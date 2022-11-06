(Photo by Starz)
62 of TV’s Sexiest Shows
New Starz series
offers a new look at the characters in Pierre Choderlos de Laclos’ ridicule of pre-French Revolution Parisian aristocracy, Dangerous Liaisons Les Liaisons dangereuses. The show is an origin story to the characters made famous to modern audiences through the or the campy 1999 teen-focused 1988 film adaptation of the book . And this bodice-ripping period drama wouldn’t live up to its predecessors if it didn’t have some steamy scenes beneath the sheets. Cruel Intentions
It’s the latest example of a show that requires intimacy coordinators, creative camera angles, and pasties.
We’ve compiled a list of shows past and present, TV and streaming that turn up the heat. Some, like Hulu’s
or Apple TV+’s Normal People were infamous for their sensual sex scenes. Others, like Netflix’s Dickinson and HBO’s Bridgerton , walked the line between sexy sex scenes and more controversial ones (while Game of Thrones ’s Jon Snow did know at least one thing, not every character on that show was a compassionate lover). There are also series — like classic broadcast fare Kit Harington or teen-targeted Moonlighting — that are sexy thanks to the on-screen energy of their characters even if the actual love-making isn’t explicit (or there at all). Riverdale
We’ll update this list as more series become available. In the meantime, if you’re hot and bothered that your favorite isn’t on our list, recommend your picks in the comments section.
Synopsis:
"The Affair" explores the emotional/psychological effects of two affairs. Young diner waitress Alison and her husband, rancher Cole, are struggling...
[More]
Synopsis:
The Borgias, led by patriarch Rodrigo, are a family of outsiders from Spain who try to take over control of...
[More]
Synopsis:
A prequel to the classic Robert Louis Stevenson novel "Treasure Island," "Black Sails" is a pirate adventure that centers on...
[More]
Synopsis:
Bridgerton follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto...
[More]
Synopsis:
David Duchovny returns to series television in this adult sitcom as Hank Moody, an alcoholic, womanizing novelist struggling to help...
[More]
Synopsis:
This adaptation of the "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" tale is a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror and the...
[More]
Synopsis:
Two Dublin college students, Frances and Bobbi, and the strange and unexpected connection they forge with married couple, Melissa and...
[More]
Synopsis:
In 1720 Madrid, a talented cook catches the eye of a widowed duke just as he returns to aristocratic society....
[More]
Synopsis:
Origin story and early years of narcissistic rivals and ex-lovers, Marquise de Merteuil and the Vicomte de Valmont, who use...
[More]
Synopsis:
A married woman spends a fateful weekend away from home that ignites passion but ends in tragedy, causing her to...
[More]
Synopsis:
Eventually he becomes the most famous artist of all time -- a mythic figure in history -- but the path...
[More]
Synopsis:
Behind the facade of a postcard-perfect subdivision live four women whose lives are anything but idyllic. Klutzy Susan is divorced...
[More]
Synopsis:
Emily Dickinson, poet, daughter, and total rebel; in this coming-of-age story, Emily is determined to become the world's greatest poet....
[More]
Synopsis:
One of the quintessential 1980s prime-time soaps, "Dynasty" follows the gloriously over-the-top trials and tribulations of the fabulously wealthy and...
[More]
Synopsis:
From director and creator Joe Swanberg, this Netflix-original comedy anthology series explores diverse Chicago characters, modern romance technology and culture....
[More]
Starring:
Synopsis:
When three working-class teens enroll in an exclusive private school in Spain, the clash between them and the wealthy students...
[More]
Synopsis:
Hundreds of years in the future, things are different than what humanity is used to after humans have colonized the...
[More]
Synopsis:
In a luxury apartment building, six women in unhappy marriages end up crossing the line into infidelity....
[More]
Synopsis:
A dry-witted woman, known only as Fleabag, has no filter as she navigates life and love in London while trying...
[More]
Synopsis:
George R.R. Martin's best-selling book series "A Song of Ice and Fire" is brought to the screen as HBO sinks...
[More]
Synopsis:
High school is over for the privileged former students at an exclusive prep school on Manhattan's Upper East Side, but...
[More]
Synopsis:
A genre-bending, anti-historical ride through 18th-century Russia following the wildly comedic rise of Catherine the Nothing to Catherine the Great....
[More]
Synopsis:
In this drama set in 18th century London, Samantha Morton stars as Margaret Wells, a brothel owner and mother to...
[More]
Synopsis:
The reign of House Targaryen begins with this prequel to popular HBO series "Game of Thrones." Based on George R.R....
[More]
Synopsis:
Set in a colorful academic community in Texas, this series follows a frustrated filmmaker named Chris and a writer, Sylvere,...
