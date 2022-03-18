Warner Bros./courtesy Everett Collection

(Photo by Warner Bros./Courtesy Everett Collection)

All Jessica Chastain Movies Ranked

How many times now have we seen the fanfare of an “And Introducing…” in the credits of a movie, only to never hear of that person ever again? If you can’t think of any examples, that’s exactly the point.

But not so for Jessica Chastain. She would not fall casualty to this Madden cover curse of star billing, after her “And Introducing…” leading debut of 2008’s Jolene. The movie only got 48%, so it didn’t set the world on fire, but Chastain came back two years later with Stolen…which got 0%. Improbably, this only set the stage for a wild 5-movie Certified Fresh streak that would launch her career, featuring Coriolanus, The Tree of Life, The Help, The Debt, and Take Shelter.

Almost hard to believe Chastain has only been active on-screen for just over a decade, but she’s capitalized on her early Certified Fresh windfall. The Help got her a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nom, and the next year she upgraded to competing in the Best Actress field for Zero Dark Thirty, which would go on to win Best Picture. Interstellar and The Martian made her synonymous with deep space hijinks (as if Tree of Life didn’t already), while Miss Sloane and Molly’s Game exhibits her style of high-level intensity.

Most recently, she was in HBO Max’s Scenes From a Marriage and notched an Oscar nom for Eyes of Tammy Faye. Now, we’re ranking Jessica Chastain’s movies and series by Tomatometer!

#33

Salomé (2013)
100%

#33
Adjusted Score: 23176%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: At a birthday feast for King Herod, his stepdaughter, Princess Salomé, discovers the imprisoned John the Baptist and is immediately... [More]
Starring: Kevin Anderson, Jessica Chastain, Ralph Guzzo, Roxanne Hart
Directed By: Al Pacino

#32

Take Shelter (2011)
92%

#32
Adjusted Score: 99124%
Critics Consensus: Michael Shannon gives a powerhouse performance and the purposefully subtle filmmaking creates a perfect blend of drama, terror, and dread.
Synopsis: Curtis LaForche (Michael Shannon) lives in a small Ohio town with his loving wife (Jessica Chastain) and hearing-impaired daughter (Tova... [More]
Starring: Michael Shannon, Jessica Chastain, Shea Whigham, Katy Mixon
Directed By: Jeff Nichols

#31

Coriolanus (2011)
92%

#31
Adjusted Score: 97635%
Critics Consensus: Visceral and visually striking, Ralph Fiennes' Coriolanus proves Shakespeare can still be both electrifying and relevant in a modern context.
Synopsis: Caius Martius, aka Coriolanus (Ralph Fiennes), is an arrogant and fearsome general who has built a career on protecting Rome... [More]
Starring: Ralph Fiennes, Gerard Butler, Brian Cox, Vanessa Redgrave
Directed By: Ralph Fiennes

#30

The Martian (2015)
91%

#30
Adjusted Score: 107548%
Critics Consensus: Smart, thrilling, and surprisingly funny, The Martian offers a faithful adaptation of the bestselling book that brings out the best in leading man Matt Damon and director Ridley Scott.
Synopsis: When astronauts blast off from the planet Mars, they leave behind Mark Watney (Matt Damon), presumed dead after a fierce... [More]
Starring: Matt Damon, Jessica Chastain, Kristen Wiig, Jeff Daniels
Directed By: Ridley Scott

#29

Zero Dark Thirty (2012)
91%

#29
Adjusted Score: 104049%
Critics Consensus: Gripping, suspenseful, and brilliantly crafted, Zero Dark Thirty dramatizes the hunt for Osama bin Laden with intelligence and an eye for detail.
Synopsis: Following the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, Osama bin Laden becomes one of the most-wanted men on the planet.... [More]
Starring: Jessica Chastain, Jason Clarke, Joel Edgerton, Jennifer Ehle
Directed By: Kathryn Bigelow

