All Twilight Saga Movies, Ranked by Tomatometer
The Twilight Saga: New Moon is 15!
Re-visit the series that launched Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson (not to mention vegetarian vampires) into the international spotlightlight! From 2008 and 2012, The Twilight Saga was a pop culture fixture, with the hype, secrecy, and buzz for each movie on par with the latest comic book blockbuster. The critics may not have been on board for each one, but audiences sure showed up, and now we’re looking back on everything from the original Twilight to Breaking Dawn as we rank all Twilight Saga movies by Tomatometer! —Alex Vo
#5
Adjusted Score: 34338%
Critics Consensus: Slow, joyless, and loaded with unintentionally humorous moments, Breaking Dawn Part 1 may satisfy the Twilight faithful, but it's strictly for fans of the franchise.
Synopsis:
At last, Bella and Edward are getting married. When Jacob finds out that Bella wants to spend her honeymoon as...
#4
Adjusted Score: 37116%
Critics Consensus: The Twilight Saga's second installment may satisfy hardcore fans of the series, but outsiders are likely to be turned off by its slow pace, relentlessly downcast tone, and excessive length.
Synopsis:
After the abrupt departure of Edward, her vampire love, Bella finds comfort in her deepening friendship with Jacob Black. However...
#3
Adjusted Score: 56538%
Critics Consensus: Stuffed with characters and overly reliant on uninspired dialogue, Eclipse won't win The Twilight Saga many new converts, despite an improved blend of romance and action fantasy.
Synopsis:
Danger once again surrounds Bella, as a string of mysterious killings terrorizes Seattle and a malicious vampire continues her infernal...
#2
Adjusted Score: 58318%
Critics Consensus: It's the most entertaining Twilight, but that's not enough to make Breaking Dawn Part 2 worth watching for filmgoers who don't already count themselves among the franchise converts.
Synopsis:
Bella awakes, as a vampire, from her life-threatening labor, and her newborn daughter, Renesmee, proves to be very special indeed....
#1
Adjusted Score: 57026%
Critics Consensus: Having lost much of its bite transitioning to the big screen, Twilight will please its devoted fans, but do little for the uninitiated.
Synopsis:
High-school student Bella Swan, always a bit of a misfit, doesn't expect life to change much when she moves from...
