Every ’90s Blockbuster Movie Ranked

Thirty years on, the 1990s has solidified its stature as one of the magical decades in filmmaking, much like how we view the ’30s and the ’70s. Precisely, this Gen X-decade pulled together the Hollywood studio power of the ’30s and the groundbreaking creativity of the ’70s, crocheting commercialism and art into the movie behemoths we speak of in legend as the ’90s blockbuster — which we’ve now ranked all by Tomatometer!

First off, in putting together this list, we didn’t want no scrubs: We defined the ’90s blockbuster as any film that made over $100 million at the box office in the ’90s — movies that had people literally lining up around the block to spend their easy-earned cash. (The economy was booming after all.) This, of course, ushers in all those films synonymous with ’90s blockbusterism, including Jurassic Park, Speed, Twister, Independence Day, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, The Phantom Menace, Armageddon, Wild wild West, and Batmans with three different guys.

But the ’90s blockbuster was more than just fast buses, exploding White Houses, and bat nipples. Audiences opened up wallets and handbags (they’re European!) on brazen independent films (Pulp Fiction, Good Will Hunting, The Blair Witch Project), big comedies (Sister Act, The Nutty Professor, The Waterboy, Dumb & Dumber, The Birdcage), and romances both funny and dramatic (Pretty Woman, Shakespeare in Love, Jerry Maguire, Ghost).

It was the era of the Disney renaissance (Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King), special-effects breakthroughs (Toy Story, Total Recall, The Matrix), and where the most popular movies of the year could reasonably expect a Best Picture statue come next February (Unforgiven, Titanic, Dances With Wolves). A scintillating ’90s blockbuster can transport us to that moment before cinematic universes, before CGI overload, and before ubiquitous cell phones and Internet; today, Lloyd Christmas can just DM Mary Samsonite and say “Hey, I have your briefcase :)” if he weren’t still illiterate.

Now, relive the rush of the decade without the searing sting of slap bracelets, or shotgunning Fruitopia, with our guide to every ’90s blockbuster ranked by Tomatometer!

#4 Unforgiven (1992) 96% #4 Adjusted Score: 105531% Critics Consensus: As both director and star, Clint Eastwood strips away decades of Hollywood varnish applied to the Wild West, and emerges with a series of harshly eloquent statements about the nature of violence. Synopsis: When prostitute Delilah Fitzgerald (Anna Thomson) is disfigured by a pair of cowboys in Big Whiskey, Wyoming, her fellow brothel... When prostitute Delilah Fitzgerald (Anna Thomson) is disfigured by a pair of cowboys in Big Whiskey, Wyoming, her fellow brothel... [More] Starring: Clint Eastwood, Gene Hackman, Morgan Freeman, Richard Harris Directed By: Clint Eastwood

#5 Apollo 13 (1995) 96% #5 Adjusted Score: 101233% Critics Consensus: In recreating the troubled space mission, Apollo 13 pulls no punches: it's a masterfully told drama from director Ron Howard, bolstered by an ensemble of solid performances. Synopsis: This Hollywood drama is based on the events of the Apollo 13 lunar mission, astronauts Jim Lovell (Tom Hanks), Fred... This Hollywood drama is based on the events of the Apollo 13 lunar mission, astronauts Jim Lovell (Tom Hanks), Fred... [More] Starring: Tom Hanks, Bill Paxton, Kevin Bacon, Gary Sinise Directed By: Ron Howard

#9 The Truman Show (1998) 95% #9 Adjusted Score: 101150% Critics Consensus: A funny, tender, and thought-provoking film, The Truman Show is all the more noteworthy for its remarkably prescient vision of runaway celebrity culture and a nation with an insatiable thirst for the private details of ordinary lives. Synopsis: He doesn't know it, but everything in Truman Burbank's (Jim Carrey) life is part of a massive TV set. Executive... He doesn't know it, but everything in Truman Burbank's (Jim Carrey) life is part of a massive TV set. Executive... [More] Starring: Jim Carrey, Laura Linney, Noah Emmerich, Natascha McElhone Directed By: Peter Weir

