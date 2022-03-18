Wild

Reese Witherspoon Movies and Series Ranked

Reese Witherspoon rose to prominence in the late 1990s, a receptive era for twisted comedies (Freeway), teen thrillers (Fear, Cruel Intentions), and quirky satires (Pleasantville, Election). And Witherspoon would become a household name just a few years later through box office hit comedies Legally Blonde and Sweet Home Alabama.

Johnny Cash-biopic Walk the Line would net Witherspoon her first Best Actress Oscar nomination and win for her portrayal as June Carter Cash. Going for more indie-focused, challenging material in the immediate years afterwards produced mixed results, with the likes of Mud and Inherent Vice at the top of that cult-movie pile.

Water for Elephants and Wild (which earned her a second Oscar nom) have been among her most recent film glories, but Witherspoon is fully occupied now with her production company, getting women-led television projects off the ground like Big Little Lies, Truth Be Told, Little Fires Everywhere, and The Morning Show. We’re adding them in our guide to Witherspoon’s movies and series ranked by Tomatometer!

#42

Mud (2013)
97%

#42
Adjusted Score: 103436%
Critics Consensus: Bolstered by a strong performance from Matthew McConaughey in the title role, Mud offers an engaging Southern drama that manages to stay sweet and heartwarming without being sappy.
Synopsis: While exploring a Mississippi River island, Arkansas boys Ellis (Tye Sheridan) and Neckbone (Jacob Lofland) encounter Mud (Matthew McConaughey),a fugitive... [More]
Starring: Matthew McConaughey, Tye Sheridan, Jacob Lofland, Reese Witherspoon
Directed By: Jeff Nichols

#41

Election (1999)
92%

#41
Adjusted Score: 96778%
Critics Consensus: Election successfully combines dark humor and intelligent writing in this very witty and enjoyable film.
Synopsis: Jim McAllister (Matthew Broderick), a well-liked high school government teacher, can't help but notice that successful student Tracy Flick (Reese... [More]
Starring: Matthew Broderick, Reese Witherspoon, Chris Klein, Jessica Campbell
Directed By: Alexander Payne

#40
#40
Adjusted Score: 90740%
Critics Consensus: It's sentimental, and some viewers may feel manipulated by the melodramatic final act, but The Man in the Moon offers a finely drawn coming-of-age story with an excellent cast -- including Reese Witherspoon in her film debut.
Synopsis: Maureen Trant (Emily Warfield) and her younger sibling Dani (Reese Witherspoon) share a strong connection, but local boy Court Foster... [More]
Starring: Sam Waterston, Tess Harper, Gail Strickland, Reese Witherspoon
Directed By: Robert Mulligan

Big Little Lies (2017)
89%

#39
Synopsis: Based on the same-titled bestseller by Liane Moriarty, "Big Little Lies" weaves a darkly comedic tale of murder and mischief... [More]
Starring: Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern
Directed By: Reese Witherspoon, Bruna Papandrea, Nicole Kidman, Per Saari

#38

Wild (2014)
88%

#38
Adjusted Score: 99737%
Critics Consensus: Powerfully moving and emotionally resonant, Wild finds director Jean-Marc Vallée and star Reese Witherspoon working at the peak of their respective powers.
Synopsis: Driven to the edge by the loss of her beloved mother (Laura Dern), the dissolution of her marriage and a... [More]
Starring: Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Thomas Sadoski, Michiel Huisman
Directed By: Jean-Marc Vallée

#37

The Good Lie (2014)
87%

#37
Adjusted Score: 89315%
Critics Consensus: The Good Lie sacrifices real-life nuance in order to turn its true story into a Hollywood production, but the results still add up to a compelling, well-acted, and deeply moving drama.
Synopsis: After their village is destroyed and their parents killed by Northern militia, Sudanese orphans Theo, his siblings and other survivors... [More]
Starring: Reese Witherspoon, Arnold Oceng, Ger Duany, Emmanuel Jal
Directed By: Philippe Falardeau

