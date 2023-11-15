(Photo by Lionsgate/Courtesy Everett Collection)

The Hunger Games Movies In Order

Following Twilight‘s path, the The Hunger Games ignited the box office in the early 2010s, and then it was full-on ignition to the young adult adaptation craze as filmmakers chased that high of dystopian lows extracted from Suzanne Collins’ book series. Divergent, The Giver, The Maze Runner, The 5th Wave, The Host, Ender’s Game came barging in, though few could match the Hunger Games‘ potent action, romance, and world-building, alongside the star-making combination of Jennifer Lawrence as upriser icon Katniss Everdeen. It’s a world where a ruined America, a sinister and deadly national game, and a decent love triangle collide — a maturation for the generation that grew up on millennial fantasy and Harry Potter.

If you’re here to pay tribute by watching the series front-to-back, here’s the order the movies originally released:

And with Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes being a prequel set 64 years before the Katniss’ story, if you want to watch The Hunger Games in the series’ chronological timeline order, simply move that last movie into the first viewing position.

THE HUNGER GAMES MOVIES AND SHOWS IN CHRONOLOGICAL ORDER