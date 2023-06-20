(Photo by AMC)

The Walking Dead Series Ranked by Tomatometer

As franchises go, some might think The Walking Dead is in its infancy with only five titles currently available for public consumption. Compare the hours of viewing time, however, and the franchise looks positively geriatric. The Walking Dead franchise: nearly 252 hours of programming. Harry Potter, for example: approximately 26 viewing hours (31 if we’re generous and include streaming specials Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses and Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts). The story is similar if you look at the (bulk-wise) fledgling Game of Thrones franchise, too.

Warner Bros. Discovery is chasing TWD’s success with a planned Harry Potter streaming series for its Max service that will retread all of the books previously adapted into films and supersize each into season-long storytelling. The company simultaneously announced another Game of Thrones prequel, as well. Prime Video has its The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and The Wheel of Time fantasy efforts that could easily spawn new series, while its espionage series Citadel was specifically created as the cornerstone of an international franchise.

In the meantime, AMC’s Walking Dead juggernaut trundles forth with The Walking Dead: Dead City now rolling out new episodes, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon promised later this year, and the Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira spin-off expected in 2024.

We’ve gathered the Walking Dead titles that have Tomatometer scores to see how they currently rank. It’s unsurprising that the original TWD series dominates in the top spot. We’ll see how Dead City fares in coming weeks as more episodes are released — that is, if the series sees enough critical mass on each episode to create episodic scores.

70% The Walking Dead: Dead City: Season 1 (2023) episodes are now airing on AMC, streaming on AMC+, and available to purchase on Vudu and Prime Video.