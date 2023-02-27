(Photo by Netflix)

Best Horror TV Series to Watch on Netflix

Looking for the perfect Halloween binge watch? Satisfy your blood craving with one of the many original Netflix horror series and more. The streaming service’s collection of horror-centric series includes teen vampires (The Vampire Diaries), campy zombie hunters (Ash vs. Evil Dead), genius anime detectives (Death Note), and some incredibly scary haunted houses (The Haunting of Hill House), haunted horror writers (French drama Marianne), haunted hearts (Chambers), and even haunted military interrogation centers (India’s Ghoul). Basically, there’s a lot of haunting.

Netflix also serves up multiple horror anthology series, including American Horror Story, Two Sentence Horror Stories, Slasher, and Love, Death & Robots. If anthologies aren’t your thing, sit down for some supernatural-themed procedurals, like the multi-seasoned broadcast imports Lucifer, Supernatural, and iZombie.

In recent times, we’ve added Midnight Mass, Midnight Club, Wednesday, 1899, First Kill, Archive 81, Brand New Cherry Flavor, The Watcher, Junji Ito Maniac, and Red Rose.

In the mood for some TV scares? Check out this list of horror TV series on Netflix you can watch right now.

Ghoul (2018) 88% #19 Synopsis: When a new prisoner arrives at a military detention center exhibiting eerie behavior, young interrogator Nida Rahim searches for the... When a new prisoner arrives at a military detention center exhibiting eerie behavior, young interrogator Nida Rahim searches for the... [More] Starring: Radhika Apte, Manav Kaul, Ratnabali Bhattacharjee

1899 (2022) 76% #31 Synopsis: Immigrants on a steamship traveling from London to New York get caught up in a mysterious riddle after finding a... Immigrants on a steamship traveling from London to New York get caught up in a mysterious riddle after finding a... [More] Starring: Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, Andreas Pietschmann, Miguel Bernardeau

