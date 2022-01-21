(Photo by Courtesy Everett Collection)

Jim Jarmusch Movies Ranked

We’re ranking the films of independent American director Jim Jarmusch, including his early trailblazing work (Stranger Than Paradise, Night on Earth), critical darlings (Paterson, Broken Flowers), and off-beat genre work (Only Lovers Left Alive, Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai).

#14
#14
Adjusted Score: 46953%
Critics Consensus: A minimalist exercise in not much of anything, The Limits of Control is a tedious viewing experience with little reward.
Synopsis: A mysterious stranger (Isaach De Bankolé) works outside the law and keeps his objectives hidden, trusting no one. While his... [More]
Starring: Isaach De Bankolé, Gael García Bernal, Tilda Swinton, John Hurt
Directed By: Jim Jarmusch

#13
#13
Adjusted Score: 48869%
Critics Consensus: Year of the Horse might be worth a watch for hardcore fans of Neil Young or Jim Jarmusch, but it will likely test the patience of most other viewers.
Synopsis: Director Jim Jarmusch probes the minds and music of Neil Young and Crazy Horse during their 1996 concert tour.... [More]
Starring: Neil Young, Billy Talbot, Ralph Molina, Larry Cragg
Directed By: Jim Jarmusch

#12
#12
Adjusted Score: 73354%
Critics Consensus: The Dead Don't Die dabbles with tones and themes to varying degrees of success, but sharp wit and a strong cast make this a zom-com with enough brains to consume.
Synopsis: In the sleepy small town of Centerville, something is not quite right. The moon hangs large and low in the... [More]
Starring: Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Tilda Swinton, Chloë Sevigny
Directed By: Jim Jarmusch

#11
#11
Adjusted Score: 67948%
Critics Consensus: Episodes vary in quality, but overall this talky film is quirkily engaging.
Synopsis: This 11-vignette film focuses on the human interactions that happen while partaking in the everyday indulgence of coffee and cigarettes.... [More]
Starring: Roberto Benigni, Steven Wright, Joie Lee, Cinqué Lee
Directed By: Jim Jarmusch

#10

Dead Man (1995)
71%

#10
Adjusted Score: 74039%
Critics Consensus: While decidedly not for all tastes, Dead Man marks an alluring change of pace for writer-director Jim Jarmusch that demonstrates an assured command of challenging material.
Synopsis: Circumstances transform a mild-mannered accountant (Johnny Depp) into a notorious Old West gunslinger.... [More]
Starring: Johnny Depp, Gary Farmer, Lance Henriksen, Michael Wincott
Directed By: Jim Jarmusch

#9

Night on Earth (1992)
75%

#9
Adjusted Score: 76326%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: This film presents five stories, each involving a cab ride and set in a different city around the world. In... [More]
Starring: Winona Ryder, Gena Rowlands, Giancarlo Esposito, Armin Mueller-Stahl
Directed By: Jim Jarmusch

#8
#8
Adjusted Score: 22560%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: This series of vignettes offers ruminations on time, fate and other human mysteries. Each of the film's seven directors conjures... [More]
Starring: Markku Peltola, Kati Outinen, Marko Haavisto, Frédérique Tirmont
Directed By: Kaige Chen, Víctor Erice, Werner Herzog, Jim Jarmusch

#7

Mystery Train (1989)
89%

#7
Adjusted Score: 90397%
Critics Consensus: Mystery Train meanders by design, but it never goes off the rails, retaining its deadpan cool throughout.
Synopsis: A seedy hotel in Memphis, Tennessee, provides the backdrop for three separate tales, featuring everything from a kitsch-obsessed Japanese couple... [More]
Starring: Masatoshi Nagase, Nicoletta Braschi, Joe Strummer, Youki Kudoh
Directed By: Jim Jarmusch

#6
#6
Adjusted Score: 97471%
Critics Consensus: A striking debut for director Jim Jarmusch, Stranger than Paradise is an effortlessly cool exploration of finding meaning in the mundane.
Synopsis: New York City layabout Willie (John Lurie) and his dopey sidekick, Eddie (Richard Edson), get by on TV dinners and... [More]
Starring: John Lurie, Eszter Balint, Richard Edson, Cecillia Stark
Directed By: Jim Jarmusch

#5
#5
Adjusted Score: 87145%
Critics Consensus: An innovative blend of samurai and gangster lifestyles.
Synopsis: Ghost Dog (Forest Whitaker) is a contract killer, a master of his trade who can whirl a gun at warp... [More]
Starring: Forest Whitaker, John Tormey, Cliff Gorman, Henry Silva
Directed By: Jim Jarmusch

