(Photo by Paramount/ courtesy Everett Collection)

Michael Bay Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

We’re ranking the movies of Michael Bay by Tomatometer, including his ’90s blockbuster triple header (Bad Boys, The Rock, and the Criterion Collection-approved Armageddon), his 5-film run playing in the toybox with Transformers, and most recently Ambulance, which as drawn the strongest reviews of Bay’s career. And for more all-out Bayhem, we broke down the sweet science of explosions in Michael Bay movies.

#3 Transformers (2007) 58% #3 Adjusted Score: 67292% Critics Consensus: While believable characters are hard to come by in Transformers, the effects are staggering and the action is exhilarating. Synopsis: The fate of humanity is at stake when two races of robots, the good Autobots and the villainous Decepticons, bring... The fate of humanity is at stake when two races of robots, the good Autobots and the villainous Decepticons, bring... [More] Starring: Shia LaBeouf, Tyrese Gibson, Josh Duhamel, Anthony Anderson Directed By: Michael Bay

#8 Armageddon (1998) 38% #8 Adjusted Score: 43416% Critics Consensus: Lovely to look at but about as intelligent as the asteroid that serves as the movie's antagonist, Armageddon slickly sums up the cinematic legacies of producer Jerry Bruckheimer and director Michael Bay. Synopsis: When an asteroid threatens to collide with Earth, NASA honcho Dan Truman (Billy Bob Thornton) determines the only way to... When an asteroid threatens to collide with Earth, NASA honcho Dan Truman (Billy Bob Thornton) determines the only way to... [More] Starring: Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton, Liv Tyler, Ben Affleck Directed By: Michael Bay