Jim Cummings' unique sensibilities make for an oddly haunting hybrid.
Synopsis:
A stressed-out police officer struggles not to give in to the paranoia that grips his small mountain town as bodies... [More]
#39
Adjusted Score: 93556%
Critics Consensus: Although its story can feel circuitous and a bit baggy, Brooklyn 45's character-driven period horror is elevated by some excellent performances.
Synopsis:
Friday, December 27, 1945. Five military veterans gather in the ornate parlor of a Brooklyn brownstone. Best friends since childhood,... [More]
#40
Adjusted Score: 91719%
Critics Consensus: The Queen of Black Magic mixes buried trauma with supernatural horror to produce a dark blend that genre fans will savor.
Synopsis:
A family travels to the distant, rural orphanage where the father was raised to pay their respects to the facility's... [More]
#41
Adjusted Score: 91555%
Critics Consensus: A slasher with flair and crafty patience for the kill, The Stylist marks writer-director Jill Gevargizian as an uncommonly sharp genre filmmaker.
Synopsis:
We all dream of being someone else... but for Claire (Najarra Townsend, Contracted), that dream goes from an obsession to... [More]
#42
Adjusted Score: 91178%
Critics Consensus: Elevated by S.K. Dale's inventive direction and Megan Fox's committed performance, Till Death will part the viewer with all but the edge of their seat.
Synopsis:
After a romantic evening in their secluded lake house, Emma (Megan Fox) awakens handcuffed to her dead husband. Trapped and... [More]
#43
Adjusted Score: 91220%
Critics Consensus: Part creature feature, part romance, After Midnight somehow manages to combine its disparate ingredients and come up with something special.
Synopsis:
Dealing with a girlfriend suddenly leaving is tough enough, but for Hank, heartbreak couldn't have come at a worse time.... [More]
#44
Adjusted Score: 96766%
Critics Consensus: Occasionally uneven but bold and viscerally effective, Censor marks a bloody good step forward for British horror.
Synopsis:
Film censor Enid takes pride in her meticulous work, guarding unsuspecting audiences from the deleterious effects of watching the gore-filled... [More]
#45
Adjusted Score: 94356%
Critics Consensus: A spooky yarn told with taut economy, Werewolf by Night is a standout Marvel entry that proves Michael Giacchino as atmospheric and skilled a director as he is a composer.
Synopsis:
On a dark and somber night, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the
foreboding... [More]
#46
Adjusted Score: 90389%
Critics Consensus: The Sadness lives up to its title with an unstintingly grim -- and overall effective -- slice of dystopian horror.
Synopsis:
The city of Taipei suddenly erupts into bloody chaos as ordinary people are compulsively driven to enact the most cruel... [More]
#47
Adjusted Score: 105500%
Critics Consensus: While its social commentary relies on basic ingredients, The Menu serves up black comedy with plenty of flavor.
Synopsis:
A couple (Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult) travels to a coastal island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the... [More]
#48
Adjusted Score: 99687%
Critics Consensus: Led by Rebecca Hall's gripping central performance, The Night House offers atmospheric horror that engages intellectually as well as emotionally.
Synopsis:
Reeling from the unexpected death of her husband, Beth (Rebecca Hall) is left alone in the lakeside home he built... [More]
#49
Adjusted Score: 95399%
Critics Consensus: Although its story may lack surprises, Watcher benefits from director Chloe Okuno's chilling grip on the material -- and Maika Monroe's terrific work in the leading role.
Synopsis:
As a serial killer stalks the city, Julia -- a young actress who just moved to town with her boyfriend... [More]
#50
Adjusted Score: 93937%
Critics Consensus: Led by a daring performance from Jean Dujardin, Deerskin finds writer-director Quentin Dupieux working in a more accessible -- yet still distinctive -- vein.
Synopsis:
A middle-aged drifter becomes obsessed with a fringed deerskin jacket that seems to hold mystical powers.... [More]
#51
Adjusted Score: 94310%
Critics Consensus: Effective space alien horror with a Soviet-era twist, Sputnik proves there are still some scary good sci-fi thrillers left in the galaxy.
Synopsis:
Summoned to a secluded research facility, a controversial young doctor examines a cosmonaut who returned to Earth with an alien... [More]
#52
Adjusted Score: 93585%
Critics Consensus: Violation presents a powerful depiction of one woman's trauma -- and its uncomfortably gripping aftermath.
Synopsis:
With her marriage about to implode, Miriam returns to her hometown to seek solace in the comfort of her younger... [More]
#53
Adjusted Score: 92882%
Critics Consensus: Bloody horror with barbed wit, Come to Daddy anchors its brutal violence in a surprisingly mature approach to provocative themes.