#21 Face/Off (1997) 92% #21 Adjusted Score: 96130% Critics Consensus: John Travolta and Nicolas Cage play cat-and-mouse (and literally play each other) against a beautifully stylized backdrop of typically elegant, over-the-top John Woo violence. Synopsis: Obsessed with bringing terrorist Castor Troy (Nicolas Cage) to justice, FBI agent Sean Archer (John Travolta) tracks down Troy, who... Obsessed with bringing terrorist Castor Troy (Nicolas Cage) to justice, FBI agent Sean Archer (John Travolta) tracks down Troy, who... [More] Starring: John Travolta, Nicolas Cage, Joan Allen, Alessandro Nivola Directed By: John Woo

#22 City Slickers (1991) 91% #22 Adjusted Score: 92673% Critics Consensus: With a supremely talented cast and just enough midlife drama to add weight to its wildly silly overtones, City Slickers uses universal themes to earn big laughs. Synopsis: Every year, three friends take a vacation away from their wives. This year, henpecked Phil (Daniel Stern), newly married Ed... Every year, three friends take a vacation away from their wives. This year, henpecked Phil (Daniel Stern), newly married Ed... [More] Starring: Billy Crystal, Daniel Stern, Bruno Kirby, Patricia Wettig Directed By: Ron Underwood

#33 Notting Hill (1999) 83% #33 Adjusted Score: 87159% Critics Consensus: A rom-com with the right ingredients, Notting Hill proves there's nothing like a love story well told -- especially when Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts are your leads. Synopsis: William Thacker (Hugh Grant) is a London bookstore owner whose humdrum existence is thrown into romantic turmoil when famous American... William Thacker (Hugh Grant) is a London bookstore owner whose humdrum existence is thrown into romantic turmoil when famous American... [More] Starring: Julia Roberts, Hugh Grant, Hugh Bonneville, Emma Chambers Directed By: Roger Michell

#35 Dances With Wolves (1990) 83% #35 Adjusted Score: 87279% Critics Consensus: Dances with Wolves suffers from a simplistic view of the culture it attempts to honor, but the end result remains a stirring western whose noble intentions are often matched by its epic grandeur. Synopsis: A Civil War soldier develops a relationship with a band of Lakota Indians. Attracted by the simplicity of their lifestyle,... A Civil War soldier develops a relationship with a band of Lakota Indians. Attracted by the simplicity of their lifestyle,... [More] Starring: Kevin Costner, Mary McDonnell, Graham Greene, Rodney A. Grant Directed By: Kevin Costner

#37 Liar Liar (1997) 83% #37 Adjusted Score: 85439% Critics Consensus: Despite its thin plot, Liar Liar is elevated by Jim Carrey's exuberant brand of physical humor, and the result is a laugh riot that helped to broaden the comedian's appeal. Synopsis: Conniving attorney Fletcher Reede (Jim Carrey) is an ace in the courtroom, but his dishonesty and devotion to work ruin... Conniving attorney Fletcher Reede (Jim Carrey) is an ace in the courtroom, but his dishonesty and devotion to work ruin... [More] Starring: Jim Carrey, Maura Tierney, Jennifer Tilly, Swoosie Kurtz Directed By: Tom Shadyac

#41 The Birdcage (1996) 82% #41 Adjusted Score: 83902% Critics Consensus: Mike Nichols wrangles agreeably amusing performances from Robin Williams and Nathan Lane in this fun, if not quite essential, remake of the French comedy La Cage aux Folles. Synopsis: In this remake of the classic French farce "La Cage aux Folles," engaged couple Val Goldman (Dan Futterman) and Barbara... In this remake of the classic French farce "La Cage aux Folles," engaged couple Val Goldman (Dan Futterman) and Barbara... [More] Starring: Robin Williams, Gene Hackman, Nathan Lane, Dianne Wiest Directed By: Mike Nichols

#42 Scream 2 (1997) 81% #42 Adjusted Score: 85637% Critics Consensus: As with the first film, Scream 2 is a gleeful takedown of scary movie conventions that manages to poke fun at terrible horror sequels without falling victim to the same fate. Synopsis: Sydney (Neve Campbell) and tabloid reporter Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) survived the events of the first "Scream," but their nightmare... Sydney (Neve Campbell) and tabloid reporter Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) survived the events of the first "Scream," but their nightmare... [More] Starring: David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Sarah Michelle Gellar Directed By: Wes Craven

