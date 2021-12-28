(Photo by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / © Marvel / courtesy Everett Collection)
All Tom Holland Movies Ranked by Tomatometer
Young Tom Holland has only been in the public sphere for less than a decade, but it’s been a momentous one. He was recognized an immediate potential star with his debut The Impossible, the dramatization of a family swept away by the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami. In 2015, he was announced as the new Peter Parker, with Spider-Man swinging over into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He made his debut in Captain America: Civil War, with Peter’s wide-eyed sincerity a standout character trait against the superhero mayhem. Holland carried through with two of his own Spider-Man movies and emotional appearances in Infinity War and Endgame.
Playing Spidey must take up significant on-camera time, as a lot of Holland’s recent non-Marvel work has been voices in films like Spies in Disguise, Dolittle, and Onward. Beyond that, he also kept busy right on through the pandemic, releasing three films — The Devil All the Time, Chaos Walking, and Cherry, the latter of which re-teamed him with Avengers directors Joe and Anthony Russo. Spider-Man: No Way Home brought renewed financial hope to theaters, and Holland’s also got the Uncharted movie on the way, starring as Nathan Drake. Now, we look at all Tom Holland movies by Tomatometer!
#19
Critics Consensus: Dolittle may be enough to entertain very young viewers, but they deserve better than this rote adaptation's jumbled story and stale humor.
Dr. John Dolittle lives in solitude behind the high walls of his lush manor in 19th-century England. His only companionship... [More]
#18
Critics Consensus: Chaos Walking sets out on a potentially interesting path, but this dystopian adventure badly bungles its premise and limps toward the finish.
In the not-too-distant future, Todd Hewitt (Tom Holland) discovers Viola (Daisy Ridley), a mysterious girl who crash lands on his... [More]
#17
Critics Consensus: It's certainly stylish and it offers Tom Holland a welcome opportunity to branch out, but Cherry's woes stem from a story that's too formulaic to bowl anyone over.
"Cherry" follows the wild journey of a disenfranchised young man from Ohio who meets the love of his life, only... [More]
#16
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Stranded at a remote cabin in the wintertime, two siblings (Tom Holland, Percy Hynes White) must fight for survival as... [More]
#15
Critics Consensus: If it lacks the powerful voltage that its impressive cast suggests, The Current War: Director's Cut represents a significant improvement over previous versions.
Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse -- the greatest inventors of the industrial age -- engage in a battle of technology... [More]
#14
Critics Consensus: The Devil All the Time's descent into darkness can be harrowing to the point of punishment, but it's offset by strong work from a stellar cast.
A young man is devoted to protecting his loved ones in a town full of corruption and sinister characters.... [More]
#13
Critics Consensus: Led by another strong performance from Saoirse Ronan and a screenplay that subverts YA clichés, How I Live Now blends young love with post-apocalyptic drama.
As conflict in Europe escalates, an American teen (Saoirse Ronan) fights to survive in the English countryside.... [More]
#12
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
In the 13th century, Irish monks embark on a reluctant pilgrimage to escort their monastery's holiest relic to Rome. Their... [More]
#11
Critics Consensus: A cheerfully undemanding animated adventure that's elevated by its voice cast, Spies in Disguise is funny, fast-paced, and family-friendly enough to satisfy.
Super spy Lance Sterling and scientist Walter Beckett are almost exact opposites. Lance is smooth, suave and debonair. Walter is... [More]
#10
Critics Consensus: The screenplay isn't quite as powerful as the direction or the acting, but with such an astonishing real-life story at its center, The Impossible is never less than compelling.
In December 2004, close-knit family Maria (Naomi Watts), Henry (Ewan McGregor) and their three sons begin their winter vacation in... [More]
#9
Critics Consensus: Avengers: Infinity War ably juggles a dizzying array of MCU heroes in the fight against their gravest threat yet, and the result is a thrilling, emotionally resonant blockbuster that (mostly) realizes its gargantuan ambitions.
Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk and the rest of the Avengers unite to battle their most powerful enemy yet --... [More]
#8
Critics Consensus: The Lost City of Z's stately pace and visual grandeur hearken back to classic exploration epics, and Charlie Hunnam turns in a masterful performance as its complex protagonist.
At the dawn of the 20th century, British explorer Percy Fawcett journeys into the Amazon, where he discovers evidence of... [More]
#7
Critics Consensus: It may suffer in comparison to Pixar's classics, but Onward makes effective use of the studio's formula -- and stands on its own merits as a funny, heartwarming, dazzlingly animated adventure.
Teenage elf brothers Ian and Barley embark on a magical quest to spend one more day with their late father.... [More]
#6
Critics Consensus: Captain America: Civil War begins the next wave of Marvel movies with an action-packed superhero blockbuster boasting a decidedly non-cartoonish plot and the courage to explore thought-provoking themes.
Political pressure mounts to install a system of accountability when the actions of the Avengers lead to collateral damage. The... [More]
#5
Critics Consensus: A breezily unpredictable blend of teen romance and superhero action, Spider-Man: Far from Home stylishly sets the stage for the next era of the MCU.
Peter Parker's relaxing European vacation takes an unexpected turn when Nick Fury shows up in his hotel room to recruit... [More]
#4
Critics Consensus: A one-man show set in a single confined location, Locke demands a powerful performance -- and gets it from a never-more-compelling Tom Hardy.
A man's (Tom Hardy) life unravels after he leaves a construction site at a critical time and drives to London... [More]
#3
Critics Consensus: Spider-Man: Homecoming does whatever a second reboot can, delivering a colorful, fun adventure that fits snugly in the sprawling MCU without getting bogged down in franchise-building.
Thrilled by his experience with the Avengers, young Peter Parker returns home to live with his Aunt May. Under the... [More]
#2
Critics Consensus: A bigger, bolder Spider-Man sequel, No Way Home expands the franchise's scope and stakes without losing sight of its humor and heart.
For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero's identity is revealed, bringing his Super... [More]
#1
Critics Consensus: Exciting, entertaining, and emotionally impactful, Avengers: Endgame does whatever it takes to deliver a satisfying finale to Marvel's epic Infinity Saga.
Adrift in space with no food or water, Tony Stark sends a message to Pepper Potts as his oxygen supply... [More]