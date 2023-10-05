TAGGED AS: , , , , ,

35 Werewolf TV Shows, Ranked by Tomatometer

While there are plenty of TV series about easy-to-film supernatural creatures like witches and vampires, it’s much harder to make a fantastical lupine transformation happen on a TV budget and shooting schedule. But there are still plenty of series dedicated to werewolves.

Some of these shows are obvious because the name’s right there in the title — Teen Wolf, for one, and its spinoff, Wolf Pack. Some others (officially) concentrate on humans and other creatures even though their were-friends do get to get into some hair-raising adventures on their own (shoutout to Oz from Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Enid from Wednesday).

Even classic sitcom The Munsters had a werewolf in its cast of spooky creatures — though, like the hybrids on The Originals, he was half vampire. And it’s a credit to book author Charlaine Harris that we’ve learned to not think of the were- world in such binary terms (while True Blood, an adaptation of her The Southern Vampire Mysteries book series, did have the werewolf Alcide and his pack, it also had werepanther Crystal. And the adaptation of her Midnight, Texas books showcased weretiger Emilio).

Rotten Tomatoes has compiled a list of the best and worst werewolf-related television shows. While the series don’t have to solely focus on werewolves to be included, they do have to include significant werewolf characters or storylines (hence the inclusion of so many vampire shows).

The series are ranked by Tomatometer score, then shows without Tomatometer scores — sorry, Bitten! — are listed by Audience Score (denoted by “A” and its rank; see Audience Scores on the series’ pages), then those without any scores are listed alphabetically.

Being Human (2008)
100%

#1
Synopsis: Deciding to turn over a new leaf, a group of friends who also happen to be vampires and werewolves move... [More]
Starring: Michael Socha, Damien Molony, Kate Bracken, Steven Robertson
Directed By: Philip Trethowan, Rob Pursey

The Order (2019)
100%

#2
Synopsis: When Belgrave University student Jack Morton joins a fabled secret society, the Hermetic Order of the Blue Rose, he is... [More]
Starring: Jake Manley, Kayla Heller, Sarah Grey, Matt Frewer
Directed By: Shelley Eriksen, Chad Oakes, Michael Frislev, Dennis Heaton

What We Do in the Shadows (2019)
97%

#3
Synopsis: Based on the feature film of the same name from Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, "What We Do in the... [More]
Starring: Matt Berry, Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillen
Directed By: Jemaine Clement, Paul Simms, Taika Waititi, Scott Rudin

Penny Dreadful (2014)
91%

#4
Synopsis: Many people are familiar with classic literary characters like Dr. Frankenstein and Dorian Gray. "Penny Dreadful" brings those and other... [More]
Starring: Timothy Dalton, Eva Green, Josh Hartnett, Reeve Carney
Directed By: John Logan, Sam Mendes

Grimm (2011)
89%

#5
Synopsis: Portland detective Nick Burkhardt, descended from a long line of warriors known as Grimms, defends his city from magical creatures... [More]
Starring: David Giuntoli, Russell Hornsby, Reggie Lee, Silas Weir Mitchell
Directed By: Sean Hayes, Todd Milliner, Jim Kouf, David Greenwalt

Angel (1999)
87%

#6
Synopsis: Leaving his true love, Buffy, behind in Sunnydale, the vampire Angel tries to get a fresh start in Los Angeles.... [More]
Starring: David Boreanaz, Alexis Denisof, J. August Richards, Amy Acker
Directed By: Joss Whedon, Gail Berman, Fran Rubel Kuzui, Kaz Kuzui

The Vampire Diaries (2009)
86%

#7
Synopsis: This supernatural drama, based on the series of novels by L.J. Smith, details the lives of two brothers, Damon and... [More]
Starring: Paul Wesley, Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev, Kat Graham
Directed By: Kevin Williamson, Julie Plec, Leslie Morganstein, Caroline Dries

Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997)
85%

#8
Synopsis: Sarah Michelle Gellar takes on the role of Buffy Summers in this TV version of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," based... [More]
Starring: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Nicholas Brendon, Alyson Hannigan, James Marsters
Directed By: Joss Whedon, Marti Noxon, David Fury

