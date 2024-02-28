(Photo by WB/ courtesy Everett Collection)
Timothée Chalamet’s Best Movies, Ranked by Tomatometer
We’re ranking the films of Timothée Chalamet, by Tomatometer! Let’s start with his Certified Fresh films, most from today’s prominent directors like Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird, Little Women), Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name, for which Chalamet was nominated for the Best Actor Oscar), Christopher Nolan (Interstellar), and Denis Villeneuve (Dune, Dune: Part Two). Then we follow that up with his Fresh films (Hostiles, Beautiful Boy among them), and then popular favorites like Don’t Look Up.
#1
Adjusted Score: 121339%
Critics Consensus: Lady Bird delivers fresh insights about the turmoil of adolescence -- and reveals writer-director Greta Gerwig as a fully formed filmmaking talent.
Synopsis:
A teenager (Saoirse Ronan) navigates a loving but turbulent relationship with her strong-willed mother (Laurie Metcalf) over the course of... [More]
#2
Adjusted Score: 112267%
Critics Consensus: Visually thrilling and narratively epic, Dune: Part Two continues Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of the beloved sci-fi series in spectacular form.
Synopsis:
"Dune: Part Two" will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while... [More]
#3
Adjusted Score: 118557%
Critics Consensus: With a stellar cast and a smart, sensitive retelling of its classic source material, Greta Gerwig's Little Women proves some stories truly are timeless.
Synopsis:
In the years after the Civil War, Jo March lives in New York and makes her living as a writer,... [More]
#4
Adjusted Score: 114477%
Critics Consensus: Call Me by Your Name offers a melancholy, powerfully affecting portrait of first love, empathetically acted by Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer.
Synopsis:
It's the summer of 1983, and precocious 17-year-old Elio Perlman is spending the days with his family at their 17th-century... [More]
#5
Adjusted Score: 109405%
Critics Consensus: Dune occasionally struggles with its unwieldy source material, but those issues are largely overshadowed by the scope and ambition of this visually thrilling adaptation.
Synopsis:
Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, must travel to the... [More]
#6
Adjusted Score: 99642%
Critics Consensus: With director Paul King at the helm and some solid new songs at the ready, the warmly old-fashioned Wonka puts a suitably sweet spin on the classic character while still leaving some room for the source material's darker undertones.
Synopsis:
Based on the extraordinary character at the center of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Roald Dahl’s most iconic children's book... [More]
#7
Adjusted Score: 96426%
Critics Consensus: Although its subject matter may be hard to stomach, Bones and All proves a deeply romantic and thought-provoking treat.
Synopsis:
BONES AND ALL is a story of first love between Maren, a young woman learning how to survive on the... [More]
#8
Adjusted Score: 91116%
Critics Consensus: A loving ode to the spirit of journalism, The French Dispatch will be most enjoyed by fans of Wes Anderson's meticulously arranged aesthetic.
Synopsis:
THE FRENCH DISPATCH brings to life a collection of stories from the final issue of an American magazine published in... [More]
#9
Adjusted Score: 91380%
Critics Consensus: Interstellar represents more of the thrilling, thought-provoking, and visually resplendent filmmaking moviegoers have come to expect from writer-director Christopher Nolan, even if its intellectual reach somewhat exceeds its grasp.
Synopsis:
In Earth's future, a global crop blight and second Dust Bowl are slowly rendering the planet uninhabitable. Professor Brand (Michael... [More]
#10
Adjusted Score: 97715%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Ambitious artist Jabari attempts to balance success and love when he moves into his dream Manhattan apartment and falls for... [More]
#11
Adjusted Score: 91172%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A high school English teacher (Lily Rabe) becomes a weekend chaperone for three students (Timothée Chalamet, Lili Reinhart) at a... [More]
#12
Adjusted Score: 78204%
Critics Consensus: While The King is sometimes less than the sum of its impressive parts, strong source material and gripping performances make this a period drama worth hailing.
Synopsis:
Young Henry V encounters deceit, war and treachery after becoming king of England in the 15th century.... [More]
#13
Adjusted Score: 82270%
Critics Consensus: Hostiles benefits from stunning visuals and a solid central performance from Christian Bale, both of which help elevate its uneven story.
Synopsis:
In 1892, legendary Army Capt. Joseph Blocker reluctantly agrees to escort a dying Cheyenne war chief and his family back... [More]
#14
Adjusted Score: 82441%
Critics Consensus: Beautiful Boy sees Timothée Chalamet and Steve Carell delivering showcase work that's often powerful enough to make up for the story's muted emotional impact.
Synopsis:
Teenager Nicolas Sheff seems to have it all -- good grades, editor of the school newspaper, actor, artist and athlete.... [More]
#15
Adjusted Score: 70364%
Critics Consensus: Don't Look Up aims too high for its scattershot barbs to consistently land, but Adam McKay's star-studded satire hits its target of collective denial square on.
Synopsis:
Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), an astronomy grad student, and her professor Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) make an astounding discovery... [More]
#16
Adjusted Score: 52319%
Critics Consensus: Its outstanding cast helps elevate a middling screenplay, but A Rainy Day in New York falls well short of Woody Allen's best efforts.
Synopsis:
Two sweethearts find their own meanings to life and love when chance circumstances lead them on different paths over the... [More]
#17
Adjusted Score: 41687%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Two siblings (Timothée Chalamet, Kiernan Shipka) with special powers live with their parents behind an impenetrable wall that isolates them... [More]
#18
Adjusted Score: 25877%
Critics Consensus: Stylistically overwrought and tedious, The Adderal Diaries aspires for profundity but instead feels like a shambolic class project thrown together right before it was due.
Synopsis:
Suffering from writer's block, author Stephen Elliott (James Franco) reconnects with his estranged father (Ed Harris) while investigating the murder... [More]
#19
Adjusted Score: 23258%
Critics Consensus: Love the Coopers has a talented cast and a uniquely bittersweet blend of holiday cheer in its better moments, but they're all let down by a script content to settle for cloying smarm.
Synopsis:
For their annual Christmas Eve celebration, Sam Cooper (John Goodman) and his wife Charlotte (Diane Keaton) welcome four generations of... [More]