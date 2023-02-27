(Photo by Netflix)
Best Horror TV Series to Watch on Netflix
Looking for the perfect Halloween binge watch? Satisfy your blood craving with one of the many original Netflix horror series and more. The streaming service’s collection of horror-centric series includes teen vampires (The Vampire Diaries), campy zombie hunters (Ash vs. Evil Dead), genius anime detectives (Death Note), and some incredibly scary haunted houses (The Haunting of Hill House), haunted horror writers (French drama Marianne), haunted hearts (Chambers), and even haunted military interrogation centers (India’s Ghoul). Basically, there’s a lot of haunting.
Netflix also serves up multiple horror anthology series, including American Horror Story, Two Sentence Horror Stories, Slasher, and Love, Death & Robots. If anthologies aren’t your thing, sit down for some supernatural-themed procedurals, like the multi-seasoned broadcast imports Lucifer, Supernatural, and iZombie.
In recent times, we’ve added Midnight Mass, Midnight Club, Wednesday, 1899, First Kill, Archive 81, Brand New Cherry Flavor, The Watcher, Junji Ito Maniac, and Red Rose.
In the mood for some TV scares? Check out this list of horror TV series on Netflix you can watch right now.
A high-school student discovers a supernatural notebook that grants its user the ability to kill.... [More]
When Belgrave University student Jack Morton joins a fabled secret society, the Hermetic Order of the Blue Rose, he is... [More]
A twentysomething woman who can see demons joins a hunter on a quest to end the demon threat.... [More]
Teens must survive a summer of terror after downloading a mysterious app called Red Rose. that makes dangerous demands with... [More]
Ash is baaaack! Bruce Campbell reprises his "Evil Dead" film role as heroic, chainsaw-handed monster fighter Ash Williams, now an... [More]
Catching a criminal often requires the authorities to get inside the villain's mind to figure out how he thinks. That's... [More]
When two children go missing in a small German town, its sinful past is exposed along with the double lives... [More]
Inspired by the popular video game series, this anime series is a dark medieval fantasy. It follows the last surviving... [More]
A famous horror writer who is lured back to her hometown discovers that the evil spirit who plagues her dreams... [More]
This haunting series follows the thrilling yet terrifying journeys of Sam and Dean Winchester, two brothers who face an increasingly... [More]
This modern reimagining of the Shirley Jackson novel follows siblings who, as children, grew up in what would go on... [More]
When over-achieving medical resident Liv Moore attends a party that turns into a zombie feeding frenzy, she ends up joining... [More]
Wynonna Earp has been away from her hometown, Purgatory, for years but returns to reluctantly take on the role that... [More]
Mysteries unravel in a small Midwestern town in the 1980s, involving supernatural forces, secret experiments and one strange girl.... [More]
Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant star in this Netflix-original series as married realtors, Sheila and Joel, who are living a... [More]
Akira's best friend tells him that ancient demons have returned to take back the world from humans and suggests that... [More]
Based on characters created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg, this series follows Lucifer, the original fallen angel,... [More]
A young governess arrives at Bly Manor and begins to see apparitions haunting the estate.... [More]
When a new prisoner arrives at a military detention center exhibiting eerie behavior, young interrogator Nida Rahim searches for the... [More]
The arrival of a charismatic priest brings miracles, mysteries and renewed religious fervor to a dying town.... [More]
At a manor with a mysterious history, eight members of the Midnight Club meet each night at midnight to tell... [More]
Set in the "Z Nation" universe, this series follows a crack team of special forces as it fights for hope... [More]
An archivist takes a job restoring damaged videotapes and gets pulled into a mystery involving the missing director and a... [More]
This collection of animated short stories spans several genres, including science fiction, fantasy, horror and comedy. World-class animation creators bring... [More]
Klaus, the original vampire/werewolf hybrid, returns to New Orleans -- which his family helped build -- to investigate rumors of... [More]
This adaptation of the "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" tale is a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror and the... [More]
A police officer in a small country town finds his life turned upside down when six former residents return from... [More]
A collection of stories penned by Japanese horror manga artist Junji Ito.... [More]
Based on the comic book series written by Robert Kirkman, this gritty drama portrays life in the months and years... [More]
A filmmaker heads to Hollywood in the early '90s to make her movie but tumbles down a hallucinatory rabbit hole... [More]
Immigrants on a steamship traveling from London to New York get caught up in a mysterious riddle after finding a... [More]
"American Horror Story" was created by the co-creators of "Glee," but the shows have little in common besides that. The... [More]
Matilda Gray, an ambitious musician and talented cellist, has her life suddenly turned upside down when her mother commits suicide.... [More]
While attending Nevermore Academy, Wednesday Addams attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a killing spree and solve the... [More]
The Count Dracula legend transforms with new tales that flesh out the vampire's gory crimes -- and bring his vulnerability... [More]
Navigating a post-apocalyptic world full of zombies and "Mad Max"-style gangs, a teenage outcast searches for his lost love.... [More]
Sarah Bennett's parents were murdered by a killer known as "The Executioner" 30 years ago. Now, she returns to the... [More]
A haunted house and a haunted book stir the imaginations of young wannabe ghost hunters.... [More]
A young nurse at a mental institution becomes jaded and bitter before turning into a full-fledged monster to her patients.... [More]
MTV teams with super-producers Bob and Harvey Weinstein on a TV series adaptation of the hit horror film franchise. Instigated... [More]
Falling in love is tricky for teens Juliette and Calliope because one's a vampire and the other's a vampire hunter... [More]
A family moves into their dream home, only to be plagued by ominous letters, strange neighbors and sinister threats.... [More]
A doctor is pitted against his best friend when an ancient disease turns people into vampires; from the comics by... [More]
A group of barristers never let justice get in the way of making money.... [More]
Monstrous frights meet funny reveals as real people land in their own horror movie; Gaten Matarazzo hosts the hidden-camera show.... [More]
On a mission aboard the Nightflyer, the most advanced ship ever built, a team of scientists embark on an expedition... [More]
Monster hunters Fred and Deloris Allen tangle with evil -- and family drama with their teenage twins; based on the... [More]
As zombies attack Rio de Janeiro, reality TV show contestants hunker down in a TV studio where they must deal... [More]
Hired to displace tribal villagers, highway officials unearth an old curse and an army of British soldier-zombies.... [More]
