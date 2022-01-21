(Photo by Courtesy Everett Collection)
Jim Jarmusch Movies Ranked
We’re ranking the films of independent American director Jim Jarmusch, including his early trailblazing work (Stranger Than Paradise, Night on Earth), critical darlings (Paterson, Broken Flowers), and off-beat genre work (Only Lovers Left Alive, Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai).
#14
Adjusted Score: 46953%
Critics Consensus: A minimalist exercise in not much of anything, The Limits of Control is a tedious viewing experience with little reward.
Synopsis:
A mysterious stranger (Isaach De Bankolé) works outside the law and keeps his objectives hidden, trusting no one. While his... [More]
#13
Adjusted Score: 48869%
Critics Consensus: Year of the Horse might be worth a watch for hardcore fans of Neil Young or Jim Jarmusch, but it will likely test the patience of most other viewers.
Synopsis:
Director Jim Jarmusch probes the minds and music of Neil Young and Crazy Horse during their 1996 concert tour.... [More]
#12
Adjusted Score: 73354%
Critics Consensus: The Dead Don't Die dabbles with tones and themes to varying degrees of success, but sharp wit and a strong cast make this a zom-com with enough brains to consume.
Synopsis:
In the sleepy small town of Centerville, something is not quite right. The moon hangs large and low in the... [More]
#11
Adjusted Score: 67948%
Critics Consensus: Episodes vary in quality, but overall this talky film is quirkily engaging.
Synopsis:
This 11-vignette film focuses on the human interactions that happen while partaking in the everyday indulgence of coffee and cigarettes.... [More]
#10
Adjusted Score: 74039%
Critics Consensus: While decidedly not for all tastes, Dead Man marks an alluring change of pace for writer-director Jim Jarmusch that demonstrates an assured command of challenging material.
Synopsis:
Circumstances transform a mild-mannered accountant (Johnny Depp) into a notorious Old West gunslinger.... [More]
#9
Adjusted Score: 76326%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
This film presents five stories, each involving a cab ride and set in a different city around the world. In... [More]
#8
Adjusted Score: 22560%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
This series of vignettes offers ruminations on time, fate and other human mysteries. Each of the film's seven directors conjures... [More]
#7
Adjusted Score: 90397%
Critics Consensus: Mystery Train meanders by design, but it never goes off the rails, retaining its deadpan cool throughout.
Synopsis:
A seedy hotel in Memphis, Tennessee, provides the backdrop for three separate tales, featuring everything from a kitsch-obsessed Japanese couple... [More]
#6
Adjusted Score: 97471%
Critics Consensus: A striking debut for director Jim Jarmusch, Stranger than Paradise is an effortlessly cool exploration of finding meaning in the mundane.
Synopsis:
New York City layabout Willie (John Lurie) and his dopey sidekick, Eddie (Richard Edson), get by on TV dinners and... [More]
#5
Adjusted Score: 87145%
Critics Consensus: An innovative blend of samurai and gangster lifestyles.
Synopsis:
Ghost Dog (Forest Whitaker) is a contract killer, a master of his trade who can whirl a gun at warp... [More]
#4
Adjusted Score: 94774%
Critics Consensus: Worth watching for Tom Hiddleston and Tilda Swinton's performances alone, Only Lovers Left Alive finds writer-director Jim Jarmusch adding a typically offbeat entry to the vampire genre.
Synopsis:
Artistic, sophisticated and centuries old, two vampire lovers (Tilda Swinton, Tom Hiddleston) ponder their ultimate place in modern society.... [More]
#3
Adjusted Score: 93715%
Critics Consensus: Bill Murray's subtle and understated style complements director Jim Jarmusch's minimalist storytelling in this quirky, but deadpan comedy.
Synopsis:
When his latest girlfriend (Julie Delpy) leaves him, retired computer magnate Don Johnston (Bill Murray) has no greater ambition than... [More]
#2
Adjusted Score: 100382%
Critics Consensus: Its infectious enthusiasm for its subjects - and Iggy Pop's ingratiating presence - more than make up for the effortlessly entertaining Gimme Danger's relative lack of context or depth.
Synopsis:
Emerging from Ann Arbor, Mich., amidst a countercultural revolution, The Stooges' powerful and aggressive style of rock 'n' roll blew... [More]
#1
Adjusted Score: 114571%
Critics Consensus: Paterson adds another refreshingly unvarnished entry to Jim Jarmusch's filmography -- and another outstanding performance to Adam Driver's career credits.
Synopsis:
Paterson (Adam Driver) is a hardworking bus driver in Paterson, N.J., who follows the same routine every day. He observes... [More]