Synopsis:
A privileged man-child arrives at the beautiful and remote coastal cabin of his estranged father, whom he hasn't seen in... [More]
#54
Adjusted Score: 92366%
Critics Consensus: Fear Street Part Three: 1666 sends the slasher series back in time for a trilogy-concluding installment that caps things off on a screaming high note.
Synopsis:
The origins of Sarah Fier's curse are finally revealed as history comes full circle on a night that changes the... [More]
#55
Adjusted Score: 91606%
Critics Consensus: 1BR's occasionally ordinary storytelling is more than outweighed by tight direction, interesting ideas, and an effective blend of horror and thoughtful drama.
Synopsis:
New to Los Angeles, a woman moves into a seemingly perfect apartment complex, and soon finds out that there are... [More]
#56
Adjusted Score: 91088%
Critics Consensus: Smartly creepy, You Are Not My Mother engages with a number of thought-provoking themes without sacrificing chills.
Synopsis:
It's the week before Halloween. Char's bedridden mother, Angela, has mysteriously gone missing. All that remains is her abandoned car... [More]
#57
Adjusted Score: 94229%
Critics Consensus: While it could stand to be a little funnier and quite a bit scarier, The Blackening is a thoughtful satire that skewers horror tropes and racial stereotypes.
Synopsis:
The Blackening centers around a group of Black friends who reunite for a Juneteenth weekend getaway only to find themselves... [More]
#58
Adjusted Score: 93880%
Critics Consensus: Swallow's unconventional approach to exploring domestic ennui is elevated by a well-told story and Haley Bennett's powerful leading performance.
Synopsis:
A young housewife in a seemingly perfect marriage develops pica, the irresistible urge to ingest inedible objects and material.... [More]
#59
Adjusted Score: 91844%
Critics Consensus: A smart and subversive twist on slasher horror, Fear Street Part II: 1978 shows that summer camp has never been scarier thanks to stellar performances from Sadie Sink, Emily Rudd, and Ryan Simpkins.
Synopsis:
Shadyside, 1978. School's out for summer and the activities at Camp Nightwing are about to begin. But when another Shadysider... [More]
#60
Adjusted Score: 91994%
Critics Consensus: If Sea Fever never quite heats up as much as it could, it remains an engrossing, well-acted sci-fi thriller with effective horror elements.
Synopsis:
Solitary marine-biology student Siobhán endures a week on a ragged fishing trawler, miserably at odds with the close-knit crew. But... [More]
#61
Adjusted Score: 92183%
Critics Consensus: Totally Killer may not take full advantage of its promising conceit, but this time-traveling horror/sci-fi mashup is still enjoyable overall.
Synopsis:
Thirty-five years after the shocking murder of three teens, the infamous "Sweet Sixteen Killer" returns on Halloween night to claim... [More]
#62
Adjusted Score: 89519%
Critics Consensus: Smart, self-aware, and all too timely, this slasher co-written by Kevin Williamson is Sick in all the best ways.
Synopsis:
As the pandemic steadily brings the world to a halt, Parker and her best friend Miri decide to quarantine at... [More]
#63
Adjusted Score: 89460%
Critics Consensus: With thought-provoking themes lurking beneath its absurd premise, Glorious is a brightly blood-spattered genre treat from director Rebekah McKendry.
Synopsis:
A heartbroken man finds himself trapped in a bathroom with a strange voice who says he may be the only... [More]
#64
Adjusted Score: 100970%
Critics Consensus: Turbulent waters even for strong swimmers, Infinity Pool provides a visceral all-inclusive retreat of Cronenbergian perversion for those wanting to escape commercial sundries.
Synopsis:
While staying at an isolated island resort, James (Alexander Skarsgård) and Em (Cleopatra Coleman) are enjoying a perfect vacation of... [More]
#65
Adjusted Score: 96654%
Critics Consensus: A welcome return for director Richard Stanley, Color Out of Space mixes tart B-movie pulp with visually alluring Lovecraftian horror and a dash of gonzo Nicolas Cage.
Synopsis:
After a meteorite lands in the front yard of their farm, Nathan Gardner and his family find themselves battling a... [More]
#66
Adjusted Score: 95095%
Critics Consensus: Darkly imaginative and brought to life by a pair of striking central performances, Lamb shears expectations with its singularly wooly chills.