#28
#28
Adjusted Score: 98629%
Critics Consensus: Gritty, gripping, and weighted with thought-provoking heft, A Most Violent Year represents another strong entry in writer-director J.C. Chandor's impressive filmography.
Synopsis: In 1981 New York, a fuel supplier (Oscar Isaac) tries to adhere to his own moral compass amid the rampant... [More]
Starring: Oscar Isaac, Jessica Chastain, David Oyelowo, Alessandro Nivola
Directed By: J.C. Chandor

#27

The Tree of Life (2011)
84%

#27
Adjusted Score: 96175%
Critics Consensus: Terrence Malick's singularly deliberate style may prove unrewarding for some, but for patient viewers, Tree of Life is an emotional as well as visual treat.
Synopsis: In this highly philosophical film by acclaimed director Terrence Malick, young Jack (Hunter McCracken) is one of three brothers growing... [More]
Starring: Brad Pitt, Sean Penn, Jessica Chastain, Fiona Shaw
Directed By: Terrence Malick

#26

Molly's Game (2017)
82%

#26
Adjusted Score: 100095%
Critics Consensus: Powered by an intriguing story and a pair of outstanding performances from Jessica Chastain and Idris Elba, Molly's Game marks a solid debut for writer-director Aaron Sorkin.
Synopsis: The true story of Molly Bloom, a beautiful, young, Olympic-class skier who ran the world's most exclusive high-stakes poker game... [More]
Starring: Jessica Chastain, Idris Elba, Michael Cera, Kevin Costner
Directed By: Aaron Sorkin

Scenes From a Marriage (2021)
82%

#25
Synopsis: An adaptation of Ingar Bergmann's 1973 Swedish TV miniseries about a marriage falling apart.... [More]
Starring: Jessica Chastain, Oscar Isaac, Nicole Beharie, Corey Stoll
Directed By: Blair Breard, Amy Herzog, Hagai Levi

#24

Wilde Salomé (2011)
80%

#24
Adjusted Score: 55591%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Al Pacino takes viewers on a journey as he unravels Oscar Wilde's once banned and most controversial work "Salomé."... [More]
Starring: Al Pacino, Jessica Chastain, Kevin Anderson, Estelle Parsons
Directed By: Al Pacino

#23
#23
Adjusted Score: 83558%
Critics Consensus: Dazzlingly colorful and frenetic, Madagascar 3 is silly enough for young kids, but boasts enough surprising smarts to engage parents along the way.
Synopsis: Animal pals Alex (Ben Stiller), Marty (Chris Rock), Melman (David Schwimmer) and Gloria (Jada Pinkett Smith) are still trying to... [More]
Starring: Ben Stiller, Chris Rock, David Schwimmer, Jada Pinkett Smith
Directed By: Eric Darnell, Tom McGrath, Conrad Vernon

#22

The Debt (2010)
77%

#22
Adjusted Score: 83405%
Critics Consensus: Its time-shifting narrative creates distracting casting problems, but ultimately, The Debt is a smart, well-acted entry in a genre that could use more like it.
Synopsis: In 1965, young Mossad agent Rachel Singer (Jessica Chastain) and two comrades (Sam Worthington, Marton Csokas) are involved in a... [More]
Starring: Helen Mirren, Sam Worthington, Tom Wilkinson, Ciarán Hinds
Directed By: John Madden

#21

The Help (2011)
76%

#21
Adjusted Score: 85540%
Critics Consensus: Though it fails to fully engage with its racial themes, The Help rises on the strength of its cast -- particularly Viola Davis, whose performance is powerful enough to carry the film on its own.
Synopsis: In 1960s Mississippi, Southern society girl Skeeter (Emma Stone) returns from college with dreams of being a writer. She turns... [More]
Starring: Viola Davis, Emma Stone, Bryce Dallas Howard, Octavia Spencer
Directed By: Tate Taylor

