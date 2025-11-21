TAGGED AS: ,

(Photo by Searchlight Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection. Rental Family.)
 

BEST NEW COMEDIES of 2025, RANKED BY TOMATOMETER

The latest: Brendan Fraser will make you laugh, cry, and feel good about life in director HIKARI’s Rental Family.

Why did the chicken cross the road? To laugh at our list of the best and newest comedies of 2025! This year gave us Liam Neeson in a school girl uniform (The Naked Gun), Keke Palmer fighting a mistress for rent money (One of Them Days) and Tim Robinson trying to become the coolest friend ever (Friendship). We rank them from Certified Fresh, followed by Fresh, and then Rotten-rated, but all of them are sure to make you burst out laughing until you need stitches.

#1

Eephus (2024)
Tomatometer icon 100%

#1
Critics Consensus: Revealing character through the rules of the game, Eephus is a bittersweet baseball outing thrown at a perfect pitch.
Synopsis: As an imminent construction project looms over their beloved small-town baseball field, a pair of New England Sunday league teams [More]
Starring: Keith William Richards, Cliff Blake, Ray Hryb, Stephen Radochia
Directed By: Carson Lund
#2

Sister Midnight (2024)
Tomatometer icon 98%

#2
Critics Consensus: Mocking the pressures of matrimony with a sly wink, Sister Midnight is a thrilling genre-bender that's impossible to predict.
Synopsis: A newly arranged marriage sees an oddball couple shoved together in a small Mumbai shack with paper-thin walls. They are [More]
Starring: Radhika Apte, Ashok Pathak, Chhaya Kadam, Smita Tambe
Directed By: Karan Kandhari
#3

Twinless (2025)
Tomatometer icon 97%

#3
Critics Consensus: James Sweeney's sophomore outing reveals a twisty, grief-ridden journey of the unexpected -- buoyed by a perfectly sensitive Dylan O'Brien.
Synopsis: In Twinless, two young men meet in a twin support group and form an unlikely friendship. Roman (Dylan O'Brien) and [More]
Starring: Dylan O'Brien, James Sweeney, Aisling Franciosi, Lauren Graham
Directed By: James Sweeney
#4

The Ballad of Wallis Island (2025)
Tomatometer icon 96%

#4
Critics Consensus: The Ballad of Wallis Island hums along a sweet melody without lapsing into outright sentimentality, mining a great deal of warmth from its humble premise.
Synopsis: THE BALLAD OF WALLIS ISLAND follows Charles (Tim Key), an eccentric lottery winner who lives alone on a remote island [More]
Starring: Tom Basden, Tim Key, Carey Mulligan, Akemnji Ndifernyan
Directed By: James Griffiths
#5

If I Had Legs I'd Kick You (2025)
Tomatometer icon 94%

#5
Critics Consensus: Liable to leave audiences in a cold sweat, this fever dream immersion into parental stress connects with thunderous force thanks to Rose Byrne's gutsy star turn and director Mary Bronstein's uncompromising vision.
Synopsis: With her life crashing down around her, Linda (Rose Byrne) attempts to navigate her child's mysterious illness, her absent husband, [More]
Starring: Rose Byrne, Conan O'Brien, Danielle Macdonald, Christian Slater
Directed By: Mary Bronstein
#6

One of Them Days (2025)
Tomatometer icon 94%

#6
Critics Consensus: Dishing out enough laughter and chemistry to spare through Keke Palmer and SZA, One of Them Days makes the buddy-comedy genre feel like magic once again.
Synopsis: Best friends and roommates Dreux (Keke Palmer) and Alyssa (SZA) are about to have One of Them Days. When they [More]
Starring: Keke Palmer, SZA, Maude Apatow, Lil Rel Howery
Directed By: Lawrence Lamont
#7

The Baltimorons (2025)
Tomatometer icon 94%

#7
Critics Consensus: Like the most delightful of stocking stuffers, The Baltimorons is modestly-sized but incredibly winning with its outsized charm.
Synopsis: On Christmas Eve, Cliff, a down-on-his luck comedian who can't catch a break, chips a tooth, and suddenly finds himself [More]
Starring: Michael Strassner, Liz Larsen, Olivia Luccardi, Chris Strassner
Directed By: Jay Duplass
#8

Deep Cover (2025)
Tomatometer icon 90%

#8
Critics Consensus: Like any good improv comedy skit, Deep Cover treats an amusing setup with a freewheeling sense of fun while giving each of its performers their time to shine.
Synopsis: DEEP COVER is a fast-paced action comedy starring Bryce Dallas Howard as Kat, an improv comedy teacher beginning to question [More]
Starring: Bryce Dallas Howard, Orlando Bloom, Nick Mohammed, Paddy Considine
Directed By: Tom Kingsley
#9

