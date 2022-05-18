(Photo by Rim/courtesy Everett Collection)

Chow Yun-fat Movies Ranked

We’re ranking the films of Chow Yun-Fat! Let’s start with his Certified Fresh films, including Ang Lee’s Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and John Woo’s The Killer. Those are followed up with more Fresh Hong Kong action epics like Hard-Boiled, City on Fire, and Full Contact. Yun-fat broke into Hollywood shortly afterwards with late-’90s crime films like The Replacement Killers and The Corruptor, the unfortunate Dragonball: Evolution, and culminating in Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End.