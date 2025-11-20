TAGGED AS: ,

Best Journalism Movies, Ranked by Tomatometer

The latest: The Academy Award-winning Spotlight celebrates its 10th anniversary! Winning Best Picture in 2015, critics hailed the film as a must-watch drama with gripping tension and an incredible ensemble.

It’s time to track down your leads, dive into your research, and follow up with your informants. What you’ll find at the end of your investigation is the opportunity of a lifetime, to break the biggest story of the century: Our guide to the best journalism movies of all time! 

There’s no need for a second pot of coffee, and you can put away that tape recorder you’ve hidden in your jacket. We’ve done all the work for you, uncovering everything from classics, like Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein’s investigation into the Watergate scandal in All the President’s Men, to hidden gems, such as Ava DuVernay’s examination of caste systems throughout Germany, India, and the United States in her critically acclaimed 2023 film, Origin.

We’ve kept our list to narratives, so acclaimed documentaries like Citzenfour, 20 Days in Mariupol, and City of Ghosts were left off, but there’s bound to be something here that’ll scratch your investigative itch, whether it’s The Insider, She Said, or Steven Spielberg’s The Post. We rank them from Certified Fresh, followed by Fresh, and then Rotten-rated, but any one of these are sure to expose you to the truth!

Citizen Kane (1941)
Tomatometer icon 99%

Critics Consensus: Orson Welles's epic tale of a publishing tycoon's rise and fall is entertaining, poignant, and inventive in its storytelling, earning its reputation as a landmark achievement in film.
Synopsis: When a reporter is assigned to decipher newspaper magnate Charles Foster Kane's (Orson Welles) dying words, his investigation gradually reveals [More]
Starring: Orson Welles, Joseph Cotten, Ruth Warrick, Everett Sloane
Directed By: Orson Welles
His Girl Friday (1940)
Tomatometer icon 99%

Critics Consensus: Anchored by stellar performances from Cary Grant and Rosalind Russell, His Girl Friday is possibly the definitive screwball romantic comedy.
Synopsis: When hard-charging New York newspaper editor Walter Burns discovers that his ex-wife, investigative reporter Hildy Johnson, has gotten engaged to [More]
Starring: Cary Grant, Rosalind Russell, Ralph Bellamy, Gene Lockhart
Directed By: Howard Hawks
Sweet Smell of Success (1957)
Tomatometer icon 98%

Critics Consensus: Sweet Smell of Success boasts a top-notch cast, sharp direction, atmospheric cinematography, and an appropriately jazzy score, making it one of the best noir crime thrillers ever made.
Synopsis: New York City newspaper writer J.J. Hunsecker (Burt Lancaster) holds considerable sway over public opinion with his Broadway column, but [More]
Starring: Burt Lancaster, Tony Curtis, Martin Milner, Barbara Nichols
Directed By: Alexander Mackendrick
Broadcast News (1987)
Tomatometer icon 98%

Critics Consensus: Blockbuster dramatist James L. Brooks delivers with Broadcast News, fully entertaining with deft, deep characterization.
Synopsis: Intelligent satire of American television news. A highly strung news producer finds herself strangely attracted to a vapid anchorman even [More]
Starring: William Hurt, Albert Brooks, Holly Hunter, Robert Prosky
Directed By: James L. Brooks
Spotlight (2015)
Tomatometer icon 97%

Critics Consensus: Spotlight gracefully handles the lurid details of its fact-based story while resisting the temptation to lionize its heroes, resulting in a drama that honors the audience as well as its real-life subjects.
Synopsis: In 2001, editor Marty Baron of The Boston Globe assigns a team of journalists to investigate allegations against John Geoghan, [More]
Starring: Mark Ruffalo, Michael Keaton, Rachel McAdams, Liev Schreiber
Directed By: Tom McCarthy
The Insider (1999)
Tomatometer icon 96%

Critics Consensus: Intelligent, compelling, and packed with strong performances, The Insider is a potent corporate thriller.
Synopsis: After seeking the expertise of former "Big Tobacco" executive Jeffrey Wigand (Russell Crowe), seasoned TV producer Lowell Bergman (Al Pacino) [More]
Starring: Al Pacino, Russell Crowe, Christopher Plummer, Diane Venora
Directed By: Michael Mann
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019)
Tomatometer icon 95%