#36

Pleasantville (1998)
85%

#36
Adjusted Score: 89839%
Critics Consensus: Filled with lighthearted humor, timely social commentary, and dazzling visuals, Pleasantville is an artful blend of subversive satire and well-executed Hollywood formula.
Synopsis: Impressed by high school student David's (Tobey Maguire) devotion to a 1950s family TV show, a mysterious television repairman (Don... [More]
Starring: Tobey Maguire, Jeff Daniels, Joan Allen, William H. Macy
Directed By: Gary Ross

#35

Walk the Line (2005)
82%

#35
Adjusted Score: 91039%
Critics Consensus: Superior acting and authentic crooning capture the emotional subtleties of the legend of Johnny Cash with a freshness that is a pleasure to watch.
Synopsis: The rise of country music legend Johnny Cash (Joaquin Phoenix) begins with his days as a boy growing up on... [More]
Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Reese Witherspoon, Ginnifer Goodwin, Robert Patrick
Directed By: James Mangold

Little Fires Everywhere (2020)
79%

#34
Synopsis: The intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives.... [More]
Starring: Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington, Joshua Jackson, Rosemarie DeWitt
Directed By: Liz Tigelaar, Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington, Lauren Levy Neustadter

#33

Freeway (1996)
76%

#33
Adjusted Score: 77977%
Critics Consensus: A modern update on the tale of Little Red Riding Hood, Freeway is an audacious black comedy with a star-making performance from the young Reese Witherspoon.
Synopsis: Following the arrest of her mother, Ramona (Amanda Plummer), young Vanessa Lutz (Reese Witherspoon) decides to go in search of... [More]
Starring: Kiefer Sutherland, Reese Witherspoon, Brooke Shields, Wolfgang Bodison
Directed By: Matthew Bright

#32
#32
Adjusted Score: 82313%
Critics Consensus: Though it doesn't approach the depth of the best animated films, Monsters Vs. Aliens has enough humor and special effects to entertain moviegoers of all ages.
Synopsis: When a meteor full of space gunk transforms Susan Murphy (Reese Witherspoon) into a giant, the government renames her Ginormica... [More]
Starring: Reese Witherspoon, Hugh Laurie, Seth Rogen, Will Arnett
Directed By: Rob Letterman, Conrad Vernon

#31

Inherent Vice (2014)
73%

#31
Adjusted Score: 83637%
Critics Consensus: Inherent Vice may prove frustrating for viewers who demand absolute coherence, but it does justice to its acclaimed source material -- and should satisfy fans of director P.T. Anderson.
Synopsis: In a California beach community, private detective Larry "Doc" Sportello (Joaquin Phoenix) tends to work his cases through a smoky... [More]
Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Josh Brolin, Owen Wilson, Katherine Waterston
Directed By: Paul Thomas Anderson

#30

Sing (2016)
71%

#30
Adjusted Score: 82841%
Critics Consensus: Sing delivers colorfully animated, cheerfully undemanding entertainment with a solid voice cast and a warm-hearted -- albeit familiar -- storyline that lives up to its title.
Synopsis: Dapper Koala Buster Moon presides over a once-grand theater that has fallen on hard times. An eternal optimist, and a... [More]
Starring: Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Seth MacFarlane, Scarlett Johansson
Directed By: Garth Jennings

#29

Sing 2 (2021)
71%

#29
Adjusted Score: 77570%
Critics Consensus: Second verse, same as the first: For audiences that enjoyed the first installment, Sing 2 should prove another endearing diversion.
Synopsis: This holiday season, the new chapter in Illumination's smash animated franchise arrives with big dreams and spectacular hit songs as... [More]
Starring: Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton
Directed By: Garth Jennings

#28

Legally Blonde (2001)
70%

#28
Adjusted Score: 75795%
Critics Consensus: Though the material is predictable and formulaic, Reese Witherspoon's funny, nuanced performance makes this movie better than it would have been otherwise.
Synopsis: Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon) has it all. She wants nothing more than to be Mrs. Warner Huntington III. But there... [More]
Starring: Reese Witherspoon, Luke Wilson, Selma Blair, Matthew Davis
Directed By: Robert Luketic

