35 Werewolf TV Shows, Ranked by Tomatometer
While there are plenty of TV series about easy-to-film supernatural creatures like witches and vampires, it’s much harder to make a fantastical lupine transformation happen on a TV budget and shooting schedule. But there are still plenty of series dedicated to werewolves.
Some of these shows are obvious because the name’s right there in the title — Teen Wolf, for one, and its spinoff, Wolf Pack. Some others (officially) concentrate on humans and other creatures even though their were-friends do get to get into some hair-raising adventures on their own (shoutout to Oz from Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Enid from Wednesday).
Even classic sitcom The Munsters had a werewolf in its cast of spooky creatures — though, like the hybrids on The Originals, he was half vampire. And it’s a credit to book author Charlaine Harris that we’ve learned to not think of the were- world in such binary terms (while True Blood, an adaptation of her The Southern Vampire Mysteries book series, did have the werewolf Alcide and his pack, it also had werepanther Crystal. And the adaptation of her Midnight, Texas books showcased weretiger Emilio).
Rotten Tomatoes has compiled a list of the best and worst werewolf-related television shows. While the series don’t have to solely focus on werewolves to be included, they do have to include significant werewolf characters or storylines (hence the inclusion of so many vampire shows).
The series are ranked by Tomatometer score, then shows without Tomatometer scores — sorry, Bitten! — are listed by Audience Score (denoted by “A” and its rank; see Audience Scores on the series’ pages), then those without any scores are listed alphabetically.
Deciding to turn over a new leaf, a group of friends who also happen to be vampires and werewolves move... [More]
When Belgrave University student Jack Morton joins a fabled secret society, the Hermetic Order of the Blue Rose, he is... [More]
Based on the feature film of the same name from Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, "What We Do in the... [More]
Many people are familiar with classic literary characters like Dr. Frankenstein and Dorian Gray. "Penny Dreadful" brings those and other... [More]
Portland detective Nick Burkhardt, descended from a long line of warriors known as Grimms, defends his city from magical creatures... [More]
Leaving his true love, Buffy, behind in Sunnydale, the vampire Angel tries to get a fresh start in Los Angeles.... [More]
This supernatural drama, based on the series of novels by L.J. Smith, details the lives of two brothers, Damon and... [More]
Sarah Michelle Gellar takes on the role of Buffy Summers in this TV version of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," based... [More]
Klaus, the original vampire/werewolf hybrid, returns to New Orleans -- which his family helped build -- to investigate rumors of... [More]
The family at 1313 Mockingbird Lane is a little... different. Dad Herman looks like Frankenstein's monster; mom Lily and her... [More]
This adaptation of the "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" tale is a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror and the... [More]
The high-school anonymity Scott McCall was trying to break free from couldn't have happened in a more mysterious, complicated way.... [More]
Maintaining law and order is the mandate of the UTF, but this isn't exactly Benson and Stabler working the streets... [More]
"Once Upon a Time" tells the story of a new world, one in which fairy-tale legends and modern life collide.... [More]
"Being Human," based on a BBC series of the same name, features three 20-something roommates who each try to keep... [More]
On her birthday, Clary Fray discovers a surprise concerning her life. The teenager is not who she thinks she is... [More]
While attending Nevermore Academy, Wednesday Addams attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a killing spree and solve the... [More]
Small-town Louisiana waitress Sookie Stackhouse already is viewed as an oddball by her friends and neighbors, since she can read... [More]
Bo is a small-town girl on the run after a disastrous sexual encounter with her boyfriend ends with his death.... [More]
Based on Charlaine Harris' book series by the same name, "Midnight, Texas" follows the lives of the strange inhabitants of... [More]
Everyone brings their own set of baggage to a new relationship. Gary and Mary are no different. Gary is an... [More]
DI Jack Caffery is a young detective who finds himself trying to right the wrongs of others.... [More]
The Monahan family abandons Chicago to settle into a private mountain community, The Gates, where father Nick becomes the new... [More]
A teenage boy and girl have their lives changed forever when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature.... [More]
Based on the book by Brian McGreevy and executive produced by acclaimed horror master Eli Roth ("Hostel"), this Netflix original... [More]
A pack of werewolves living in human form in a small Washington state town -- where human disappearances have been... [More]
In Imperial Tokyo, a group calling itself "Jaegers" secretly hunts the vampires seeking the Ark of Sirius; among them is... [More]
Alex Russo and her brothers Justin and Max come from a long line of wizards and now must master their... [More]
The town of Mystic Falls has a new generation of protectors in this spin-off of "The Vampire Diaries" and "The... [More]
Elena Michaels is a loner in a world she never wanted to be part of. The only female werewolf in... [More]
A high school athlete who has been bitten by a werewolf fights to save his town.... [More]
In the sleepy enclave of Garrity, Vt., neon-clad Joe has a mysterious past and a highly specialized skill set: hunting... [More]
Grad student Eric Cord's life changes after being bitten by a werewolf.... [More]
Colin the werewolf fills the void for helpful information about creatures of the night.... [More]
A teenage girl hides her secret from the world while trying to live her life.... [More]