Critics Consensus: Much like the beloved TV personality that inspired it, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood offers a powerfully affecting message about acceptance and understanding.
Synopsis: Lloyd Vogel is an investigative journalist who receives an assignment to profile Fred Rogers, aka Mr. Rogers. He approaches the [More]
Starring: Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Cooper
Directed By: Marielle Heller
Nightcrawler (2014)
Tomatometer icon 95%

Critics Consensus: Restless, visually sleek, and powered by a lithe star performance from Jake Gyllenhaal, Nightcrawler offers dark, thought-provoking thrills.
Synopsis: Los Angeles denizen Louis Bloom (Jake Gyllenhaal) survives by scavenging and petty theft. He stumbles into a new career as [More]
Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Rene Russo, Bill Paxton, Riz Ahmed
Directed By: Dan Gilroy
Foreign Correspondent (1940)
Tomatometer icon 95%

Critics Consensus: Alfred Hitchcock's Foreign Correspondent features a winning combination of international intrigue, comic relief, and some of the legendary director's most memorable set pieces.
Synopsis: Crime reporter John Jones (Joel McCrea) is turning in nothing but dull copy. His editor, unhappy with his work, hopes [More]
Starring: Joel McCrea, Laraine Day, Herbert Marshall, George Sanders
Directed By: Alfred Hitchcock
Bad Education (2019)
Tomatometer icon 94%

Critics Consensus: Anchored by an outstanding Hugh Jackman, Bad Education finds absurd laughs -- and a worthy message -- in the aftermath of a real-life scandal.
Synopsis: A Long Island school superintendent and his assistant are credited with bringing the district unprecedented prestige. Frank is a master [More]
Starring: Hugh Jackman, Allison Janney, Ray Romano, Kathrine Narducci
Directed By: Cory Finley
All the President's Men (1976)
Tomatometer icon 94%

Critics Consensus: A taut, solidly acted paean to the benefits of a free press and the dangers of unchecked power, made all the more effective by its origins in real-life events.
Synopsis: Two green reporters and rivals working for the Washington Post, Bob Woodward (Robert Redford) and Carl Bernstein (Dustin Hoffman), research [More]
Starring: Robert Redford, Dustin Hoffman, Jack Warden, Martin Balsam
Directed By: Alan J. Pakula
Frost/Nixon (2008)
Tomatometer icon 93%

Critics Consensus: Frost/Nixon is weighty and eloquent; a cross between a boxing match and a ballet with Oscar worthy performances.
Synopsis: In 1977, three years after the Watergate scandal that ended his presidency, Richard Nixon selects British TV personality David Frost [More]
Starring: Frank Langella, Michael Sheen, Kevin Bacon, Rebecca Hall
Directed By: Ron Howard
Good Night, and Good Luck. (2005)
Tomatometer icon 93%

Critics Consensus: A passionate and concise cinematic civics lesson, Good Night, And Good Luck has plenty to say about today's political and cultural climate, and its ensemble cast is stellar.
Synopsis: When Senator Joseph McCarthy begins his foolhardy campaign to root out Communists in America, CBS News impresario Edward R. Murrow [More]
Starring: David Strathairn, Patricia Clarkson, George Clooney, Jeff Daniels
Directed By: George Clooney
September 5 (2024)
Tomatometer icon 92%

Critics Consensus: Capturing the compromises, dedication, and human fallibility of the newsroom, September 5 is a worthy chronicle of a tragic flashpoint in broadcast media history.
Synopsis: During the 1972 Munich Olympics, an American sports broadcasting crew finds itself thrust into covering the hostage crisis involving Israeli [More]
Starring: Peter Sarsgaard, John Magaro, Ben Chaplin, Leonie Benesch
Directed By: Tim Fehlbaum
Shattered Glass (2003)
Tomatometer icon 92%

Critics Consensus: A compelling look at Stephen Glass' fall from grace.
Synopsis: Young hotshot journalist Stephen Glass (Hayden Christensen) puts on a good show for his adoring editor, Michael Kelly (Hank Azaria), [More]
Starring: Hayden Christensen, Peter Sarsgaard, Chloë Sevigny, Rosario Dawson
Directed By: Billy Ray
The End of the Tour (2015)
Tomatometer icon 92%

Critics Consensus: Brilliantly performed and smartly unconventional, The End of the Tour pays fitting tribute to a singular talent while offering profoundly poignant observations on the human condition.
Synopsis: Writer and journalist David Lipsky (Jesse Eisenberg) interviews author David Foster Wallace (Jason Segel) for Rolling Stone magazine. [More]
Starring: Jesse Eisenberg, Jason Segel, Becky Ann Baker, Anna Chlumsky
Directed By: James Ponsoldt
Almost Famous (2000)
Tomatometer icon 91%

