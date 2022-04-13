(Photo by Paramount/ courtesy Everett Collection)

Michael Bay Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

We’re ranking the movies of Michael Bay by Tomatometer, including his ’90s blockbuster triple header (Bad Boys, The Rock, and the Criterion Collection-approved Armageddon), his 5-film run playing in the toybox with Transformers, and most recently Ambulance, which as drawn the strongest reviews of Bay’s career. And for more all-out Bayhem, we broke down the sweet science of explosions in Michael Bay movies.

#1

Ambulance (2022)
69%

#1
Adjusted Score: 78513%
Critics Consensus: At top speed and with sirens wailing, Ambulance comes riding to the rescue for audiences facing an emergency shortage of Michael Bay action thrills.
Synopsis: Over one day across the streets of L.A., three lives will change forever. In this breakneck thriller from director-producer Michael... [More]
Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Eiza González, Moses Ingram
Directed By: Michael Bay

#2

The Rock (1996)
68%

#2
Adjusted Score: 70826%
Critics Consensus: For visceral thrills, it can't be beat. Just don't expect The Rock to engage your brain.
Synopsis: FBI chemical warfare expert Stanley Goodspeed (Nicolas Cage) is sent on an urgent mission with a former British spy, John... [More]
Starring: Sean Connery, Nicolas Cage, Ed Harris, Michael Biehn
Directed By: Michael Bay

#3

Transformers (2007)
58%

#3
Adjusted Score: 67292%
Critics Consensus: While believable characters are hard to come by in Transformers, the effects are staggering and the action is exhilarating.
Synopsis: The fate of humanity is at stake when two races of robots, the good Autobots and the villainous Decepticons, bring... [More]
Starring: Shia LaBeouf, Tyrese Gibson, Josh Duhamel, Anthony Anderson
Directed By: Michael Bay

#4
#4
Adjusted Score: 64160%
Critics Consensus: 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi is a comparatively mature and restrained effort from Michael Bay, albeit one that can't quite boast the impact its fact-based story deserves.
Synopsis: On Sept. 11, 2012, Islamic militants attack the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi, Libya, killing Ambassador J. Christopher Stevens and Sean... [More]
Starring: James Badge Dale, John Krasinski, Max Martini, Pablo Schreiber
Directed By: Michael Bay

#5

Pain & Gain (2013)
50%

#5
Adjusted Score: 58457%
Critics Consensus: It may be his most thought-provoking film to date, but Michael Bay's Pain & Gain ultimately loses its satirical edge in a stylized flurry of violent spectacle.
Synopsis: Danny Lupo (Mark Wahlberg), manager of the Sun Gym in 1990s Miami, decides that there is only one way to... [More]
Starring: Mark Wahlberg, Dwayne Johnson, Ed Harris, Anthony Mackie
Directed By: Michael Bay

#6

Bad Boys (1995)
42%

#6
Adjusted Score: 45971%
Critics Consensus: Bad Boys stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence have enjoyable chemistry; unfortunately, director Michael Bay too often drowns it out with set pieces and explosions in place of an actual story.
Synopsis: Miami-Dade detectives Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) blow a fuse when $100 million worth of heroin... [More]
Starring: Martin Lawrence, Will Smith, Tea Leoni, Tcheky Karyo
Directed By: Michael Bay

#7

The Island (2005)
39%

#7
Adjusted Score: 47705%
Critics Consensus: A clone of THX 1183, Coma, and Logan's Run, The Island is another loud and bombastic Michael Bay movie where explosions and chases matter more than characters, dialogue, or plot.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Ewan McGregor, Scarlett Johansson, Djimon Hounsou, Sean Bean
Directed By: Michael Bay

#8

Armageddon (1998)
38%

#8
Adjusted Score: 43416%
Critics Consensus: Lovely to look at but about as intelligent as the asteroid that serves as the movie's antagonist, Armageddon slickly sums up the cinematic legacies of producer Jerry Bruckheimer and director Michael Bay.
Synopsis: When an asteroid threatens to collide with Earth, NASA honcho Dan Truman (Billy Bob Thornton) determines the only way to... [More]
Starring: Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton, Liv Tyler, Ben Affleck
Directed By: Michael Bay

#9

6 Underground (2019)
36%

#9
Adjusted Score: 41348%
Critics Consensus: 6 Underground is loud, frenetic, and finally preposterous -- which is either bad news or a hearty recommendation, depending how one feels about the movies of Michael Bay.
Synopsis: Six individuals from all around the globe, each the very best at what they do, have been chosen not only... [More]
Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Adria Arjona, Mélanie Laurent, Ben Hardy
Directed By: Michael Bay

