BEST NEW COMEDIES of 2025, RANKED BY TOMATOMETER

The latest: Brendan Fraser will make you laugh, cry, and feel good about life in director HIKARI’s Rental Family.
Why did the chicken cross the road? To laugh at our list of the best and newest comedies of 2025! This year gave us Liam Neeson in a school girl uniform (The Naked Gun), Keke Palmer fighting a mistress for rent money (One of Them Days) and Tim Robinson trying to become the coolest friend ever (Friendship). We rank them from Certified Fresh, followed by Fresh, and then Rotten-rated, but all of them are sure to make you burst out laughing until you need stitches.
Critics Consensus: Liable to leave audiences in a cold sweat, this fever dream immersion into parental stress connects with thunderous force thanks to Rose Byrne's gutsy star turn and director Mary Bronstein's uncompromising vision.
Synopsis: With her life crashing down around her, Linda (Rose Byrne) attempts to navigate her child's mysterious illness, her absent husband, [More]
Critics Consensus: With Liam Neeson's gravelly gravitas proving to be a perfect fit for Frank Drebin's deadpan buffoonery, The Naked Gun revives the original trilogy's daffy sense of humor like it never went out of style.
Synopsis: Only one man has the particular set of skills... to lead Police Squad and save the world! [More]
Critics Consensus: Tim Robinson expands his exquisitely painful cringe comedy style to feature length with seamless results in Friendship, a toxic bromance that'll make audiences laugh and wince in equal measure.
Synopsis: Suburban dad Craig falls hard for his charismatic new neighbor, as Craig's attempts to make an adult male friend threaten [More]
Critics Consensus: A sweet-natured dramedy about faking human connection until you make it, Rental Family provides Brendan Fraser an ideal showcase for his sensitive star power while backing him up with a terrific ensemble.
Synopsis: Set in modern-day Tokyo, RENTAL FAMILY follows an American actor (Brendan Fraser) who struggles to find purpose until he lands [More]
Critics Consensus:Father Mother Sister Brother is a subtly haunting, wryly funny, and visually poised triptych that transforms the banal awkwardness of family life into a bittersweet meditation on the bonds that persist.
Synopsis: FATHER MOTHER SISTER BROTHER is a feature film, though carefully constructed in the form of a triptych. The three stories [More]
Critics Consensus: Getting an adrenaline shot from Jack Quaid and Amber Midthunder's considerable charm while finding increasingly demented ways to utilize its concept, Novocaine is the opposite of a pain to watch.
Synopsis: When the girl of his dreams (Amber Midthunder) is kidnapped, everyman Nate (Jack Quaid) turns his inability to feel pain [More]
Critics Consensus: George Clooney riffs on his star persona with disarming vulnerability while Adam Sandler impressively expands his dramatic range in Jay Kelly, a Hollywood satire that's gentler than one might expect from director Noah Baumbach.
Synopsis: JAY KELLY, the new film from Academy Award nominee Noah Baumbach, follows famous movie actor Jay Kelly (George Clooney) and [More]
Critics Consensus: A bittersweet rom-com that occasionally waffles as much as its characters in how mature it wants to be, The Threesome balances out into a sweetly shaggy film with standout performances from Zoey Deutch and Ruby Cruz.
Synopsis: One fateful night, the stars appear to align for Connor (Jonah Hauer-King), a kind and unassuming young man, as his [More]
Critics Consensus: A caper made with all the intricacy of a Rube Goldberg machine, The Phoenician Scheme doesn't deviate from Wes Anderson's increasingly ornate style but delivers the formula with mannered delicacy.
Synopsis: The story of a family and a family business. [More]
Critics Consensus:Freakier Friday doesn't reinvent the original's story so much as it swaps the formula around for a frothy good time, with Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan easily slipping back into roles that fit them like mixed-and-matched gloves.
Synopsis: Tess and Anna discover that lightning may indeed strike twice as they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two [More]
Critics Consensus: Getting the band back together for an encore, Spinal Tap II's dry sense of humor doesn't reach the heights of the original's comedic brilliance but still hits the right nostalgia chords while wisely acting its own age.
Synopsis: Forty-one years after the release of the groundbreaking mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap, the now estranged bandmates David St. Hubbins, [More]
Critics Consensus:Oh, Hi!'s tonal balance can be as dysfunctional as its characters' relationship, but this darkly comedic battle of the sexes mostly amuses thanks in part to Molly Gordon and Logan Lerman's compatibility as co-stars.
Synopsis: Iris has met her perfect guy, Isaac, and is enjoying their first romantic getaway together -- what could go wrong? [More]
Critics Consensus: With Adam Sandler and company clearly having a good time, Happy Gilmore 2 thwacks hard with nostalgia when it should've putted but will still put fans of the original back in their happy place.
Synopsis: Happy Gilmore was at the top of his game — until a stroke of bad luck changed everything. Can golf's [More]
Critics Consensus: Getting the gang back together, Now You See Me: Now You Don't repeats a lot of the franchise's familiar tricks, although there's still charm in seeing these character pull the proverbial rabbit out of the hat.
Synopsis: The Four Horsemen return along with a new generation of illusionists performing mind-melding twists, turns, surprises, and magic unlike anything [More]