Best Journalism Movies, Ranked by Tomatometer

The latest: The Academy Award-winning Spotlight celebrates its 10th anniversary! Winning Best Picture in 2015, critics hailed the film as a must-watch drama with gripping tension and an incredible ensemble.

It’s time to track down your leads, dive into your research, and follow up with your informants. What you’ll find at the end of your investigation is the opportunity of a lifetime, to break the biggest story of the century: Our guide to the best journalism movies of all time!

There’s no need for a second pot of coffee, and you can put away that tape recorder you’ve hidden in your jacket. We’ve done all the work for you, uncovering everything from classics, like Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein’s investigation into the Watergate scandal in All the President’s Men, to hidden gems, such as Ava DuVernay’s examination of caste systems throughout Germany, India, and the United States in her critically acclaimed 2023 film, Origin.

We’ve kept our list to narratives, so acclaimed documentaries like Citzenfour, 20 Days in Mariupol, and City of Ghosts were left off, but there’s bound to be something here that’ll scratch your investigative itch, whether it’s The Insider, She Said, or Steven Spielberg’s The Post. We rank them from Certified Fresh, followed by Fresh, and then Rotten-rated, but any one of these are sure to expose you to the truth!

#5 Spotlight (2015)

97% #5 Critics Consensus: Spotlight gracefully handles the lurid details of its fact-based story while resisting the temptation to lionize its heroes, resulting in a drama that honors the audience as well as its real-life subjects. Synopsis: In 2001, editor Marty Baron of The Boston Globe assigns a team of journalists to investigate allegations against John Geoghan, In 2001, editor Marty Baron of The Boston Globe assigns a team of journalists to investigate allegations against John Geoghan, [More] Starring: Mark Ruffalo, Michael Keaton, Rachel McAdams, Liev Schreiber Directed By: Tom McCarthy

#10 Bad Education (2019)

94% #10 Critics Consensus: Anchored by an outstanding Hugh Jackman, Bad Education finds absurd laughs -- and a worthy message -- in the aftermath of a real-life scandal. Synopsis: A Long Island school superintendent and his assistant are credited with bringing the district unprecedented prestige. Frank is a master A Long Island school superintendent and his assistant are credited with bringing the district unprecedented prestige. Frank is a master [More] Starring: Hugh Jackman, Allison Janney, Ray Romano, Kathrine Narducci Directed By: Cory Finley

#12 Frost/Nixon (2008)

93% #12 Critics Consensus: Frost/Nixon is weighty and eloquent; a cross between a boxing match and a ballet with Oscar worthy performances. Synopsis: In 1977, three years after the Watergate scandal that ended his presidency, Richard Nixon selects British TV personality David Frost In 1977, three years after the Watergate scandal that ended his presidency, Richard Nixon selects British TV personality David Frost [More] Starring: Frank Langella, Michael Sheen, Kevin Bacon, Rebecca Hall Directed By: Ron Howard

#14 September 5 (2024)

92% #14 Critics Consensus: Capturing the compromises, dedication, and human fallibility of the newsroom, September 5 is a worthy chronicle of a tragic flashpoint in broadcast media history. Synopsis: During the 1972 Munich Olympics, an American sports broadcasting crew finds itself thrust into covering the hostage crisis involving Israeli During the 1972 Munich Olympics, an American sports broadcasting crew finds itself thrust into covering the hostage crisis involving Israeli [More] Starring: Peter Sarsgaard, John Magaro, Ben Chaplin, Leonie Benesch Directed By: Tim Fehlbaum

#18 Philomena (2013)

91% #18 Critics Consensus: Based on a powerful true story and led by note-perfect performances from Judi Dench and Steve Coogan, Philomena offers a profoundly affecting drama for adult filmgoers of all ages. Synopsis: In 1952, Irish teenager Philomena (Judi Dench) became pregnant out of wedlock and was sent to a convent. When her In 1952, Irish teenager Philomena (Judi Dench) became pregnant out of wedlock and was sent to a convent. When her [More] Starring: Judi Dench, Steve Coogan, Michelle Fairley, Barbara Jefford Directed By: Stephen Frears

