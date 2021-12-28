(Photo by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / © Marvel / courtesy Everett Collection)

All Tom Holland Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

Young Tom Holland has only been in the public sphere for less than a decade, but it’s been a momentous one. He was recognized an immediate potential star with his debut The Impossible, the dramatization of a family swept away by the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami. In 2015, he was announced as the new Peter Parker, with Spider-Man swinging over into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He made his debut in Captain America: Civil War, with Peter’s wide-eyed sincerity a standout character trait against the superhero mayhem. Holland carried through with two of his own Spider-Man movies and emotional appearances in Infinity War and Endgame.

Playing Spidey must take up significant on-camera time, as a lot of Holland’s recent non-Marvel work has been voices in films like Spies in DisguiseDolittle, and Onward. Beyond that, he also kept busy right on through the pandemic, releasing three films — The Devil All the TimeChaos Walking, and Cherry, the latter of which re-teamed him with Avengers directors Joe and Anthony Russo. Spider-Man: No Way Home brought renewed financial hope to theaters, and Holland’s also got the Uncharted movie on the way, starring as Nathan Drake. Now, we look at all Tom Holland movies by Tomatometer!

#19

Dolittle (2020)
14%

#19
Adjusted Score: 30552%
Critics Consensus: Dolittle may be enough to entertain very young viewers, but they deserve better than this rote adaptation's jumbled story and stale humor.
Synopsis: Dr. John Dolittle lives in solitude behind the high walls of his lush manor in 19th-century England. His only companionship... [More]
Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen, Jim Broadbent
Directed By: Stephen Gaghan

#18

Chaos Walking (2021)
21%

#18
Adjusted Score: 28669%
Critics Consensus: Chaos Walking sets out on a potentially interesting path, but this dystopian adventure badly bungles its premise and limps toward the finish.
Synopsis: In the not-too-distant future, Todd Hewitt (Tom Holland) discovers Viola (Daisy Ridley), a mysterious girl who crash lands on his... [More]
Starring: Daisy Ridley, Tom Holland, Mads Mikkelsen, Demián Bichir
Directed By: Doug Liman

#17

Cherry (2021)
37%

#17
Adjusted Score: 47330%
Critics Consensus: It's certainly stylish and it offers Tom Holland a welcome opportunity to branch out, but Cherry's woes stem from a story that's too formulaic to bowl anyone over.
Synopsis: "Cherry" follows the wild journey of a disenfranchised young man from Ohio who meets the love of his life, only... [More]
Starring: Tom Holland, Ciara Bravo, Jack Reynor, Michael Rispoli
Directed By: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

#16

Edge of Winter (2016)
50%

#16
Adjusted Score: 50463%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Stranded at a remote cabin in the wintertime, two siblings (Tom Holland, Percy Hynes White) must fight for survival as... [More]
Starring: Joel Kinnaman, Tom Holland, Percy Hynes White, Rachelle Lefevre
Directed By: Rob Connolly

#15
#15
Adjusted Score: 66022%
Critics Consensus: If it lacks the powerful voltage that its impressive cast suggests, The Current War: Director's Cut represents a significant improvement over previous versions.
Synopsis: Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse -- the greatest inventors of the industrial age -- engage in a battle of technology... [More]
Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Michael Shannon, Nicholas Hoult, Katherine Waterston
Directed By: Alfonso Gomez-Rejon

#14
#14
Adjusted Score: 77636%
Critics Consensus: The Devil All the Time's descent into darkness can be harrowing to the point of punishment, but it's offset by strong work from a stellar cast.
Synopsis: A young man is devoted to protecting his loved ones in a town full of corruption and sinister characters.... [More]
Starring: Robert Pattinson, Tom Holland, Sebastian Stan, Bill Skarsgård
Directed By: Antonio Campos

#13

How I Live Now (2013)
65%

#13
Adjusted Score: 69166%
Critics Consensus: Led by another strong performance from Saoirse Ronan and a screenplay that subverts YA clichés, How I Live Now blends young love with post-apocalyptic drama.
Synopsis: As conflict in Europe escalates, an American teen (Saoirse Ronan) fights to survive in the English countryside.... [More]
Starring: Saoirse Ronan, Tom Holland, Anna Chancellor, George MacKay
Directed By: Kevin Macdonald

#12

Pilgrimage (2017)
68%

#12
Adjusted Score: 69142%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In the 13th century, Irish monks embark on a reluctant pilgrimage to escort their monastery's holiest relic to Rome. Their... [More]
Starring: Tom Holland, Richard Armitage, Jon Bernthal, Stanley Weber
Directed By: Brendan Muldowney

