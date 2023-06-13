(Photo by Magnet Releasing/courtesy Everett Collection)
Best Hockey Movies Ranked by Tomatometer
Let’s talk about the sport that combines sharp blades, blunt sticks, 100-mile-per-hour pucks, and regularly scheduled fistfights. You’d think hockey and Hollywood would go together like and ice and blood, but that sport-to-movie pipeline is still being built, and we’re still a ways off before movies about hockey can compete with football, basketball, baseball, and Jamaican bobsledding.
We’ll start with the 10 best-reviewed hockey movies, with Certified Fresh films at the top. Red Army is a Soviet-focused documentary, especially on the five players that played for the Detroit Wings in the 1990s. (This so-called Russian Five got their own doc of the same name in 2018.) But if you want to see the Soviets get beaten, then check out 2004’s Miracle, which re-stages the U.S. Olympic hockey team victory at the legendary 1980 match.
Goon captures the day-to-day essence of hockey (an accolade typically shared with 1977’s Slap Shot) and an empathically comedic look at the enforcer, a position further explored in doc Ice Guardians.
Hockeyland highlights the role of the sport in a small Minnesota town. And you can’t go this long talking about hockey without mentioning Canada, as Youngblood, The Rocket 9, and Indian Horse will attest. —Alex Vo
#1
95%
Critics Consensus: Fun and fascinating, Red Army delivers absorbing documentary drama for hockey fans and sports novices alike.
Synopsis:
Hockey captain Slava Fetisov and four other players form a nearly unbeatable unit known as the "Russian Five," but their...
#2
86%
Critics Consensus: Kurt Russell's performance guides this cliche-ridden tale into the realm of inspirational, nostalgic goodness.
Synopsis:
When college coach Herb Brooks (Kurt Russell) is hired to helm the 1980 U.S. men's Olympic hockey team, he brings...
#3
84%
Critics Consensus: Goon is a crude slapstick comedy with well-formed characters and a surprising amount of heart.
Synopsis:
Though a misfit among his brainy family members, Massachusetts bouncer Doug Glatt (Seann William Scott) has a knockout punch that...
#4
83%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In the late 1980s, the Detroit Red Wings work to finally break their decadeslong Stanley Cup drought by extracting players...
#5
36%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Hockey enforcers struggle to rise through the professional ranks as the role slowly disappears from the game....
#6
54%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Minnesota is the heartland of US hockey, creating more skaters--on the local rinks and in the NHL--than any other state....
#7
86%
Critics Consensus: Raunchy, violent, and very funny, Slap Shot is ultimately set apart by a wonderful comic performance by Paul Newman.
Synopsis:
In the small New England town of Charlestown, the local mill is about to lay off 10,000 workers. The town's...
#8
77%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A Canadian First Nations boy survives in a residential school in the 1970s....
#9
21%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Working-class Quebecois hockey player Maurice Richard (Roy Dupuis) becomes a hero to French Canadians as he stars for the famous...
#10
16%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Dean Youngblood (Rob Lowe) is an exceptionally skilled young ice hockey player trying to make a name in the Canadian...
#11
44%
Critics Consensus: Seann William Scott remains as watchable as ever in the title role, but Goon: Last of the Enforcers repeats its predecessor's violent and profane formula to diminishing effect.
Synopsis:
A lockout has reunited old teammates and brought a crew of new players to the bench for the Halifax Highlanders....
#12
39%
Critics Consensus: The lack of hockey action and authenticity left critics cold.
Synopsis:
A publicity stunt turns into the ultimate lopsided competition, when the world famous New York Rangers face off against the...
#13
24%
Critics Consensus: The Mighty Ducks has feel-good goals but only scores a penalty shot for predictability.
Synopsis:
After reckless young lawyer Gordon Bombay (Emilio Estevez) gets arrested for drunk driving, he must coach a kids hockey team...
#14
10%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
An international competition for junior league hockey teams is being held in Los Angeles. Coach Gordon Bombay (Emilio Estevez) is...
#15
19%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Having achieved a modicum of fame from their earlier adventures, all the members of the Mighty Ducks hockey team are...
#16
13%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A chronicle of the life and career of NHL goaltender Terry Sawchuk....
#17
20%
Critics Consensus: Dwayne Johnson brings the full force of his charm (and his appropriately pale chompers) to the title role, but flat direction and a committee-written script render The Tooth Fairy unacceptably dull.
Synopsis:
Rough-and-tumble hockey player Derek Thompson (Dwayne Johnson) is a terror on the ice, earning the nickname "Tooth Fairy" by separating...
#18
4%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A young man is torn between his traditional Indo-Canadian family expectations and his dreams of playing hockey....