#20 Network (1976)

91% #20 Critics Consensus: Driven by populist fury and elevated by strong direction, powerful acting, and an intelligent script, Network's searing satire of ratings-driven news remains sadly relevant more than four decades later. Synopsis: In this lauded satire, veteran news anchorman Howard Beale (Peter Finch) discovers that he's being put out to pasture, and In this lauded satire, veteran news anchorman Howard Beale (Peter Finch) discovers that he's being put out to pasture, and [More] Starring: Faye Dunaway, Peter Finch, William Holden, Robert Duvall Directed By: Sidney Lumet

#23 Zodiac (2007)

90% #23 Critics Consensus: A quiet, dialogue-driven thriller that delivers with scene after scene of gut-wrenching anxiety. David Fincher also spends more time illustrating nuances of his characters and recreating the mood of the '70s than he does on gory details of murder. Synopsis: In the late 1960s and 1970s, fear grips the city of San Francisco as a serial killer called Zodiac stalks In the late 1960s and 1970s, fear grips the city of San Francisco as a serial killer called Zodiac stalks [More] Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr., Anthony Edwards Directed By: David Fincher

#24 Reds (1981)

90% #24 Critics Consensus: Brawny in both intellect and scope, Reds is an intimate epic that captures the tumult of revolutionary change and the passion of those navigating through it. Synopsis: American journalist John Reed (Warren Beatty) journeys to Russia to document the Boleshevik Revolution and returns a revolutionary. His fervor American journalist John Reed (Warren Beatty) journeys to Russia to document the Boleshevik Revolution and returns a revolutionary. His fervor [More] Starring: Warren Beatty, Diane Keaton, Jack Nicholson, Maureen Stapleton Directed By: Warren Beatty

#33 Monolith (2023)

87% #33 Critics Consensus: Carried by Lily Sullivan's outstanding lead performance and enriched by an expertly administered sense of creeping claustrophobia, Monolith is an eerie thriller that burns slow and lingers. Synopsis: While trying to salvage her career, a disgraced journalist begins investigating a strange conspiracy theory. But as the trail leads While trying to salvage her career, a disgraced journalist begins investigating a strange conspiracy theory. But as the trail leads [More] Starring: Lily Sullivan, Ling Cooper Tang, Ansuya Nathan, Erik Thomson Directed By: Matt Vesely

#40 Origin (2023)

82% #40 Critics Consensus: A moving drama that's unafraid to ask big questions, Origin honors its source material with powerful performances in service of a deeply emotional story. Synopsis: While grappling with tremendous personal tragedy, Isabel sets herself on a path of global investigation and discovery. Despite the colossal While grappling with tremendous personal tragedy, Isabel sets herself on a path of global investigation and discovery. Despite the colossal [More] Starring: Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Jon Bernthal, Niecy Nash, Vera Farmiga Directed By: Ava DuVernay

#41 Gentleman's Agreement (1947)

82% #41 Critics Consensus: It occasionally fails to live up to its subject matter -- and is perhaps an 'important' film more than a 'great' one -- but the performances from Gregory Peck and Dorothy McGuire are superb. Synopsis: When journalist Phil Green (Gregory Peck) moves to New York City, he takes on a high-profile magazine assignment about anti-Semitism. When journalist Phil Green (Gregory Peck) moves to New York City, he takes on a high-profile magazine assignment about anti-Semitism. [More] Starring: Gregory Peck, Dorothy McGuire, John Garfield, Celeste Holm Directed By: Elia Kazan

#47 Scoop (2024)

76% #47 Critics Consensus: Scoop wrings riveting drama out of its real-life story, even if the actual interview footage remains an arguably superior watch. Synopsis: Inspired by real events, SCOOP is the inside account of the tenacious journalism that landed an earthshattering interview -- Prince Inspired by real events, SCOOP is the inside account of the tenacious journalism that landed an earthshattering interview -- Prince [More] Starring: Gillian Anderson, Billie Piper, Rufus Sewell, Keeley Hawes Directed By: Philip Martin