Critics Consensus: Almost Famous, with its great ensemble performances and story, is a well-crafted, warm-hearted movie that successfully draws you into its era.
Synopsis: Set in 1973, it chronicles the funny and often poignant coming of age of 15-year-old William, an unabashed music fan [More]
Starring: Billy Crudup, Frances McDormand, Kate Hudson, Jason Lee
Directed By: Cameron Crowe
Philomena (2013)
Tomatometer icon 91%

Critics Consensus: Based on a powerful true story and led by note-perfect performances from Judi Dench and Steve Coogan, Philomena offers a profoundly affecting drama for adult filmgoers of all ages.
Synopsis: In 1952, Irish teenager Philomena (Judi Dench) became pregnant out of wedlock and was sent to a convent. When her [More]
Starring: Judi Dench, Steve Coogan, Michelle Fairley, Barbara Jefford
Directed By: Stephen Frears
Safety Not Guaranteed (2012)
Tomatometer icon 91%

Critics Consensus: Safety Not Guaranteed's ostensibly modest ambitions are outmatched by the movie's strong performances, beguiling charm, and heartfelt story.
Synopsis: A disaffected magazine intern (Aubrey Plaza) befriends an unusual guy (Mark Duplass), who is looking for a partner to accompany [More]
Starring: Aubrey Plaza, Mark Duplass, Jake Johnson, Jenica Bergere
Directed By: Colin Trevorrow
Network (1976)
Tomatometer icon 91%

Critics Consensus: Driven by populist fury and elevated by strong direction, powerful acting, and an intelligent script, Network's searing satire of ratings-driven news remains sadly relevant more than four decades later.
Synopsis: In this lauded satire, veteran news anchorman Howard Beale (Peter Finch) discovers that he's being put out to pasture, and [More]
Starring: Faye Dunaway, Peter Finch, William Holden, Robert Duvall
Directed By: Sidney Lumet
The Killing Fields (1984)
Tomatometer icon 91%

Critics Consensus: Artfully composed, powerfully acted, and fueled by a powerful blend of anger and empathy, The Killing Fields is a career-defining triumph for director Roland Joffé and a masterpiece of cinema.
Synopsis: New York Times reporter Sydney Schanberg (Sam Waterston) is on assignment covering the Cambodian Civil War, with the help of [More]
Starring: Sam Waterston, Haing S. Ngor, John Malkovich, Julian Sands
Directed By: Roland Joffé
Ace in the Hole (1951)
Tomatometer icon 91%

Critics Consensus: Spearheaded by an excellent Kirk Douglas, Ace in the Hole is an incisive and sardonic satire that, much like its opportunistic hero, never lets moral compunction get in the way of a good story.
Synopsis: With flaws that outweigh his talent, reporter Chuck Tatum (Kirk Douglas) has bounced across the country from job to job. [More]
Starring: Kirk Douglas, Jan Sterling, Porter Hall, Robert Arthur
Directed By: Billy Wilder
Zodiac (2007)
Tomatometer icon 90%

Critics Consensus: A quiet, dialogue-driven thriller that delivers with scene after scene of gut-wrenching anxiety. David Fincher also spends more time illustrating nuances of his characters and recreating the mood of the '70s than he does on gory details of murder.
Synopsis: In the late 1960s and 1970s, fear grips the city of San Francisco as a serial killer called Zodiac stalks [More]
Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr., Anthony Edwards
Directed By: David Fincher
Reds (1981)
Tomatometer icon 90%

Critics Consensus: Brawny in both intellect and scope, Reds is an intimate epic that captures the tumult of revolutionary change and the passion of those navigating through it.
Synopsis: American journalist John Reed (Warren Beatty) journeys to Russia to document the Boleshevik Revolution and returns a revolutionary. His fervor [More]
Starring: Warren Beatty, Diane Keaton, Jack Nicholson, Maureen Stapleton
Directed By: Warren Beatty
Capote (2005)
Tomatometer icon 89%

Critics Consensus: Philip Seymour Hoffman's riveting central performance guides a well-constructed retelling of the most sensational and significant period in author Truman Capote's life.
Synopsis: Reading of the murder of a Kansas family, New York City novelist Truman Capote (Philip Seymour Hoffman) decides to cover [More]
Starring: Philip Seymour Hoffman, Catherine Keener, Clifton Collins Jr., Chris Cooper
Directed By: Bennett Miller
The Post (2017)
Tomatometer icon 88%