The Naked Gun (2025)
Tomatometer icon 88%

#9
Critics Consensus: With Liam Neeson's gravelly gravitas proving to be a perfect fit for Frank Drebin's deadpan buffoonery, The Naked Gun revives the original trilogy's daffy sense of humor like it never went out of style.
Synopsis: Only one man has the particular set of skills... to lead Police Squad and save the world! [More]
Starring: Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser, CCH Pounder
Directed By: Akiva Schaffer
#10

Bugonia (2025)
Tomatometer icon 87%

#10
Critics Consensus: Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons are at the top of their game in Bugonia, a bonkers entertainment that applies director Yorgos Lanthimos' whip-smart method to modern society's madness.
Synopsis: Two conspiracy obsessed young men kidnap the high-powered CEO of a major company, convinced that she is an alien intent [More]
Starring: Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Aidan Delbis, Stavros Halkias
Directed By: Yorgos Lanthimos
#11

Friendship (2024)
Tomatometer icon 87%

#11
Critics Consensus: Tim Robinson expands his exquisitely painful cringe comedy style to feature length with seamless results in Friendship, a toxic bromance that'll make audiences laugh and wince in equal measure.
Synopsis: Suburban dad Craig falls hard for his charismatic new neighbor, as Craig's attempts to make an adult male friend threaten [More]
Starring: Tim Robinson, Paul Rudd, Kate Mara, Jack Dylan Grazer
Directed By: Andrew DeYoung
#12

The Bad Guys 2 (2025)
Tomatometer icon 87%

#12
Critics Consensus: The Bad Guys 2's crew of reformed rapscallions are still a ton of fun as their latest adventure raises the stakes while maintaining a playful sense of mischief.
Synopsis: Everyone's favorite felons are back, and this time, they've got company. In the new action-packed chapter from DreamWorks Animation's acclaimed [More]
Starring: Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Awkwafina, Craig Robinson
Directed By: Pierre Perifel, JP Sans
#13

Rental Family (2025)
Tomatometer icon 88%

#13
Critics Consensus: A sweet-natured dramedy about faking human connection until you make it, Rental Family provides Brendan Fraser an ideal showcase for his sensitive star power while backing him up with a terrific ensemble.
Synopsis: Set in modern-day Tokyo, RENTAL FAMILY follows an American actor (Brendan Fraser) who struggles to find purpose until he lands [More]
Starring: Brendan Fraser, Takehiro Hira, Mari Yamamoto, Shannon Gorman
Directed By: HIKARI
#14

Splitsville (2025)
Tomatometer icon 84%

#14
Critics Consensus: A classic farce with very modern relationship dynamics, Splitsville spreads the comedic wealth across its well-balanced ensemble.
Synopsis: After Ashley (Adria Arjona) asks for a divorce, good-natured Carey (Kyle Marvin) runs to his friends, Julie (Dakota Johnson) and [More]
Starring: Dakota Johnson, Adria Arjona, Kyle Marvin, Michael Angelo Covino
Directed By: Michael Angelo Covino
#15

Dog Man (2025)
Tomatometer icon 82%

#15
Critics Consensus: Realizing Dav Pilkey's canine creation with a frenzied energy that never lets up, Dog Man will delight kids while throwing their parents a bone.
Synopsis: When a faithful police dog and his human police officer owner are injured together on the job, a harebrained but [More]
Starring: Pete Davidson, Lil Rel Howery, Isla Fisher, Poppy Liu
Directed By: Peter Hastings
#16

Father Mother Sister Brother (2025)
Tomatometer icon 82%

#16
Critics Consensus: Father Mother Sister Brother is a subtly haunting, wryly funny, and visually poised triptych that transforms the banal awkwardness of family life into a bittersweet meditation on the bonds that persist.
Synopsis: FATHER MOTHER SISTER BROTHER is a feature film, though carefully constructed in the form of a triptych. The three stories [More]
Starring: Mayim Bialik, Cate Blanchett, Adam Driver, Sarah Greene
Directed By: Jim Jarmusch
#17

Novocaine (2025)
Tomatometer icon 81%

#17
Critics Consensus: Getting an adrenaline shot from Jack Quaid and Amber Midthunder's considerable charm while finding increasingly demented ways to utilize its concept, Novocaine is the opposite of a pain to watch.
Synopsis: When the girl of his dreams (Amber Midthunder) is kidnapped, everyman Nate (Jack Quaid) turns his inability to feel pain [More]
Starring: Jack Quaid, Amber Midthunder, Ray Nicholson, Betty Gabriel
Directed By: Dan Berk, Robert Olsen
#18