#4
#4
Adjusted Score: 94774%
Critics Consensus: Worth watching for Tom Hiddleston and Tilda Swinton's performances alone, Only Lovers Left Alive finds writer-director Jim Jarmusch adding a typically offbeat entry to the vampire genre.
Synopsis: Artistic, sophisticated and centuries old, two vampire lovers (Tilda Swinton, Tom Hiddleston) ponder their ultimate place in modern society.... [More]
Starring: Tilda Swinton, Tom Hiddleston, Anton Yelchin, Mia Wasikowska
Directed By: Jim Jarmusch

#3

Broken Flowers (2005)
87%

#3
Adjusted Score: 93715%
Critics Consensus: Bill Murray's subtle and understated style complements director Jim Jarmusch's minimalist storytelling in this quirky, but deadpan comedy.
Synopsis: When his latest girlfriend (Julie Delpy) leaves him, retired computer magnate Don Johnston (Bill Murray) has no greater ambition than... [More]
Starring: Bill Murray, Jeffrey Wright, Sharon Stone, Frances Conroy
Directed By: Jim Jarmusch

#2

Gimme Danger (2016)
95%

#2
Adjusted Score: 100382%
Critics Consensus: Its infectious enthusiasm for its subjects - and Iggy Pop's ingratiating presence - more than make up for the effortlessly entertaining Gimme Danger's relative lack of context or depth.
Synopsis: Emerging from Ann Arbor, Mich., amidst a countercultural revolution, The Stooges' powerful and aggressive style of rock 'n' roll blew... [More]
Starring: Iggy Pop, James Williamson, Steve Mackay, Mike Watt
Directed By: Jim Jarmusch

#1

Paterson (2016)
96%

#1
Adjusted Score: 114571%
Critics Consensus: Paterson adds another refreshingly unvarnished entry to Jim Jarmusch's filmography -- and another outstanding performance to Adam Driver's career credits.
Synopsis: Paterson (Adam Driver) is a hardworking bus driver in Paterson, N.J., who follows the same routine every day. He observes... [More]
Starring: Adam Driver, Golshifteh Farahani, Barry Shabaka Henley, Cliff Smith
Directed By: Jim Jarmusch