#44 Batman Returns (1992) 80% #44 Adjusted Score: 87267% Critics Consensus: Director Tim Burton's dark, brooding atmosphere, Michael Keaton's work as the tormented hero, and the flawless casting of Danny DeVito as The Penguin and Christopher Walken as, well, Christopher Walken make the sequel better than the first. Synopsis: The monstrous Penguin (Danny DeVito), who lives in the sewers beneath Gotham, joins up with wicked shock-headed businessman Max Shreck... The monstrous Penguin (Danny DeVito), who lives in the sewers beneath Gotham, joins up with wicked shock-headed businessman Max Shreck... [More] Starring: Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Michelle Pfeiffer, Christopher Walken Directed By: Tim Burton

#45 GoldenEye (1995) 80% #45 Adjusted Score: 84387% Critics Consensus: The first and best Pierce Brosnan Bond film, GoldenEye brings the series into a more modern context, and the result is a 007 entry that's high-tech, action-packed, and urbane. Synopsis: When a powerful satellite system falls into the hands of Alec Trevelyan, AKA Agent 006 (Sean Bean), a former ally-turned-enemy,... When a powerful satellite system falls into the hands of Alec Trevelyan, AKA Agent 006 (Sean Bean), a former ally-turned-enemy,... [More] Starring: Pierce Brosnan, Sean Bean, Izabella Scorupco, Famke Janssen Directed By: Martin Campbell

#47 The Mask (1994) 80% #47 Adjusted Score: 82050% Critics Consensus: It misses perhaps as often as it hits, but Jim Carrey's manic bombast, Cameron Diaz' blowsy appeal, and the film's overall cartoony bombast keep The Mask afloat. Synopsis: When timid bank clerk Stanley Ipkiss (Jim Carrey) discovers a magical mask containing the spirit of the Norse god Loki,... When timid bank clerk Stanley Ipkiss (Jim Carrey) discovers a magical mask containing the spirit of the Norse god Loki,... [More] Starring: Jim Carrey, Cameron Diaz, Peter Riegert, Peter Greene Directed By: Charles Russell

#50 Wayne's World (1992) 79% #50 Adjusted Score: 86239% Critics Consensus: An oddball comedy that revels in its silliness and memorable catch phrases, Wayne's World is also fondly regarded because of its endearing characters. Synopsis: A big screen spin-off of the "Saturday Night Live" skit. Rob Lowe plays a producer that wants to take the... A big screen spin-off of the "Saturday Night Live" skit. Rob Lowe plays a producer that wants to take the... [More] Starring: Mike Myers, Dana Carvey, Rob Lowe, Tia Carrere Directed By: Penelope Spheeris

#51 Scream (1996) 79% #51 Adjusted Score: 83747% Critics Consensus: Horror icon Wes Craven's subversive deconstruction of the genre is sly, witty, and surprisingly effective as a slasher film itself, even if it's a little too cheeky for some. Synopsis: The sleepy little town of Woodsboro just woke up screaming. There's a killer in their midst who's seen a few... The sleepy little town of Woodsboro just woke up screaming. There's a killer in their midst who's seen a few... [More] Starring: Neve Campbell, David Arquette, Courteney Cox, Matthew Lillard Directed By: Wes Craven

#53 Ghost (1990) 75% #53 Adjusted Score: 80279% Critics Consensus: Ghost offers viewers a poignant romance while blending elements of comedy, horror, and mystery, all adding up to one of the more enduringly watchable hits of its era. Synopsis: Sam Wheat (Patrick Swayze) is a banker, Molly Jensen (Demi Moore) is an artist, and the two are madly in... Sam Wheat (Patrick Swayze) is a banker, Molly Jensen (Demi Moore) is an artist, and the two are madly in... [More] Starring: Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore, Whoopi Goldberg, Tony Goldwyn Directed By: Jerry Zucker

