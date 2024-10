Holiday TV and Streaming Guide 2024

It’s November and that means the holidays. Even though Thanksgiving is up first, Christmas season has already begun. That means all new holiday movies on cable and streaming channels, plus Christmas specials and holiday themed episodes. There are far more than 12 days of Christmas before Dec. 25. In fact, Hallmark and Great American Family already started in October!

Rotten Tomatoes is here to help. We’ve compiled a schedule of holiday shows and movies, plus where and when to find them. You can also check out the hubs on streaming services where lots of holiday content is already waiting. This season is so busy, we’ll keep adding titles as they’re announced so keep checking back to see what new stuff has joined the festivities.

Hubs

Disney+ Happy Holidays

Includes: Home Alone, The Santa Clauses, Jingle All the Way and more

Hallmark+

Includes Hallmark original movies

Hulu Holidays

Includes: Ernest Saves Christmas, Deck the Halls, Gremlins, Trolls Holiday in Harmony and more

Max Holiday Central

Includes: The Great Holiday Bake War, Santa’s Baking Blizzards, Four Christmases and more

Paramount+ ‘Tis the Season for Streaming

Includes: Scrooged, Plains, Trains & Automobiles, One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga and more

Peacock

Includes: Casper’s Haunted Christmas, The Housewives of the North Pole, A Christmas Proposal and more

Prime Video ‘Tis the Season

Includes: Home Alone, The Grinch, Elf, Love Actually and more

Starz

Includes Holiday Action with Violent Night, Silent Night and more

November

Friday, Nov. 1

A Carol for Two – [MOVIE], 8 p.m. – Hallmark Channel

Saturday, Nov. 2

Tails of Christmas [MOVIE], 8 p.m. – Great American Family

Our Holiday Story [MOVIE], 8 p.m. – Hallmark Channel

Sunday, Nov. 3

Country Roads Christmas [MOVIE], 7 p.m. – UpTV

Holiday Mismatch [MOVIE],8 p.m. – Hallmark Channel

Holiday Wars, 9 p.m. Sundays – Food Network

Monday, Nov. 4

Holiday Baking Championship, 8 p.m. Mondays – Food Network

Wednesday, Nov. 6

Meet Me Next Christmas [MOVIE] – Netflix

Thursday, Nov. 7

A Christmas Miracle [MOVIE] – BET+

Unwrapping Christmas: Tina’s Miracle [MOVIE] – Hallmark+

Five Gold Rings [MOVIE], 8 p.m. – Hallmark Movies and Mysteries

Catering Christmas [MOVIE], 8 p.m. – PureFlix

Christmas Cookie Challenge, 9 p.m. – Food Network

Friday, Nov. 8



Honest Renovations : A Holiday Home Makeover – Roku Channel, 8 p.m. – Hallmark Channel

