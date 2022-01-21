Adjusted Score: 48869%

Critics Consensus: Year of the Horse might be worth a watch for hardcore fans of Neil Young or Jim Jarmusch, but it will likely test the patience of most other viewers.

Synopsis: Director Jim Jarmusch probes the minds and music of Neil Young and Crazy Horse during their 1996 concert tour.... Director Jim Jarmusch probes the minds and music of Neil Young and Crazy Horse during their 1996 concert tour.... [More]