#54 Ransom (1996) 75% #54 Adjusted Score: 79173% Critics Consensus: Directed with propulsive intensity by Ron Howard, Ransom is a fiery thriller packed with hot-blooded performances and jolting twists. Synopsis: Through a life of hard work, airline owner Tom Mullen (Mel Gibson) has amassed a great deal of wealth. When... Through a life of hard work, airline owner Tom Mullen (Mel Gibson) has amassed a great deal of wealth. When... [More] Starring: Mel Gibson, Rene Russo, Gary Sinise, Delroy Lindo Directed By: Ron Howard

#56 The Firm (1993) 75% #56 Adjusted Score: 79418% Critics Consensus: The Firm is a big studio thriller that amusingly tears apart the last of 1980s boardroom culture and the false securities it represented. Synopsis: A young lawyer joins a small but prestigious law firm only to find out that most of their clients are... A young lawyer joins a small but prestigious law firm only to find out that most of their clients are... [More] Starring: Tom Cruise, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Gene Hackman, Holly Hunter Directed By: Sydney Pollack

#61 Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 72% #61 Adjusted Score: 75027% Critics Consensus: On paper, Mrs. Doubtfire might seem excessively broad or sentimental, but Robin Williams shines so brightly in the title role that the end result is difficult to resist. Synopsis: Troubled that he has little access to his children, divorced Daniel Hillard (Robin Williams) hatches an elaborate plan. With help... Troubled that he has little access to his children, divorced Daniel Hillard (Robin Williams) hatches an elaborate plan. With help... [More] Starring: Robin Williams, Sally Field, Pierce Brosnan, Harvey Fierstein Directed By: Chris Columbus

#64 Forrest Gump (1994) 70% #64 Adjusted Score: 76848% Critics Consensus: Forrest Gump may be an overly sentimental film with a somewhat problematic message, but its sweetness and charm are usually enough to approximate true depth and grace. Synopsis: Slow-witted Forrest Gump (Tom Hanks) has never thought of himself as disadvantaged, and thanks to his supportive mother (Sally Field),... Slow-witted Forrest Gump (Tom Hanks) has never thought of himself as disadvantaged, and thanks to his supportive mother (Sally Field),... [More] Starring: Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, Gary Sinise, Mykelti Williamson Directed By: Robert Zemeckis

#67 Die Hard 2 (1990) 69% #67 Adjusted Score: 72288% Critics Consensus: It lacks the fresh thrills of its predecessor, but Die Hard 2 still works as an over-the-top -- and reasonably taut -- big-budget sequel, with plenty of set pieces to paper over the plot deficiencies. Synopsis: A year after his heroics in L.A, detective John McClane (Bruce Willis) is mixed up in another terrorist plot, this... A year after his heroics in L.A, detective John McClane (Bruce Willis) is mixed up in another terrorist plot, this... [More] Starring: Bruce Willis, Bonnie Bedelia, William Atherton, Reginald VelJohnson Directed By: Renny Harlin

#68 True Lies (1994) 69% #68 Adjusted Score: 71900% Critics Consensus: If it doesn't reach the heights of director James Cameron's and star Arnold Schwarzenegger's previous collaborations, True Lies still packs enough action and humor into its sometimes absurd plot to entertain. Synopsis: Secretly a spy but thought by his family to be a dull salesman, Harry Tasker (Arnold Schwarzenegger) is tracking down... Secretly a spy but thought by his family to be a dull salesman, Harry Tasker (Arnold Schwarzenegger) is tracking down... [More] Starring: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tom Arnold, Bill Paxton Directed By: James Cameron

#71 Stuart Little (1999) 67% #71 Adjusted Score: 70858% Critics Consensus: Critics say Stuart Little is charming with kids and adults for its humor and visual effects. Synopsis: When the Littles go to an orphanage to adopt a new family member, a charming young mouse named Stuart is... When the Littles go to an orphanage to adopt a new family member, a charming young mouse named Stuart is... [More] Starring: Geena Davis, Hugh Laurie, Jonathan Lipnicki, Brian Doyle-Murray Directed By: Rob Minkoff

#73 Contact (1997) 67% #73 Adjusted Score: 70721% Critics Consensus: Contact elucidates stirring scientific concepts and theological inquiry at the expense of satisfying storytelling, making for a brainy blockbuster that engages with its ideas, if not its characters. Synopsis: In this Zemeckis-directed adaptation of the Carl Sagan novel, Dr. Ellie Arroway (Jodie Foster) races to interpret a possible message... In this Zemeckis-directed adaptation of the Carl Sagan novel, Dr. Ellie Arroway (Jodie Foster) races to interpret a possible message... [More] Starring: Jodie Foster, Matthew McConaughey, James Woods, John Hurt Directed By: Robert Zemeckis

