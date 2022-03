(Photo by Fox Searchlight/ courtesy Everett Collection)

Reese Witherspoon Movies and Series Ranked

Reese Witherspoon rose to prominence in the late 1990s, a receptive era for twisted comedies (Freeway), teen thrillers (Fear, Cruel Intentions), and quirky satires (Pleasantville, Election). And Witherspoon would become a household name just a few years later through box office hit comedies Legally Blonde and Sweet Home Alabama.

Johnny Cash-biopic Walk the Line would net Witherspoon her first Best Actress Oscar nomination and win for her portrayal as June Carter Cash. Going for more indie-focused, challenging material in the immediate years afterwards produced mixed results, with the likes of Mud and Inherent Vice at the top of that cult-movie pile.

Water for Elephants and Wild (which earned her a second Oscar nom) have been among her most recent film glories, but Witherspoon is fully occupied now with her production company, getting women-led television projects off the ground like Big Little Lies , Truth Be Told , Little Fires Everywhere , and The Morning Show . We’re adding them in our guide to Witherspoon’s movies and series ranked by Tomatometer!

#42 Mud (2013) 97% #42 Adjusted Score: 103436% Critics Consensus: Bolstered by a strong performance from Matthew McConaughey in the title role, Mud offers an engaging Southern drama that manages to stay sweet and heartwarming without being sappy. Synopsis: While exploring a Mississippi River island, Arkansas boys Ellis (Tye Sheridan) and Neckbone (Jacob Lofland) encounter Mud (Matthew McConaughey),a fugitive... While exploring a Mississippi River island, Arkansas boys Ellis (Tye Sheridan) and Neckbone (Jacob Lofland) encounter Mud (Matthew McConaughey),a fugitive... [More] Starring: Matthew McConaughey, Tye Sheridan, Jacob Lofland, Reese Witherspoon Directed By: Jeff Nichols

#41 Election (1999) 92% #41 Adjusted Score: 96778% Critics Consensus: Election successfully combines dark humor and intelligent writing in this very witty and enjoyable film. Synopsis: Jim McAllister (Matthew Broderick), a well-liked high school government teacher, can't help but notice that successful student Tracy Flick (Reese... Jim McAllister (Matthew Broderick), a well-liked high school government teacher, can't help but notice that successful student Tracy Flick (Reese... [More] Starring: Matthew Broderick, Reese Witherspoon, Chris Klein, Jessica Campbell Directed By: Alexander Payne

#38 Wild (2014) 88% #38 Adjusted Score: 99737% Critics Consensus: Powerfully moving and emotionally resonant, Wild finds director Jean-Marc Vallée and star Reese Witherspoon working at the peak of their respective powers. Synopsis: Driven to the edge by the loss of her beloved mother (Laura Dern), the dissolution of her marriage and a... Driven to the edge by the loss of her beloved mother (Laura Dern), the dissolution of her marriage and a... [More] Starring: Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Thomas Sadoski, Michiel Huisman Directed By: Jean-Marc Vallée

#37 The Good Lie (2014) 87% #37 Adjusted Score: 89315% Critics Consensus: The Good Lie sacrifices real-life nuance in order to turn its true story into a Hollywood production, but the results still add up to a compelling, well-acted, and deeply moving drama. Synopsis: After their village is destroyed and their parents killed by Northern militia, Sudanese orphans Theo, his siblings and other survivors... After their village is destroyed and their parents killed by Northern militia, Sudanese orphans Theo, his siblings and other survivors... [More] Starring: Reese Witherspoon, Arnold Oceng, Ger Duany, Emmanuel Jal Directed By: Philippe Falardeau

#35 Walk the Line (2005) 82% #35 Adjusted Score: 91039% Critics Consensus: Superior acting and authentic crooning capture the emotional subtleties of the legend of Johnny Cash with a freshness that is a pleasure to watch. Synopsis: The rise of country music legend Johnny Cash (Joaquin Phoenix) begins with his days as a boy growing up on... The rise of country music legend Johnny Cash (Joaquin Phoenix) begins with his days as a boy growing up on... [More] Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Reese Witherspoon, Ginnifer Goodwin, Robert Patrick Directed By: James Mangold

#33 Freeway (1996) 76% #33 Adjusted Score: 77977% Critics Consensus: A modern update on the tale of Little Red Riding Hood, Freeway is an audacious black comedy with a star-making performance from the young Reese Witherspoon. Synopsis: Following the arrest of her mother, Ramona (Amanda Plummer), young Vanessa Lutz (Reese Witherspoon) decides to go in search of... Following the arrest of her mother, Ramona (Amanda Plummer), young Vanessa Lutz (Reese Witherspoon) decides to go in search of... [More] Starring: Kiefer Sutherland, Reese Witherspoon, Brooke Shields, Wolfgang Bodison Directed By: Matthew Bright

#30 Sing (2016) 71% #30 Adjusted Score: 82841% Critics Consensus: Sing delivers colorfully animated, cheerfully undemanding entertainment with a solid voice cast and a warm-hearted -- albeit familiar -- storyline that lives up to its title. Synopsis: Dapper Koala Buster Moon presides over a once-grand theater that has fallen on hard times. An eternal optimist, and a... Dapper Koala Buster Moon presides over a once-grand theater that has fallen on hard times. An eternal optimist, and a... [More] Starring: Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Seth MacFarlane, Scarlett Johansson Directed By: Garth Jennings

