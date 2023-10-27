(Photo by Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection)

Best Horror Movies of the 2020s (So Far)

Ah, the 2020s. May you live in interesting times, indeed. There was the Sriracha shortage. Wordle changed everything. Daft Punk broke up, but Ben and Jennifer got back together. There’s probably something we’re forgetting. Well, you can’t even be sure if this is being written by a meatsack fleshpoid human (still learning) anymore. Certainly all breeding ground for the horror genre, that blood-topped playground where filmmakers run from, to, and through the various fatal concerns of existence.

In this guide to the best horror movies of the 2020s (so far), we’ve collected every Certified Fresh horror movie of the decade, then ranked them all by Tomatometer score.

From 2020, we’ve got pandemic-interrupted The Invisible Man, and then lockdown-created Host. In 2021, you could stay screaming from the comfort of your couch with the Fear Street trilogy, or join the audiences who clawed back to theaters in a big way, collectively exhaling to A Quiet Place Part II and The Black Phone. 2022 went hard with X & Pearl, Barbarian, Nope, Terrifier 2, Smile, and Predator prequel Prey. 2023 saw more long-MIA franchises returning (e.g., Scream VI, Evil Dead Rise, Saw X), alongside originals Talk To Me and M3GAN.

What twisted tales and warped wonders await? Don’t get yourself killed and you’ll find out with our growing guide to best horror movies of the 2020s.

#1 His House (2020) 100% #1 Adjusted Score: 106492% Critics Consensus: Featuring genuine scares through every corridor, His House is a terrifying look at the specters of the refugee experience and a stunning feature debut for Remi Weekes. Synopsis: A refugee couple makes a harrowing escape from war-torn South Sudan, but then they struggle to adjust to their new... A refugee couple makes a harrowing escape from war-torn South Sudan, but then they struggle to adjust to their new... [More] Starring: Wunmi Mosaku, Sope Dirisu, Matt Smith, Cornell John Directed By: Remi Weekes

#9 Slaxx (2020) 96% #9 Adjusted Score: 99108% Critics Consensus: A slim-cut slice of bizarre horror, Slaxx effectively balances quirk with gore -- and has the good sense to get out before its oddball premise starts showing its seams. Synopsis: A possessed pair of jeans is brought to life to punish the unscrupulous practices of a trendy clothing company. Shipped... A possessed pair of jeans is brought to life to punish the unscrupulous practices of a trendy clothing company. Shipped... [More] Starring: Romane Denis, Brett Donahue, Sehar Bhojani, Stephen Bogaert Directed By: Elza Kephart

#14 Prey (2022) 94% #14 Adjusted Score: 109003% Critics Consensus: The rare action thriller that spikes adrenaline without skimping on character development, Prey is a Predator prequel done right. Synopsis: Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, "Prey" is the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and... Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, "Prey" is the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and... [More] Starring: Amber Midthunder, Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp, Michelle Thrush Directed By: Dan Trachtenberg

#15 X (2022) 94% #15 Adjusted Score: 105825% Critics Consensus: A fresh spin on the classic slasher formula, X marks the spot where Ti West gets resoundingly back to his horror roots. Synopsis: In 1979, a group of young filmmakers set out to make an adult film in rural Texas, but when their... In 1979, a group of young filmmakers set out to make an adult film in rural Texas, but when their... [More] Starring: Mia Goth, Jenna Ortega, Martin Henderson, Brittany Snow Directed By: Ti West

#19 Pearl (2022) 93% #19 Adjusted Score: 103463% Critics Consensus: Pearl finds Ti West squeezing fresh gore out of the world he created with X -- and once again benefiting from a brilliant Mia Goth performance. Synopsis: Filmmaker Ti West returns with another chapter from the twisted world of X, in this astonishing follow-up to the year's... Filmmaker Ti West returns with another chapter from the twisted world of X, in this astonishing follow-up to the year's... [More] Starring: Mia Goth, David Corenswet, Tandi Wright, Matthew Sunderland Directed By: Ti West

