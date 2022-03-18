(Photo by Fox Searchlight/ courtesy Everett Collection)

Reese Witherspoon Movies and Series Ranked

Reese Witherspoon rose to prominence in the late 1990s, a receptive era for twisted comedies (Freeway), teen thrillers (Fear, Cruel Intentions), and quirky satires (Pleasantville, Election). And Witherspoon would become a household name just a few years later through box office hit comedies Legally Blonde and Sweet Home Alabama.

Johnny Cash-biopic Walk the Line would net Witherspoon her first Best Actress Oscar nomination and win for her portrayal as June Carter Cash. Going for more indie-focused, challenging material in the immediate years afterwards produced mixed results, with the likes of Mud and Inherent Vice at the top of that cult-movie pile.

Water for Elephants and Wild (which earned her a second Oscar nom) have been among her most recent film glories, but Witherspoon is fully occupied now with her production company, getting women-led television projects off the ground like Big Little Lies , Truth Be Told , Little Fires Everywhere , and The Morning Show . We’re adding them in our guide to Witherspoon’s movies and series ranked by Tomatometer!

#42 Mud (2013) 97% #42 Adjusted Score: 103436% Critics Consensus: Bolstered by a strong performance from Matthew McConaughey in the title role, Mud offers an engaging Southern drama that manages to stay sweet and heartwarming without being sappy. Synopsis: While exploring a Mississippi River island, Arkansas boys Ellis (Tye Sheridan) and Neckbone (Jacob Lofland) encounter Mud (Matthew McConaughey),a fugitive... While exploring a Mississippi River island, Arkansas boys Ellis (Tye Sheridan) and Neckbone (Jacob Lofland) encounter Mud (Matthew McConaughey),a fugitive... [More] Starring: Matthew McConaughey, Tye Sheridan, Jacob Lofland, Reese Witherspoon Directed By: Jeff Nichols

#38 Wild (2014) 88% #38 Adjusted Score: 99737% Critics Consensus: Powerfully moving and emotionally resonant, Wild finds director Jean-Marc Vallée and star Reese Witherspoon working at the peak of their respective powers. Synopsis: Driven to the edge by the loss of her beloved mother (Laura Dern), the dissolution of her marriage and a... Driven to the edge by the loss of her beloved mother (Laura Dern), the dissolution of her marriage and a... [More] Starring: Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Thomas Sadoski, Michiel Huisman Directed By: Jean-Marc Vallée

#33 Freeway (1996) 76% #33 Adjusted Score: 77977% Critics Consensus: A modern update on the tale of Little Red Riding Hood, Freeway is an audacious black comedy with a star-making performance from the young Reese Witherspoon. Synopsis: Following the arrest of her mother, Ramona (Amanda Plummer), young Vanessa Lutz (Reese Witherspoon) decides to go in search of... Following the arrest of her mother, Ramona (Amanda Plummer), young Vanessa Lutz (Reese Witherspoon) decides to go in search of... [More] Starring: Kiefer Sutherland, Reese Witherspoon, Brooke Shields, Wolfgang Bodison Directed By: Matthew Bright

#30 Sing (2016) 71% #30 Adjusted Score: 82841% Critics Consensus: Sing delivers colorfully animated, cheerfully undemanding entertainment with a solid voice cast and a warm-hearted -- albeit familiar -- storyline that lives up to its title. Synopsis: Dapper Koala Buster Moon presides over a once-grand theater that has fallen on hard times. An eternal optimist, and a... Dapper Koala Buster Moon presides over a once-grand theater that has fallen on hard times. An eternal optimist, and a... [More] Starring: Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Seth MacFarlane, Scarlett Johansson Directed By: Garth Jennings

#27 American Psycho (2000) 69% #27 Adjusted Score: 74431% Critics Consensus: If it falls short of the deadly satire of Bret Easton Ellis's novel, American Psycho still finds its own blend of horror and humor, thanks in part to a fittingly creepy performance by Christian Bale. Synopsis: In New York City in 1987, a handsome, young urban professional, Patrick Bateman (Christian Bale), lives a second life as... In New York City in 1987, a handsome, young urban professional, Patrick Bateman (Christian Bale), lives a second life as... [More] Starring: Christian Bale, Willem Dafoe, Jared Leto, Reese Witherspoon Directed By: Mary Harron

#24 Twilight (1998) 60% #24 Adjusted Score: 62345% Critics Consensus: It suffers from a frustratingly deliberate pace, but with nuanced performances from Paul Newman, Gene Hackman, Susan Sarandon, and Reese Witherspoon to fall back on, Twilight can't help but be compelling. Synopsis: Harry (Paul Newman), a retired private eye, lives in an apartment on the grounds of the estate owned by his... Harry (Paul Newman), a retired private eye, lives in an apartment on the grounds of the estate owned by his... [More] Starring: Paul Newman, Susan Sarandon, Gene Hackman, Reese Witherspoon Directed By: Robert Benton

#22 Just Like Heaven (2005) 55% #22 Adjusted Score: 60240% Critics Consensus: Delightfully sweet like a lollipop, Just Like Heaven is a dreamy romantic comedy that may give you a toothache when it attempts to broach difficult end of life issues by throwing a cherry on top. Synopsis: David (Mark Ruffalo) is a recently widowed architect moving into a new apartment in San Francisco. But the apartment isn't... David (Mark Ruffalo) is a recently widowed architect moving into a new apartment in San Francisco. But the apartment isn't... [More] Starring: Reese Witherspoon, Mark Ruffalo, Donal Logue, Dina Waters Directed By: Mark Waters

#20 Penelope (2006) 53% #20 Adjusted Score: 58028% Critics Consensus: Though Penelope has a charming cast and an appealing message, it ultimately suffers from faulty narrative and sloppy direction. Synopsis: Born with the snout of a pig, young Penelope Wilhern (Christina Ricci) spends life a virtual prisoner in her home.... Born with the snout of a pig, young Penelope Wilhern (Christina Ricci) spends life a virtual prisoner in her home.... [More] Starring: Christina Ricci, James McAvoy, Catherine O'Hara, Peter Dinklage Directed By: Mark Palansky