movies, streaming, TV
Robert Redford Movies Ranked by Tomatometer
Oscar-winner and founder of the Sundance Film Festival
Robert Redford has passed away at 89.
He’s the
He's the Sundance Kid. He even helped alter the course of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Captain America: The Winter Soldier — and he's an Oscar winner in the bargain. From either side of the camera, Robert Redford made movie magic for decades, building an incredible filmography that includes acclaimed dramas (All the President's Men, All Is Lost), classic blockbusters (The Sting, Three Days of the Condor), and pretty much everything in between, all while adding to his professional legacy by helping expand a little film festival that's gone on to become one of Hollywood's preeminent proving grounds for independent releases. With the news of his passing, we're looking back at all Redford's movies and we've sorted the bunch by Tomatometer. How many have you seen? Where do your favorites rank? Read on to find out!
#1
Critics Consensus: Anchored by another tremendous performance in a career full of them, All Is Lost offers a moving, eminently worthwhile testament to Robert Redford's ability to hold the screen.
During a solo voyage in the Indian Ocean, a veteran mariner (Robert Redford) awakes to find his vessel taking on
#2
Critics Consensus: A taut, solidly acted paean to the benefits of a free press and the dangers of unchecked power, made all the more effective by its origins in real-life events.
Two green reporters and rivals working for the Washington Post, Bob Woodward (Robert Redford) and Carl Bernstein (Dustin Hoffman), research
#3
Critics Consensus: A well-told story brought to life by a beautifully matched cast, The Old Man & the Gun is pure, easygoing entertainment for film fans - and a fitting farewell to a legend.
At the age of 70, Forrest Tucker makes an audacious escape from San Quentin, conducting an unprecedented string of heists
#4
Critics Consensus: Paul Newman, Robert Redford, and director George Roy Hill prove that charm, humor, and a few slick twists can add up to a great film.
Following the murder of a mutual friend, aspiring con man Johnny Hooker (Robert Redford) teams up with old pro Henry
#5
Critics Consensus: Our Souls at Night honors the quiet strength of its source material by offering a simple yet sturdy canvas for two talented veteran leads to bring its story to life.
Addie Moore and Louis Waters, a widow and widower, have lived next door to each other for years. When Addie
#6
Critics Consensus: Suspenseful and politically astute, Captain America: The Winter Soldier is a superior entry in the Avengers canon and is sure to thrill Marvel diehards.
After the cataclysmic events in New York with his fellow Avengers, Steve Rogers, aka Captain America (Chris Evans), lives in
#7
Critics Consensus: With its iconic pairing of Paul Newman and Robert Redford, jaunty screenplay and Burt Bacharach score, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid has gone down as among the defining moments in late-'60s American cinema.
The true story of fast-draws and wild rides, battles with posses, train and bank robberies, a torrid love affair and
#8
Critics Consensus: Pete's Dragon continues Disney's current live-action winning streak with an update that gives the original a visual overhaul without overwhelming its sweet, soulful charm.
Mr. Meacham (Robert Redford), a woodcarver, delights local children with stories of a mysterious dragon that lives deep in the
#9
Critics Consensus: This post-Watergate thriller captures the paranoid tenor of the times, thanks to Syndey Pollack's taut direction and excellent performances from Robert Redford and Faye Dunaway.
On a seemingly ordinary day, Joe Turner (Robert Redford), a quiet CIA codebreaker, walks into his workplace and finds that
#10
Critics Consensus: Though heavy with sentiment, The Natural is an irresistible classic, and a sincere testament to America's national pastime.
On the way to a tryout with the Chicago Cubs, young baseball phenom Roy Hobbs (Robert Redford) is shot by
#11
Critics Consensus: Barefoot in the Park may strike some modern viewers as dated, but what it lacks in timeliness, it more than makes up with the effervescent chemistry between its stars.