#27

American Psycho (2000)
69%

#27
Adjusted Score: 74431%
Critics Consensus: If it falls short of the deadly satire of Bret Easton Ellis's novel, American Psycho still finds its own blend of horror and humor, thanks in part to a fittingly creepy performance by Christian Bale.
Synopsis: In New York City in 1987, a handsome, young urban professional, Patrick Bateman (Christian Bale), lives a second life as... [More]
Starring: Christian Bale, Willem Dafoe, Jared Leto, Reese Witherspoon
Directed By: Mary Harron

The Morning Show (2019)
64%

#26
Synopsis: An unapologetically candid drama that looks at the modern workplace through the lens of the people who help wake America... [More]
Starring: Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carell, Billy Crudup
Directed By: Kerry Ehrin, Mimi Leder, Michael Ellenberg, Reese Witherspoon

#25
#25
Adjusted Score: 67995%
Critics Consensus: It's a tale tastefully told and beautifully filmed, but Water for Elephants suffers from a pronounced lack of chemistry between its leads.
Synopsis: Jacob Jankowski (Robert Pattinson), a veterinary student, is close to graduating when a terrible tragedy forces him to leave school.... [More]
Starring: Reese Witherspoon, Robert Pattinson, Christoph Waltz, Paul Schneider
Directed By: Francis Lawrence

#24

Twilight (1998)
60%

#24
Adjusted Score: 62345%
Critics Consensus: It suffers from a frustratingly deliberate pace, but with nuanced performances from Paul Newman, Gene Hackman, Susan Sarandon, and Reese Witherspoon to fall back on, Twilight can't help but be compelling.
Synopsis: Harry (Paul Newman), a retired private eye, lives in an apartment on the grounds of the estate owned by his... [More]
Starring: Paul Newman, Susan Sarandon, Gene Hackman, Reese Witherspoon
Directed By: Robert Benton

#23
#23
Adjusted Score: 59582%
Critics Consensus: Oliver Parker's adaptation of Oscar Wilde's classic play is breezy entertainment, helped by an impressive cast, but it also suffers from some peculiar directorial choices that ultimately dampen the film's impact.
Synopsis: Two young gents have taken to bending the truth in order to put some excitement into their lives. Worthing (Colin... [More]
Starring: Rupert Everett, Colin Firth, Frances O'Connor, Reese Witherspoon
Directed By: Oliver Parker

#22

Just Like Heaven (2005)
55%

#22
Adjusted Score: 60240%
Critics Consensus: Delightfully sweet like a lollipop, Just Like Heaven is a dreamy romantic comedy that may give you a toothache when it attempts to broach difficult end of life issues by throwing a cherry on top.
Synopsis: David (Mark Ruffalo) is a recently widowed architect moving into a new apartment in San Francisco. But the apartment isn't... [More]
Starring: Reese Witherspoon, Mark Ruffalo, Donal Logue, Dina Waters
Directed By: Mark Waters

#21

Cruel Intentions (1999)
54%

#21
Adjusted Score: 58728%
Critics Consensus: This darkly comic drama and its attractive young cast are easy on the eyes, but uneven performances and an uninspired script conspire to foil Cruel Intentions.
Synopsis: Annette (Reese Witherspoon) unwittingly becomes a pawn in Sebastian's (Ryan Phillippe) and Kathryn's (Sarah Michelle Gellar) deliciously diabolical wager of... [More]
Starring: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, Selma Blair
Directed By: Roger Kumble

#20

Penelope (2006)
53%

#20
Adjusted Score: 58028%
Critics Consensus: Though Penelope has a charming cast and an appealing message, it ultimately suffers from faulty narrative and sloppy direction.
Synopsis: Born with the snout of a pig, young Penelope Wilhern (Christina Ricci) spends life a virtual prisoner in her home.... [More]
Starring: Christina Ricci, James McAvoy, Catherine O'Hara, Peter Dinklage
Directed By: Mark Palansky