[More]
Synopsis:
Graduates from all walks of life compete for a limited number of available full-time employment opportunities at Pierpoint, a top...
[More]
Synopsis:
In the year 2022, the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac lives in Dubai and seeks to tell the story...
[More]
Synopsis:
Eve's life as a spy is not adding up to what she had hoped it would be when she started....
[More]
Synopsis:
Following the interwoven love lives of three gay women living in Glasgow....
[More]
Synopsis:
In this neo-noir, Alice is a middle-aged film director who feels lost since raising her family; But a chance meeting...
[More]
Synopsis:
Three best friends living in San Francisco share the nuances and complexities of contemporary gay relationships as they explore a...
[More]
Synopsis:
This long-running Showtime series features intertwined stories about the lives and loves of a group of lesbians and bisexuals in...
[More]
Synopsis:
In 1960s New York, alpha male Don Draper struggles to stay on top of the heap in the high-pressure world...
[More]
Synopsis:
William Masters and Virginia Johnson are known as pioneers of the science of human sexuality. Their research shoots them to...
[More]
Synopsis:
This update of the popular 1992 soap features a new group of diverse 20-somethings living in an elegant Spanish-style apartment...
[More]
Synopsis:
After being cleaned out by her no-good manager, model Maddie Hayes is about to sell one of her few remaining...
[More]
Synopsis:
A divorced woman jumpstarts her love life by adopting a sexy new persona and discovers that her world is full...
[More]
Synopsis:
This often campy series centers on the office of Dr. Sean McNamara and Dr. Christian Troy, longtime friends who practice...
[More]
Synopsis:
Marianne and Connell come from different backgrounds but the same small town in Ireland, weaving in and out of each...
[More]
Synopsis:
Piper Chapman is a public relations executive with a career and a fiance when her past suddenly catches up to...
[More]
Synopsis:
Klaus, the original vampire/werewolf hybrid, returns to New Orleans -- which his family helped build -- to investigate rumors of...
[More]
Synopsis:
After serving as a British Army nurse in World War II, Claire Randall is enjoying a second honeymoon in Scotland...
[More]
Synopsis:
Many people are familiar with classic literary characters like Dr. Frankenstein and Dorian Gray. "Penny Dreadful" brings those and other...
[More]
Synopsis:
The Pynk is a popular strip club in Mississippi, where intrigue abounds when the mysterious Autumn is welcomed by Mercedes,...
[More]
Synopsis:
The lives of three gay men living in Manchester, England....
[More]
Synopsis:
"Grey's Anatomy" creator Shonda Rhimes is the creative mind behind this ABC drama. Olivia Pope, a former media consultant to...
[More]
Synopsis:
Eight strangers around the globe find themselves connected -- first by a violent vision, then by their shared ability to...
[More]
Synopsis:
A sex columnist, Carrie Bradshaw, and her three friends -- Samantha, Charlotte and Miranda -- explore Manhattan's dating scene, chronicling...
[More]
Synopsis:
Socially awkward high school student Otis may not have much experience in the lovemaking department, but he gets good guidance...
[More]
Synopsis:
A suburban wife and mother takes a fantasy-charged trip down memory lane that sets her present on a collision course...
[More]
Synopsis:
Four roommates navigate their new freedom on the prestigious campus of Essex College....
[More]
Synopsis:
Iconic filmmaker Spike Lee revisits his first feature film with this Netflix original series of the same name. Brooklyn-based artist...
[More]
Synopsis:
The lives of a group of teenagers in Bristol, England, are followed through two years of sixth form, with the...
[More]
Synopsis:
After an attack brings down the star student at a ballet school, her replacement enters a world of lies, betrayal...
[More]
Synopsis:
Small-town Louisiana waitress Sookie Stackhouse already is viewed as an oddball by her friends and neighbors, since she can read...
[More]
Synopsis:
While going through a marital crisis, a writer finds solace in her three friends....
[More]
Synopsis:
This supernatural drama, based on the series of novels by L.J. Smith, details the lives of two brothers, Damon and...
[More]
Synopsis:
"Vida" is a drama series about two Mexican-American siblings from East Los Angeles. Party girl Lyn lives a carefree life...
[More]
Synopsis:
Viking Ragnar Lothbrok is a young farmer and family man who is frustrated by the policies of Earl Haraldson, his...
[More]
Synopsis:
The adventures of famous Vikings as they blaze new paths in an ever-changing Europe....
[More]
Synopsis:
Widowed suburbanite Nancy Botwin (Mary-Louise Parker) starts growing and selling marijuana to make enough money to support her family after...
[More]
Synopsis:
The witcher Geralt, a mutated monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world in which people often prove...
[More]
VIDEO