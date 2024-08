(Photo by Disney/Courtesy Everett Collection. ALIEN: ROMULUS.)

37 Best Space Horror Movies

“In space, no one can hear you scream.” Yeah, you knew we were gonna hit you with that Alien tagline in a guide to the best space horror movies of all time, and can you blame us? It’s the best one-liner fused to the best movie of this breed, perfectly encapsulating the far-flung cosmic terror that draws horror hounds and audiences to the subgenre.

So what defines space horror? The first rule is a biggie but ought to be obvious: Most of the movie cannot be set on this island Earth, so nothing about space vampires walkin’ on Ventura Boulevard, even if it’s got a killer opening riff or first act set off-world. Then with Alien setting the standard, the label of space horror calls forth a fleet of spacecraft from movie history, like the Nostromo or Covenant or Prometheus, the Event Horizon, and the Icarus II from Sunshine. Often, the way they confine and trap their passengers elevate these interstellar ships as characters in their own right.

And space horror can also go planetside. Within Alien, the sequel was quick to kick Ripley and her Colonial Marine pals off ship and onto a moon colony where the terror xenomorphed into new dimensions. And you can’t run in a straight line in Prometheus if you’re not outside with lots of room around. Predators had unsavory folk waking up in mid-air hurtling towards a hostile game planet, and not even Pitch Black‘s three suns could cool off Vin Diesel.

We ranked our space horror guide by Tomatometer score, with Certified Fresh films first, including Prospect, which maximized its low budget, and High Life, a surprising joint effort from Robert Pattinson and director Claire Denis.



#1 Aliens (1986) 94% #1 Adjusted Score: 109039% Critics Consensus: While Alien was a marvel of slow-building, atmospheric tension, Aliens packs a much more visceral punch, and features a typically strong performance from Sigourney Weaver. Synopsis: After floating in space for 57 years, Lt. Ripley's (Sigourney Weaver) shuttle is found by a deep space salvage team.... After floating in space for 57 years, Lt. Ripley's (Sigourney Weaver) shuttle is found by a deep space salvage team.... [More] Starring: Sigourney Weaver, Carrie Henn, Michael Biehn, Paul Reiser Directed By: James Cameron

#2 Alien (1979) 93% #2 Adjusted Score: 114857% Critics Consensus: A modern classic, Alien blends science fiction, horror and bleak poetry into a seamless whole. Synopsis: In deep space, the crew of the commercial starship Nostromo is awakened from their cryo-sleep capsules halfway through their journey... In deep space, the crew of the commercial starship Nostromo is awakened from their cryo-sleep capsules halfway through their journey... [More] Starring: Tom Skerritt, Sigourney Weaver, John Hurt, Veronica Cartwright Directed By: Ridley Scott

#3 Prospect (2018) 89% #3 Adjusted Score: 91280% Critics Consensus: Fueled by character development and setting instead of special effects, Prospect is a sci-fi story whose style is defined - and enriched -- by its limitations. Synopsis: A man and his teenage daughter encounter nonstop danger while searching for valuable gems on an alien moon.... A man and his teenage daughter encounter nonstop danger while searching for valuable gems on an alien moon.... [More] Starring: Pedro Pascal, Sophie Thatcher, Jay Duplass, Andre Royo Directed By: Zeek Earl, Chris Caldwell

#4 High Life (2018) 82% #4 Adjusted Score: 94824% Critics Consensus: High Life is as visually arresting as it is challenging, confounding, and ultimately rewarding - which is to say it's everything film fans expect from director Claire Denis. Synopsis: Monte and his baby daughter are the last survivors of a damned and dangerous mission to the outer reaches of... Monte and his baby daughter are the last survivors of a damned and dangerous mission to the outer reaches of... [More] Starring: Robert Pattinson, Juliette Binoche, André Benjamin, Mia Goth Directed By: Claire Denis

#5 Alien: Romulus (2024) 82% #5 Adjusted Score: 93098% Critics Consensus: Honoring its nightmarish predecessors while chestbursting at the seams with new frights of its own, Romulus injects some fresh acid blood into one of cinema's great horror franchises. Synopsis: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face... While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face... [More] Starring: Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced Directed By: Fede Alvarez

#7 Sunshine (2007) 77% #7 Adjusted Score: 83608% Critics Consensus: Danny Boyle continues his descent into mind-twisting sci-fi madness, taking us along for the ride. Sunshine fulfills the dual requisite necessary to become classic sci-fi: dazzling visuals with intelligent action. Synopsis: In the not-too-distant future, Earth's dying sun spells the end for humanity. In a last-ditch effort to save the planet,... In the not-too-distant future, Earth's dying sun spells the end for humanity. In a last-ditch effort to save the planet,... [More] Starring: Cillian Murphy, Chris Evans, Rose Byrne, Michelle Yeoh Directed By: Danny Boyle