#20

Miss Sloane (2016)
76%

#20
Adjusted Score: 88388%
Critics Consensus: Miss Sloane sits squarely on the shoulders of Jessica Chastain's performance -- and she responds with awards-worthy work that single-handedly elevates the film.
Synopsis: Willing to bend the rules for her clients, Elizabeth Sloane (Jessica Chastain) remains one of the most sought-after lobbyists in... [More]
Starring: Jessica Chastain, Mark Strong, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Alison Pill
Directed By: John Madden

#19

The Forgiven (2021)
76%

#19
Adjusted Score: 75769%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: The Forgiven takes place over a weekend in the High Atlas Mountains of Morocco, and explores the reverberations of a... [More]
Starring: Ralph Fiennes, Jessica Chastain, Matt Smith, Said Taghmaoui
Directed By: John Michael McDonagh

#18

Interstellar (2014)
72%

#18
Adjusted Score: 88691%
Critics Consensus: Interstellar represents more of the thrilling, thought-provoking, and visually resplendent filmmaking moviegoers have come to expect from writer-director Christopher Nolan, even if its intellectual reach somewhat exceeds its grasp.
Synopsis: In Earth's future, a global crop blight and second Dust Bowl are slowly rendering the planet uninhabitable. Professor Brand (Michael... [More]
Starring: Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Michael Caine
Directed By: Christopher Nolan

#17

Crimson Peak (2015)
72%

#17
Adjusted Score: 83966%
Critics Consensus: Crimson Peak offers an engaging -- albeit somewhat slight -- diversion driven by a delightfully creepy atmosphere and director Guillermo del Toro's brilliant knack for unforgettable visuals.
Synopsis: After marrying the charming and seductive Sir Thomas Sharpe, young Edith (Mia Wasikowska) finds herself swept away to his remote... [More]
Starring: Mia Wasikowska, Jessica Chastain, Tom Hiddleston, Charlie Hunnam
Directed By: Guillermo del Toro

#16
#16
Adjusted Score: 81437%
Critics Consensus: The Eyes of Tammy Faye might have focused more sharply on its subject's story, but Jessica Chastain's starring performance makes it hard to look away.
Synopsis: THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE is an intimate look at the extraordinary rise, fall and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye... [More]
Starring: Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield, Cherry Jones, Fredric Lehne
Directed By: Michael Showalter

#15

Lawless (2012)
66%

#15
Adjusted Score: 75718%
Critics Consensus: Grim, bloody, and utterly flawed, Lawless doesn't quite achieve the epic status it strains for, but it's too beautifully filmed and powerfully acted to dismiss.
Synopsis: In 1931, the Bondurant brothers of Franklin County, Va., run a multipurpose backwoods establishment that hides their true business, bootlegging.... [More]
Starring: Shia LaBeouf, Tom Hardy, Jason Clarke, Guy Pearce
Directed By: John Hillcoat

#14
#14
Adjusted Score: 68459%
Critics Consensus: Led by strong performances from Jessica Chastain and James McAvoy, The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby is a hauntingly original rumination on love and loss.
Synopsis: Following the death of their child, a woman (Jessica Chastain) leaves her husband (James McAvoy) and flees to the suburban... [More]
Starring: Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Viola Davis, William Hurt
Directed By: Ned Benson

#13
#13
Adjusted Score: 77540%
Critics Consensus: The Zookeeper's Wife has noble intentions, but is ultimately unable to bring its fact-based story to life with quite as much impact as it deserves.
Synopsis: The time is 1939 and the place is Poland, homeland of Antonina Zabinski and her husband, Dr. Jan Zabinski. The... [More]
Starring: Jessica Chastain, Johan Heldenbergh, Michael McElhatton, Daniel Brühl
Directed By: Niki Caro

#12

Mama (2013)
63%

#12
Adjusted Score: 69697%
Critics Consensus: If you're into old-school scares over cheap gore, you'll be able to get over Mama's confusing script and contrived plot devices.
Synopsis: On the day that their parents die, sisters Lilly and Victoria vanish in the woods, prompting a frantic search by... [More]
Starring: Jessica Chastain, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Megan Charpentier, Isabelle Nélisse
Directed By: Andy Muschietti

