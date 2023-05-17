(Photo by Disney/Courtesy Everett Collection)
Summer Movie Scorecard 2023
Welcome to the 2023 Summer Movie Scorecard, where we rank all the big releases from now until the end of August!
Every year, there’s a blockbuster that releases that ushers in the summer season. You know it when you see it, and for 2023, it was Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, resuscitating for now MCU’s fame and fortune. The Scorecard won’t just be populated with blockbusters or wide releases, but also movies that feel significant enough to define the summer season.
We’ll be limiting the list to just theatrical releases, and leaving the streamers be. (Unless y’all complain enough, then we’ll talk.) Because summer is about getting off the couch and out of the house, enjoying that sun and heat…and then sitting in the dark with strangers and air conditioning. To see what’s coming up, consult our Summer Movie Calendar!
Week 1: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (starring Chris Pratt and Bradley Cooper as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe), Love Again
Week 2: Book Club: The Next Chapter, Hypnotic (starring Ben Affleck, directed by Robert Rodriguez), Knights of the Zodiac, BlackBerry, Fool’s Paradise
Week 3: Fast X
#1
Adjusted Score: 106500%
Critics Consensus: With intelligence as sharp as its humor, BlackBerry takes a terrifically entertaining look at the rise and fall of a generation-defining gadget.
Synopsis:
'BlackBerry' tells the story of Mike Lazaridis and Jim Balsillie, the two men that charted the course of the spectacular... [More]
#2
Adjusted Score: 103065%
Critics Consensus: A galactic group hug that might squeeze a little too tight on the heartstrings, the final Guardians of the Galaxy is a loving last hurrah for the MCU's most ragtag family.
Synopsis:
In Marvel Studios "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these... [More]
#3
Adjusted Score: 63418%
Critics Consensus: As irredeemably silly as it is satisfyingly self-aware, Fast X should rev the engines of longtime fans while leaving many newcomers in neutral.
Synopsis:
Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have outsmarted, out-nerved and outdriven every... [More]
#4
Adjusted Score: 50842%
Critics Consensus: Book Club: The Next Chapter's leading quartet remains eminently watchable, but they're underserved by its corny jokes and somewhat patronizing tone.
Synopsis:
The highly anticipated sequel follows our four best friends as they take their book club to Italy for the fun... [More]
#5
Adjusted Score: 41509%
Critics Consensus: Although Hypnotic isn't without glimmers of inspiration, the ultimate effect of this often clunky crime caper will be to leave you feeling rather sleepy.
Synopsis:
Determined to find his missing daughter, Austin detective Danny Rourke finds himself spiraling down a rabbit hole investigating a series... [More]
#6
Adjusted Score: 28143%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Based on the international anime sensation, Knights of the Zodiac brings the Saint Seiya saga to the big screen in... [More]
#7
Adjusted Score: 24224%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
What if a random text message led to the love of your life? In this romantic comedy, dealing with the... [More]
#8
Adjusted Score: 19095%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A satirical comedy about a down-on-his-luck publicist (Ken Jeong) who discovers a recently released mental health patient (Charlie Day) who... [More]