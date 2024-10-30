Alex Wolff Breaks Down His Career, From The Line to The Naked Brothers Band

This week on the Awards Tour podcast, host Jacqueline Coley caught up with Alex Wolff, the multi-talented actor, director, and musician who plays a college sophomore hoping to rise through the ranks of a prestigious fraternity in the new thriller, The Line. Throughout his impressive acting career, Wolff has worked with some of the biggest filmmakers, including Christopher Nolan, M. Night Shyamalan, and Ari Aster. When he’s not starring in indie dramas or huge blockbusters like this summer’s A Quiet Place: Day One, Wolff can be seen on tour as the opening act for Billie Eilish. Read on to see what drew him to the role of Tom Backster.

Jacqueline Coley for Rotten Tomatoes: I’d love to know how this project came to you because I know it’s one that you’ve worked on for quite a while and got very intimately involved in the production.

Alex Wolff: I got attached to it in about 2018 or ’19. We didn’t film it until I think late 2022, and you know, it’s taking until now for it to come out. A lot of movies have a long road, but this is definitely the longest road that I’ve seen, and I’m just so grateful to be in it. I read the script, it was kind of just some small script, I think it was in an email with another [one], and I said, “I really love this one.” I was attached to it, and I just fell in love with it. I thought it was a thriller that really carefully tackled and explored, very empathetically, this crisis that’s going on in America with fraternities, and [it was] really cleverly examined, this idea that masculinity has become “How much pain can you endure?”