#11

It: Chapter Two (2019)
62%

#11
Adjusted Score: 86069%
Critics Consensus: It: Chapter Two proves bigger doesn't always mean scarier for horror sequels, but a fine cast and faithful approach to the source material keep this follow-up afloat.
Synopsis: Defeated by members of the Losers' Club, the evil clown Pennywise returns 27 years later to terrorize the town of... [More]
Starring: Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa
Directed By: Andy Muschietti

#10
#10
Adjusted Score: 61926%
Critics Consensus: Woman Walks Ahead gets some extra mileage out of watchable work from Jessica Chastain and Michael Greyeyes, but uneven pacing and two-dimensional characters undermine their efforts.
Synopsis: A headstrong New York painter embarks on a dangerous journey to meet Sitting Bull but must face off with an... [More]
Starring: Jessica Chastain, Michael Greyeyes, Ciarán Hinds, Sam Rockwell
Directed By: Susanna White

#9

Miss Julie (2014)
52%

#9
Adjusted Score: 52474%
Critics Consensus: Miss Julie definitely gives Jessica Chastain and Colin Farrell room to shine, but neglects to leave them a solid enough setting to augment their efforts.
Synopsis: A baron's frustrated daughter (Jessica Chastain) courts scandal and more when she tries to seduce her father's valet (Colin Farrell).... [More]
Starring: Jessica Chastain, Colin Farrell, Samantha Morton, Nora McMenamy
Directed By: Liv Ullmann

#8

Jolene (2008)
48%

#8
Adjusted Score: 44372%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A teenage orphan spends ten years traveling to experience life.... [More]
Starring: Jessica Chastain, Dermot Mulroney, Chazz Palminteri, Rupert Friend
Directed By: Dan Ireland

#7
#7
Adjusted Score: 37251%
Critics Consensus: Texas Killing Fields is a competent boilerplate crime thriller, brewing up characters and plots used in better films.
Synopsis: After a familiar girl goes missing, two detectives (Sam Worthington, Jeffrey Dean Morgan) race against time before a serial killer... [More]
Starring: Sam Worthington, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jessica Chastain, Chloë Grace Moretz
Directed By: Ami Canaan Mann

#6

The 355 (2022)
24%

#6
Adjusted Score: 36979%
Critics Consensus: It has a stellar cast and it's conceptually progressive, but The 355 squanders it all on a forgettable story, unremarkably told.
Synopsis: When a top-secret weapon falls into mercenary hands, wild card CIA agent Mason "Mace" Brown (Oscar®-nominated actress Jessica Chastain) will... [More]
Starring: Jessica Chastain, Sebastian Stan, Penélope Cruz, Lupita Nyong'o
Directed By: Simon Kinberg

#5

Dark Phoenix (2019)
22%

#5
Adjusted Score: 45267%
Critics Consensus: Dark Phoenix ends an era of the X-Men franchise by taking a second stab at adapting a classic comics arc -- with deeply disappointing results.
Synopsis: The X-Men face their most formidable and powerful foe when one of their own, Jean Grey, starts to spiral out... [More]
Starring: James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult
Directed By: Simon Kinberg

#4
#4
Adjusted Score: 32952%
Critics Consensus: The Huntsman: Winter's War is visually arresting and boasts a stellar cast, but neither are enough to recommend this entirely unnecessary sequel.
Synopsis: Betrayed by her evil sister Ravenna (Charlize Theron), heartbroken Freya (Emily Blunt) retreats to a northern kingdom to raise an... [More]
Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Charlize Theron, Jessica Chastain, Emily Blunt
Directed By: Cedric Nicolas-Troyan