Synopsis:
A childless couple in rural Iceland make an alarming discovery one day in their sheep barn. They soon face the... [More]
#67
Adjusted Score: 92863%
Critics Consensus: Werewolves Within is the rare horror comedy that offers equal helpings of either genre -- and adds up to a whole lot of fun in the bargain.
Synopsis:
After a proposed pipeline creates divisions within the small town of Beaverfield, and a snowstorm traps its residents together inside... [More]
#68
Adjusted Score: 88822%
Critics Consensus: Led by Ezra Dewey's standout performance, The Djinn serves up a scary, sleekly effective cautionary tale about being careful what you wish for.
Synopsis:
A mute boy is trapped in his apartment with a sinister monster when he makes a wish to fulfill his... [More]
#69
Adjusted Score: 88729%
Critics Consensus: Bringing Lulu Wilson back for another round of whooping on bad guys, this Wrath is one Becky with the good sequel.
Synopsis:
Two years after she escaped a violent attack on her family, Becky attempts to rebuild her life in the care... [More]
#70
Adjusted Score: 97279%
Critics Consensus: Impeccably cast and smartly written, Bodies Bodies Bodies is an uncommonly well-done whodunit.
Synopsis:
When a group of rich 20-somethings plan a hurricane party at a remote family mansion, a party game goes awry... [More]
#71
Adjusted Score: 88941%
Critics Consensus: Jakob's Wife gives genre legend Barbara Crampton an opportunity to carry an old-school horror story -- and she bloody well delivers.
Synopsis:
Anne is married to a small-town minister and feels like her life and marriage have been shrinking over the past... [More]
#72
Adjusted Score: 89558%
Critics Consensus: Well-acted and visually striking, Come True offers an eerily effective reminder of how the sleeping subconscious can be fertile ground for horror.
Synopsis:
Looking for an escape from her recurring nightmares, 18-year-old Sarah (Julia Sarah Stone) submits to a university sleep study, but... [More]
#73
Adjusted Score: 88256%
Critics Consensus: Terrifier 2 outdoes the original in every way -- which makes it bad news for the squeamish, but a bloody good time for genre enthusiasts.
Synopsis:
After being resurrected by a sinister entity, Art the Clown returns to the timid town of Miles County where he... [More]
#74
Adjusted Score: 87507%
Critics Consensus: If its narrative ambitions aren't always equaled by its chilling visuals, Gaia remains an effective slice of ecological horror.
Synopsis:
An injured forest ranger on a routine mission is saved by two off-the-grid survivalists. What is initially a welcome rescue... [More]
#75
Adjusted Score: 87405%
Critics Consensus: A painfully timely horror-fueled thriller, Soft & Quiet forces the viewer to confront the ugly underbelly of modern American race relations.
Synopsis:
Playing out in real time, SOFT & QUIET is a runaway train that follows a single afternoon in the life... [More]
#76
Adjusted Score: 98100%
Critics Consensus: Offering just about everything longtime fans could hope for while still managing to carry the franchise forward, Evil Dead Rise is all kinds of groovy.
Synopsis:
In the fifth Evil Dead film, a road-weary Beth pays an overdue visit to her older sister Ellie, who is... [More]
#77
Adjusted Score: 89162%
Critics Consensus: Fear Street Part One: 1994 kicks off the trilogy in promising fashion, honoring the source material with plenty of retro slasher appeal.
Synopsis:
A circle of teenage friends accidentally encounter the ancient evil responsible for a series of brutal murders that have plagued... [More]
#78
Adjusted Score: 88448%
Critics Consensus: A social satire with razor-sharp teeth, Speak No Evil offers a darkly delicious treat for fans of misanthropic thrillers.
Synopsis:
On a vacation in Tuscany, two families -- one Danish, one Dutch -- meet and become fast friends. Months later,... [More]
#79
Adjusted Score: 86779%
Critics Consensus: Injecting a classic story with fresh innovation and social relevance, The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster is a thrillingly assured feature debut for writer-director Bomani J. Story.
Synopsis:
Vicaria is a brilliant teenager who believes death is a disease that can be cured. After the brutal and sudden... [More]
#80
Adjusted Score: 86028%
Critics Consensus: A supernatural horror story grounded in real-world trauma, The Power marks writer-director Corinna Faith as an emerging talent to watch.
Synopsis:
London, 1974. As Britain prepares for electrical blackouts to sweep across the country, trainee nurse Val (Rose Williams) arrives for... [More]
#81
Adjusted Score: 85554%
Critics Consensus: Hypochondriac mistakes a few common horror ailments for exotic afflictions, but this unsettling look at mental illness and trauma proves properly contagious.