Movie & TV News

Tag Cloud

Pixar APB Calendar dexter Polls and Games 2020 halloween slasher The Walking Dead Sneak Peek stoner Emmy Nominations aapi hidden camera Biopics political drama Western zombie WarnerMedia Amazon Prime Video 20th Century Fox Tokyo Olympics kong discovery wonder woman Film E3 joker ABC Signature hispanic heritage month 2019 TCA Awards doctor who Super Bowl comic book movie Chilling Adventures of Sabrina fresh Food Network marvel comics transformers Summer Masterpiece Holidays Classic Film legend HBO Max travel Country Fargo Sundance cats christmas movies jamie lee curtis Comedy Central Legendary Exclusive Video slashers The Arrangement reviews Sony Pictures Watching Series Shudder Sundance TV rt labs critics edition Tomatazos ratings spanish Women's History Month RT History 2017 Red Carpet GLAAD art house Film Festival halloween tv IFC Films high school Chernobyl Pop TV 2016 razzies heist movie talk show singing competition MCU kaiju President cops golden globes docuseries Rom-Com versus animated Tags: Comedy San Diego Comic-Con TV renewals Mindy Kaling harry potter spain SDCC venice AMC Plus HBO Go indiana jones golden globe awards french spy thriller Lucasfilm OWN biopic The Academy 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards Marvel science fiction Nickelodeon festival royal family Hallmark Christmas movies E! festivals Fall TV psycho Cosplay Paramount Plus Tumblr Disney Plus Spike toronto period drama YA tv talk Rocky IMDb TV Disney+ Disney Plus Animation rotten movies we love sitcom Anna Paquin dreamworks critic resources Best and Worst adenture adventure CW Seed Dark Horse Comics 93rd Oscars ABC monster movies rt labs Pride Month Television Critics Association cancelled TV series cooking Warner Bros. stop motion Tarantino Mary Tyler Moore directors The Walt Disney Company Emmys FXX FOX ESPN Crunchyroll binge suspense Captain marvel medical drama black comedy ID independent blockbuster 71st Emmy Awards Netflix Christmas movies VH1 free movies scary movies franchise mockumentary richard e. Grant Spring TV Certified Fresh all-time Trophy Talk TIFF First Reviews canceled batman TV Land RT21 theme song screenings international Toys History true crime comic books anime olympics A24 Superheroes Amazon Studios telelvision blaxploitation marvel cinematic universe revenge scene in color screen actors guild Martial Arts godzilla king arthur Countdown concert what to watch USA Rocketman crossover emmy awards Walt Disney Pictures Binge Guide hispanic prank comedies comiccon NBC zombies Baby Yoda YouTube Premium target Lifetime Christmas movies composers New York Comic Con cancelled television worst movies stand-up comedy quibi spider-verse Neflix finale AMC Paramount FX biography Drama DC Universe deadpool Kids & Family Instagram Live children's TV Broadway Prime Video facebook The Witch documentary Logo crime Marvel Studios DGA Interview IFC Star Trek TCM Cannes Netflix Elton John PaleyFest scorecard Cartoon Network X-Men Esquire space indie aliens Hear Us Out book BBC One teaser hist Sci-Fi romantic comedy satire Crackle Brie Larson video on demand a nightmare on elm street football cinemax parents obituary award winner Image Comics Fox News Columbia Pictures Stephen King laika Trailer sequels Mudbound Comic-Con@Home 2021 Horror Travel Channel sag awards Oscars boxing The CW king kong dogs leaderboard Opinion latino anthology 73rd Emmy Awards films SundanceTV 007 Music TruTV Christmas Song of Ice and Fire women See It Skip It justice league mcc First Look 79th Golden Globes Awards TV chucky Shondaland CBS police drama Hallmark television name the review CNN Family cartoon mob docudrama Nat Geo HBO Apple TV+ 21st Century Fox Disney streaming service Endgame ghosts green book streaming movies unscripted DC Comics serial killer 45 dceu gangster live event movies sequel Universal Pictures Musical Tubi reboot Paramount Network Marvel Television TV movies child's play Wes Anderson streaming Awards Tour thriller cars Creative Arts Emmys Musicals witnail strong female leads kids 4/20 dark ABC Family new star wars movies Quiz new york Disney Channel best Freeform Hollywood Foreign Press Association Year in Review Syfy Turner Classic Movies sports BET Awards criterion Reality BET The Purge robots Universal Nominations vs. Pirates Podcast MSNBC action-comedy cancelled TV shows Hulu DC streaming service Black History Month Reality Competition archives PBS scary CBS All Access TCA WGN Amazon Academy Awards Black Mirror rom-coms Ovation spinoff saw debate Awards zero dark thirty boxoffice Turner Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Arrowverse nfl australia superman PlayStation NYCC pirates of the caribbean Valentine's Day game show 99% worst Showtime book adaptation 1990s movie renewed TV shows Britbox basketball game of thrones VOD Avengers trailers news romance CMT genre Funimation TCA 2017 vampires Lifetime TCA Winter 2020 Holiday japanese ITV LGBT crime thriller Superheroe Adult Swim feel good Election El Rey rt archives VICE American Society of Cinematographers Pop OneApp mutant fast and furious Trivia toy story Vudu live action know your critic adaptation dc GoT Infographic video Amazon Prime Star Wars ViacomCBS mission: impossible casting comic book movies Winter TV classics documentaries historical drama Grammys A&E james bond Mary poppins Winners twilight social media asian-american Acorn TV trophy black FX on Hulu Spectrum Originals universal monsters canceled TV shows 2018 based on movie GIFs crime drama HFPA critics 2015 comic USA Network NBA south america popular die hard elevated horror dragons young adult Photos Character Guide BAFTA Bravo YouTube Red spider-man Box Office supernatural rotten japan hollywood Thanksgiving Ghostbusters cults Disney Pet Sematary TBS cancelled series Writers Guild of America Comics on TV BBC America 24 frames Epix natural history werewolf disaster TNT TV One Starz Fox Searchlight Comedy italian Rock Ellie Kemper 90s new zealand Sundance Now Lionsgate technology posters Television Academy breaking bad psychological thriller Set visit war Apple TV Plus Teen spanish language Comic Book miniseries Mary Poppins Returns foreign Video Games 72 Emmy Awards Mystery MTV Extras jurassic park Alien Discovery Channel nature Premiere Dates Action blockbusters TLC comics SXSW YouTube DirecTV National Geographic remakes Heroines LGBTQ diversity Peacock Apple dramedy Marathons sopranos Pacific Islander lord of the rings politics 2021 Schedule superhero BBC nbcuniversal Fantasy
Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.
Terms of Service         Privacy Policy