Critics Consensus: The Post's period setting belies its bitingly timely themes, brought compellingly to life by director Steven Spielberg and an outstanding ensemble cast.
Synopsis: Katharine Graham is the first female publisher of a major American newspaper -- The Washington Post. With help from editor [More]
Starring: Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks, Bruce Greenwood, Matthew Rhys
Directed By: Steven Spielberg
She Said (2022)
Tomatometer icon 88%

Critics Consensus: Although She Said struggles to add cinematic flair to its fact-based story, it remains a worthy, well-acted tribute to journalistic integrity.
Synopsis: Two-time Academy Award® nominee Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman, An Education) and Zoe Kazan (The Plot Against America limited series, [More]
Starring: Carey Mulligan, Zoe Kazan, Patricia Clarkson, Andre Braugher
Directed By: Maria Schrader
Christine (2016)
Tomatometer icon 88%

Critics Consensus: Rising on the strength of Rebecca Hall's gripping performance, Christine offers an empathetic look at its subject's public career and painful private life.
Synopsis: In Sarasota, Fla., circa 1974, an ambitious, 29-year-old reporter is relentlessly motivated to succeed. She knows she has talent, but [More]
Starring: Rebecca Hall, Michael C. Hall, Tracy Letts, Maria Dizzia
Directed By: Antonio Campos
Blow Out (1981)
Tomatometer icon 88%

Critics Consensus: With a story inspired by Antonioni's Blow Up and a style informed by the high-gloss suspense of Hitchcock, DePalma's Blow Out is raw, politically informed, and littered with film references.
Synopsis: While recording sound effects for a slasher flick, Jack Terri (John Travolta) stumbles upon a real-life horror: a car careening [More]
Starring: John Travolta, Nancy Allen, John Lithgow, Dennis Franz
Directed By: Brian De Palma
The China Syndrome (1979)
Tomatometer icon 88%

Critics Consensus: With gripping themes and a stellar cast, The China Syndrome is the rare thriller that's as thought-provoking as it is tense.
Synopsis: A news reporter (Jane Fonda) and her cameraman (Michael Douglas) are unintentional witnesses to a SCRAM incident, an emergency core [More]
Starring: Jane Fonda, Jack Lemmon, Michael Douglas, Scott Brady
Directed By: James Bridges
The Quiet American (2002)
Tomatometer icon 87%

Critics Consensus: Thoughtful and wonderfully acted, The Quiet American manages to capture the spirit of Green's novel.
Synopsis: From the classic novel by Graham Greene comes a murder mystery centered on a love triangle set against the French [More]
Starring: Michael Caine, Brendan Fraser, Do Thi Hai Yen, Tzi Ma
Directed By: Phillip Noyce
A Private War (2018)
Tomatometer icon 87%

Critics Consensus: A Private War honors its real-life subject with a sober appraisal of the sacrifices required of journalists on the front lines - and career-best work by Rosamund Pike.
Synopsis: Celebrated war correspondent Marie Colvin is a woman who is as comfortable downing martinis with high society's elite as she [More]
Starring: Rosamund Pike, Jamie Dornan, Tom Hollander, Stanley Tucci
Directed By: Matthew Heineman
Monolith (2023)
Tomatometer icon 87%

Critics Consensus: Carried by Lily Sullivan's outstanding lead performance and enriched by an expertly administered sense of creeping claustrophobia, Monolith is an eerie thriller that burns slow and lingers.
Synopsis: While trying to salvage her career, a disgraced journalist begins investigating a strange conspiracy theory. But as the trail leads [More]
Starring: Lily Sullivan, Ling Cooper Tang, Ansuya Nathan, Erik Thomson
Directed By: Matt Vesely
The Parallax View (1974)
Tomatometer icon 87%

Critics Consensus: The Parallax View blends deft direction from Alan J. Pakula and a charismatic Warren Beatty performance to create a paranoid political thriller that stands with the genre's best.
Synopsis: After a presidential candidate is assassinated, political reporter Joe Frady (Warren Beatty) begins to suspect that the mysterious Parallax Corporation [More]
Starring: Warren Beatty, Paula Prentiss, William Daniels, Hume Cronyn
Directed By: Alan J. Pakula
The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
Tomatometer icon 86%

Critics Consensus: Brutal yet captivating, The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo is the result of David Fincher working at his lurid best with total role commitment from star Rooney Mara.
Synopsis: Disgraced financial reporter Mikael Blomkvist (Daniel Craig) finds a chance to redeem his honor after being hired by wealthy Swedish [More]
Starring: Daniel Craig, Rooney Mara, Christopher Plummer, Stellan Skarsgård
Directed By: David Fincher
Mr. Jones (2019)
Tomatometer icon 86%

