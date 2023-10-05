(Photo by Showtime, Netflix, MTV, HBO, Syfy)

35 Werewolf TV Shows, Ranked by Tomatometer

While there are plenty of TV series about easy-to-film supernatural creatures like witches and vampires, it’s much harder to make a fantastical lupine transformation happen on a TV budget and shooting schedule. But there are still plenty of series dedicated to werewolves.

Some of these shows are obvious because the name’s right there in the title — Teen Wolf, for one, and its spinoff, Wolf Pack. Some others (officially) concentrate on humans and other creatures even though their were-friends do get to get into some hair-raising adventures on their own (shoutout to Oz from Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Enid from Wednesday).

Even classic sitcom The Munsters had a werewolf in its cast of spooky creatures — though, like the hybrids on The Originals, he was half vampire. And it’s a credit to book author Charlaine Harris that we’ve learned to not think of the were- world in such binary terms (while True Blood, an adaptation of her The Southern Vampire Mysteries book series, did have the werewolf Alcide and his pack, it also had werepanther Crystal. And the adaptation of her Midnight, Texas books showcased weretiger Emilio).

Rotten Tomatoes has compiled a list of the best and worst werewolf-related television shows. While the series don’t have to solely focus on werewolves to be included, they do have to include significant werewolf characters or storylines (hence the inclusion of so many vampire shows).

The series are ranked by Tomatometer score, then shows without Tomatometer scores — sorry, Bitten! — are listed by Audience Score (denoted by “A” and its rank; see Audience Scores on the series’ pages), then those without any scores are listed alphabetically.

Don’t see your top dog here? Tell us about it in the comments.

Big Wolf on Campus (1999) -- ## Synopsis: A high school athlete who has been bitten by a werewolf fights to save his town.... A high school athlete who has been bitten by a werewolf fights to save his town.... [More] Starring:

A Werewolf in Australia (2019) -- ## Synopsis: Colin the werewolf fills the void for helpful information about creatures of the night.... Colin the werewolf fills the void for helpful information about creatures of the night.... [More] Starring: Sam Monaghan