Synopsis:
Will, a young Hispanic gay potter, is one gregarious guy. His boss is terrible, but he's got a great boyfriend... [More]
#82
Adjusted Score: 108615%
Critics Consensus: Admirable for its originality and ambition even when its reach exceeds its grasp, Nope adds Spielbergian spectacle to Jordan Peele's growing arsenal.
Synopsis:
A man and his sister discover something sinister in the skies above their California horse ranch, while the owner of... [More]
#83
Adjusted Score: 85565%
Critics Consensus: Boys from County Hell stands out as an uncommonly good time in the crowded vampire genre -- and proves the Irish countryside is a fine setting for slaying the undead.
Synopsis:
Strange events unfold in Six Mile Hill -- a sleepy Irish town that claims to have been traveled by the... [More]
#84
Adjusted Score: 84866%
Critics Consensus: A stylish and well-acted tonal blend, Medusa confronts religious hypocrisy and sexism with invigorating anger.
Synopsis:
Mari and her friends broadcast their spiritual devotion through pastel pinks and catchy evangelical songs about purity and perfection, but... [More]
#85
Adjusted Score: 97344%
Critics Consensus: Although its subject matter may be hard to stomach, Bones and All proves a deeply romantic and thought-provoking treat.
Synopsis:
BONES AND ALL is a story of first love between Maren, a young woman learning how to survive on the... [More]
#86
Adjusted Score: 92009%
Critics Consensus: Uneven yet steadily absorbing, Resurrection benefits greatly from Rebecca Hall's outstanding work in the leading role.
Synopsis:
Margaret’s life is in order. She is capable, disciplined, and successful. Soon, her teenage daughter, who Margaret raised by herself,... [More]
#87
Adjusted Score: 88160%
Critics Consensus: A home invasion thriller with an extraterrestrial twist, No One Will Save You serves up more genre fun from writer-director Brian Duffield -- and proves Kaitlyn Dever doesn't need much dialogue to command the screen.
Synopsis:
"No One Will Save You" introduces Brynn Adams (Kaitlyn Dever), a creative and talented young woman who’s been alienated from... [More]
#88
Adjusted Score: 83454%
Critics Consensus: Campy and creepy, Suitable Flesh delivers visceral, '80s-inspired horror topped off by game performances from Barbara Crampton and Heather Graham.
Synopsis:
Psychiatrist Elizabeth Derby becomes obsessed with helping a young patient suffering extreme personality disorder. But it leads her into dark... [More]
#89
Adjusted Score: 83960%
Critics Consensus: An effective spine-tingler despite clear budget constraints, Caveat suggests a deliciously dark filmmaking future for writer-director Damian Mc Carthy.
Synopsis:
When a lone drifter with partial memory loss, Isaac, accepts a job to look after his landlord's niece, Olga, for... [More]
#90
Adjusted Score: 94015%
Critics Consensus: The Black Phone might have been even more frightening, but it remains an entertaining, well-acted adaptation of scarily good source material.
Synopsis:
Finney, a shy but clever 13-year-old boy, is abducted by a sadistic killer and trapped in a soundproof basement where... [More]
#91
Adjusted Score: 88428%
Critics Consensus: A darkly delirious satire rooted in real-life horror, El Conde finds Pablo Larraín revisiting familiar themes without losing their provocative power.
Synopsis:
El Conde is a dark comedy/horror that imagines a parallel universe inspired by the recent history of Chile. The film... [More]
#92
Adjusted Score: 83782%
Critics Consensus: A smartly ambitious supernatural thriller, Perpetrator blends an assortment of genres and influences into a bloody good time.
Synopsis:
Jonny Baptiste (Kiah McKirnan) is a reckless teen sent to live with her estranged Aunt Hildie (Alicia Silverstone). On her... [More]
#93
Adjusted Score: 95173%
Critics Consensus: Quintessential if not classic Cronenberg, Crimes of the Future finds the director revisiting familiar themes with typically unsettling flair.
Synopsis:
As the human species adapts to a synthetic environment, the body undergoes new transformations and mutations. With his partner Caprice... [More]
#94
Adjusted Score: 88895%
Critics Consensus: Deeply creepy visuals and a standout Sosie Bacon further elevate Smile's unsettling exploration of trauma, adding up to the rare feature that satisfyingly expands on a short.
Synopsis:
After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she... [More]
#95
Adjusted Score: 88245%
Critics Consensus: In the Earth's bleak kaleidoscope of horror is a hallucinogenic meditation on the residual pandemic fears that haunt humanity.