Critics Consensus: Flawed yet fundamentally worthy, Mr. Jones peers into the past to tell a fact-based story that remains troublingly relevant today.
Synopsis: Welsh journalist Gareth Jones risks his life to expose the truth about the devastating famine in the Soviet Union in [More]
Starring: James Norton, Vanessa Kirby, Peter Sarsgaard, Joseph Mawle
Directed By: Agnieszka Holland
Wag the Dog (1997)
Tomatometer icon 86%

Critics Consensus: Smart, well-acted, and uncomfortably prescient political satire from director Barry Levinson and and all-star cast.
Synopsis: Two weeks prior to reelection, the United States president lands in the middle of a sex scandal. In need of [More]
Starring: Dustin Hoffman, Robert De Niro, Anne Heche, Woody Harrelson
Directed By: Barry Levinson
One True Thing (1998)
Tomatometer icon 86%

Critics Consensus: Solid performances lift this drama to a higher level.
Synopsis: Kate (Meryl Streep), the undervalued matriarch of the Gulden family, is diagnosed with cancer. Daughter and journalist Ellen (Renée Zellweger) [More]
Starring: Meryl Streep, Renée Zellweger, William Hurt, Tom Everett Scott
Directed By: Carl Franklin
State of Play (2009)
Tomatometer icon 84%

Critics Consensus: A taut, well-acted political thriller, State of Play overcomes some unsubtle plot twists with an intelligent script and swift direction.
Synopsis: Congressman Stephen Collins (Ben Affleck) is a rising star in Washington; handsome, unflappable and seemingly honorable, he's seen as his [More]
Starring: Russell Crowe, Ben Affleck, Rachel McAdams, Helen Mirren
Directed By: Kevin Macdonald
Origin (2023)
Tomatometer icon 82%

Critics Consensus: A moving drama that's unafraid to ask big questions, Origin honors its source material with powerful performances in service of a deeply emotional story.
Synopsis: While grappling with tremendous personal tragedy, Isabel sets herself on a path of global investigation and discovery. Despite the colossal [More]
Starring: Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Jon Bernthal, Niecy Nash, Vera Farmiga
Directed By: Ava DuVernay
Gentleman's Agreement (1947)
Tomatometer icon 82%

Critics Consensus: It occasionally fails to live up to its subject matter -- and is perhaps an 'important' film more than a 'great' one -- but the performances from Gregory Peck and Dorothy McGuire are superb.
Synopsis: When journalist Phil Green (Gregory Peck) moves to New York City, he takes on a high-profile magazine assignment about anti-Semitism. [More]
Starring: Gregory Peck, Dorothy McGuire, John Garfield, Celeste Holm
Directed By: Elia Kazan
Nothing but the Truth (2008)
Tomatometer icon 82%

Critics Consensus: A well-crafted political thriller, Nothing But the Truth features a strong cast that helps the real-life drama make an effortless transition to the big screen.
Synopsis: When reporter Rachel Armstrong (Kate Beckinsale) writes a story that reveals the identity of a covert CIA operative, the government [More]
Starring: Kate Beckinsale, Matt Dillon, Angela Bassett, Vera Farmiga
Directed By: Rod Lurie
Civil War (2024)
Tomatometer icon 81%

Critics Consensus: Tough and unsettling by design, Civil War is a gripping close-up look at the violent uncertainty of life in a nation in crisis.
Synopsis: From filmmaker Alex Garland comes a journey across a dystopian future America, following a team of military-embedded journalists as they [More]
Starring: Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, Cailee Spaeny, Stephen Henderson
Directed By: Alex Garland
The Informant! (2009)
Tomatometer icon 80%

Critics Consensus: A charismatic turn by star Matt Damon and a consistently ironic tone boost this quietly funny satire about a corporate whistle-blower.
Synopsis: Though a rising star in the ranks of Archer Daniels Midland, Mark Whitacre (Matt Damon) suddenly exposes a price-fixing conspiracy [More]
Starring: Matt Damon, Scott Bakula, Joel McHale, Melanie Lynskey
Directed By: Steven Soderbergh
Rosewater (2014)
Tomatometer icon 76%