#75 Maverick (1994) 67% #75 Adjusted Score: 69050% Critics Consensus: It isn't terribly deep, but it's witty and undeniably charming, and the cast is obviously having fun. Synopsis: This film update of the "Maverick" TV series finds the title cardsharp (Mel Gibson) hoping to join a poker contest... This film update of the "Maverick" TV series finds the title cardsharp (Mel Gibson) hoping to join a poker contest... [More] Starring: Mel Gibson, Jodie Foster, James Garner, Graham Greene Directed By: Richard Donner

#81 Dick Tracy (1990) 64% #81 Adjusted Score: 66544% Critics Consensus: Dick Tracy is stylish, unique, and an undeniable technical triumph, but it ultimately struggles to rise above its two-dimensional artificiality. Synopsis: Hard-boiled detective Dick Tracy (Warren Beatty) is searching for evidence that proves Alphonse "Big Boy" Caprice is the city's most... Hard-boiled detective Dick Tracy (Warren Beatty) is searching for evidence that proves Alphonse "Big Boy" Caprice is the city's most... [More] Starring: Warren Beatty, Madonna, Charlie Korsmo, Glenne Headly Directed By: Warren Beatty

#85 The Mummy (1999) 61% #85 Adjusted Score: 65059% Critics Consensus: It's difficult to make a persuasive argument for The Mummy as any kind of meaningful cinematic achievement, but it's undeniably fun to watch. Synopsis: The Mummy is a rousing, suspenseful and horrifying epic about an expedition of treasure-seeking explorers in the Sahara Desert in... The Mummy is a rousing, suspenseful and horrifying epic about an expedition of treasure-seeking explorers in the Sahara Desert in... [More] Starring: Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz, John Hannah, Arnold Vosloo Directed By: Stephen Sommers

#89 Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) 58% #89 Adjusted Score: 61668% Critics Consensus: Murtaugh and Riggs remain an appealing partnership, but Lethal Weapon 3 struggles to give them a worthy new adventure as it cranks up the camp along with the mean-spiritedness. Synopsis: Veteran police detective Roger Murtaugh (Danny Glover) is only days away from retiring when he and his tough partner, Martin... Veteran police detective Roger Murtaugh (Danny Glover) is only days away from retiring when he and his tough partner, Martin... [More] Starring: Mel Gibson, Danny Glover, Joe Pesci, Rene Russo Directed By: Richard Donner

#91 Basic Instinct (1992) 56% #91 Adjusted Score: 61905% Critics Consensus: Unevenly echoing the work of Alfred Hitchcock, Basic Instinct contains a star-making performance from Sharon Stone but is ultimately undone by its problematic, overly lurid plot. Synopsis: The mysterious Catherine Tramell (Sharon Stone), a beautiful crime novelist, becomes a suspect when she is linked to the brutal... The mysterious Catherine Tramell (Sharon Stone), a beautiful crime novelist, becomes a suspect when she is linked to the brutal... [More] Starring: Michael Douglas, Sharon Stone, George Dzundza, Jeanne Tripplehorn Directed By: Paul Verhoeven

#92 Con Air (1997) 55% #92 Adjusted Score: 57651% Critics Consensus: Con Air won't win any awards for believability - and all involved seem cheerfully aware of it, making some of this blockbuster action outing's biggest flaws fairly easy to forgive. Synopsis: Just-paroled army ranger Cameron Poe (Nicolas Cage) is headed back to his wife (Monica Potter), but must fly home aboard... Just-paroled army ranger Cameron Poe (Nicolas Cage) is headed back to his wife (Monica Potter), but must fly home aboard... [More] Starring: Nicolas Cage, John Cusack, John Malkovich, Steve Buscemi Directed By: Simon West