#3

Ava (2020)
16%

#3
Adjusted Score: 16877%
Critics Consensus: Ava seems to have all the components of an entertaining spy thriller, but not even this spectacular cast is enough to salvage the dull, clichéd story they're given to work with.
Synopsis: An assassin becomes marked for death by her own black ops organization after questioning orders and breaking protocol.... [More]
Starring: Jessica Chastain, John Malkovich, Colin Farrell, Jess Weixler
Directed By: Tate Taylor

#2
#2
Adjusted Score: 4007%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Memories of the past -- from his first sexual encounter to a tragic loss -- haunt poet C.K. Williams as... [More]
Starring: James Franco, Mila Kunis, Jessica Chastain, Zach Braff
Directed By: Alexis Gambis, Edna Luise Biesold, Sarah-Violet Bliss, Gabrielle Demeestere

#1

Stolen (2009)
0%

#1
Critics Consensus: With plot points Stolen from countless superior films, this would-be thriller squanders a solid cast on overly serious and suspense-free storytelling.
Synopsis: A detective (Jon Hamm) becomes obsessed with solving a child's 50-year-old murder, uncovering striking similarities between the case and his... [More]
Starring: Jon Hamm, Josh Lucas, Rhona Mitra, Jimmy Bennett
Directed By: Anders Anderson