Critics Consensus: Timely, solidly acted, and unabashedly earnest, Rosewater serves as an impressive calling card for first-time director Jon Stewart.
Synopsis: In June 2009, BBC journalist Maziar Bahari, an Iranian-born Canadian citizen, returned to his native country to interview Mir-Hossein Moussavi, [More]
Starring: Gael García Bernal, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Golshifteh Farahani, Dimitri Leonidas
Directed By: Jon Stewart
Kill the Messenger (2014)
Tomatometer icon 76%

Critics Consensus: Kill the Messenger's potent fury over the tale of its real-life subject overrides its factual inaccuracies and occasional narrative stumbles.
Synopsis: Journalist Gary Webb (Jeremy Renner) happens upon a story that not only leads to the origins of America's crack epidemic [More]
Starring: Jeremy Renner, Rosemarie DeWitt, Ray Liotta, Tim Blake Nelson
Directed By: Michael Cuesta
Scoop (2024)
Tomatometer icon 76%

Critics Consensus: Scoop wrings riveting drama out of its real-life story, even if the actual interview footage remains an arguably superior watch.
Synopsis: Inspired by real events, SCOOP is the inside account of the tenacious journalism that landed an earthshattering interview -- Prince [More]
Starring: Gillian Anderson, Billie Piper, Rufus Sewell, Keeley Hawes
Directed By: Philip Martin
The French Dispatch (2021)
Tomatometer icon 75%

Critics Consensus: A loving ode to the spirit of journalism, The French Dispatch will be most enjoyed by fans of Wes Anderson's meticulously arranged aesthetic.
Synopsis: THE FRENCH DISPATCH brings to life a collection of stories from the final issue of an American magazine published in [More]
Starring: Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux
Directed By: Wes Anderson
Medium Cool (1969)
Tomatometer icon 96%

Critics Consensus: Medium Cool merges a bracing cinéma vérité with deft drama to authentically chronicle a nation at odds with itself and a media struggling to get the story straight.
Synopsis: John Cassellis (Robert Forster) is a hardened TV news cameraman who manages to keep his distance while he captures daring [More]
Starring: Robert Forster, Verna Bloom, Peter Bonerz, Marianna Hill
Meet John Doe (1941)
Tomatometer icon 92%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A reporter writes a fictitious column about a man named John Doe, who claims to despair at America's neglect of [More]
Starring: Gary Cooper, Barbara Stanwyck, Edward Arnold, Walter Brennan
Directed By: Frank Capra
While the City Sleeps (1956)
Tomatometer icon 91%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A serial killer is on the loose in New York City. Dubbed The Lipstick Killer, he has also strangely become [More]
Starring: Dana Andrews, Ida Lupino, Rhonda Fleming, Sally Forrest
Directed By: Fritz Lang
Salvador (1986)
Tomatometer icon 90%

Critics Consensus: Despite its somewhat disjointed narrative, Oliver Stone's Salvador is a vivid and powerful political drama that sets an early tone for the director's similarly provocative future projects.
Synopsis: Unable to find work in America because of his penchant for booze and drugs, photojournalist Richard Boyle (James Woods) heads [More]
Starring: James Woods, Jim Belushi, Michael Murphy, John Savage
Directed By: Oliver Stone
Mr. Deeds Goes to Town (1936)
Tomatometer icon 90%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Longfellow Deeds (Gary Cooper), a resident of small-town Vermont, leads a simple life until he inherits a vast fortune from [More]
Starring: Gary Cooper, Jean Arthur, George Bancroft, Lionel Stander
Directed By: Frank Capra
Under Fire (1983)
Tomatometer icon 90%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A pair of news correspondents chronicling the final days of the corrupt Samoza Regime in Nicaragua find themselves under fire [More]
Starring: Nick Nolte, Joanna Cassidy, Gene Hackman, Ed Harris
Directed By: Roger Spottiswoode
A Face in the Crowd (1957)
Tomatometer icon 89%

Critics Consensus: A raucous Andy Griffith channels the corruptive influence of celebrity in Elia Kazan's A Face in the Crowd, a prescient critique of American media.
Synopsis: Ambitious young radio producer Marcia Jeffries (Patricia Neal) finds a charming rogue named Larry "Lonesome" Rhodes (Andy Griffith) in an [More]
Starring: Andy Griffith, Patricia Neal, Anthony Franciosa, Walter Matthau
Directed By: Elia Kazan
The Year of Living Dangerously (1982)
Tomatometer icon 88%

