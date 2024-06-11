Sam Rockwell Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

Adjusted Score: 69954%

Critics Consensus: Laggies may not do as much with its ideas as it could, but it's buoyed by a winsome performance from Kiera Knightley, as well as Lynn Shelton's empathetic direction.

Synopsis: When 28-year-old Megan attends her 10-year high-school reunion, she realizes that very little in her life has changed. An unexpected... When 28-year-old Megan attends her 10-year high-school reunion, she realizes that very little in her life has changed. An unexpected... [More]