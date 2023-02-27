TAGGED AS: , , , ,

Stranger Things - Barb (Netflix)

(Photo by Netflix)

Best Horror TV Series to Watch on Netflix

Looking for the perfect Halloween binge watch? Satisfy your blood craving with one of the many original Netflix horror series and more. The streaming service’s collection of horror-centric series includes teen vampires (The Vampire Diaries), campy zombie hunters (Ash vs. Evil Dead), genius anime detectives (Death Note), and some incredibly scary haunted houses (The Haunting of Hill House), haunted horror writers (French drama Marianne), haunted hearts (Chambers), and even haunted military interrogation centers (India’s Ghoul). Basically, there’s a lot of haunting.

Netflix also serves up multiple horror anthology series, including American Horror StoryTwo Sentence Horror Stories, Slasher, and Love, Death & Robots. If anthologies aren’t your thing, sit down for some supernatural-themed procedurals, like the multi-seasoned broadcast imports Lucifer, Supernatural, and iZombie.

In recent times, we’ve added Midnight Mass, Midnight Club, Wednesday, 1899, First Kill, Archive 81, Brand New Cherry Flavor, The Watcher, Junji Ito Maniac, and Red Rose.

In the mood for some TV scares? Check out this list of horror TV series on Netflix you can watch right now.

Death Note (2006)
100%

#1
Synopsis: A high-school student discovers a supernatural notebook that grants its user the ability to kill.... [More]
Starring: Kappei Yamaguchi, Mamoru Miyano, Shidou Nakamura

The Order (2019)
100%

#2
Synopsis: When Belgrave University student Jack Morton joins a fabled secret society, the Hermetic Order of the Blue Rose, he is... [More]
Starring: Jake Manley, Kayla Heller, Sarah Grey, Matt Frewer
Directed By: Shelley Eriksen, Chad Oakes, Mike Frislev, Dennis Heaton

Crazyhead (2016)
100%

#3
Synopsis: A twentysomething woman who can see demons joins a hunter on a quest to end the demon threat.... [More]
Starring: Cara Theobold, Susan Wokoma, Riann Steele, Lewis Reeves
Directed By: Al Mackay, Johnny Capps

Red Rose (2022)
100%

#4
Synopsis: Teens must survive a summer of terror after downloading a mysterious app called Red Rose. that makes dangerous demands with... [More]
Starring: Amelia Clarkson, Isis Hainsworth, Natalie Blair, Ellis Howard
Directed By: Ramón Salazar, Joel Wilson, Michael Clarkson, Paul Clarkson

Ash vs Evil Dead (2015)
99%

#5
Synopsis: Ash is baaaack! Bruce Campbell reprises his "Evil Dead" film role as heroic, chainsaw-handed monster fighter Ash Williams, now an... [More]
Starring: Bruce Campbell, Lucy Lawless, Ray Santiago, Dana DeLorenzo
Directed By: Sam Raimi, Rob Tapert, Bruce Campbell, Craig DiGregorio

Mindhunter (2017)
97%

#6
Synopsis: Catching a criminal often requires the authorities to get inside the villain's mind to figure out how he thinks. That's... [More]
Starring: Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, Anna Torv, Joe Tuttle
Directed By: David Fincher, Joshua Donen, Charlize Theron, Ceán Chaffin

Dark (2017)
95%

#7
Synopsis: When two children go missing in a small German town, its sinful past is exposed along with the double lives... [More]
Starring: Oliver Masucci, Karoline Eichhorn, Jördis Triebel, Louis Hofmann
Directed By: Baran bo Odar

Castlevania (2017)
94%

#8
Synopsis: Inspired by the popular video game series, this anime series is a dark medieval fantasy. It follows the last surviving... [More]
Starring: Richard Armitage, James Callis, Alejandra Reynoso, Jessica Brown Findlay
Directed By: Warren Ellis, Kevin Kolde, Fred Seibert, Adi Shankar

Marianne (2019)
94%

#9
Synopsis: A famous horror writer who is lured back to her hometown discovers that the evil spirit who plagues her dreams... [More]
Starring: Victoire Du Bois, Lucie Boujenah, Tiphaine Daviot, Ralph Amoussou
Directed By: Samuel Bodin