Jay Kelly (2025)
Tomatometer icon 80%

#18
Critics Consensus: George Clooney riffs on his star persona with disarming vulnerability while Adam Sandler impressively expands his dramatic range in Jay Kelly, a Hollywood satire that's gentler than one might expect from director Noah Baumbach.
Synopsis: JAY KELLY, the new film from Academy Award nominee Noah Baumbach, follows famous movie actor Jay Kelly (George Clooney) and [More]
Starring: George Clooney, Adam Sandler, Laura Dern, Billy Crudup
Directed By: Noah Baumbach
#19

Good Fortune (2025)
Tomatometer icon 78%

#19
Critics Consensus: A promising directorial feature debut by Aziz Ansari, Good Fortune's socially-minded humor is given wings by Keanu Reeves' heavenly comedic timing.
Synopsis: In GOOD FORTUNE, a well-meaning but rather inept angel named Gabriel (Keanu Reeves) meddles in the lives of a struggling [More]
Starring: Seth Rogen, Aziz Ansari, Keke Palmer, Sandra Oh
Directed By: Aziz Ansari
#20

The Threesome (2025)
Tomatometer icon 78%

#20
Critics Consensus: A bittersweet rom-com that occasionally waffles as much as its characters in how mature it wants to be, The Threesome balances out into a sweetly shaggy film with standout performances from Zoey Deutch and Ruby Cruz.
Synopsis: One fateful night, the stars appear to align for Connor (Jonah Hauer-King), a kind and unassuming young man, as his [More]
Starring: Arden Myrin, Josh Segarra, Robert Longstreet, Julia Sweeney
Directed By: Chad Hartigan
#21

The Phoenician Scheme (2025)
Tomatometer icon 77%

#21
Critics Consensus: A caper made with all the intricacy of a Rube Goldberg machine, The Phoenician Scheme doesn't deviate from Wes Anderson's increasingly ornate style but delivers the formula with mannered delicacy.
Synopsis: The story of a family and a family business. [More]
Starring: Benicio del Toro, Mia Threapleton, Michael Cera, Riz Ahmed
Directed By: Wes Anderson
#22

The Thursday Murder Club (2025)
Tomatometer icon 77%

#22
Critics Consensus: Cozy as an undemanding beach reach and just as slight, this starry murder mystery leverages its terrific troupe of actors to nostalgic effect.
Synopsis: Based on Richard Osman's international bestselling novel of the same name, The Thursday Murder Club follows four irrepressible retirees -- [More]
Starring: Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley, Celia Imrie
Directed By: Chris Columbus
#23

Freakier Friday (2025)
Tomatometer icon 73%

#23
Critics Consensus: Freakier Friday doesn't reinvent the original's story so much as it swaps the formula around for a frothy good time, with Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan easily slipping back into roles that fit them like mixed-and-matched gloves.
Synopsis: Tess and Anna discover that lightning may indeed strike twice as they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two [More]
Starring: Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan, Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons
Directed By: Nisha Ganatra
#24

Grow (2025)
Tomatometer icon 92%

#24
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Grow is a tale of pumpkins, sabotage, and unlikely family bonds. A no-nonsense farmer living in the self-proclaimed 'Pumpkin Capital [More]
Starring: Golda Rosheuvel, Nick Frost, Jeremy Swift, Priya-Rose Brookwell
Directed By: John McPhail
#25

Summer of 69 (2025)
Tomatometer icon 89%

#25
Critics Consensus: Jillian Bell's raunchy, sex-positive debut captures the essence of '90s teen comedies while imparting a deeper sense of heart and distinguishable personality for the Summer of 69.
Synopsis: An awkward high school senior hires an exotic dancer to help seduce her longtime crush before graduation, leading to unexpected [More]
Starring: Chloe Fineman, Sam Morelos, Matt Cornett, Charlie Day
Directed By: Jillian Bell
#26

Code 3 (2025)
Tomatometer icon 75%

#26
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A pair of overworked, underpaid paramedics face a wild 24-hour shift when one quits and must train his rookie replacement. [More]
Starring: Rainn Wilson, Lil Rel Howery, Aimee Carrero, Rob Riggle
Directed By: Christopher Leone
#27

Adulthood (2025)
Tomatometer icon 75%

#27
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: When siblings Megan and Noah uncover a long-buried corpse in their parents' basement, they stumble into a wildly escalating spiral [More]
Starring: Josh Gad, Kaya Scodelario, Billie Lourd, Alex Winter
Directed By: Alex Winter
#28

Heads of State (2025)
Tomatometer icon 68%

#28
Critics Consensus: Heads of State's lighthearted handling of geopolitics may be too cute by half, but the comedic alliance between Idris Elba and John Cena remains strong in this slick action flick.
Synopsis: In the action-comedy Heads of State, UK Prime Minister Sam Clarke (Idris Elba) and U.S. President Will Derringer (John Cena) [More]
Starring: Idris Elba, John Cena, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Carla Gugino
Directed By: Ilya Naishuller
#29

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues (2025)
Tomatometer icon 66%

