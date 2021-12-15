(Photo by Kirsty Griffin/Netflix)

Netflix’s Top 10 Shows and Movies Right Now



Updated December 14, 2021

What’s trending on Netflix?

The shows and movies most popular on Netflix according to their subscribers are found on the service, but that’s only part of the story. Fans spend more time on their favorite Netflix series and movies than just the time spent binging them; they also read up on titles’ background and critical standing on Rotten Tomatoes’ own pages. We’ve made a list of the top 10 movies and shows on Netflix U.S. that our visitors have been reading about over the 7 days ending December 12.

Also Recommended:

• The Best Netflix Shows and Series To Watch

• The Best Netflix Movies To Watch Right Now

Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, holds at No. 1, while Sandra Bullock–starring The Unforgivable debuts at No. 2. Animated video-game adaptation Arcane: League of Legends is again the top series at No. 3, season 2 of The Witcher debuts at No. 4, and action movie Red Notice drops to No. 5.

Looking for more great TV and streaming recommendations? Order our book The Ultimate Binge Guide.

Is your favorite Netflix show or series on the Netflix Top 10 list? Let us know in the comments what you’re watching on Netflix right now.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.