The Originals (2013)
84%

#9
Synopsis: Klaus, the original vampire/werewolf hybrid, returns to New Orleans -- which his family helped build -- to investigate rumors of... [More]
Starring: Joseph Morgan, Daniel Gillies, Phoebe Tonkin, Charles Michael Davis
Directed By: Julie Plec, Leslie Morgenstein

The Munsters (1964)
83%

#10
Synopsis: The family at 1313 Mockingbird Lane is a little... different. Dad Herman looks like Frankenstein's monster; mom Lily and her... [More]
Starring: Fred Gwynne, Yvonne De Carlo, Al Lewis, Patrick Lilly

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (2018)
82%

#11
Synopsis: This adaptation of the "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" tale is a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror and the... [More]
Starring: Kiernan Shipka, Ross Lynch, Lucy Davis, Chance Perdomo
Directed By: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Jon Goldwater

Teen Wolf (2011)
81%

#12
Synopsis: The high-school anonymity Scott McCall was trying to break free from couldn't have happened in a more mysterious, complicated way.... [More]
Starring: Tyler Posey, Dylan O'Brien, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig
Directed By: Jeff Davis, Marty Adelstein, Michael Thorn, René Echevarria

Death Valley (2011)
80%

#13
Synopsis: Maintaining law and order is the mandate of the UTF, but this isn't exactly Benson and Stabler working the streets... [More]
Starring: Texas Battle, Bryce Johnson, Tania Raymonde, Charlie Sanders
Directed By: Austin Reading, Julie Kellman Reading, Drew Daywalt, Austin Reading

Once Upon a Time (2011)
78%

#14
Synopsis: "Once Upon a Time" tells the story of a new world, one in which fairy-tale legends and modern life collide.... [More]
Starring: Lana Parrilla, Robert Carlyle, Colin O'Donoghue, Andrew J. West
Directed By: Edward Kitsis, Adam Horowitz, Steve Pearlman

Being Human (2011)
77%

#15
Synopsis: "Being Human," based on a BBC series of the same name, features three 20-something roommates who each try to keep... [More]
Starring: Sam Witwer, Sam Huntington, Meaghan Rath, Dichen Lachman
Directed By: Anna Fricke, Michael Prupas, Rob Pursey, Toby Whithouse

Shadowhunters (2016)
76%

#16
Synopsis: On her birthday, Clary Fray discovers a surprise concerning her life. The teenager is not who she thinks she is... [More]
Starring: Katherine McNamara, Dominic Sherwood, Alberto Rosende, Emeraude Toubia
Directed By: McG, Todd Slavkin, Darren Swimmer, Michael Reisz

Wednesday (2022)
72%

#17
Synopsis: While attending Nevermore Academy, Wednesday Addams attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a killing spree and solve the... [More]
Starring: Jenna Ortega, Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, Christina Ricci
Directed By: Tim Burton, Alfred Gough, Miles Millar, Kayla Alpert

True Blood (2008)
68%

#18
Synopsis: Small-town Louisiana waitress Sookie Stackhouse already is viewed as an oddball by her friends and neighbors, since she can read... [More]
Starring: Anna Paquin, Stephen Moyer, Sam Trammell, Ryan Kwanten
Directed By: Alan Ball

Lost Girl (2010)
66%

#19
Synopsis: Bo is a small-town girl on the run after a disastrous sexual encounter with her boyfriend ends with his death.... [More]
Starring: Anna Silk, Kris Holden-Ried, Zoie Palmer, Rachel Skarsten
Directed By: Emily Andras, Plato Fountidakis, Paul Rapovski, Jay Firestone

Midnight, Texas (2017)
61%

#20
Synopsis: Based on Charlaine Harris' book series by the same name, "Midnight, Texas" follows the lives of the strange inhabitants of... [More]
Starring: François Arnaud, Dylan Bruce, Parisa Fitz-Henley, Arielle Kebbel
Directed By: Eric Charmelo, Nicole Snyder, David Janollari

Wolf Like Me (2022)
58%

#21
Synopsis: Everyone brings their own set of baggage to a new relationship. Gary and Mary are no different. Gary is an... [More]
Starring: Isla Fisher, Josh Gad
Directed By: Abe Forsythe, Abe Forsythe, Jodi Matterson, Bruna Papandrea