#21 Lucky (2020) 93% #21 Adjusted Score: 96169% Critics Consensus: A rich blend of thrilling horror and sharp social commentary, Lucky acts as a bloody good calling card for director Natasha Kermani and writer-star Brea Grant. Synopsis: A self-help book author finds herself stalked by a threatening figure who returns to her house night after night. She... A self-help book author finds herself stalked by a threatening figure who returns to her house night after night. She... [More] Starring: Brea Grant, Hunter C. Smith, Kristina Klebe, Kausar Mohammed Directed By: Natasha Kermani

#30 Piggy (2022) 91% #30 Adjusted Score: 95675% Critics Consensus: Brought hauntingly to life by Laura Galán's committed performance, Piggy deftly deploys genre thrills in service of sharp social commentary. Synopsis: With the summer sun beating down on her rural Spanish town, Sara hides away in her parent's butcher shop. A... With the summer sun beating down on her rural Spanish town, Sara hides away in her parent's butcher shop. A... [More] Starring: Laura Galán, Richard Holmes, Carmen Machi, Irene Ferreiro Directed By: Carlota Pereda

#44 Censor (2021) 89% #44 Adjusted Score: 96766% Critics Consensus: Occasionally uneven but bold and viscerally effective, Censor marks a bloody good step forward for British horror. Synopsis: Film censor Enid takes pride in her meticulous work, guarding unsuspecting audiences from the deleterious effects of watching the gore-filled... Film censor Enid takes pride in her meticulous work, guarding unsuspecting audiences from the deleterious effects of watching the gore-filled... [More] Starring: Niamh Algar, Michael Smiley, Nicholas Burns, Vincent Franklin Directed By: Prano Bailey-Bond

#45 Werewolf by Night (2022) 89% #45 Adjusted Score: 94356% Critics Consensus: A spooky yarn told with taut economy, Werewolf by Night is a standout Marvel entry that proves Michael Giacchino as atmospheric and skilled a director as he is a composer. Synopsis: On a dark and somber night, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding... On a dark and somber night, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding... [More] Starring: Gael García Bernal, Laura Donnelly, Harriet Sansom Harris Directed By: Michael Giacchino

#49 Watcher (2022) 88% #49 Adjusted Score: 95399% Critics Consensus: Although its story may lack surprises, Watcher benefits from director Chloe Okuno's chilling grip on the material -- and Maika Monroe's terrific work in the leading role. Synopsis: As a serial killer stalks the city, Julia -- a young actress who just moved to town with her boyfriend... As a serial killer stalks the city, Julia -- a young actress who just moved to town with her boyfriend... [More] Starring: Maika Monroe, Karl Glusman, Burn Gorman, Tudor Petrut Directed By: Chloe Okuno

#50 Deerskin (2019) 88% #50 Adjusted Score: 93937% Critics Consensus: Led by a daring performance from Jean Dujardin, Deerskin finds writer-director Quentin Dupieux working in a more accessible -- yet still distinctive -- vein. Synopsis: A middle-aged drifter becomes obsessed with a fringed deerskin jacket that seems to hold mystical powers.... A middle-aged drifter becomes obsessed with a fringed deerskin jacket that seems to hold mystical powers.... [More] Starring: Jean Dujardin, Adèle Haenel, Albert Delpy, Pierre Gommé Directed By: Quentin Dupieux

#51 Sputnik (2020) 88% #51 Adjusted Score: 94310% Critics Consensus: Effective space alien horror with a Soviet-era twist, Sputnik proves there are still some scary good sci-fi thrillers left in the galaxy. Synopsis: Summoned to a secluded research facility, a controversial young doctor examines a cosmonaut who returned to Earth with an alien... Summoned to a secluded research facility, a controversial young doctor examines a cosmonaut who returned to Earth with an alien... [More] Starring: Pyotr Fyodorov, Oksana Akinshina, Fedor Bondarchuk, Anna Nazarova Directed By: Egor Abramenko

#57 The Blackening (2022) 87% #57 Adjusted Score: 94229% Critics Consensus: While it could stand to be a little funnier and quite a bit scarier, The Blackening is a thoughtful satire that skewers horror tropes and racial stereotypes. Synopsis: The Blackening centers around a group of Black friends who reunite for a Juneteenth weekend getaway only to find themselves... The Blackening centers around a group of Black friends who reunite for a Juneteenth weekend getaway only to find themselves... [More] Starring: Antoinette Robertson, Dewayne Perkins, Grace Byers, Jermaine Fowler Directed By: Tim Story