#49 Medium Cool (1969)

96% #49 Critics Consensus: Medium Cool merges a bracing cinéma vérité with deft drama to authentically chronicle a nation at odds with itself and a media struggling to get the story straight. Synopsis: John Cassellis (Robert Forster) is a hardened TV news cameraman who manages to keep his distance while he captures daring John Cassellis (Robert Forster) is a hardened TV news cameraman who manages to keep his distance while he captures daring [More] Starring: Robert Forster, Verna Bloom, Peter Bonerz, Marianna Hill

#52 Salvador (1986)

90% #52 Critics Consensus: Despite its somewhat disjointed narrative, Oliver Stone's Salvador is a vivid and powerful political drama that sets an early tone for the director's similarly provocative future projects. Synopsis: Unable to find work in America because of his penchant for booze and drugs, photojournalist Richard Boyle (James Woods) heads Unable to find work in America because of his penchant for booze and drugs, photojournalist Richard Boyle (James Woods) heads [More] Starring: James Woods, Jim Belushi, Michael Murphy, John Savage Directed By: Oliver Stone

#65 Lee (2023)

68% #65 Critics Consensus: Kate Winslet's gripping performance in the title role helps elevate Lee beyond its disappointingly conventional biopic trappings. Synopsis: Lee, the directorial feature from award-winning Cinematographer Ellen Kuras, portrays a pivotal decade in the life of American war correspondent Lee, the directorial feature from award-winning Cinematographer Ellen Kuras, portrays a pivotal decade in the life of American war correspondent [More] Starring: Kate Winslet, Josh O'Connor, Andrea Riseborough, Andy Samberg Directed By: Ellen Kuras

#67 Bombshell (2019)

67% #67 Critics Consensus: Bombshell benefits from a terrific cast and a worthy subject, but its impact is muffled by a frustrating inability to go deeper than the sensationalistic surface. Synopsis: The provocative real story of three whip-smart, ambitious, strong women who anchored one of America's most powerful news networks -- The provocative real story of three whip-smart, ambitious, strong women who anchored one of America's most powerful news networks -- [More] Starring: Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, John Lithgow Directed By: Jay Roach

#68 Boston Strangler (2023)

67% #68 Critics Consensus: Boston Strangler is nowhere near as gripping as it should be, but the worthy story and strong cast are often adequate compensation. Synopsis: Loretta McLaughlin becomes the first journalist to connect the Boston Strangler murders. As the mysterious killer claims more and more Loretta McLaughlin becomes the first journalist to connect the Boston Strangler murders. As the mysterious killer claims more and more [More] Starring: Keira Knightley, Carrie Coon, Alessandro Nivola, Chris Cooper Directed By: Matt Ruskin

#72 Truth (2015)

63% #72 Critics Consensus: Truth's terrific cast and compelling message are often enough to overcome its occasionally didactic and facile dramatization of a nuanced real-life tale. Synopsis: Controversy surrounds CBS anchor Dan Rather and "60 Minutes" producer Mary Mapes after the network broadcasts a report about President Controversy surrounds CBS anchor Dan Rather and "60 Minutes" producer Mary Mapes after the network broadcasts a report about President [More] Starring: Cate Blanchett, Robert Redford, Topher Grace, Elisabeth Moss Directed By: James Vanderbilt

#75 Snowden (2016)

61% #75 Critics Consensus: Snowden boasts a thrilling fact-based tale and a solid lead performance from Joseph Gordon-Levitt, even if director Oliver Stone saps the story of some of its impact by playing it safe. Synopsis: Disillusioned with the intelligence community, top contractor Edward Snowden (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) leaves his job at the National Security Agency. He Disillusioned with the intelligence community, top contractor Edward Snowden (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) leaves his job at the National Security Agency. He [More] Starring: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Shailene Woodley, Rhys Ifans, Nicolas Cage Directed By: Oliver Stone