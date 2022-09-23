(Photo by Paramount/courtesy Everett Collection)

All John Woo Movies Ranked

We’re ranking the films of John Woo! The guide starts with the action director’s Certified Fresh films, with each of the three marking the distinct periods of Woo’s career. 1989’s The Killer, starring Chow Yun-fat, is one of the high water marks of Hong Kong cinema, of which Woo’s name is synonymous. 1997’s Face/Off is among the highest-rated films of both the careers of John Travolta and Nicolas Cage, and the film is neatly nestled in the middle of Woo’s Hollywood period. And 2008’s Red Cliff saw Woo return to his homeland China after his long American stint to depict a mythic military event in the country’s history.

Following those are Woo’s Fresh films, which include much more of Hong Kong action classics, including Hard-Boiled, A Better Tomorrow, and Once a Thief. Filling out the rest of the list are Woo’s Rotten films from his American blockbuster period, including Mission: Impossible 2. —Alex Vo

