All Alien Movies Ranked

Ever since 1979, when Ridley Scott blasted the haunted house formula into deep space, the Alien franchise has been synonymous with brooding atmosphere, strong female leads, eye-covering gore, grotesquely magnificent set design (as originally envisioned by H.R. Giger), and films that just overall ooze with style, along with whatever else that drips out of a Xenomorph’s mouth. In 1986, James Cameron turned the series into an action epic; subsequently, any sequel that tries the same route now gets called the Aliens of whatever franchise. David Fincher and Jean-Pierre Jeunet had their controversial and trouble moment in the series, and then two Rotten Predator-related spinoffs convinced Scott to return with mythological prequel Prometheus and back-to-basics Covenant. See how they all stack as we rank all Alien movies by Tomatomter!

#1

Alien (1979)
98%

#1
Adjusted Score: 108700%
Critics Consensus: A modern classic, Alien blends science fiction, horror and bleak poetry into a seamless whole.
Synopsis: In deep space, the crew of the commercial starship Nostromo is awakened from their cryo-sleep capsules halfway through their journey... [More]
Starring: Tom Skerritt, Sigourney Weaver, John Hurt, Veronica Cartwright
Directed By: Ridley Scott

#2

Aliens (1986)
97%

#2
Adjusted Score: 104392%
Critics Consensus: While Alien was a marvel of slow-building, atmospheric tension, Aliens packs a much more visceral punch, and features a typically strong performance from Sigourney Weaver.
Synopsis: After floating in space for 57 years, Lt. Ripley's (Sigourney Weaver) shuttle is found by a deep space salvage team.... [More]
Starring: Sigourney Weaver, Carrie Henn, Michael Biehn, Paul Reiser
Directed By: James Cameron

#3

Prometheus (2012)
73%

#3
Adjusted Score: 87168%
Critics Consensus: Ridley Scott's ambitious quasi-prequel to Alien may not answer all of its big questions, but it's redeemed by its haunting visual grandeur and compelling performances -- particularly Michael Fassbender as a fastidious android.
Synopsis: The discovery of a clue to mankind's origins on Earth leads a team of explorers to the darkest parts of... [More]
Starring: Noomi Rapace, Michael Fassbender, Charlize Theron, Idris Elba
Directed By: Ridley Scott

#4

Alien: Covenant (2017)
65%

#4
Adjusted Score: 96690%
Critics Consensus: Alien: Covenant delivers another satisfying round of close-quarters deep-space terror, even if it doesn't take the saga in any new directions.
Synopsis: Bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, members (Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup) of the colony... [More]
Starring: Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup, Danny McBride
Directed By: Ridley Scott

#5
#5
Adjusted Score: 57795%
Critics Consensus: Alien Resurrection marks a slight improvement over its predecessor, but still lacks the emotional stakes that helped make the franchise's first two entries sci-fi/horror classics.
Synopsis: Two hundred years have passed since Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) died on Fiorina 161. Aboard the medical research vessel USM... [More]
Starring: Sigourney Weaver, Winona Ryder, Ron Perlman, Dominique Pinon
Directed By: Jean-Pierre Jeunet

#6

Alien 3 (1992)
46%

#6
Adjusted Score: 49951%
Critics Consensus: Alien3 takes admirable risks with franchise mythology, but far too few pay off in a thinly scripted sequel whose stylish visuals aren't enough to enliven a lack of genuine thrills.
Synopsis: Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) is the only survivor when she crash lands on Fiorina 161, a bleak wasteland inhabited by... [More]
Starring: Sigourney Weaver, Charles S. Dutton, Charles Dance, Paul McGann
Directed By: David Fincher

#7
#7
Adjusted Score: 26766%
Critics Consensus: Gore without scares and cardboard cut-out characters make this clash of the monsters a dull sit.
Synopsis: When the wealthy and ambitious Charles Bishop Weyland (Lance Henriksen) funds an expedition to Antarctica, he hopes to find a... [More]
Starring: Sanaa Lathan, Raoul Bova, Lance Henriksen, Ewen Bremner
Directed By: Paul W.S. Anderson

#8
#8
Adjusted Score: 13880%
Critics Consensus: The increased gore and violence over the first Alien vs. Predator can't excuse Requiem's disorientating editing, excessively murky lighting, and lack of new ideas.
Synopsis: Residents (Steven Pasquale, Reiko Aylesworth, John Ortiz) of Gunnison, Colorado, are caught up in the crossfire when two deadly extraterrestrial... [More]
Starring: Steven Pasquale, Reiko Aylesworth, John Ortiz, Johnny Lewis
Directed By: Colin Strause, Greg Strause