#11
#11
Adjusted Score: 83137%
Critics Consensus: A cheerfully undemanding animated adventure that's elevated by its voice cast, Spies in Disguise is funny, fast-paced, and family-friendly enough to satisfy.
Synopsis: Super spy Lance Sterling and scientist Walter Beckett are almost exact opposites. Lance is smooth, suave and debonair. Walter is... [More]
Starring: Will Smith, Tom Holland, Rashida Jones, Ben Mendelsohn
Directed By: Troy Quane, Nick Bruno

#10

The Impossible (2012)
81%

#10
Adjusted Score: 89040%
Critics Consensus: The screenplay isn't quite as powerful as the direction or the acting, but with such an astonishing real-life story at its center, The Impossible is never less than compelling.
Synopsis: In December 2004, close-knit family Maria (Naomi Watts), Henry (Ewan McGregor) and their three sons begin their winter vacation in... [More]
Starring: Naomi Watts, Ewan McGregor, Tom Holland, Samuel Joslin
Directed By: J.A. Bayona

#9
#9
Adjusted Score: 114145%
Critics Consensus: Avengers: Infinity War ably juggles a dizzying array of MCU heroes in the fight against their gravest threat yet, and the result is a thrilling, emotionally resonant blockbuster that (mostly) realizes its gargantuan ambitions.
Synopsis: Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk and the rest of the Avengers unite to battle their most powerful enemy yet --... [More]
Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Josh Brolin, Chadwick Boseman
Directed By: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

#8
#8
Adjusted Score: 103402%
Critics Consensus: The Lost City of Z's stately pace and visual grandeur hearken back to classic exploration epics, and Charlie Hunnam turns in a masterful performance as its complex protagonist.
Synopsis: At the dawn of the 20th century, British explorer Percy Fawcett journeys into the Amazon, where he discovers evidence of... [More]
Starring: Charlie Hunnam, Robert Pattinson, Sienna Miller, Tom Holland
Directed By: James Gray

#7

Onward (2020)
88%

#7
Adjusted Score: 111973%
Critics Consensus: It may suffer in comparison to Pixar's classics, but Onward makes effective use of the studio's formula -- and stands on its own merits as a funny, heartwarming, dazzlingly animated adventure.
Synopsis: Teenage elf brothers Ian and Barley embark on a magical quest to spend one more day with their late father.... [More]
Starring: Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Octavia Spencer
Directed By: Dan Scanlon

#6
#6
Adjusted Score: 117321%
Critics Consensus: Captain America: Civil War begins the next wave of Marvel movies with an action-packed superhero blockbuster boasting a decidedly non-cartoonish plot and the courage to explore thought-provoking themes.
Synopsis: Political pressure mounts to install a system of accountability when the actions of the Avengers lead to collateral damage. The... [More]
Starring: Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan
Directed By: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

#5
#5
Adjusted Score: 118728%
Critics Consensus: A breezily unpredictable blend of teen romance and superhero action, Spider-Man: Far from Home stylishly sets the stage for the next era of the MCU.
Synopsis: Peter Parker's relaxing European vacation takes an unexpected turn when Nick Fury shows up in his hotel room to recruit... [More]
Starring: Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Jake Gyllenhaal, Marisa Tomei
Directed By: Jon Watts

#4

Locke (2013)
91%

#4
Adjusted Score: 99238%
Critics Consensus: A one-man show set in a single confined location, Locke demands a powerful performance -- and gets it from a never-more-compelling Tom Hardy.
Synopsis: A man's (Tom Hardy) life unravels after he leaves a construction site at a critical time and drives to London... [More]
Starring: Tom Hardy, Ruth Wilson, Andrew Scott, Tom Holland
Directed By: Steven Knight

#3
#3
Adjusted Score: 120949%
Critics Consensus: Spider-Man: Homecoming does whatever a second reboot can, delivering a colorful, fun adventure that fits snugly in the sprawling MCU without getting bogged down in franchise-building.
Synopsis: Thrilled by his experience with the Avengers, young Peter Parker returns home to live with his Aunt May. Under the... [More]
Starring: Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Robert Downey Jr., Marisa Tomei
Directed By: Jon Watts

#2
#2
Adjusted Score: 112314%
Critics Consensus: A bigger, bolder Spider-Man sequel, No Way Home expands the franchise's scope and stakes without losing sight of its humor and heart.
Synopsis: For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero's identity is revealed, bringing his Super... [More]
Starring: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon
Directed By: Jon Watts

#1
#1
Adjusted Score: 127896%
Critics Consensus: Exciting, entertaining, and emotionally impactful, Avengers: Endgame does whatever it takes to deliver a satisfying finale to Marvel's epic Infinity Saga.
Synopsis: Adrift in space with no food or water, Tony Stark sends a message to Pepper Potts as his oxygen supply... [More]
Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth
Directed By: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