#19

Vanity Fair (2004)
50%

#19
Adjusted Score: 56729%
Critics Consensus: A more likable Becky Sharp makes for a less interesting movie.
Synopsis: Born to poor parents, Becky Sharp (Reese Witherspoon) has always aspired to be a member of England's upper classes. Leaving... [More]
Starring: Reese Witherspoon, Eileen Atkins, Jim Broadbent, Gabriel Byrne
Directed By: Mira Nair

#18

Rendition (2007)
47%

#18
Adjusted Score: 53698%
Critics Consensus: The impressive cast cannot rescue Rendition, which explores complex issues in woefully simplified terms.
Synopsis: Isabella El-Ibrahimi (Reese Witherspoon), the wife of an Egyptian engineer, tries desperately to track down her husband after he disappears... [More]
Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Reese Witherspoon, Alan Arkin, Peter Sarsgaard
Directed By: Gavin Hood

#17

Fear (1996)
46%

#17
Adjusted Score: 46622%
Critics Consensus: Fear has an appealing young cast, but their efforts aren't enough to consistently distract from an increasingly overblown - and illogical - teen stalker story.
Synopsis: When 16-year-old Nicole Walker (Reese Witherspoon) meets 23-year-old David McCall (Mark Wahlberg) at a Seattle nightclub, she falls in love.... [More]
Starring: Mark Wahlberg, Reese Witherspoon, William Petersen, Amy Brenneman
Directed By: James Foley

#16

A Far Off Place (1993)
45%

#16
Adjusted Score: 45050%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: With a bushman's help, two teens (Reese Witherspoon, Ethan Randall) cross an African desert to elude poachers who killed their... [More]
Starring: Reese Witherspoon, Ethan Randall, Jack Thompson, Sarel Bok
Directed By: Mikael Salomon

#15

Best Laid Plans (1999)
43%

#15
Adjusted Score: 42055%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Returning to his dreary hometown as a wealthy man, Bryce (Josh Brolin) is unaware of the target his financial gain... [More]
Starring: Alessandro Nivola, Reese Witherspoon, Josh Brolin, Rocky Carroll
Directed By: Mike Barker

#14
#14
Adjusted Score: 13356%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: College student Wyatt (Paul Rudd) is convinced that his hometown girlfriend, Kimberly (Christine Taylor), is cheating on him. Disconsolate at... [More]
Starring: Reese Witherspoon, Paul Rudd, Larry Drake, Christine Taylor
Directed By: Jason Bloom

#13
#13
Adjusted Score: 63372%
Critics Consensus: A Wrinkle in Time is visually gorgeous, big-hearted, and occasionally quite moving; unfortunately, it's also wildly ambitious to a fault, and often less than the sum of its classic parts.
Synopsis: Meg Murry and her little brother, Charles Wallace, have been without their scientist father, Mr. Murry, for five years, ever... [More]
Starring: Storm Reid, Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling
Directed By: Ava DuVernay

#12
#12
Adjusted Score: 43319%
Critics Consensus: Reese Witherspoon is charming enough, but the road to Alabama is well-traveled.
Synopsis: New York fashion designer Melanie (Reese Witherspoon) suddenly finds herself engaged to the city's most eligible bachelor. But Melanie's past... [More]
Starring: Reese Witherspoon, Josh Lucas, Patrick Dempsey, Candice Bergen
Directed By: Andy Tennant

#11
#11
Adjusted Score: 41638%
Critics Consensus: This blonde joke is less funny the second time around.
Synopsis: Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon) journeys to Washington, D.C., to have her say about animal rights, but is ignored by every... [More]
Starring: Reese Witherspoon, Sally Field, Regina King, Jennifer Coolidge
Directed By: Charles Herman-Wurmfeld

#10

Home Again (2017)
32%

#10
Adjusted Score: 42171%
Critics Consensus: Home Again gathers a talented crowd of rom-com veterans on both sides of the camera -- all of whom have unfortunately done far better work.
Synopsis: Recently separated from her husband, Alice Kinney decides to start over by moving back to Los Angeles with her two... [More]
Starring: Reese Witherspoon, Pico Alexander, Nat Wolff, Jon Rudnitsky
Directed By: Hallie Meyers-Shyer