#58 Swallow (2019) 87% #58 Adjusted Score: 93880% Critics Consensus: Swallow's unconventional approach to exploring domestic ennui is elevated by a well-told story and Haley Bennett's powerful leading performance. Synopsis: A young housewife in a seemingly perfect marriage develops pica, the irresistible urge to ingest inedible objects and material.... A young housewife in a seemingly perfect marriage develops pica, the irresistible urge to ingest inedible objects and material.... [More] Starring: Haley Bennett, Austin Stowell, Denis O'Hare, Elizabeth Marvel Directed By: Carlo Mirabella-Davis

#62 Sick (2022) 87% #62 Adjusted Score: 89519% Critics Consensus: Smart, self-aware, and all too timely, this slasher co-written by Kevin Williamson is Sick in all the best ways. Synopsis: As the pandemic steadily brings the world to a halt, Parker and her best friend Miri decide to quarantine at... As the pandemic steadily brings the world to a halt, Parker and her best friend Miri decide to quarantine at... [More] Starring: Gideon Adlon, Dylan Sprayberry, Bethlehem Million, Jane Adams Directed By: John Hyams

#67 Werewolves Within (2021) 86% #67 Adjusted Score: 92863% Critics Consensus: Werewolves Within is the rare horror comedy that offers equal helpings of either genre -- and adds up to a whole lot of fun in the bargain. Synopsis: After a proposed pipeline creates divisions within the small town of Beaverfield, and a snowstorm traps its residents together inside... After a proposed pipeline creates divisions within the small town of Beaverfield, and a snowstorm traps its residents together inside... [More] Starring: Sam Richardson, Milana Vayntrub, George Basil, Sarah Burns Directed By: Josh Ruben

#81 Hypochondriac (2022) 84% #81 Adjusted Score: 85554% Critics Consensus: Hypochondriac mistakes a few common horror ailments for exotic afflictions, but this unsettling look at mental illness and trauma proves properly contagious. Synopsis: Will, a young Hispanic gay potter, is one gregarious guy. His boss is terrible, but he's got a great boyfriend... Will, a young Hispanic gay potter, is one gregarious guy. His boss is terrible, but he's got a great boyfriend... [More] Starring: Zach Villa, Devon Graye, Paget Brewster, Marlene Forte Directed By: Addison Heimann

#82 Nope (2022) 83% #82 Adjusted Score: 108615% Critics Consensus: Admirable for its originality and ambition even when its reach exceeds its grasp, Nope adds Spielbergian spectacle to Jordan Peele's growing arsenal. Synopsis: A man and his sister discover something sinister in the skies above their California horse ranch, while the owner of... A man and his sister discover something sinister in the skies above their California horse ranch, while the owner of... [More] Starring: Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun, Michael Wincott Directed By: Jordan Peele

#96 Enys Men (2022) 80% #96 Adjusted Score: 84334% Critics Consensus: If its story's mysteries are ultimately less compelling than they might seem, Enys Men's retro aesthetic and intriguingly abstract visuals make this a chilly treat for horror fans. Synopsis: A wildlife volunteer on an uninhabited island off the British coast descends into a terrifying madness that challenges her grip... A wildlife volunteer on an uninhabited island off the British coast descends into a terrifying madness that challenges her grip... [More] Starring: Mary Woodvine, John Woodvine, Edward Rowe, Callum Mitchell Directed By: Mark Jenkin

#99 Bloodthirsty (2020) 80% #99 Adjusted Score: 82081% Critics Consensus: Offering a hauntingly lush style and plenty of gore, Bloodthirsty successfully captures the nightmarish darkness behind being hungry like the wolf in the quest for fame. Synopsis: Grey, an indie singer, whose first album was a smash hit, gets an invitation to work with notorious music producer... Grey, an indie singer, whose first album was a smash hit, gets an invitation to work with notorious music producer... [More] Starring: Lauren Beatty, Greg Bryk, Katharine King So, Judith Buchan Directed By: Amelia Moses