Wolf (2023)
53%

#22
Synopsis: DI Jack Caffery is a young detective who finds himself trying to right the wrongs of others.... [More]
Starring: Ukweli Roach, Iwan Rheon, Sacha Dhawan, Sian Reese-Williams
Directed By: Kristoffer Nyholm, Lee Haven Jones, Rebecca Ferguson

The Gates (2010)
50%

#23
Synopsis: The Monahan family abandons Chicago to settle into a private mountain community, The Gates, where father Nick becomes the new... [More]
Starring: Frank Grillo, Marisol Nichols, Rhona Mitra, Luke Mably
Directed By: Gina Matthews, Grant Scharbo, Richard Hatem

Wolf Pack (2023)
44%

#24
Synopsis: A teenage boy and girl have their lives changed forever when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature.... [More]
Starring: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Rodrigo Santoro, Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard
Directed By: Joseph P. Genier, Mike Elliott, Karen Gorodetzky, Sarah Michelle Gellar

Hemlock Grove (2013)
38%

#25
Synopsis: Based on the book by Brian McGreevy and executive produced by acclaimed horror master Eli Roth ("Hostel"), this Netflix original... [More]
Starring: Famke Janssen, Bill Skarsgård, Landon Liboiron, Dougray Scott
Directed By: Eli Roth, Brian McGreevy, Lee Shipman, Mark Verheiden

Wolf Lake (2001)
20%

#26
Synopsis: A pack of werewolves living in human form in a small Washington state town -- where human disappearances have been... [More]
Starring: Lou Diamond Phillips, Tim Matheson, Graham Greene, Sharon Lawrence
Directed By: Alex Gansa, Rick Kellard

Sirius the Jaeger (2018)
--

#A1
Synopsis: In Imperial Tokyo, a group calling itself "Jaegers" secretly hunts the vampires seeking the Ark of Sirius; among them is... [More]
Starring: Yuto Uemura, Takahiro Sakurai, Kenyu Horiuchi

Wizards of Waverly Place (2007)
--

#A2
Synopsis: Alex Russo and her brothers Justin and Max come from a long line of wizards and now must master their... [More]
Starring: Selena Gomez, David Henrie, Jake T. Austin, David DeLuise
Directed By: Todd J. Greenwald, Peter Murrieta

Legacies (2018)
--

#A3
Synopsis: The town of Mystic Falls has a new generation of protectors in this spin-off of "The Vampire Diaries" and "The... [More]
Starring: Danielle Rose Russell, Jenny Boyd, Quincy Fouse, Aria Shahghasemi
Directed By: Julie Plec, Brett Matthews, Leslie Morgenstein, Gina Girolamo

Bitten (2014)
--

#A4
Synopsis: Elena Michaels is a loner in a world she never wanted to be part of. The only female werewolf in... [More]
Starring: Laura Vandervoort, Greg Bryk, Greyston Holt, Steve Lund
Directed By: J.B. Sugar, Patrick Banister, John Barbisan, John Morayniss

Big Wolf on Campus (1999)
--

##
Synopsis: A high school athlete who has been bitten by a werewolf fights to save his town.... [More]
Starring:

Neon Joe, Werewolf Hunter (2015)
--

##
Synopsis: In the sleepy enclave of Garrity, Vt., neon-clad Joe has a mysterious past and a highly specialized skill set: hunting... [More]
Starring: Jon Glaser, Steve Little, Edoardo Ballerini, Godfrey
Directed By: Ryan McFaul

Werewolf (1987)
--

##
Synopsis: Grad student Eric Cord's life changes after being bitten by a werewolf.... [More]
Starring: John J. York, Lance LeGault

A Werewolf in Australia (2019)
--

##
Synopsis: Colin the werewolf fills the void for helpful information about creatures of the night.... [More]
Starring: Sam Monaghan

Wolfblood (2012)
--

##
Synopsis: A teenage girl hides her secret from the world while trying to live her life.... [More]
Starring: Leona Vaughan, Louis Payne, Rukku Nahar, Jack Brett Anderson
Directed By: Gina Cronk, Spencer Campbell