Supernatural (2005)
93%

#10
Synopsis: This haunting series follows the thrilling yet terrifying journeys of Sam and Dean Winchester, two brothers who face an increasingly... [More]
Starring: Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins, Alexander Calvert
Directed By: Jeremy Carver, Robert Singer, Phil Sgriccia, Adam Glass

The Haunting of Hill House (2018)
93%

#11
Synopsis: This modern reimagining of the Shirley Jackson novel follows siblings who, as children, grew up in what would go on... [More]
Starring: Michiel Huisman, Carla Gugino, Timothy Hutton, Elizabeth Reaser
Directed By: Mike Flanagan, Trevor Macy, Meredith Averill, Justin Falvey

iZombie (2015)
92%

#12
Synopsis: When over-achieving medical resident Liv Moore attends a party that turns into a zombie feeding frenzy, she ends up joining... [More]
Starring: Rose McIver, Malcolm Goodwin, Rahul Kohli, Robert Buckley
Directed By: Rob Thomas, Diane Ruggiero-Wright, Danielle Stokdyk, Dan Etheridge

Wynonna Earp (2016)
92%

#13
Synopsis: Wynonna Earp has been away from her hometown, Purgatory, for years but returns to reluctantly take on the role that... [More]
Starring: Melanie Scrofano, Tim Rozon, Shamier Anderson, Dominique Provost-Chalkley
Directed By: Emily Andras, Jordy Randall, Tom Cox

Stranger Things (2016)
92%

#14
Synopsis: Mysteries unravel in a small Midwestern town in the 1980s, involving supernatural forces, secret experiments and one strange girl.... [More]
Starring: Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard
Directed By: Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer, Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen

Santa Clarita Diet (2017)
89%

#15
Synopsis: Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant star in this Netflix-original series as married realtors, Sheila and Joel, who are living a... [More]
Starring: Drew Barrymore, Timothy Olyphant, Liv Hewson, Skyler Gisondo
Directed By: Victor Fresco, Drew Barrymore, Timothy Olyphant, Aaron Kaplan

Devilman Crybaby (2018)
89%

#16
Synopsis: Akira's best friend tells him that ancient demons have returned to take back the world from humans and suggests that... [More]
Starring: Kouki Uchiyama, Ayumu Murase, Megumi Han, Ami Koshimizu
Directed By: Masaaki Yuasa, Atsuhiro Iwakami, Kaata Sakamoto

Lucifer (2016)
88%

#17
Synopsis: Based on characters created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg, this series follows Lucifer, the original fallen angel,... [More]
Starring: Tom Ellis, Lauren German, DB Woodside, Kevin Alejandro
Directed By: Nathan Hope

The Haunting of Bly Manor (2020)
88%

#18
Synopsis: A young governess arrives at Bly Manor and begins to see apparitions haunting the estate.... [More]
Starring: Victoria Pedretti, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Henry Thomas, Amelia Eve
Directed By: Justin Falvey, Mike Flanagan, Diane Ademu-John, Trevor Macy

Ghoul (2018)
88%

#19
Synopsis: When a new prisoner arrives at a military detention center exhibiting eerie behavior, young interrogator Nida Rahim searches for the... [More]
Starring: Radhika Apte, Manav Kaul, Ratnabali Bhattacharjee

Midnight Mass (2021)
87%

#20
Synopsis: The arrival of a charismatic priest brings miracles, mysteries and renewed religious fervor to a dying town.... [More]
Starring: Zach Gilford, Kate Siegel, Hamish Linklater, Annabeth Gish
Directed By: Mike Flanagan

The Midnight Club (2022)
87%

#21
Synopsis: At a manor with a mysterious history, eight members of the Midnight Club meet each night at midnight to tell... [More]
Starring: Iman Benson, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Annarah Shephard
Directed By: Mike Flanagan, Trevor Macy, Leah Fong, Julia Bicknell

Black Summer (2019)
87%

#22
Synopsis: Set in the "Z Nation" universe, this series follows a crack team of special forces as it fights for hope... [More]
Starring: Jaime King, Justin Chu Cary, Kelsey Flower, Christine Lee
Directed By: Abram Cox

