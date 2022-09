(Photo by Paramount/courtesy Everett Collection)

All John Woo Movies Ranked

We’re ranking the films of John Woo! The guide starts with the action director’s Certified Fresh films, with each of the three marking the distinct periods of Woo’s career. 1989’s The Killer, starring Chow Yun-fat, is one of the high water marks of Hong Kong cinema, of which Woo’s name is synonymous. 1997’s Face/Off is among the highest-rated films of both the careers of John Travolta and Nicolas Cage, and the film is neatly nestled in the middle of Woo’s Hollywood period. And 2008’s Red Cliff saw Woo return to his homeland China after his long American stint to depict a mythic military event in the country’s history.

Following those are Woo’s Fresh films, which include much more of Hong Kong action classics, including Hard-Boiled, A Better Tomorrow, and Once a Thief. Filling out the rest of the list are Woo’s Rotten films from his American blockbuster period, including Mission: Impossible 2. —Alex Vo



#2 Red Cliff (2008) 91% #2 Adjusted Score: 94441% Critics Consensus: Featuring some impressively grand battlefield action, John Woo returns to Asia and returns to form in the process for this lavish and slick historical epic. Synopsis: In ancient China, the emperor of the Han Dynasty allows General Cao Cao (Fengyi Zhang) to declare war against the... In ancient China, the emperor of the Han Dynasty allows General Cao Cao (Fengyi Zhang) to declare war against the... [More] Starring: Tony Leung, Takeshi Kaneshiro, Fengyi Zhang, Chen Chang Directed By: John Woo

#3 Face/Off (1997) 92% #3 Adjusted Score: 97339% Critics Consensus: John Travolta and Nicolas Cage play cat-and-mouse (and literally play each other) against a beautifully stylized backdrop of typically elegant, over-the-top John Woo violence. Synopsis: Obsessed with bringing terrorist Castor Troy (Nicolas Cage) to justice, FBI agent Sean Archer (John Travolta) tracks down Troy, who... Obsessed with bringing terrorist Castor Troy (Nicolas Cage) to justice, FBI agent Sean Archer (John Travolta) tracks down Troy, who... [More] Starring: John Travolta, Nicolas Cage, Joan Allen, Alessandro Nivola Directed By: John Woo

#14 Broken Arrow (1996) 54% #14 Adjusted Score: 55455% Critics Consensus: John Woo adds pyrotechnic glaze to John Travolta's hammy performance, but fans may find Broken Arrow to be a dispiritingly disposable English-language entry for the action auteur. Synopsis: Air Force pilots Vic Deakins (John Travolta) and Riley Hale (Christian Slater) are sent on an overnight top-secret mission with... Air Force pilots Vic Deakins (John Travolta) and Riley Hale (Christian Slater) are sent on an overnight top-secret mission with... [More] Starring: John Travolta, Christian Slater, Samantha Mathis, Delroy Lindo Directed By: John Woo

#15 Windtalkers (2002) 33% #15 Adjusted Score: 38560% Critics Consensus: The action sequences are expertly staged. Windtalkers, however, sinks under too many clichés and only superficially touches upon the story of the code talkers. Synopsis: Marine Joe Enders (Nicolas Cage) is assigned to protect Ben Yahzee (Adam Beach) -- a Navajo code talker, the Marines'... Marine Joe Enders (Nicolas Cage) is assigned to protect Ben Yahzee (Adam Beach) -- a Navajo code talker, the Marines'... [More] Starring: Nicolas Cage, Adam Beach, Peter Stormare, Noah Emmerich Directed By: John Woo