#9

How Do You Know (2010)
31%

#9
Adjusted Score: 35743%
Critics Consensus: How Do You Know boasts a quartet of likeable leads -- and they deserve better than this glib, overlong misfire from writer/director James L. Brooks.
Synopsis: Lisa Jorgenson's (Reese Witherspoon) entire life has been defined by softball, but at 31, she is deemed too old to... [More]
Starring: Reese Witherspoon, Owen Wilson, Paul Rudd, Jack Nicholson
Directed By: James L. Brooks

#8

Jack the Bear (1991)
29%

#8
Adjusted Score: 22682%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A single father, John Leary (Danny DeVito), struggles to raise his two young boys, Jack (Robert J. Steinmiller Jr.) and... [More]
Starring: Danny DeVito, Robert J. Steinmiller Jr., Miko Hughes, Gary Sinise
Directed By: Marshall Herskovitz

#7

This Means War (2012)
26%

#7
Adjusted Score: 32956%
Critics Consensus: A career lowlight for all three of its likable stars, This Means War is loud, clumsily edited, and neither romantic nor funny.
Synopsis: CIA operatives FDR Foster (Chris Pine) and Tuck (Tom Hardy) are inseparable best friends and partners. Together, their good looks,... [More]
Starring: Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine, Tom Hardy, Til Schweiger
Directed By: McG

#6

Four Christmases (2008)
25%

#6
Adjusted Score: 29829%
Critics Consensus: Despite a strong cast, this sour holiday comedy suffers from a hackneyed script.
Synopsis: When their plans for an exotic vacation fall apart, unmarried couple Brad (Vince Vaughn) and Kate (Reese Witherspoon) must spend... [More]
Starring: Vince Vaughn, Reese Witherspoon, Robert Duvall, Jon Favreau
Directed By: Seth Gordon

#5

Devil's Knot (2013)
25%

#5
Adjusted Score: 28794%
Critics Consensus: Devil's Knot covers fact-based ground that's already been well-traveled with multiple (and far more compelling) documentaries.
Synopsis: The Arkansas town of West Memphis makes national headlines when three teenagers are arrested for the brutal murders of three... [More]
Starring: Colin Firth, Reese Witherspoon, Dane DeHaan, Mireille Enos
Directed By: Atom Egoyan

#4

Little Nicky (2000)
21%

#4
Adjusted Score: 24887%
Critics Consensus: Despite the presence of a large, talented cast, the jokes in Little Nicky are dumb, tasteless, and not that funny, and Adam Sandler's character is grating to watch.
Synopsis: In a perfect world, he'd be happy to head-bang in his room all day to heavy metal music. But no,... [More]
Starring: Adam Sandler, Patricia Arquette, Harvey Keitel, Rhys Ifans
Directed By: Steven Brill

#3
#3
Adjusted Score: 14928%
Critics Consensus: An uninspired E.B. White adaptation that's targeted at the very young.
Synopsis: In this animated feature, a swan named Louie (Dee Baker) breaks out of his egg to an enthusiastic reception from... [More]
Starring: Jason Alexander, Mary Steenburgen, Reese Witherspoon, Seth Green
Directed By: Terry L. Noss, Richard Rich

#2

S.F.W. (1994)
12%

#2
Adjusted Score: 7857%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: When young slacker Cliff Spab (Stephen Dorff) becomes one of several hostages in a convenience store held by publicity-seeking extremists,... [More]
Starring: Stephen Dorff, Reese Witherspoon, Jake Busey, Joey Lauren Adams
Directed By: Jefery Levy

#1

Hot Pursuit (2015)
8%

#1
Adjusted Score: 14201%
Critics Consensus: Shrill and unfunny, Hot Pursuit bungles what should have been an easy opportunity to showcase Reese Witherspoon and Sofia Vergara's likable odd-couple chemistry.
Synopsis: Straight-arrow policewoman Cooper (Reese Witherspoon) is excited and thrilled about her next assignment. Her task is to escort Daniella Riva... [More]
Starring: Reese Witherspoon, Sofía Vergara, Matthew Del Negro, Michael Mosley
Directed By: Anne Fletcher