Movie & TV News

Tag Cloud

Best Director BAFTA Amazon Prime Video TCA Awards gangster Star Wars discovery PlayStation action-comedy SundanceTV Thanksgiving YA psycho RT History politics Black Mirror A24 news mission: impossible San Diego Comic-Con screenings nbcuniversal high school cancelled TV shows book adaptation sequel die hard versus TV movies Amazon Prime Food Network mutant Shudder Marvel Studios Extras justice league universal monsters comic book movies GoT Lifetime Christmas movies Travel Channel strong female leads crime drama New York Comic Con aliens rt archives Comedy south america Nickelodeon Tumblr Hulu medical drama National Geographic Mystery Election Disney streaming service biography Turner Classic Movies revenge dogs LGBTQ FXX The Arrangement romance Hallmark Christmas movies Walt Disney Pictures reboot Photos Ellie Kemper twilight cults Brie Larson MSNBC indie Rom-Com Universal festivals 2019 Exclusive Video TIFF Tokyo Olympics nfl Heroines USA Film Festival hist spanish Turner harry potter women television scary movies Cannes social media Crunchyroll 24 frames sports travel Peacock Paramount fast and furious Teen child's play Fantasy Starz parents Red Carpet documentaries telelvision Summer fresh Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Television Critics Association AMC slasher best feel good criterion blockbuster japanese football Anna Paquin mob hispanic heritage month historical drama APB Adult Swim Lifetime vs. teaser Year in Review BBC America prank scary directors OneApp cars comedies Legendary war Reality Competition BET Awards festival Black History Month Podcast marvel comics razzies Writers Guild of America 1990s DirecTV stop motion YouTube Funimation Pop chucky concert Music Amazon saw foreign thriller IMDb TV FX on Hulu First Look Syfy CNN cats superman Paramount Network Sundance ABC Family Character Guide Disney Plus American Society of Cinematographers archives quibi new zealand IFC Opinion Comics on TV TLC emmy awards Watching Series Captain marvel Elton John Classic Film movies First Reviews true crime See It Skip It Spike boxoffice Cartoon Network book zombies Sci-Fi Women's History Month Kids & Family 2018 basketball 2020 aapi CBS Mudbound king kong 2021 romantic comedy Instagram Live japan Martial Arts comics Calendar kids mockumentary WGN GLAAD Vudu Tags: Comedy Hollywood Foreign Press Association debate scene in color RT21 Image Comics Spring TV Comic Book Discovery Channel Nominations E3 IFC Films Endgame docuseries spy thriller screen actors guild The Academy Paramount Plus dceu Oscars Infographic rotten movies we love Fargo Country South by Southwest Film Festival deadpool Superheroes tv talk WarnerMedia TCM Fox News critics pirates of the caribbean Rocky target miniseries Musical zombie comic book movie Mary Tyler Moore spider-man TCA 2017 satire The Purge Baby Yoda NBC series Western ViacomCBS Hallmark Drama Sneak Peek FX Musicals Holidays 79th Golden Globes Awards rt labs critics edition monster movies independent Marathons HFPA Crackle 93rd Oscars free movies theme song PBS 71st Emmy Awards sequels 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards El Rey police drama OWN E! Mindy Kaling trailers posters DC Comics Esquire LGBT cinemax Comedy Central Star Trek Wes Anderson renewed TV shows 72 Emmy Awards Certified Fresh ID documentary what to watch indiana jones Winners casting toy story VH1 venice 99% comiccon Film worst movies sitcom Best Actor Freeform rotten Emmys worst all-time Best and Worst CMT cancelled classics DGA laika transformers Reality Awards Ghostbusters christmas movies australia dexter name the review The Walt Disney Company Acorn TV kong witnail VICE political drama award winner Pet Sematary Apple TV+ MTV biopic godzilla Animation Universal Pictures Mary poppins films Pirates ITV Valentine's Day franchise Pixar remakes adventure animated batman Netflix sopranos critic resources know your critic halloween boxing Winter TV Best Picture Rocketman reviews Holiday video ABC Signature The CW james bond period drama 007 20th Century Fox dragons YouTube Premium french obituary adenture ESPN mcc Marvel Tarantino jamie lee curtis dreamworks Superheroe anthology Tomatazos olympics art house YouTube Red new star wars movies a nightmare on elm street TCA video on demand 45 Action hispanic leaderboard Song of Ice and Fire TV rom-coms Neflix 2016 Quiz Sundance Now comic Apple TV Plus kaiju VOD USA Network legend doctor who black comedy SXSW 2022 Masterpiece Polls and Games serial killer movie Epix Fox Searchlight Schedule cops Horror cancelled TV series wonder woman 73rd Emmy Awards Interview SDCC marvel cinematic universe Marvel Television Avengers based on movie supernatural Dark Horse Comics Sony Pictures spain heist movie green book psychological thriller 21st Century Fox BBC live action lord of the rings new york Grammys MCU talk show golden globe awards Britbox Hear Us Out composers unscripted king arthur dark Pacific Islander game show History TNT Set visit NBA slashers Nat Geo scorecard live event Apple Mary Poppins Returns Spectrum Originals dramedy dc international The Walking Dead blaxploitation royal family richard e. Grant Awards Tour hollywood stand-up comedy Disney Channel comic books Logo Tubi streaming movies Fall TV crime TV renewals DC streaming service Cosplay black President Video Games Ovation adaptation ghosts canceled TV shows Shondaland Lionsgate vampires HBO crime thriller latino technology TBS toronto Stephen King game of thrones spinoff halloween tv trophy Disney+ Disney Plus Sundance TV jurassic park cancelled television Amazon Studios anime italian nature robots golden globes binge Disney Super Bowl Trivia joker BBC One superhero Lucasfilm Emmy Nominations crossover Comic-Con@Home 2021 The Witch breaking bad Trophy Talk Television Academy cartoon Best Actress ABC diversity FOX blockbusters canceled singing competition Countdown Warner Bros. Showtime hidden camera 2017 science fiction spider-verse Academy Awards 2015 Netflix Christmas movies space Binge Guide Box Office CW Seed PaleyFest HBO Max CBS All Access Prime Video spanish language stoner Family Premiere Dates popular TV Land Pride Month TruTV elevated horror suspense werewolf Chernobyl ratings rt labs NYCC AMC Plus Toys young adult cooking Rock Christmas natural history genre TCA Winter 2020 children's TV A&E Pop TV facebook 90s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Columbia Pictures Creative Arts Emmys X-Men Bravo Trailer disaster Arrowverse streaming BET Alien DC Universe sag awards docudrama asian-american GIFs TV One HBO Go SXSW Biopics zero dark thirty finale 4/20 Broadway
Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.
Terms of Service         Privacy Policy