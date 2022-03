(Photo by Warner Bros./Courtesy Everett Collection)

All Jessica Chastain Movies Ranked

How many times now have we seen the fanfare of an “And Introducing…” in the credits of a movie, only to never hear of that person ever again? If you can’t think of any examples, that’s exactly the point.

But not so for Jessica Chastain. She would not fall casualty to this Madden cover curse of star billing, after her “And Introducing…” leading debut of 2008’s Jolene. The movie only got 48%, so it didn’t set the world on fire, but Chastain came back two years later with Stolen…which got 0%. Improbably, this only set the stage for a wild 5-movie Certified Fresh streak that would launch her career, featuring Coriolanus, The Tree of Life, The Help, The Debt, and Take Shelter.

Almost hard to believe Chastain has only been active on-screen for just over a decade, but she’s capitalized on her early Certified Fresh windfall. The Help got her a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nom, and the next year she upgraded to competing in the Best Actress field for Zero Dark Thirty, which would go on to win Best Picture. Interstellar and The Martian made her synonymous with deep space hijinks (as if Tree of Life didn’t already), while Miss Sloane and Molly’s Game exhibits her style of high-level intensity.

Most recently, she was in HBO Max’s Scenes From a Marriage and notched an Oscar nom for Eyes of Tammy Faye. Now, we’re ranking Jessica Chastain’s movies and series by Tomatometer!

#31 Coriolanus (2011) 92% #31 Adjusted Score: 97635% Critics Consensus: Visceral and visually striking, Ralph Fiennes' Coriolanus proves Shakespeare can still be both electrifying and relevant in a modern context. Synopsis: Caius Martius, aka Coriolanus (Ralph Fiennes), is an arrogant and fearsome general who has built a career on protecting Rome... Starring: Ralph Fiennes, Gerard Butler, Brian Cox, Vanessa Redgrave Directed By: Ralph Fiennes

#30 The Martian (2015) 91% #30 Adjusted Score: 107548% Critics Consensus: Smart, thrilling, and surprisingly funny, The Martian offers a faithful adaptation of the bestselling book that brings out the best in leading man Matt Damon and director Ridley Scott. Synopsis: When astronauts blast off from the planet Mars, they leave behind Mark Watney (Matt Damon), presumed dead after a fierce... Starring: Matt Damon, Jessica Chastain, Kristen Wiig, Jeff Daniels Directed By: Ridley Scott

#21 The Help (2011) 76% #21 Adjusted Score: 85540% Critics Consensus: Though it fails to fully engage with its racial themes, The Help rises on the strength of its cast -- particularly Viola Davis, whose performance is powerful enough to carry the film on its own. Synopsis: In 1960s Mississippi, Southern society girl Skeeter (Emma Stone) returns from college with dreams of being a writer. She turns... Starring: Viola Davis, Emma Stone, Bryce Dallas Howard, Octavia Spencer Directed By: Tate Taylor

#18 Interstellar (2014) 72% #18 Adjusted Score: 88691% Critics Consensus: Interstellar represents more of the thrilling, thought-provoking, and visually resplendent filmmaking moviegoers have come to expect from writer-director Christopher Nolan, even if its intellectual reach somewhat exceeds its grasp. Synopsis: In Earth's future, a global crop blight and second Dust Bowl are slowly rendering the planet uninhabitable. Professor Brand (Michael... Starring: Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Michael Caine Directed By: Christopher Nolan

#15 Lawless (2012) 66% #15 Adjusted Score: 75718% Critics Consensus: Grim, bloody, and utterly flawed, Lawless doesn't quite achieve the epic status it strains for, but it's too beautifully filmed and powerfully acted to dismiss. Synopsis: In 1931, the Bondurant brothers of Franklin County, Va., run a multipurpose backwoods establishment that hides their true business, bootlegging.... Starring: Shia LaBeouf, Tom Hardy, Jason Clarke, Guy Pearce Directed By: John Hillcoat

#12 Mama (2013) 63% #12 Adjusted Score: 69697% Critics Consensus: If you're into old-school scares over cheap gore, you'll be able to get over Mama's confusing script and contrived plot devices. Synopsis: On the day that their parents die, sisters Lilly and Victoria vanish in the woods, prompting a frantic search by... Starring: Jessica Chastain, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Megan Charpentier, Isabelle Nélisse Directed By: Andy Muschietti

#10 Woman Walks Ahead (2017) 60% #10 Adjusted Score: 61926% Critics Consensus: Woman Walks Ahead gets some extra mileage out of watchable work from Jessica Chastain and Michael Greyeyes, but uneven pacing and two-dimensional characters undermine their efforts. Synopsis: A headstrong New York painter embarks on a dangerous journey to meet Sitting Bull but must face off with an... Starring: Jessica Chastain, Michael Greyeyes, Ciarán Hinds, Sam Rockwell Directed By: Susanna White

#9 Miss Julie (2014) 52% #9 Adjusted Score: 52474% Critics Consensus: Miss Julie definitely gives Jessica Chastain and Colin Farrell room to shine, but neglects to leave them a solid enough setting to augment their efforts. Synopsis: A baron's frustrated daughter (Jessica Chastain) courts scandal and more when she tries to seduce her father's valet (Colin Farrell).... Starring: Jessica Chastain, Colin Farrell, Samantha Morton, Nora McMenamy Directed By: Liv Ullmann

#5 Dark Phoenix (2019) 22% #5 Adjusted Score: 45267% Critics Consensus: Dark Phoenix ends an era of the X-Men franchise by taking a second stab at adapting a classic comics arc -- with deeply disappointing results. Synopsis: The X-Men face their most formidable and powerful foe when one of their own, Jean Grey, starts to spiral out... Starring: James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult Directed By: Simon Kinberg

#3 Ava (2020) 16% #3 Adjusted Score: 16877% Critics Consensus: Ava seems to have all the components of an entertaining spy thriller, but not even this spectacular cast is enough to salvage the dull, clichéd story they're given to work with. Synopsis: An assassin becomes marked for death by her own black ops organization after questioning orders and breaking protocol.... Starring: Jessica Chastain, John Malkovich, Colin Farrell, Jess Weixler Directed By: Tate Taylor