#10
#10
Adjusted Score: 45902%
Critics Consensus: Its special effects -- and 3D shots -- are undeniably impressive, but they aren't enough to fill up its loud, bloated running time, or mask its thin, indifferent script.
Synopsis: Sam Witwicky (Shia LaBeouf) and his new girlfriend, Carly (Rosie Huntington-Whiteley), join the fray when the evil Decepticons renew their... [More]
Starring: Shia LaBeouf, Josh Duhamel, John Turturro, Tyrese Gibson
Directed By: Michael Bay

#11

Pearl Harbor (2001)
24%

#11
Adjusted Score: 30850%
Critics Consensus: Pearl Harbor tries to be the Titanic of war movies, but it's just a tedious romance filled with laughably bad dialogue. The 40 minute action sequence is spectacular though.
Synopsis: This sweeping drama, based on real historical events, follows American boyhood friends Rafe McCawley (Ben Affleck) and Danny Walker (Josh... [More]
Starring: Ben Affleck, Josh Hartnett, Kate Beckinsale, Cuba Gooding Jr.
Directed By: Michael Bay

#12

Bad Boys II (2003)
23%

#12
Adjusted Score: 29731%
Critics Consensus: Two and a half hours of explosions and witless banter.
Synopsis: The drug ecstasy is flowing into Miami, and the police want it stopped. Police Detective Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) and... [More]
Starring: Martin Lawrence, Will Smith, Jordi Mollà, Gabrielle Union
Directed By: Michael Bay

#13
#13
Adjusted Score: 29884%
Critics Consensus: Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen is a noisy, underplotted, and overlong special effects extravaganza that lacks a human touch.
Synopsis: Two years after he and his Autobot friends saved the Earth from the Decepticons, Sam Witwicky (Shia LaBeouf) faces a... [More]
Starring: Shia LaBeouf, Megan Fox, Josh Duhamel, Tyrese Gibson
Directed By: Michael Bay

#14
#14
Adjusted Score: 26212%
Critics Consensus: With the fourth installment in Michael Bay's blockbuster Transformers franchise, nothing is in disguise: Fans of loud, effects-driven action will find satisfaction, and all others need not apply.
Synopsis: After an epic battle, a great city lies in ruins, but the Earth itself is saved. As humanity begins to... [More]
Starring: Mark Wahlberg, Stanley Tucci, Li Bingbing, Kelsey Grammer
Directed By: Michael Bay

#15
#15
Adjusted Score: 34480%
Critics Consensus: Cacophonous, thinly plotted, and boasting state-of-the-art special effects, The Last Knight is pretty much what you'd expect from the fifth installment of the Transformers franchise.
Synopsis: Humans are at war with the Transformers, and Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving the future lies buried... [More]
Starring: Mark Wahlberg, Anthony Hopkins, Josh Duhamel, Stanley Tucci
Directed By: Michael Bay

