(Photo by THE TWILIGHT SAGA: NEW MOON)

All Twilight Saga Movies, Ranked by Tomatometer

The Twilight Saga: New Moon is 15!

Re-visit the series that launched Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson (not to mention vegetarian vampires) into the international spotlightlight! From 2008 and 2012, The Twilight Saga was a pop culture fixture, with the hype, secrecy, and buzz for each movie on par with the latest comic book blockbuster. The critics may not have been on board for each one, but audiences sure showed up, and now we’re looking back on everything from the original Twilight to Breaking Dawn as we rank all Twilight Saga movies by Tomatometer! —Alex Vo