Critics Consensus: Both a smart, suspenseful tale of intrigue and a sweeping romance, The Year of Living Dangerously features excellent performances from Mel Gibson and Sigourney Weaver as a pair of journalists covering political unrest in Indonesia.
Synopsis: When journalist Guy Hamilton (Mel Gibson) arrives in Jakarta, Indonesia, he has difficulty making contacts. He forms a friendship with [More]
Starring: Mel Gibson, Sigourney Weaver, Linda Hunt, Michael Murphy
Directed By: Peter Weir
The Paper (1994)
Tomatometer icon 86%

Critics Consensus: Fast and frenetic, The Paper captures the energy of the newsroom thanks to its cast and director on first-rate form.
Synopsis: Henry Hackett (Michael Keaton) is an editor at the New York Sun, a tabloid paper facing financial cuts. His pregnant [More]
Starring: Michael Keaton, Glenn Close, Robert Duvall, Marisa Tomei
Directed By: Ron Howard
The Blue Gardenia (1953)
Tomatometer icon 85%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Deeply distraught that her GI ex-boyfriend plans to marry another woman, Norah Larkin (Anne Baxter) agrees to go out on [More]
Starring: Anne Baxter, Richard Conte, Ann Sothern, Raymond Burr
Directed By: Fritz Lang
Absence of Malice (1981)
Tomatometer icon 82%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Megan Carter is a reporter duped into running an untrue story on Michael Gallagher, a suspected racketeer. He has an [More]
Starring: Paul Newman, Sally Field, Bob Balaban, Melinda Dillon
Directed By: Sydney Pollack
Call Northside 777 (1948)
Tomatometer icon 81%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In 1932, Frank Wiecek (Richard Conte) is convicted of the murder of a Chicago policeman in a mob-connected speakeasy. Eleven [More]
Starring: James Stewart, Richard Conte, Lee J. Cobb, Helen Walker
Directed By: Henry Hathaway
Fletch (1985)
Tomatometer icon 79%

Critics Consensus: Quotably funny -- and fast-paced enough to smooth over the jokes that don't land -- Fletch is one of the best big-screen vehicles for Chevy Chase's brand of smug silliness.
Synopsis: A veritable chameleon, investigative reporter Irwin "Fletch" Fletcher (Chevy Chase) might drive his editor (Richard Libertini) up the wall, but [More]
Starring: Chevy Chase, Dana Wheeler-Nicholson, Tim Matheson, Joe Don Baker
Directed By: Michael Ritchie
Cry Freedom (1987)
Tomatometer icon 73%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Set in apartheid-torn South Africa. Donald Woods is the editor of the East London Daily Express and Steve Biko is [More]
Starring: Kevin Kline, Denzel Washington, Penelope Wilton, Kevin R. McNally
Directed By: Richard Attenborough
The Odessa File (1974)
Tomatometer icon 69%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A Holocaust victim's diary inspires a German journalist to embark on a dangerous hunt for postwar Nazis. [More]
Starring: Jon Voight, Maximilian Schell, Maria Schell, Mary Tamm
Directed By: Ronald Neame
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot (2016)
Tomatometer icon 68%

Critics Consensus: While WTF is far from FUBAR, Tina Fey and Martin Freeman are just barely enough to overcome the picture's glib predictability and limited worldview.
Synopsis: In 2002, cable news producer Kim Barker (Tina Fey) decides to shake up her routine by taking a daring new [More]
Starring: Tina Fey, Margot Robbie, Martin Freeman, Alfred Molina
Directed By: Glenn Ficarra, John Requa
Lee (2023)
Tomatometer icon 68%

Critics Consensus: Kate Winslet's gripping performance in the title role helps elevate Lee beyond its disappointingly conventional biopic trappings.
Synopsis: Lee, the directorial feature from award-winning Cinematographer Ellen Kuras, portrays a pivotal decade in the life of American war correspondent [More]
Starring: Kate Winslet, Josh O'Connor, Andrea Riseborough, Andy Samberg
Directed By: Ellen Kuras
Most Wanted (2020)
Tomatometer icon 68%

Critics Consensus: Although it suffers in comparison to similar suspense thrillers, Most Wanted benefits from solid casting and a taut, intelligent storytelling approach.
Synopsis: An investigative reporter fights to expose the twisted truth behind a heroin bust orchestrated by dirty cops to frame an [More]
Starring: Antoine Olivier Pilon, Josh Hartnett, Stephen McHattie, Jim Gaffigan
Directed By: Daniel Roby
Bombshell (2019)
Tomatometer icon 67%