#29
Critics Consensus: Getting the band back together for an encore, Spinal Tap II's dry sense of humor doesn't reach the heights of the original's comedic brilliance but still hits the right nostalgia chords while wisely acting its own age.
Synopsis: Forty-one years after the release of the groundbreaking mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap, the now estranged bandmates David St. Hubbins, [More]
Starring: Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, Harry Shearer, Rob Reiner
Directed By: Rob Reiner
#30

The Roses (2025)
Tomatometer icon 65%

#30
Critics Consensus: The Roses' blend of broad comedy and dark satire makes for an uneasy marriage, although watching Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch trade barbs is a treat onto itself.
Synopsis: Life seems easy for picture-perfect couple Ivy (Olivia Colman) and Theo (Benedict Cumberbatch): successful careers, a loving marriage, great kids. [More]
Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Olivia Colman, Andy Samberg, Allison Janney
Directed By: Jay Roach
#31

Oh, Hi! (2025)
Tomatometer icon 63%

#31
Critics Consensus: Oh, Hi!'s tonal balance can be as dysfunctional as its characters' relationship, but this darkly comedic battle of the sexes mostly amuses thanks in part to Molly Gordon and Logan Lerman's compatibility as co-stars.
Synopsis: Iris has met her perfect guy, Isaac, and is enjoying their first romantic getaway together -- what could go wrong? [More]
Starring: Molly Gordon, Logan Lerman, Geraldine Viswanathan, John Reynolds
Directed By: Sophie Brooks
#32

Happy Gilmore 2 (2025)
Tomatometer icon 62%

#32
Critics Consensus: With Adam Sandler and company clearly having a good time, Happy Gilmore 2 thwacks hard with nostalgia when it should've putted but will still put fans of the original back in their happy place.
Synopsis: Happy Gilmore was at the top of his game — until a stroke of bad luck changed everything. Can golf's [More]
Starring: Adam Sandler, Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald, Ben Stiller
Directed By: Kyle Newacheck
#33

Now You See Me: Now You Don't (2025)
Tomatometer icon 60%

#33
Critics Consensus: Getting the gang back together, Now You See Me: Now You Don't repeats a lot of the franchise's familiar tricks, although there's still charm in seeing these character pull the proverbial rabbit out of the hat.
Synopsis: The Four Horsemen return along with a new generation of illusionists performing mind-melding twists, turns, surprises, and magic unlike anything [More]
Starring: Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher
Directed By: Ruben Fleischer
#34

Fixed (2025)
Tomatometer icon 56%

#34
Critics Consensus: Animation legend Genndy Tartakovsky cuts a little too loose with Fixed, an aggressively crude cartoon that might just scratch the itch for those who like their comedies frisky.
Synopsis: An adult animated comedy about Bull, an average, all-around good dog who discovers he's going to be neutered in the [More]
Starring: Adam DeVine, Idris Elba, Kathryn Hahn, Fred Armisen
Directed By: Genndy Tartakovsky
#35

Honey Don't! (2025)
Tomatometer icon 45%

#35
Critics Consensus: Disparate parts and desperate measures spell defeat for Ethan Coen this time around in a romp that tries to cast a wide net but will ultimately leave audiences saying, Honey Don't.
Synopsis: Honey Don't! is a dark comedy about Honey O'Donahue, a small-town private investigator, who delves into a series of strange [More]
Starring: Margaret Qualley, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Evans, Lera Abova
Directed By: Ethan Coen
#36

Sneaks (2025)
Tomatometer icon 29%

#36
Critics Consensus: Hampered by scuffed animation and a gratingly squeaky sense of humor, Sneaks falls short of imbuing its inanimate characters with a human dimension.
Synopsis: SNEAKS follows the adventures of Ty, a misguided designer sneaker who doesn't know life outside the comforts of his velvet-lined [More]
Starring: Anthony Mackie, Laurence Fishburne, Martin Lawrence, Keith David
Directed By: Rob Edwards, Christopher Jenkins
#37

Love Hurts (2025)
Tomatometer icon 18%

#37
Critics Consensus: Ouchie.
Synopsis: Ke Huy Quan stars as Marvin Gable, a realtor working the Milwaukee suburbs, where 'For Sale' signs bloom. Gable receives [More]
Starring: Ke Huy Quan, Ariana DeBose, Daniel Wu, Mustafa Shakir
Directed By: Jonathan Eusebio
#38

Bride Hard (2025)
Tomatometer icon 14%

#38
Critics Consensus: Nobody's catching this bouquet.
Synopsis: Sam (Rebel Wilson) is a world-class secret agent... and a pretty terrible maid of honor. After blowing off bridal duties [More]
Starring: Rebel Wilson, Anna Camp, Anna Chlumsky, Da'Vine Joy Randolph
Directed By: Simon West

Movie & TV News