All Tom Holland Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

Young Tom Holland has only been in the public sphere for less than a decade, but it’s been a momentous one. He was recognized an immediate potential star with his debut The Impossible, the dramatization of a family swept away by the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami. In 2015, he was announced as the new Peter Parker, with Spider-Man swinging over into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He made his debut in Captain America: Civil War, with Peter’s wide-eyed sincerity a standout character trait against the superhero mayhem. Holland carried through with two of his own Spider-Man movies and emotional appearances in Infinity War and Endgame.

Playing Spidey must take up significant on-camera time, as a lot of Holland’s recent non-Marvel work has been voices in films like Spies in Disguise, Dolittle, and Onward. Beyond that, he also kept busy right on through the pandemic, releasing three films — The Devil All the Time, Chaos Walking, and Cherry, the latter of which re-teamed him with Avengers directors Joe and Anthony Russo. Spider-Man: No Way Home brought renewed financial hope to theaters, and Holland’s also got the Uncharted movie on the way, starring as Nathan Drake. Now, we look at all Tom Holland movies by Tomatometer!

#7 Onward (2020) 88% #7 Adjusted Score: 111973% Critics Consensus: It may suffer in comparison to Pixar's classics, but Onward makes effective use of the studio's formula -- and stands on its own merits as a funny, heartwarming, dazzlingly animated adventure. Synopsis: Teenage elf brothers Ian and Barley embark on a magical quest to spend one more day with their late father.... Teenage elf brothers Ian and Barley embark on a magical quest to spend one more day with their late father.... [More] Starring: Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Octavia Spencer Directed By: Dan Scanlon