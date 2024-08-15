(Photo by Disney/Courtesy Everett Collection. ALIEN: ROMULUS.)

37 Best Space Horror Movies

“In space, no one can hear you scream.” Yeah, you knew we were gonna hit you with that Alien tagline in a guide to the best space horror movies of all time, and can you blame us? It’s the best one-liner fused to the best movie of this breed, perfectly encapsulating the far-flung cosmic terror that draws horror hounds and audiences to the subgenre.

So what defines space horror? The first rule is a biggie but ought to be obvious: Most of the movie cannot be set on this island Earth, so nothing about space vampires walkin’ on Ventura Boulevard, even if it’s got a killer opening riff or first act set off-world. Then with Alien setting the standard, the label of space horror calls forth a fleet of spacecraft from movie history, like the Nostromo or Covenant or Prometheus, the Event Horizon, and the Icarus II from Sunshine. Often, the way they confine and trap their passengers elevate these interstellar ships as characters in their own right.

And space horror can also go planetside. Within Alien, the sequel was quick to kick Ripley and her Colonial Marine pals off ship and onto a moon colony where the terror xenomorphed into new dimensions. And you can’t run in a straight line in Prometheus if you’re not outside with lots of room around. Predators had unsavory folk waking up in mid-air hurtling towards a hostile game planet, and not even Pitch Black‘s three suns could cool off Vin Diesel.

We ranked our space horror guide by Tomatometer score, with Certified Fresh films first, including Prospect, which maximized its low budget, and High Life, a surprising joint effort from Robert Pattinson and director Claire Denis.



#1 Aliens (1986) 94% #1 Adjusted Score: 109039% Critics Consensus: While Alien was a marvel of slow-building, atmospheric tension, Aliens packs a much more visceral punch, and features a typically strong performance from Sigourney Weaver. Synopsis: After floating in space for 57 years, Lt. Ripley's (Sigourney Weaver) shuttle is found by a deep space salvage team.... After floating in space for 57 years, Lt. Ripley's (Sigourney Weaver) shuttle is found by a deep space salvage team.... [More] Starring: Sigourney Weaver, Carrie Henn, Michael Biehn, Paul Reiser Directed By: James Cameron

#4 High Life (2018) 82% #4 Adjusted Score: 94824% Critics Consensus: High Life is as visually arresting as it is challenging, confounding, and ultimately rewarding - which is to say it's everything film fans expect from director Claire Denis. Synopsis: Monte and his baby daughter are the last survivors of a damned and dangerous mission to the outer reaches of... Monte and his baby daughter are the last survivors of a damned and dangerous mission to the outer reaches of... [More] Starring: Robert Pattinson, Juliette Binoche, André Benjamin, Mia Goth Directed By: Claire Denis

#5 Alien: Romulus (2024) 82% #5 Adjusted Score: 93098% Critics Consensus: Honoring its nightmarish predecessors while chestbursting at the seams with new frights of its own, Romulus injects some fresh acid blood into one of cinema's great horror franchises. Synopsis: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face... While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face... [More] Starring: Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced Directed By: Fede Alvarez

#7 Sunshine (2007) 77% #7 Adjusted Score: 83608% Critics Consensus: Danny Boyle continues his descent into mind-twisting sci-fi madness, taking us along for the ride. Sunshine fulfills the dual requisite necessary to become classic sci-fi: dazzling visuals with intelligent action. Synopsis: In the not-too-distant future, Earth's dying sun spells the end for humanity. In a last-ditch effort to save the planet,... In the not-too-distant future, Earth's dying sun spells the end for humanity. In a last-ditch effort to save the planet,... [More] Starring: Cillian Murphy, Chris Evans, Rose Byrne, Michelle Yeoh Directed By: Danny Boyle

#8 Prometheus (2012) 73% #8 Adjusted Score: 88289% Critics Consensus: Ridley Scott's ambitious quasi-prequel to Alien may not answer all of its big questions, but it's redeemed by its haunting visual grandeur and compelling performances -- particularly Michael Fassbender as a fastidious android. Synopsis: The discovery of a clue to mankind's origins on Earth leads a team of explorers to the darkest parts of... The discovery of a clue to mankind's origins on Earth leads a team of explorers to the darkest parts of... [More] Starring: Noomi Rapace, Michael Fassbender, Charlize Theron, Idris Elba Directed By: Ridley Scott

#12 Life (2017) 67% #12 Adjusted Score: 81285% Critics Consensus: Life is just thrilling, well-acted, and capably filmed enough to overcome an overall inability to add new wrinkles to the trapped-in-space genre. Synopsis: Astronauts (Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson, Ryan Reynolds) aboard the International Space Station are on the cutting edge of one of... Astronauts (Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson, Ryan Reynolds) aboard the International Space Station are on the cutting edge of one of... [More] Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson, Ryan Reynolds, Hiroyuki Sanada Directed By: Daniel Espinosa

#15 Pitch Black (2000) 60% #15 Adjusted Score: 64243% Critics Consensus: Despite an interesting premise (and a starmaking turn from Vin Diesel), Pitch Black is too derivative and formulaic to fully recommend to sci-fi or action fans. Synopsis: When their ship crashes on an unexplored planet, the survivors of the crash soon discover that this planet that is... When their ship crashes on an unexplored planet, the survivors of the crash soon discover that this planet that is... [More] Starring: Radha Mitchell, Vin Diesel, Cole Hauser, Keith David Directed By: David Twohy

#17 Alien Resurrection (1997) 55% #17 Adjusted Score: 66402% Critics Consensus: While Sigourney Weaver's feral performance as a resurrected Ripley restores some fun to the Alien franchise, the acid blood running through this fourth entry's veins corrodes whatever emotional investment audiences had left. Synopsis: Two hundred years have passed since Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) died on Fiorina 161. Aboard the medical research vessel USM... Two hundred years have passed since Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) died on Fiorina 161. Aboard the medical research vessel USM... [More] Starring: Sigourney Weaver, Winona Ryder, Ron Perlman, Dominique Pinon Directed By: Jean-Pierre Jeunet

#18 Lifeforce (1985) 56% #18 Adjusted Score: 58389% Critics Consensus: Brazenly strange and uneven in its execution, Lifeforce is an otherworldly sci-fi excursion punctuated with off-kilter horror flourishes. Synopsis: When a space mission involving American and British astronauts encounters an alien craft, the humanoids within are brought aboard the... When a space mission involving American and British astronauts encounters an alien craft, the humanoids within are brought aboard the... [More] Starring: Steve Railsback, Peter Firth, Mathilda May, Patrick Stewart Directed By: Tobe Hooper