Timothée Chalamet’s Best Movies, Ranked by Tomatometer

We’re ranking the films of Timothée Chalamet, by Tomatometer! Let’s start with his Certified Fresh films, most from today’s prominent directors like Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird, Little Women), Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name, for which Chalamet was nominated for the Best Actor Oscar), Christopher Nolan (Interstellar), and Denis Villeneuve (Dune, Dune: Part Two). Then we follow that up with his Fresh films (Hostiles, Beautiful Boy among them), and then popular favorites like Don’t Look Up.

#3 Little Women (2019) 95% #3 Adjusted Score: 118557% Critics Consensus: With a stellar cast and a smart, sensitive retelling of its classic source material, Greta Gerwig's Little Women proves some stories truly are timeless. Synopsis: In the years after the Civil War, Jo March lives in New York and makes her living as a writer,... In the years after the Civil War, Jo March lives in New York and makes her living as a writer,... [More] Starring: Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen Directed By: Greta Gerwig

#5 Dune (2021) 83% #5 Adjusted Score: 109405% Critics Consensus: Dune occasionally struggles with its unwieldy source material, but those issues are largely overshadowed by the scope and ambition of this visually thrilling adaptation. Synopsis: Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, must travel to the... Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, must travel to the... [More] Starring: Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin Directed By: Denis Villeneuve

#6 Wonka (2023) 82% #6 Adjusted Score: 99642% Critics Consensus: With director Paul King at the helm and some solid new songs at the ready, the warmly old-fashioned Wonka puts a suitably sweet spin on the classic character while still leaving some room for the source material's darker undertones. Synopsis: Based on the extraordinary character at the center of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Roald Dahl’s most iconic children's book... Based on the extraordinary character at the center of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Roald Dahl’s most iconic children's book... [More] Starring: Timothée Chalamet, Hugh Grant, Calah Lane, Keegan-Michael Key Directed By: Paul King

#9 Interstellar (2014) 73% #9 Adjusted Score: 91380% Critics Consensus: Interstellar represents more of the thrilling, thought-provoking, and visually resplendent filmmaking moviegoers have come to expect from writer-director Christopher Nolan, even if its intellectual reach somewhat exceeds its grasp. Synopsis: In Earth's future, a global crop blight and second Dust Bowl are slowly rendering the planet uninhabitable. Professor Brand (Michael... In Earth's future, a global crop blight and second Dust Bowl are slowly rendering the planet uninhabitable. Professor Brand (Michael... [More] Starring: Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Michael Caine Directed By: Christopher Nolan