Archive 81 (2022)
86%

#23
Synopsis: An archivist takes a job restoring damaged videotapes and gets pulled into a mystery involving the missing director and a... [More]
Starring: Mamoudou Athie, Dina Shihabi, Evan Jonigkeit, Matt McGorry
Directed By: Rebecca Thomas, Paul Harris Boardman, James Wan, Michael Clear

Love, Death + Robots (2019)
85%

#24
Synopsis: This collection of animated short stories spans several genres, including science fiction, fantasy, horror and comedy. World-class animation creators bring... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: David Fincher, Tim Miller, Jennifer Miller, Josh Donen

The Originals (2013)
84%

#25
Synopsis: Klaus, the original vampire/werewolf hybrid, returns to New Orleans -- which his family helped build -- to investigate rumors of... [More]
Starring: Joseph Morgan, Daniel Gillies, Phoebe Tonkin, Charles Michael Davis
Directed By: Julie Plec, Leslie Morgenstein

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (2018)
82%

#26
Synopsis: This adaptation of the "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" tale is a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror and the... [More]
Starring: Kiernan Shipka, Ross Lynch, Lucy Davis, Chance Perdomo
Directed By: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Jon Goldwater

Glitch (2015)
80%

#27
Synopsis: A police officer in a small country town finds his life turned upside down when six former residents return from... [More]
Starring: Patrick Brammall, Emma Booth, Genevieve O'Reilly, Emily Barclay
Directed By: Tony Ayres

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre (2023)
80%

#28
Synopsis: A collection of stories penned by Japanese horror manga artist Junji Ito.... [More]
Starring:

The Walking Dead (2010)
79%

#29
Synopsis: Based on the comic book series written by Robert Kirkman, this gritty drama portrays life in the months and years... [More]
Starring: Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, Josh McDermitt
Directed By: Frank Darabont, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, David Alpert

Brand New Cherry Flavor (2021)
78%

#30
Synopsis: A filmmaker heads to Hollywood in the early '90s to make her movie but tumbles down a hallucinatory rabbit hole... [More]
Starring: Rosa Salazar, Eric Lange, Catherine Keener, Jeff Ward
Directed By: Nick Antosca, Lenore Zion

1899 (2022)
76%

#31
Synopsis: Immigrants on a steamship traveling from London to New York get caught up in a mysterious riddle after finding a... [More]
Starring: Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, Andreas Pietschmann, Miguel Bernardeau

American Horror Story (2011)
77%

#32
Synopsis: "American Horror Story" was created by the co-creators of "Glee," but the shows have little in common besides that. The... [More]
Starring: Dylan McDermott, Connie Britton, Taissa Farmiga, Jessica Lange
Directed By: Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Dante Di Loreto

Requiem (2018)
73%

#33
Synopsis: Matilda Gray, an ambitious musician and talented cellist, has her life suddenly turned upside down when her mother commits suicide.... [More]
Starring: Lydia Wilson, Joel Fry, James Frecheville, Claire Rushbrook
Directed By: Mahalia Belo

Wednesday (2022)
71%

#34
Synopsis: While attending Nevermore Academy, Wednesday Addams attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a killing spree and solve the... [More]
Starring: Jenna Ortega, Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, Christina Ricci
Directed By: Tim Burton, Alfred Gough, Miles Millar, Kayla Alpert

Dracula (2020)
71%

#35
Synopsis: The Count Dracula legend transforms with new tales that flesh out the vampire's gory crimes -- and bring his vulnerability... [More]
Starring: Claes Bang, Dolly Wells, John Heffernan, Joanna Scanlan
Directed By: Sue Vertue

Daybreak (2019)
70%

#36
Synopsis: Navigating a post-apocalyptic world full of zombies and "Mad Max"-style gangs, a teenage outcast searches for his lost love.... [More]
Starring: Matthew Broderick, Krysta Rodriguez, Colin Ford, Sophie Simnett
Directed By: Michael Patrick Jann, Aron Eli Coleite, Brad Peyton, Jeff Fierson