Saturday, Nov. 9

A Royal Christmas Ballet [MOVIE], 8 p.m. – Great American Family

Santa Tell Me [MOVIE], 8 p.m. – Hallmark Channel

Sunday, Nov. 10

‘Tis the Season to Be Irish [MOVIE], 8 p.m. – Hallmark Channel

Wednesday, Nov. 13

Hot Frosty [MOVIE] – Netflix

Thursday, Nov. 14

Style Me for Christmas [MOVIE] – BET+

Unwrapping Christmas: Mia’s Prince [MOVIE], 8 p.m. – Hallmark+

A Reason for the Season [MOVIE], 8 p.m. Hallmark Movies and Mysteries

A Christmas Less Traveled [MOVIE], 8 p.m. – PureFlix

Christmas Cookie Challenge, 10 p.m. – Food Network

Friday, Nov. 15

An Almost Christmas Story – Disney+

Christmas with the Singhs [MOVIE], 8 p.m. – Hallmark Channel

Christmas Wreaths and Ribbons [MOVIE], 8 p.m. – PureFlix

Saturday, Nov. 16

A Christmas Less Traveled [MOVIE], 8 p.m. – Great American Family

Jingle Bell Run [MOVIE] 8 p.m., Hallmark Channel

Christmas at Plumhill Manor [MOVIE], 8 p.m. Lifetime

Sunday, Nov. 17

The Fabric of Christmas [MOVIE], 8 p.m. – Great American Family

Confessions of a Christmas Letter [MOVIE] 8 p.m. – Hallmark Channel

Holiday in Happy Hollow [MOVIE] 8 p.m. – Lifetime

Monday, Nov. 18

Jingle Bell Love [MOVIE] – Roku Channel

Tuesday, Nov. 19

Jeff Dunham’s Scrooged-Up Holiday Special – Hulu

Wednesday, Nov. 20



– Netflix

Thursday, Nov. 21

A Wesley South African Christmas [MOVIE] – BET+

Unwrapping Christmas: Lily’s Destiny [MOVIE], 8 p.m. – Hallmark+

A Novel Noel [MOVIE], 8 p.m. – Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

A Hot Cocoa Christmas [MOVIE], 8 p.m. – PureFlix

Christmas Cookie Challenge, 9 p.m. – Food Network

Friday, Nov. 22

Christmas On Call [MOVIE], 8 p.m. – Hallmark Channel

A Kindhearted Christmas [MOVIE], 8 p.m. – PureFlix

Saturday, Nov. 23

A Little Women’s Christmas [MOVIE], 8 p.m. – Great American Family

Three Wiser Men and a Boy [MOVIE] 8 p.m., Hallmark Channel

Christmas in the Spotlight [MOVIE] 8 p.m., Lifetime

Sunday, Nov. 24

Festival of Trees [MOVIE], 7 p.m. – UpTV

Christmas By Candlelight [MOVIE], 8 p.m. – Great American Family

To Have and to Holiday [MOVIE] 8 p.m. – Hallmark Channel

Sincerely, Truly Christmas [MOVIE] 8 p.m., Lifetime

Monday, Nov 25

Family Guy Holiday Special – Hulu

Christmas Cookie Challenge, 9 p.m. – Food Network

Wednesday, Nov. 27



Our Little Secret [MOVIE] – Netflix

Christmas Under the Lights [MOVIE], 8 p.m. – Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Christmas at the Drive-In [MOVIE], 8 p.m. – PureFlix

Thursday, Nov. 28

I Heard the Bells [MOVIE], 8 p.m. – Great American Family

The Day Before Christmas [MOVIE]– BET+

Unwrapping Christmas: Olivia’s Reunion [MOVIE] – Hallmark +

Is It Cake? Holiday – Netflix

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade – Peacock, Broadcast

Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving Special – Peacock

Debbie Macomber’s Joyful Mrs. Miracle [MOVIE], 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

A Little Women’s Christmas [MOVIE], 8 p.m. – PureFlix

Christmas Cookie Challenge, 9 p.m. – Food Network

Friday, Nov. 29

The Snow Seller [MOVIE] – Netflix

A ‘90s Christmas [MOVIE], 6 p.m, Hallmark Channel

A Cinderella Christmas Ball [MOVIE], 8 p.m.- Great American Family

Deck the Walls [MOVIE], 8 p.m., Hallmark Channel

Once Upon a Christmas Wish [MOVIE], 8 p.m. – PureFlix

Saturday, Nov. 30

Believe in Christmas [MOVIE], 6 p.m. – Hallmark Channel

I Heards the Bells (encore) [MOVIE], 8 p.m. – Great American Family

Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story [MOVIE], 8 p.m., Hallmark Channel