#100 Jumanji (1995) 52% #100 Adjusted Score: 54540% Critics Consensus: A feast for the eyes with a somewhat malnourished plot, Jumanji is an underachieving adventure that still offers a decent amount of fun for the whole family. Synopsis: A magical board game unleashes a world of adventure on siblings Peter (Bradley Pierce) and Judy Shepherd (Kirsten Dunst). While... A magical board game unleashes a world of adventure on siblings Peter (Bradley Pierce) and Judy Shepherd (Kirsten Dunst). While... [More] Starring: Robin Williams, Bonnie Hunt, Kirsten Dunst, Bradley Pierce Directed By: Joe Johnston

#103 Casper (1995) 51% #103 Adjusted Score: 53155% Critics Consensus: A meandering, mindless family movie that frequently resorts to special effects and transparent sappiness. Synopsis: Casper (voiced by Malachi Pearson) is a kind young ghost who peacefully haunts a mansion in Maine. When specialist James... Casper (voiced by Malachi Pearson) is a kind young ghost who peacefully haunts a mansion in Maine. When specialist James... [More] Starring: Christina Ricci, Bill Pullman, Cathy Moriarty, Eric Idle Directed By: Brad Silberling

#107 Deep Impact (1998) 45% #107 Adjusted Score: 47955% Critics Consensus: A tidal wave of melodrama sinks Deep Impact's chance at being the memorable disaster flick it aspires to be. Synopsis: A comet is hurtling toward Earth and could mean the end of all human life. The U.S. government keeps the... A comet is hurtling toward Earth and could mean the end of all human life. The U.S. government keeps the... [More] Starring: Robert Duvall, Tea Leoni, Elijah Wood, Vanessa Redgrave Directed By: Mimi Leder

#108 Dr. Dolittle (1998) 42% #108 Adjusted Score: 44162% Critics Consensus: Doctor Dolittle finds some mirth in the novelty of wisecracking critters, but this family feature's treacly tone is made queasy by a reliance on scatological gags that undercut the intended warmth. Synopsis: After a fender bender, Dr. John Dolittle (Eddie Murphy) gets back his childhood ability to converse with animals. But the... After a fender bender, Dr. John Dolittle (Eddie Murphy) gets back his childhood ability to converse with animals. But the... [More] Starring: Eddie Murphy, Ossie Davis, Oliver Platt, Peter Boyle Directed By: Betty Thomas

#114 Armageddon (1998) 38% #114 Adjusted Score: 43419% Critics Consensus: Lovely to look at but about as intelligent as the asteroid that serves as the movie's antagonist, Armageddon slickly sums up the cinematic legacies of producer Jerry Bruckheimer and director Michael Bay. Synopsis: When an asteroid threatens to collide with Earth, NASA honcho Dan Truman (Billy Bob Thornton) determines the only way to... When an asteroid threatens to collide with Earth, NASA honcho Dan Truman (Billy Bob Thornton) determines the only way to... [More] Starring: Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton, Liv Tyler, Ben Affleck Directed By: Michael Bay

#119 Hook (1991) 29% #119 Adjusted Score: 33549% Critics Consensus: The look of Hook is lively indeed but Steven Spielberg directs on autopilot here, giving in too quickly to his sentimental, syrupy qualities. Synopsis: When his young children are abducted by his old nemesis, Capt. Hook (Dustin Hoffman), middle-aged lawyer Peter Banning (Robin Williams)... When his young children are abducted by his old nemesis, Capt. Hook (Dustin Hoffman), middle-aged lawyer Peter Banning (Robin Williams)... [More] Starring: Dustin Hoffman, Robin Williams, Julia Roberts, Bob Hoskins Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#123 The Flintstones (1994) 22% #123 Adjusted Score: 23445% Critics Consensus: The Flintstones wastes beloved source material and imaginative production design on a tepid script that plunks Bedrock's favorite family into a cynical story awash with lame puns. Synopsis: Big-hearted, dim-witted factory worker Fred Flintstone (John Goodman) lends money to his friend Barney Rubble (Rick Moranis) so that he... Big-hearted, dim-witted factory worker Fred Flintstone (John Goodman) lends money to his friend Barney Rubble (Rick Moranis) so that he... [More] Starring: John Goodman, Elizabeth Perkins, Rick Moranis, Rosie O'Donnell Directed By: Brian Levant