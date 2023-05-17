(Photo by Disney/Courtesy Everett Collection)

Summer Movie Scorecard 2023

Welcome to the 2023 Summer Movie Scorecard, where we rank all the big releases from now until the end of August!

Every year, there’s a blockbuster that releases that ushers in the summer season. You know it when you see it, and for 2023, it was Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, resuscitating for now MCU’s fame and fortune. The Scorecard won’t just be populated with blockbusters or wide releases, but also movies that feel significant enough to define the summer season.

We’ll be limiting the list to just theatrical releases, and leaving the streamers be. (Unless y’all complain enough, then we’ll talk.) Because summer is about getting off the couch and out of the house, enjoying that sun and heat…and then sitting in the dark with strangers and air conditioning. To see what’s coming up, consult our Summer Movie Calendar!

#1 BlackBerry (2023) 99% #1 Adjusted Score: 106500% Critics Consensus: With intelligence as sharp as its humor, BlackBerry takes a terrifically entertaining look at the rise and fall of a generation-defining gadget. Synopsis: 'BlackBerry' tells the story of Mike Lazaridis and Jim Balsillie, the two men that charted the course of the spectacular... 'BlackBerry' tells the story of Mike Lazaridis and Jim Balsillie, the two men that charted the course of the spectacular... [More] Starring: Jay Baruchel, Glenn Howerton, Matt Johnson, Rich Sommer Directed By: Matt Johnson

#3 Fast X (2023) 57% #3 Adjusted Score: 63418% Critics Consensus: As irredeemably silly as it is satisfyingly self-aware, Fast X should rev the engines of longtime fans while leaving many newcomers in neutral. Synopsis: Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have outsmarted, out-nerved and outdriven every... Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have outsmarted, out-nerved and outdriven every... [More] Starring: Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris Directed By: Louis Leterrier