Synopsis:
As the world searches for a cure to a disastrous virus, a scientist and park scout venture deep in the... [More]
#96
Adjusted Score: 84334%
Critics Consensus: If its story's mysteries are ultimately less compelling than they might seem, Enys Men's retro aesthetic and intriguingly abstract visuals make this a chilly treat for horror fans.
Synopsis:
A wildlife volunteer on an uninhabited island off the British coast descends into a terrifying madness that challenges her grip... [More]
#97
Adjusted Score: 83782%
Critics Consensus: Traditional horror may not be on the menu, but for fans of the gruesomely disquieting, The Feast more than lives up to its name.
Synopsis:
An affluent family gathers at their lavish home in the Welsh mountains for a dinner party, hosting a local businessman... [More]
#98
Adjusted Score: 83440%
Critics Consensus: Savagely funny and viscerally unsettling, The Columnist takes the unbridled vitriol of social media to its bloodily over-the-top conclusion.
Synopsis:
Femke Boot (Katja Herbers) is a columnist who is obsessed with reading the endless abusive messages and death threats posted... [More]
#99
Adjusted Score: 82081%
Critics Consensus: Offering a hauntingly lush style and plenty of gore, Bloodthirsty successfully captures the nightmarish darkness behind being hungry like the wolf in the quest for fame.
Synopsis:
Grey, an indie singer, whose first album was a smash hit, gets an invitation to work with notorious music producer... [More]
#100
Adjusted Score: 87177%
Critics Consensus: Led by a franchise-best performance from Tobin Bell, Saw X reinvigorates the series with an installment that has a surprising amount of heart to go with all the gore.
Synopsis:
John Kramer (Tobin Bell) is back. The most chilling installment of the SAW franchise yet explores the untold chapter of... [More]
#101
Adjusted Score: 84035%
Critics Consensus: Part creature feature, part war movie, and part social commentary, Shadow in the Cloud doesn't always blend its ingredients evenly -- but it's frequently pulpy fun.
Synopsis:
In the throes of World War II, Captain Maude Garrett (CHLOË GRACE MORETZ) joins the all-male crew of a B-17... [More]
#102
Adjusted Score: 78661%
Critics Consensus: Perhaps it isn't quite as much fun as a movie about a murderous robot Santa ought to be, but for fans of holiday horror, Christmas Bloody Christmas is still a gift.
Synopsis:
It's Christmas Eve and fiery record store owner Tori Tooms just wants to get drunk and party, until the robotic... [More]
#103
Adjusted Score: 95047%
Critics Consensus: Certain aspects of horror's most murderously meta franchise may be going stale, but a change of setting and some inventive set pieces help keep Scream VI reasonably sharp.
Synopsis:
Following the latest Ghostface killings, the four survivors leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter.... [More]
#104
Adjusted Score: 92195%
Critics Consensus: The fifth Scream finds the franchise working harder than ever to maintain its meta edge -- and succeeding surprisingly often.
Synopsis:
Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the... [More]
#105
Adjusted Score: 84449%
Critics Consensus: Although Malignant isn't particularly scary, director James Wan's return to horror contains plenty of gory thrills -- and a memorably bonkers twist.
Synopsis:
Paralyzed by fear from shocking visions, a woman's torment worsens as she discovers her waking dreams are terrifying realities.... [More]
#106
Adjusted Score: 78065%
Critics Consensus: Like most anthologies, V/H/S/99 has its ups and downs -- but more often than not, this collection of shorts continues the franchise's recent creative rebound.
Synopsis:
V/H/S/99 harkens back to the final punk rock analog days of VHS, while taking one giant leap forward into the... [More]
#107
Adjusted Score: 92112%
Critics Consensus: A darker and spookier spin on Branagh's Poirot, A Haunting in Venice is a decent Halloween snack whose undemanding mystery gets a lift from nifty visuals and an all-star cast.
Synopsis:
"A Haunting in Venice" is set in eerie, post-World War II Venice on All Hallows' Eve and is a terrifying... [More]
#108
Adjusted Score: 83023%
Critics Consensus: It can be didactic rather than truly suspenseful, but Master is an impressively well-crafted horror outing with a lot on its mind.
Synopsis:
At an elite New England university built on the site of a Salem-era gallows hill, three women strive to find... [More]
#109
Adjusted Score: 75667%
Critics Consensus: Within the outline of its fairly standard story, The Offering puts a unique -- and often genuinely scary -- spin on demonic possession horror tropes.
Synopsis:
In the wake of a young Jewish girl's disappearance, the son of a Hasidic funeral director returns home with his... [More]