#8 Prometheus (2012) 73% #8 Adjusted Score: 88289% Critics Consensus: Ridley Scott's ambitious quasi-prequel to Alien may not answer all of its big questions, but it's redeemed by its haunting visual grandeur and compelling performances -- particularly Michael Fassbender as a fastidious android. Synopsis: The discovery of a clue to mankind's origins on Earth leads a team of explorers to the darkest parts of... The discovery of a clue to mankind's origins on Earth leads a team of explorers to the darkest parts of... [More] Starring: Noomi Rapace, Michael Fassbender, Charlize Theron, Idris Elba Directed By: Ridley Scott

#12 Life (2017) 67% #12 Adjusted Score: 81285% Critics Consensus: Life is just thrilling, well-acted, and capably filmed enough to overcome an overall inability to add new wrinkles to the trapped-in-space genre. Synopsis: Astronauts (Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson, Ryan Reynolds) aboard the International Space Station are on the cutting edge of one of... Astronauts (Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson, Ryan Reynolds) aboard the International Space Station are on the cutting edge of one of... [More] Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson, Ryan Reynolds, Hiroyuki Sanada Directed By: Daniel Espinosa

#14 Predators (2010) 65% #14 Adjusted Score: 73070% Critics Consensus: After a string of subpar sequels, this bloody, action-packed reboot takes the Predator franchise back to its testosterone-fueled roots. Synopsis: Brought together on a mysterious planet, a mercenary (Adrien Brody) and a group of coldblooded killers now become the prey.... Brought together on a mysterious planet, a mercenary (Adrien Brody) and a group of coldblooded killers now become the prey.... [More] Starring: Adrien Brody, Topher Grace, Alice Braga, Walton Goggins Directed By: Nimród Antal

#15 Pitch Black (2000) 60% #15 Adjusted Score: 64243% Critics Consensus: Despite an interesting premise (and a starmaking turn from Vin Diesel), Pitch Black is too derivative and formulaic to fully recommend to sci-fi or action fans. Synopsis: When their ship crashes on an unexplored planet, the survivors of the crash soon discover that this planet that is... When their ship crashes on an unexplored planet, the survivors of the crash soon discover that this planet that is... [More] Starring: Radha Mitchell, Vin Diesel, Cole Hauser, Keith David Directed By: David Twohy

#17 Alien Resurrection (1997) 55% #17 Adjusted Score: 66402% Critics Consensus: While Sigourney Weaver's feral performance as a resurrected Ripley restores some fun to the Alien franchise, the acid blood running through this fourth entry's veins corrodes whatever emotional investment audiences had left. Synopsis: Two hundred years have passed since Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) died on Fiorina 161. Aboard the medical research vessel USM... Two hundred years have passed since Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) died on Fiorina 161. Aboard the medical research vessel USM... [More] Starring: Sigourney Weaver, Winona Ryder, Ron Perlman, Dominique Pinon Directed By: Jean-Pierre Jeunet

#18 Lifeforce (1985) 56% #18 Adjusted Score: 58389% Critics Consensus: Brazenly strange and uneven in its execution, Lifeforce is an otherworldly sci-fi excursion punctuated with off-kilter horror flourishes. Synopsis: When a space mission involving American and British astronauts encounters an alien craft, the humanoids within are brought aboard the... When a space mission involving American and British astronauts encounters an alien craft, the humanoids within are brought aboard the... [More] Starring: Steve Railsback, Peter Firth, Mathilda May, Patrick Stewart Directed By: Tobe Hooper

#19 Alien 3 (1992) 44% #19 Adjusted Score: 55562% Critics Consensus: Alien³ takes admirable risks with franchise mythology, but far too few pay off in a thinly scripted sequel whose stylish visuals aren't enough to enliven a lack of genuine thrills. Synopsis: Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) is the only survivor when she crash lands on Fiorina 161, a bleak wasteland inhabited by... Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) is the only survivor when she crash lands on Fiorina 161, a bleak wasteland inhabited by... [More] Starring: Sigourney Weaver, Charles S. Dutton, Charles Dance, Paul McGann Directed By: David Fincher

#22 Event Horizon (1997) 35% #22 Adjusted Score: 41087% Critics Consensus: Despite a strong opening that promises sci-fi thrills, Event Horizon quickly devolves into an exercise of style over substance whose flashy effects and gratuitous gore fail to mask its overreliance on horror clichés. Synopsis: When the Event Horizon, a spacecraft that vanished years earlier, suddenly reappears, a team is dispatched to investigate the ship.... When the Event Horizon, a spacecraft that vanished years earlier, suddenly reappears, a team is dispatched to investigate the ship.... [More] Starring: Laurence Fishburne, Sam Neill, Kathleen Quinlan, Joely Richardson Directed By: Paul W.S. Anderson

#24 Pandorum (2009) 29% #24 Adjusted Score: 32020% Critics Consensus: While it might prove somewhat satisfying for devout sci-fi fans, Pandorum's bloated, derivative plot ultimately leaves it drifting in space. Synopsis: Astronauts Payton (Dennis Quaid) and Bower (Ben Foster) awake in a hypersleep chamber with no memory of who they are... Astronauts Payton (Dennis Quaid) and Bower (Ben Foster) awake in a hypersleep chamber with no memory of who they are... [More] Starring: Dennis Quaid, Ben Foster, Cam Gigandet, Antje Traue Directed By: Christian Alvart