In this film based on a Neil Simon play, newlyweds Corie (Jane Fonda), a free spirit, and Paul Bratter (Robert
#12
Critics Consensus: There isn't much to Sneakers' plot -- and that's more than made up for with the film's breezy panache and hi-tech lingo.
Computer hacker Martin (Robert Redford) heads a group of specialists who test the security of various San Francisco companies. Martin
#13
Critics Consensus: Kids will be entertained by the straightforward plot and cute animals, and adults will be charmed by how quiet and humble the production is, a fine translation of E.B. White's genteel prose.
After learning that a young pig's days are numbered, a literate spider (Julia Roberts) weaves an elaborate plan to save
#14
Critics Consensus: Jeremiah Johnson's deliberate pace demands an investment from the viewer, but it's rewarded with a thoughtful drama anchored by a starring performance from Robert Redford.
A Mexican-American War veteran, Jeremiah Johnson (Robert Redford), heads to the mountains to live in isolation. Woefully unequipped for the
#15
Critics Consensus: The Candidate may not get all the details right when it comes to modern campaigning, but it captures political absurdity perfectly -- and boasts typically stellar work from Robert Redford to boot.
Without a candidate to run for the senate seat against admired Republican Crocker Jarmon (Don Porter), campaign manager Marvin Lucas
#16
Critics Consensus: Downhill Racer plunges the viewer thrillingly into the action of the sport -- and continues to hold the attention as a thoughtful drama.
A smug and overly self-assured downhill skier, David Chappellet (Robert Redford), joins the American ski team and quickly makes waves
#17
Critics Consensus: Smart direction and an outstanding ensemble cast help enliven The Hot Rock's relatively standard plot, making this heist caper worthy of stealing your time.
A man and his brother-in-law plan to steal a priceless diamond from the Brooklyn Museum. Helped by an expert getaway
#18
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Posing as an inmate at a small Arkansas prison, the new warden of the penitentiary, Henry Brubaker (Robert Redford), witnesses
#19
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
When "Bubber" Reeves (Robert Redford) escapes from prison, it upsets the folks in the nearby town of Tarl, Texas. Sheriff
#20
Critics Consensus: It might be a bit too eager to tug the heartstrings, but The Horse Whisperer is typically graceful, well-crafted Redford -- on both sides of the camera.
When teenage Grace (Scarlett Johansson) is traumatized by a riding accident that badly injures her horse, her mother Annie (Kristin
#21
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
While confronting the disapproving father of his girlfriend, Lola (Katharine Ross), Native American man Willie Boy (Robert Blake) kills the
#22
Critics Consensus: The outcome of the kinetic Spy Game is never in doubt, but it is fun watching Robert Redford and Brad Pitt work.
Redford stars as CIA operative Nathan Muir, who is on the brink of retirement from the field, when he learns
#23
Critics Consensus: The Way We Were is not politically confrontational enough for its story of ideological opposites falling in love to feel authentic, but Barbra Streisand and Robert Redford's beaming star power gives this melodrama romantic lift.
Opposites attract when, during their college days, Katie Morosky (Barbra Streisand), a politically active Jew, meets Hubbell Gardiner (Robert Redford),
#24
Critics Consensus: Truth's terrific cast and compelling message are often enough to overcome its occasionally didactic and facile dramatization of a nuanced real-life tale.
Controversy surrounds CBS anchor Dan Rather and "60 Minutes" producer Mary Mapes after the network broadcasts a report about President
#25
Critics Consensus: Though it takes the occasional nosedive due to an imbalanced tone and episodic plotting, The Great Waldo Pepper takes flight thanks to its jaw-dropping aerial sequences and Robert Redford's debonair charm.
Aerial tale set in the 1920s about a traveling aviator whose exaggerations look to be discovered when he begins work
#26
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
A former champion rodeo rider is reduced to using his saddle skills to promote a breakfast cereal in a gaudy
#27
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
In this film adaptation of a Tennessee Williams play, Alva (Natalie Wood) is a radiant Southern belle who clashes with
#28
Critics Consensus: Though lensed with stunning cinematography and featuring a pair of winning performances from Meryl Streep and Robert Redford, Out of Africa suffers from excessive length and glacial pacing.
