(Photo by Sony/ courtesy Everett Collection)

Hiroyuki Sanada Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

We’re ranking the films of Hiroyuki Sanada! We start with Sanada’s Certified Fresh films, including his international breakthrough The Twilight Samurai, Danny Boyle’s sci-fi thriller Sunshine, and recent Johnny Depp comeback vehicle Minamata. Sanada’s Fresh films demonstrate how he’s been a reliable presence in eclectic and worldly American productions, including Zack Snyder’s Netflix zombie actioner Army of the Dead, Tom Cruise’s The Last Samurai, and James Mangold’s first touch with Logan in The Wolverine. And some of Sanada’s Rotten films have become cult films or hits with audiences, like Rush Hour 3, Mortal Kombat (where he portrayed Scorpion), and the live-action cartoon Speed Racer.

#3 Minamata (2020) 78% #3 Adjusted Score: 81627% Critics Consensus: Heartfelt yet jumbled, Minamata pays tribute to a remarkable real-life story perhaps better served by the documentary treatment. Synopsis: Inspired by a true story, Minamata stars Johnny Depp playing celebrated photojournalist Eugene Smith. The film takes place in 1971... Inspired by a true story, Minamata stars Johnny Depp playing celebrated photojournalist Eugene Smith. The film takes place in 1971... [More] Starring: Johnny Depp, Hiroyuki Sanada, Jun Kunimura, Minami Directed By: Andrew Levitas

#4 Sunshine (2007) 76% #4 Adjusted Score: 83451% Critics Consensus: Danny Boyle continues his descent into mind-twisting sci-fi madness, taking us along for the ride. Sunshine fulfills the dual requisite necessary to become classic sci-fi: dazzling visuals with intelligent action. Synopsis: In the not-too-distant future, Earth's dying sun spells the end for humanity. In a last-ditch effort to save the planet,... In the not-too-distant future, Earth's dying sun spells the end for humanity. In a last-ditch effort to save the planet,... [More] Starring: Cillian Murphy, Chris Evans, Rose Byrne, Michelle Yeoh Directed By: Danny Boyle