Movie & TV News

Tag Cloud

First Reviews South by Southwest Film Festival Legendary SXSW Calendar venice Tarantino Spring TV comedies 4/20 Schedule Academy Awards Elton John Watching Series justice league Britbox Mary Tyler Moore remakes superhero dark Exclusive Video finale composers TV renewals independent 2015 Pride Month toronto Baby Yoda singing competition Syfy ViacomCBS scene in color Kids & Family worst Box Office know your critic spinoff Tubi HBO Max MSNBC Reality Competition hispanic spanish sitcom Toys Logo Pacific Islander BET Awards dexter politics obituary The Witch Trophy Talk basketball Alien technology universal monsters streaming movies christmas movies Hallmark hidden camera Hear Us Out biography DC Comics nature ghosts binge Stephen King jamie lee curtis romantic comedy Netflix Christmas movies game show Apple TV Plus CW Seed Captain marvel Nat Geo Animation 99% natural history sequels diversity romance Ghostbusters black comedy international TV One LGBTQ true crime SundanceTV 73rd Emmy Awards ratings richard e. Grant criterion robots Comics on TV target Funimation WGN Crackle Best Actress Cosplay Nominations italian Classic Film Infographic teaser AMC Plus TV Land Starz Christmas FX on Hulu franchise cars Best Director PlayStation Disney streaming service saw Amazon Prime Video mutant women crossover biopic scary movies 20th Century Fox Ellie Kemper Showtime Star Trek Video Games Mystery YA Columbia Pictures based on movie chucky psycho The CW Ovation 2016 classics streaming Horror PBS American Society of Cinematographers kaiju art house vs. First Look theme song Family MTV RT History Apple TV+ LGBT ESPN Turner blaxploitation black golden globes sag awards Shudder debate VH1 comic Marvel Television slashers news Marathons game of thrones dramedy Spike FXX suspense Oscars TCM Instagram Live MCU Disney+ Disney Plus toy story sequel renewed TV shows DC Universe VOD Biopics adaptation BBC One films boxoffice Pop Prime Video Chernobyl cults mob USA hispanic heritage month foreign spain Winter TV IMDb TV prank TCA 2017 miniseries rotten A24 Mindy Kaling gangster video on demand Music live action archives dceu mission: impossible Best Actor Paramount Network Musicals Comic Book cooking cancelled television Action Teen GLAAD ITV crime thriller transformers french lord of the rings halloween tv trophy series trailers Lifetime Christmas movies genre comics Avengers Shondaland Tags: Comedy Character Guide new york stoner Warner Bros. social media Valentine's Day legend 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards New York Comic Con Fall TV aapi cops Fantasy reviews AMC Trivia SDCC telelvision Masterpiece GoT Peacock worst movies golden globe awards History feel good deadpool child's play Tomatazos CNN rt labs critics edition children's TV President BAFTA Turner Classic Movies Opinion IFC Films Best Picture DC streaming service facebook Heroines Hallmark Christmas movies Mary Poppins Returns fresh nfl Wes Anderson Television Critics Association 79th Golden Globes Awards heist movie action-comedy Hulu ID dogs Adult Swim political drama OneApp james bond space vampires halloween Marvel Studios Song of Ice and Fire E! docuseries San Diego Comic-Con popular 45 Anna Paquin Pixar VICE 007 Fox Searchlight TruTV Countdown Film live event Creative Arts Emmys See It Skip It joker war TCA Sundance Now ABC Family spider-verse The Walking Dead australia witnail science fiction Best and Worst comic book movie The Arrangement discovery Super Bowl Mary poppins kong versus NBC indiana jones disaster cinemax Fox News new zealand Disney Plus RT21 high school 21st Century Fox doctor who Lionsgate all-time Disney Channel Sci-Fi marvel comics Hollywood Foreign Press Association Rock canceled TV shows best thriller Cartoon Network comiccon latino Tokyo Olympics Musical slasher HBO CBS All Access Set visit Paramount Plus psychological thriller talk show directors OWN scorecard die hard HFPA Dark Horse Comics Superheroe stop motion free movies 72 Emmy Awards docudrama comic book movies NBA Holidays Endgame anthology young adult elevated horror Sundance TV book Fargo BET CBS Brie Larson TBS Writers Guild of America Universal Pictures king kong blockbusters travel Red Carpet WarnerMedia Sundance hollywood sports Western SXSW 2022 laika period drama harry potter documentary festival fast and furious Cannes Black Mirror Country APB rom-coms Trailer Acorn TV IFC japanese crime DGA zero dark thirty Superheroes monster movies Winners zombie Sony Pictures 71st Emmy Awards razzies Certified Fresh indie Drama 24 frames Netflix Binge Guide new star wars movies Bravo cancelled screenings FOX PaleyFest movies a nightmare on elm street blockbuster stand-up comedy quibi Martial Arts Extras Black History Month adenture National Geographic Awards Tour Emmy Nominations 90s green book breaking bad Universal Star Wars Chilling Adventures of Sabrina The Walt Disney Company Television Academy wonder woman TCA Awards Election Amazon Studios screen actors guild Comic-Con@Home 2021 marvel cinematic universe Amazon Prime godzilla pirates of the caribbean GIFs Premiere Dates Apple Women's History Month Emmys Neflix book adaptation Crunchyroll hist rt labs critic resources Interview unscripted Lucasfilm king arthur Vudu Podcast spider-man Lifetime TNT posters Broadway cartoon Reality Arrowverse Rocky satire 2020 superman Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt mockumentary werewolf ABC Signature X-Men kids zombies The Academy olympics 2021 historical drama BBC America A&E boxing south america dreamworks canceled Image Comics Comedy asian-american serial killer YouTube Premium Rom-Com comic books TV movies Marvel Freeform 2019 award winner scary The Purge movie YouTube Red animated aliens Sneak Peek Year in Review Tumblr Polls and Games Walt Disney Pictures 2018 concert sopranos Comedy Central TIFF YouTube Travel Channel 2017 Mudbound festivals Holiday Disney anime royal family strong female leads MGM Paramount parents Epix Discovery Channel Pirates what to watch name the review CMT dragons nbcuniversal Summer reboot leaderboard spanish language crime drama medical drama video adventure spy thriller USA Network HBO Go Pet Sematary cancelled TV shows Nickelodeon football 1990s rt archives Awards Photos twilight Film Festival TV 93rd Oscars jurassic park Grammys batman Pop TV TLC cancelled TV series casting supernatural Esquire rotten movies we love Food Network NYCC Spectrum Originals cats critics documentaries police drama tv talk mcc Oscar E3 Amazon El Rey Thanksgiving DirecTV ABC emmy awards dc television Quiz TCA Winter 2020 FX revenge japan 94th Oscars BBC Rocketman
Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.
Terms of Service         Privacy Policy