Initially set on being a dairy farmer, the aristocratic Karen Blixen (Meryl Streep) travels to Africa to join her husband,
#29
Critics Consensus: A Bridge Too Far is a war movie too long, although top-notch talent on both sides of the camera keeps the end result consistently watchable.
Late in 1944, the Allies seem to have the upper hand in the European land war. A combined British and
#30
Critics Consensus: The Company You Keep is a (frustratingly) slow-burning thriller about very contemporary issues.
Decades after an ill-fated robbery, a former member (Susan Sarandon) of the Weather Underground turns herself in to authorities. While
#31
Critics Consensus: A story of disjointed family members yearning for true emotional depth, An Unfinished Life teeters between overtly saccharine sentiments and moments of real intimacy.
Einar (Robert Redford), a recovering alcoholic rancher who lives with his loyal pal Mitch (Morgan Freeman), gets an unexpected visit
#32
Critics Consensus: The Last Castle is well acted and rousing for the most part, but the story can't stand up to close scrutiny.
A three-star general (Robert Redford) is court-martialed and sentenced to a military maximum security prison, The Castle. Inside, he finds
#33
Critics Consensus: The Discovery looks fascinating on paper, but in spite of its thought-provoking premise and starry ensemble, it's a disappointing case of untapped potential.
In the near future, due to a breakthrough scientific discovery by Dr. Thomas Harbor, there is now definitive proof of
#34
Critics Consensus: Amiable yet less compelling than any road trip movie starring Robert Redford and Nick Nolte should be, A Walk in the Woods is ultimately a bit too pedestrian.
Travel writer Bill Bryson (Robert Redford) takes a long-lost old friend (Nick Nolte) for a hike along the Appalachian Trail,
#35
Critics Consensus: Though it has an excellent cast, this emotionally detached movie is the kind that one admires more than enjoys.
Wayne Hayes (Robert Redford) and his wife, Eileen (Helen Mirren), seem to have it all. Over the years, they've built
#36
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Chelsea Deardon (Daryl Hannah) is arrested for stealing artwork painted by her deceased father, and sympathetic attorney Laura Kelly (Debra
#37
Critics Consensus: The Great Gatsby proves that even a pair of tremendously talented leads aren't always enough to guarantee a successful adaptation of classic literary source material.
Nick Carraway (Sam Waterston) is a young man from the Midwest living modestly among the decadent mansions of 1920s Long
#38
Critics Consensus: Lurid but acted with gusto, Indecent Proposal has difficulty keeping it up beyond its initial titillating premise.
David (Woody Harrelson) and Diana Murphy (Demi Moore) are a loving couple with a bright future. David is a talented
#39
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
A banned motorcycle racer (Michael J. Pollard) becomes mechanic for a selfish braggart (Robert Redford) who races under his name.
#40
Critics Consensus: Up Close & Personal wastes its superstar leads and compelling fact-inspired story on a treacly romance bereft of onscreen chemistry.
Warren Justice (Robert Redford), a producer for a Miami news program, watches an audition tape from a young Nevada woman
#41
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Teen tomboy Daisy Clover (Natalie Wood) dreams of fame -- and gets her wish when big-time movie producer Raymond Swan
#42
Critics Consensus: Handsomely produced and dramatically inert, Havana squanders its convincing recreation of pre-revolution Cuba by using it as a disconnected backdrop to a turgid romance.
Jack Weil (Robert Redford), a professional gambler, enjoys the hedonistic lifestyle of Batista's Cuba, where he is organizing a crucial
#43
Critics Consensus: Despite its powerhouse cast, Lions for Lambs feels like a disjointed series of lectures, rather than a sharp narrative, and ends up falling flat.
Inspired by their idealistic professor, Dr. Mallery (Robert Redford), to do something meaningful with their lives, Arian (Derek Luke) and