Critics Consensus: Bombshell benefits from a terrific cast and a worthy subject, but its impact is muffled by a frustrating inability to go deeper than the sensationalistic surface.
Synopsis: The provocative real story of three whip-smart, ambitious, strong women who anchored one of America's most powerful news networks -- [More]
Starring: Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, John Lithgow
Directed By: Jay Roach
Boston Strangler (2023)
Tomatometer icon 67%

Critics Consensus: Boston Strangler is nowhere near as gripping as it should be, but the worthy story and strong cast are often adequate compensation.
Synopsis: Loretta McLaughlin becomes the first journalist to connect the Boston Strangler murders. As the mysterious killer claims more and more [More]
Starring: Keira Knightley, Carrie Coon, Alessandro Nivola, Chris Cooper
Directed By: Matt Ruskin
Velvet Goldmine (1998)
Tomatometer icon 64%

Critics Consensus: Velvet Goldmine takes a visual and narrative approach befitting its larger-than-life subject, although it's still disappointingly less than the sum of its parts.
Synopsis: Glam rock star Brian Slade (Jonathan Rhys Myers) plays a character on stage named Maxwell Demon who predicts his death [More]
Starring: Ewan McGregor, Jonathan Rhys-Meyers, Toni Collette, Christian Bale
Directed By: Todd Haynes
Capricorn One (1978)
Tomatometer icon 64%

Critics Consensus: A string of questionable plot contrivances threaten to bury its story, but Capricorn One manages to unfurl an amusing, sharply cynical conspiracy yarn.
Synopsis: Three astronauts (James Brolin, Sam Waterston, O.J. Simpson) are about to launch into space on the first mission to Mars. [More]
Starring: Elliott Gould, James Brolin, Hal Holbrook, Brenda Vaccaro
Directed By: Peter Hyams
The Mean Season (1985)
Tomatometer icon 64%

Critics Consensus: A thriller that plays at social commentary, The Mean Season fumbles with its weightier themes, but does so in a generally watchable way.
Synopsis: After reporting on the murder of a teenage girl, journalist Malcolm Anderson (Kurt Russell) is contacted by the killer (Richard [More]
Starring: Kurt Russell, Mariel Hemingway, Richard Jordan, Richard Masur
Directed By: Phillip Borsos
Truth (2015)
Tomatometer icon 63%

Critics Consensus: Truth's terrific cast and compelling message are often enough to overcome its occasionally didactic and facile dramatization of a nuanced real-life tale.
Synopsis: Controversy surrounds CBS anchor Dan Rather and "60 Minutes" producer Mary Mapes after the network broadcasts a report about President [More]
Starring: Cate Blanchett, Robert Redford, Topher Grace, Elisabeth Moss
Directed By: James Vanderbilt
Stars at Noon (2022)
Tomatometer icon 63%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A young American journalist stranded in present-day Nicaragua (Margaret Qualley) falls for an enigmatic Englishman (Joe Alwyn) who seems like [More]
Starring: Margaret Qualley, Joe Alwyn, Danny Ramirez, Benny Safdie
Directed By: Claire Denis
The Program (2015)
Tomatometer icon 62%

Critics Consensus: Ben Foster's impressive efforts to channel Lance Armstrong are often enough to power The Program past director Stephen Frears' frustrating unwillingness to delve deeper into its real-life story.
Synopsis: Journalist David Walsh (Chris O'Dowd) of The Sunday Times investigates famed cyclist Lance Armstrong (Ben Foster) for doping. [More]
Starring: Ben Foster, Chris O'Dowd, Guillaume Canet, Jesse Plemons
Directed By: Stephen Frears
Snowden (2016)
Tomatometer icon 61%

Critics Consensus: Snowden boasts a thrilling fact-based tale and a solid lead performance from Joseph Gordon-Levitt, even if director Oliver Stone saps the story of some of its impact by playing it safe.
Synopsis: Disillusioned with the intelligence community, top contractor Edward Snowden (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) leaves his job at the National Security Agency. He [More]
Starring: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Shailene Woodley, Rhys Ifans, Nicolas Cage
Directed By: Oliver Stone
Profile (2018)
Tomatometer icon 61%

Critics Consensus: Profile's unique narrative gimmick is enough to carry the film partway, but it's ultimately overwhelmed by an increasingly ludicrous plot.
Synopsis: PROFILE follows an undercover British journalist in her quest to bait and expose a terrorist recruiter through social media, while [More]
Starring: Valene Kane, Shazad Latif, Christine Adams, Emma Cater
Directed By: Timur Bekmambetov

