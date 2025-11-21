(Photo by Searchlight Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection. Rental Family.)

BEST NEW COMEDIES of 2025, RANKED BY TOMATOMETER

The latest: Brendan Fraser will make you laugh, cry, and feel good about life in director HIKARI’s Rental Family.

Why did the chicken cross the road? To laugh at our list of the best and newest comedies of 2025! This year gave us Liam Neeson in a school girl uniform (The Naked Gun), Keke Palmer fighting a mistress for rent money (One of Them Days) and Tim Robinson trying to become the coolest friend ever (Friendship). We rank them from Certified Fresh, followed by Fresh, and then Rotten-rated, but all of them are sure to make you burst out laughing until you need stitches.

#10 Bugonia (2025)

87% #10 Critics Consensus: Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons are at the top of their game in Bugonia, a bonkers entertainment that applies director Yorgos Lanthimos' whip-smart method to modern society's madness. Synopsis: Two conspiracy obsessed young men kidnap the high-powered CEO of a major company, convinced that she is an alien intent Two conspiracy obsessed young men kidnap the high-powered CEO of a major company, convinced that she is an alien intent [More] Starring: Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Aidan Delbis, Stavros Halkias Directed By: Yorgos Lanthimos

#11 Friendship (2024)

87% #11 Critics Consensus: Tim Robinson expands his exquisitely painful cringe comedy style to feature length with seamless results in Friendship, a toxic bromance that'll make audiences laugh and wince in equal measure. Synopsis: Suburban dad Craig falls hard for his charismatic new neighbor, as Craig's attempts to make an adult male friend threaten Suburban dad Craig falls hard for his charismatic new neighbor, as Craig's attempts to make an adult male friend threaten [More] Starring: Tim Robinson, Paul Rudd, Kate Mara, Jack Dylan Grazer Directed By: Andrew DeYoung

#13 Rental Family (2025)

88% #13 Critics Consensus: A sweet-natured dramedy about faking human connection until you make it, Rental Family provides Brendan Fraser an ideal showcase for his sensitive star power while backing him up with a terrific ensemble. Synopsis: Set in modern-day Tokyo, RENTAL FAMILY follows an American actor (Brendan Fraser) who struggles to find purpose until he lands Set in modern-day Tokyo, RENTAL FAMILY follows an American actor (Brendan Fraser) who struggles to find purpose until he lands [More] Starring: Brendan Fraser, Takehiro Hira, Mari Yamamoto, Shannon Gorman Directed By: HIKARI

#18 Jay Kelly (2025)

80% #18 Critics Consensus: George Clooney riffs on his star persona with disarming vulnerability while Adam Sandler impressively expands his dramatic range in Jay Kelly, a Hollywood satire that's gentler than one might expect from director Noah Baumbach. Synopsis: JAY KELLY, the new film from Academy Award nominee Noah Baumbach, follows famous movie actor Jay Kelly (George Clooney) and JAY KELLY, the new film from Academy Award nominee Noah Baumbach, follows famous movie actor Jay Kelly (George Clooney) and [More] Starring: George Clooney, Adam Sandler, Laura Dern, Billy Crudup Directed By: Noah Baumbach

#20 The Threesome (2025)

78% #20 Critics Consensus: A bittersweet rom-com that occasionally waffles as much as its characters in how mature it wants to be, The Threesome balances out into a sweetly shaggy film with standout performances from Zoey Deutch and Ruby Cruz. Synopsis: One fateful night, the stars appear to align for Connor (Jonah Hauer-King), a kind and unassuming young man, as his One fateful night, the stars appear to align for Connor (Jonah Hauer-King), a kind and unassuming young man, as his [More] Starring: Arden Myrin, Josh Segarra, Robert Longstreet, Julia Sweeney Directed By: Chad Hartigan

#23 Freakier Friday (2025)

73% #23 Critics Consensus: Freakier Friday doesn't reinvent the original's story so much as it swaps the formula around for a frothy good time, with Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan easily slipping back into roles that fit them like mixed-and-matched gloves. Synopsis: Tess and Anna discover that lightning may indeed strike twice as they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two Tess and Anna discover that lightning may indeed strike twice as they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two [More] Starring: Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan, Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons Directed By: Nisha Ganatra

#31 Oh, Hi! (2025)

63% #31 Critics Consensus: Oh, Hi!'s tonal balance can be as dysfunctional as its characters' relationship, but this darkly comedic battle of the sexes mostly amuses thanks in part to Molly Gordon and Logan Lerman's compatibility as co-stars. Synopsis: Iris has met her perfect guy, Isaac, and is enjoying their first romantic getaway together -- what could go wrong? Iris has met her perfect guy, Isaac, and is enjoying their first romantic getaway together -- what could go wrong? [More] Starring: Molly Gordon, Logan Lerman, Geraldine Viswanathan, John Reynolds Directed By: Sophie Brooks

#34 Fixed (2025)

56% #34 Critics Consensus: Animation legend Genndy Tartakovsky cuts a little too loose with Fixed, an aggressively crude cartoon that might just scratch the itch for those who like their comedies frisky. Synopsis: An adult animated comedy about Bull, an average, all-around good dog who discovers he's going to be neutered in the An adult animated comedy about Bull, an average, all-around good dog who discovers he's going to be neutered in the [More] Starring: Adam DeVine, Idris Elba, Kathryn Hahn, Fred Armisen Directed By: Genndy Tartakovsky