THE UNFORGIVABLE: SANDRA BULLOCK

(Photo by Kirsty Griffin/Netflix)

Netflix’s Top 10 Shows and Movies Right Now

Updated December 14, 2021

What’s trending on Netflix?

The shows and movies most popular on Netflix according to their subscribers are found on the service, but that’s only part of the story. Fans spend more time on their favorite Netflix series and movies than just the time spent binging them; they also read up on titles’ background and critical standing on Rotten Tomatoes’ own pages. We’ve made a list of the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix U.S. that our visitors have been reading about over the 7 days ending December 12.

Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, holds at No. 1, while Sandra Bullock–starring The Unforgivable debuts at No. 2. Animated video-game adaptation Arcane: League of Legends is again the top series at No. 3, season 2 of The Witcher debuts at No. 4, and action movie Red Notice drops to No. 5.

Hellbound: Season 1 (2021)
96%

#10
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Summoned by the devilish imagination of writer-director Yeon Sang-ho, Hellbound leverages its terrifying concept to thoughtfully explore human fallibility.
Starring: Yoo Ah-in, Kim Hyun-joo, Won Jin-ah, Park Jung-min

Lost in Space: Season 3 (2021)
100%

#9
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus:
Starring: Toby Stephens, Molly Parker, Max Jenkins, Taylor Russell
Directed By: Matt Sazama, Burk Sharpless, Zack Estrin, Kevin Burns

#8
#8
Adjusted Score: 97184%
Critics Consensus: tick, tick... BOOM! makes musical magic out of a story focused on the creative process -- an impressive feat for debuting director Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Synopsis: Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda makes his feature directorial debut with tick, tick...BOOM!, an adaptation of the... [More]
Starring: Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, Vanessa Hudgens, Bradley Whitford
Directed By: Lin-Manuel Miranda

Cowboy Bebop: Season 1 (2021)
46%

#7
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Maybe next time, Space Cowboy -- this live-action Bebop has a fun enough crew to spend time with, but it disappointingly replaces the soulfulness of the source material with kitsch.
Starring: John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, Daniella Pineda, Alex Hassell
Directed By: Andre Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, Josh Appelbaum, Scott Rosenberg

Money Heist: Part 5 (2021)
88%

#6
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus:
Starring: Pedro Alonso, Úrsula Corberó, Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño

#5

Red Notice (2021)
36%

#5
Adjusted Score: 44673%
Critics Consensus: Red Notice's big budget and A-list cast add up to a slickly competent action comedy whose gaudy ingredients only make the middling results more disappointing.
Synopsis: In the world of international crime, an Interpol agent attempts to hunt down and capture the world's most wanted art... [More]
Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, Ritu Arya
Directed By: Rawson Marshall Thurber

The Witcher: Season 2 (2021)
96%

#4
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: The Witcher's second season expands on its first in all the best ways -- and most importantly, it remains a whole lot of fun.
Starring: Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, Joey Batey, Eamon Farren

Arcane: League of Legends: Season 1 (2021)
100%

#3
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Arcane makes an arresting first impression, combining a spectacular mix of 2D and 3D animation with an emotionally compelling story to deliver a video game adaptation that could become legendary.
Starring: Hailee Steinfeld, Mia Sinclair Jenness, Ella Purnell, Kevin Alejandro
Directed By: Brandon Beck, Brandon Beck, Marc Merrill, Marc Merrill

#2

The Unforgivable (2021)
40%

#2
Adjusted Score: 42955%
Critics Consensus: The Unforgivable proves Sandra Bullock is more than capable of playing against type, but her performance is wasted on a contrived and unrelentingly grim story.
Synopsis: Released from prison after serving a sentence for a violent crime, Ruth Slater (Sandra Bullock) re-enters a society that refuses... [More]
Starring: Sandra Bullock, Jon Bernthal, Vincent D'Onofrio, Viola Davis
Directed By: Nora Fingscheidt

#1
#1
Adjusted Score: 110230%
Critics Consensus: Brought to life by a stellar ensemble led by Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog reaffirms writer-director Jane Campion as one of her generation's finest filmmakers.
Synopsis: Severe, pale-eyed, handsome, Phil Burbank is brutally beguiling. All of Phil's romance, power and fragility is trapped in the past... [More]
Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Kodi Smit-McPhee
Directed By: Jane Campion