#29 Sing 2 (2021) 71% #29 Adjusted Score: 77570% Critics Consensus: Second verse, same as the first: For audiences that enjoyed the first installment, Sing 2 should prove another endearing diversion. Synopsis: This holiday season, the new chapter in Illumination's smash animated franchise arrives with big dreams and spectacular hit songs as... This holiday season, the new chapter in Illumination's smash animated franchise arrives with big dreams and spectacular hit songs as... [More] Starring: Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton Directed By: Garth Jennings

#27 American Psycho (2000) 69% #27 Adjusted Score: 74431% Critics Consensus: If it falls short of the deadly satire of Bret Easton Ellis's novel, American Psycho still finds its own blend of horror and humor, thanks in part to a fittingly creepy performance by Christian Bale. Synopsis: In New York City in 1987, a handsome, young urban professional, Patrick Bateman (Christian Bale), lives a second life as... In New York City in 1987, a handsome, young urban professional, Patrick Bateman (Christian Bale), lives a second life as... [More] Starring: Christian Bale, Willem Dafoe, Jared Leto, Reese Witherspoon Directed By: Mary Harron

#24 Twilight (1998) 60% #24 Adjusted Score: 62345% Critics Consensus: It suffers from a frustratingly deliberate pace, but with nuanced performances from Paul Newman, Gene Hackman, Susan Sarandon, and Reese Witherspoon to fall back on, Twilight can't help but be compelling. Synopsis: Harry (Paul Newman), a retired private eye, lives in an apartment on the grounds of the estate owned by his... Harry (Paul Newman), a retired private eye, lives in an apartment on the grounds of the estate owned by his... [More] Starring: Paul Newman, Susan Sarandon, Gene Hackman, Reese Witherspoon Directed By: Robert Benton

#22 Just Like Heaven (2005) 55% #22 Adjusted Score: 60240% Critics Consensus: Delightfully sweet like a lollipop, Just Like Heaven is a dreamy romantic comedy that may give you a toothache when it attempts to broach difficult end of life issues by throwing a cherry on top. Synopsis: David (Mark Ruffalo) is a recently widowed architect moving into a new apartment in San Francisco. But the apartment isn't... David (Mark Ruffalo) is a recently widowed architect moving into a new apartment in San Francisco. But the apartment isn't... [More] Starring: Reese Witherspoon, Mark Ruffalo, Donal Logue, Dina Waters Directed By: Mark Waters

#20 Penelope (2006) 53% #20 Adjusted Score: 58028% Critics Consensus: Though Penelope has a charming cast and an appealing message, it ultimately suffers from faulty narrative and sloppy direction. Synopsis: Born with the snout of a pig, young Penelope Wilhern (Christina Ricci) spends life a virtual prisoner in her home.... Born with the snout of a pig, young Penelope Wilhern (Christina Ricci) spends life a virtual prisoner in her home.... [More] Starring: Christina Ricci, James McAvoy, Catherine O'Hara, Peter Dinklage Directed By: Mark Palansky

#18 Rendition (2007) 47% #18 Adjusted Score: 53698% Critics Consensus: The impressive cast cannot rescue Rendition, which explores complex issues in woefully simplified terms. Synopsis: Isabella El-Ibrahimi (Reese Witherspoon), the wife of an Egyptian engineer, tries desperately to track down her husband after he disappears... Isabella El-Ibrahimi (Reese Witherspoon), the wife of an Egyptian engineer, tries desperately to track down her husband after he disappears... [More] Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Reese Witherspoon, Alan Arkin, Peter Sarsgaard Directed By: Gavin Hood

#17 Fear (1996) 46% #17 Adjusted Score: 46622% Critics Consensus: Fear has an appealing young cast, but their efforts aren't enough to consistently distract from an increasingly overblown - and illogical - teen stalker story. Synopsis: When 16-year-old Nicole Walker (Reese Witherspoon) meets 23-year-old David McCall (Mark Wahlberg) at a Seattle nightclub, she falls in love.... When 16-year-old Nicole Walker (Reese Witherspoon) meets 23-year-old David McCall (Mark Wahlberg) at a Seattle nightclub, she falls in love.... [More] Starring: Mark Wahlberg, Reese Witherspoon, William Petersen, Amy Brenneman Directed By: James Foley

#10 Home Again (2017) 32% #10 Adjusted Score: 42171% Critics Consensus: Home Again gathers a talented crowd of rom-com veterans on both sides of the camera -- all of whom have unfortunately done far better work. Synopsis: Recently separated from her husband, Alice Kinney decides to start over by moving back to Los Angeles with her two... Recently separated from her husband, Alice Kinney decides to start over by moving back to Los Angeles with her two... [More] Starring: Reese Witherspoon, Pico Alexander, Nat Wolff, Jon Rudnitsky Directed By: Hallie Meyers-Shyer