Bebe Winan’s We Three Kings [MOVIE] 8 p.m., Lifetime

December

Sunday, Dec. 1

A Bluegrass Christmas [MOVIE], 7 p.m. – UpTV

The Finnish Line [MOVIE] 6 p.m., Hallmark Channel

Home Sweet Christmas [MOVIE], 8 p.m. – Great American Family

The Christmas Quest [MOVIE], 8 p.m., Hallmark Channel

Make or Bake Christmas [MOVIE], 8 p.m., Lifetime

Wednesday, Dec. 4



– Netflix

Thursday, Dec. 5

Brewster’s Millions: Christmas [MOVIE] – BET+

Season’s Greetings from Cherry Lane [MOVIE] – Hallmark+

A Dance in the Snow [MOVIE], 8 p.m. – Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Home Sweet Christmas [MOVIE], 8 p.m. – PureFlix

A Season to Remember [MOVIE], 8 p.m. – OWN

Friday, Dec. 6

Private Princess Christmas [MOVIE], 8 p.m. – Hallmark Channel

Let It Snow [MOVIE], 8 p.m. – PureFlix

Saturday, Dec. 7

Once Upon a Christmas Wish [MOVIE], 8 p.m. – Great American Family

Sugarplummed [MOVIE], 8 p.m. – Hallmark Channel

A Very Merry Beauty Salon [MOVIE] 8 p.m., Lifetime

Sunday, Dec. 8

Let It Snow, [MOVIE] 8 p.m. – Great American Family

Leah’s Perfect Gift [MOVIE], 8 p.m. – Hallmark Channel

How to Fall in Love By Christmas [MOVIE] 8 p.m. , Lifetime

Thursday, Dec. 12

Too Many Christmases [MOVIE] – BET+

Happy Holidays from Cherry Lane [MOVIE], 8 p.m. – Hallmark+

All I Need for Christmas [MOVIE], 8 p.m. – Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Angel Falls Christmas [MOVIE], 8 p.m. – PureFlix

Friday, Dec. 13

Hanukkah on the Rocks [MOVIE], 8 p.m. – Hallmark Channel

Christmas in Scotland [MOVIE], 8 p.m. – PureFlix

Saturday, Dec. 14

Christmas Under the Northern Lights [MOVIE], 8 p.m. – Great American Family

The Santa Class [MOVIE], 8 p.m. – Hallmark Channel

The Holiday Junkie [MOVIE], 8 p.m. Lifetime

Mistletoe & Matrimony [MOVIE] 9 p.m. – OWN

Sunday, Dec. 15

A Novel Christmas [MOVIE], 7 p.m. – UpTV

Christmas in Scotland [MOVIE] 8 p.m. – Great American Family

Following Yonder Star [MOVIE], 8 p.m. – Hallmark Channel

Christmas on the Alpaca Farm [MOVIE], 8 p.m., Lifetime

Thursday, Dec. 19

Queens of Christmas [MOVIE] – BET+

Deck the Halls on Cherry Lane [MOVIE], 8 p.m. – Hallmark+

Trading Up Christmas [MOVIE], 8 p.m. – Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Christmas in Maple Hills [MOVIE], 8 p.m. – PureFlix

Friday, Dec. 20

Tails of Christmas [MOVIE], 8 p.m. – PureFlix

Saturday, Dec. 21

Get Him Back for Christmas [MOVIE] 8 p.m., Dec. 21

Happy Howlidays [MOVIE], 8 p.m. – Hallmark Channel

A Carpenter Christmas Romance [MOVIE], 8 p.m. – Lifetime

A Royal Christmas Ballet [MOVIE], 8 p.m. – PureFlix

24-Karat Christmas [MOVIE] 9 p.m. – OWN

Sunday, Dec. 22

North by North Pole: A Dial S Mystery [MOVIE] 7 p.m. – UpTV

Coupled Up for Christmas [MOVIE] 8 p.m. – Great American Family

Engaged by Christmas [MOVIE] 8 p.m., Lifetime

Wednesday, Dec. 25

Blended Christmas [MOVIE] – BET+

When Hope Calls Christmas [MOVIE], 8 p.m. – PureFlix

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.