Slasher: Guilty Party (2016)
70%

#37
Synopsis: Sarah Bennett's parents were murdered by a killer known as "The Executioner" 30 years ago. Now, she returns to the... [More]
Starring: Leslie Hope, Lovell Adams-Gray, Jim Watson, Christopher Jacot

Typewriter (2019)
67%

#38
Synopsis: A haunted house and a haunted book stir the imaginations of young wannabe ghost hunters.... [More]
Starring: Mikhail Gandhi, Purab Kohli, Palomi Ghosh, Sameer Kochhar
Directed By: Sujoy Ghosh

Curon (2020)
63%

#39
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring:

Ratched (2020)
62%

#40
Synopsis: A young nurse at a mental institution becomes jaded and bitter before turning into a full-fledged monster to her patients.... [More]
Starring: Sarah Paulson, Sharon Stone, Cynthia Nixon, Finn Wittrock
Directed By: Ryan Murphy, Michael Douglas, Aleen Keshishian, Margaret Riley

Scream (2015)
61%

#41
Synopsis: MTV teams with super-producers Bob and Harvey Weinstein on a TV series adaptation of the hit horror film franchise. Instigated... [More]
Starring: Willa Fitzgerald, Bex Taylor-Klaus, John Karna, Amadeus Serafini
Directed By: Bob Weinstein, Harvey Weinstein, Jill Blotevogel, Jaime Paglia

First Kill (2022)
61%

#42
Synopsis: Falling in love is tricky for teens Juliette and Calliope because one's a vampire and the other's a vampire hunter... [More]
Starring: Sarah Catherine Hook, Imani Lewis, Elizabeth Mitchell, Aubin Wise
Directed By: Emma Roberts, Karah Preiss, Victoria Schwab, Felicia D. Henderson

The Watcher (2022)
56%

#43
Synopsis: A family moves into their dream home, only to be plagued by ominous letters, strange neighbors and sinister threats.... [More]
Starring: Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Coolidge, Mia Farrow
Directed By: Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan, Henry Joost, Ariel Schulman

V Wars (2019)
56%

#44
Synopsis: A doctor is pitted against his best friend when an ancient disease turns people into vampires; from the comics by... [More]
Starring: Ian Somerhalder, Adrian Holmes, Jacky Lai, Kyle Breitkopf

Chambers (2000)
42%

#45
Synopsis: A group of barristers never let justice get in the way of making money.... [More]
Starring: John Bird, Nina Wadia, James Fleet, Jonathan Kydd
Directed By: John Stroud

Prank Encounters (2019)
40%

#46
Synopsis: Monstrous frights meet funny reveals as real people land in their own horror movie; Gaten Matarazzo hosts the hidden-camera show.... [More]
Starring: Gaten Matarazzo, Peter Giles, David Storrs, Mary Gallagher
Directed By: Anthony Gonzales, Gaten Matarazzo, Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens

Nightflyers (2018)
38%

#47
Synopsis: On a mission aboard the Nightflyer, the most advanced ship ever built, a team of scientists embark on an expedition... [More]
Starring: Gretchen Mol, Eoin Macken, David Ajala, Sam Strike
Directed By: Jeff Buhler, Daniel Cerone, George R.R. Martin, Gene Klein

October Faction (2020)
29%

#48
Synopsis: Monster hunters Fred and Deloris Allen tangle with evil -- and family drama with their teenage twins; based on the... [More]
Starring: Tamara Taylor, J.C. MacKenzie, Aurora Burghart, Gabriel Darku
Directed By: Damian Kindler

Reality Z (2020)
17%

#49
Synopsis: As zombies attack Rio de Janeiro, reality TV show contestants hunker down in a TV studio where they must deal... [More]
Starring: Ana Hartmann, Luellem de Castro, Guilherme Weber, Emílio de Mello
Directed By: Cláudio Torres, Rodrigo Monte, Renata Brandão

Betaal (2020)
14%

#50
Synopsis: Hired to displace tribal villagers, highway officials unearth an old curse and an army of British soldier-zombies.... [More]
Starring: Viineet Kumar, Aahana Kumra, Suchitra Pillai, Jatin Goswami
Directed By: Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, Michael Hogan, Kilian Kerwin

Like this? Subscribe to our newsletter and get more features, news, and guides in your inbox every week.

Movie & TV News