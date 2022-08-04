TAGGED AS:

(Photo by Sony/ courtesy Everett Collection)

Hiroyuki Sanada Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

We’re ranking the films of Hiroyuki Sanada! We start with Sanada’s Certified Fresh films, including his international breakthrough The Twilight Samurai, Danny Boyle’s sci-fi thriller Sunshine, and recent Johnny Depp comeback vehicle Minamata. Sanada’s Fresh films demonstrate how he’s been a reliable presence in eclectic and worldly American productions, including Zack Snyder’s Netflix zombie actioner Army of the Dead, Tom Cruise’s The Last Samurai, and James Mangold’s first touch with Logan in The Wolverine. And some of Sanada’s Rotten films have become cult films or hits with audiences, like Rush Hour 3, Mortal Kombat (where he portrayed Scorpion), and the live-action cartoon Speed Racer.

#1
#1
Adjusted Score: 99770%
Critics Consensus: Samurai epic as a touching drama.
Synopsis: In 1860s Japan, samurai Seibei (Hiroyuki Sanada) lives in a rural village with his mother and daughters, where he is... [More]
Starring: Hiroyuki Sanada, Rie Miyazawa, Nenji Kobayashi, Ren Ôsugi
Directed By: Yôji Yamada

#2

Mr. Holmes (2015)
88%

#2
Adjusted Score: 94598%
Critics Consensus: Mr. Holmes focuses on the man behind the mysteries, and while it may lack Baker Street thrills, it more than compensates with tenderly wrought, well-acted drama.
Synopsis: Long-retired and near the end of his life, Sherlock Holmes (Ian McKellen) grapples with an unreliable memory and must rely... [More]
Starring: Ian McKellen, Laura Linney, Milo Parker, Hiroyuki Sanada
Directed By: Bill Condon

#3

Minamata (2020)
78%

#3
Adjusted Score: 81627%
Critics Consensus: Heartfelt yet jumbled, Minamata pays tribute to a remarkable real-life story perhaps better served by the documentary treatment.
Synopsis: Inspired by a true story, Minamata stars Johnny Depp playing celebrated photojournalist Eugene Smith. The film takes place in 1971... [More]
Starring: Johnny Depp, Hiroyuki Sanada, Jun Kunimura, Minami
Directed By: Andrew Levitas

#4

Sunshine (2007)
76%

#4
Adjusted Score: 83451%
Critics Consensus: Danny Boyle continues his descent into mind-twisting sci-fi madness, taking us along for the ride. Sunshine fulfills the dual requisite necessary to become classic sci-fi: dazzling visuals with intelligent action.
Synopsis: In the not-too-distant future, Earth's dying sun spells the end for humanity. In a last-ditch effort to save the planet,... [More]
Starring: Cillian Murphy, Chris Evans, Rose Byrne, Michelle Yeoh
Directed By: Danny Boyle

#5

The Ring (1998)
97%

#5
Adjusted Score: 98318%
Critics Consensus: Ringu combines supernatural elements with anxieties about modern technology in a truly frightening and unnerving way.
Synopsis: When her niece is found dead along with three friends after viewing a supposedly cursed videotape, reporter Reiko Asakawa (Nanako... [More]
Starring: Nanako Matsushima, Hiroyuki Sanada, Miki Nakatani, Yuko Takeuchi
Directed By: Hideo Nakata

#6

The Wolverine (2013)
71%

#6
Adjusted Score: 82055%
Critics Consensus: Although its final act succumbs to the usual cartoonish antics, The Wolverine is one superhero movie that manages to stay true to the comics while keeping casual viewers entertained.
Synopsis: Lured to a Japan he hasn't seen since World War II, century-old mutant Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) finds himself in a... [More]
Starring: Hugh Jackman, Hiroyuki Sanada, Famke Janssen, Will Yun Lee
Directed By: James Mangold

#7

Army Of The Dead (2021)
67%

#7
Adjusted Score: 82262%
Critics Consensus: An ambitious, over-the-top zombie heist mashup, Army of the Dead brings Zack Snyder back to his genre roots with a suitably gory splash.
Synopsis: From filmmaker Zack Snyder (300, Zack Snyder's Justice League), ARMY OF THE DEAD takes place following a zombie outbreak that... [More]
Starring: Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera
Directed By: Zack Snyder

#8

Life (2017)
67%

#8
Adjusted Score: 86971%
Critics Consensus: Life is just thrilling, well-acted, and capably filmed enough to overcome an overall inability to add new wrinkles to the trapped-in-space genre.
Synopsis: Astronauts (Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson, Ryan Reynolds) aboard the International Space Station are on the cutting edge of one of... [More]
Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson, Ryan Reynolds, Hiroyuki Sanada
Directed By: Daniel Espinosa

#9

The Last Samurai (2003)
66%

#9
Adjusted Score: 73372%
Critics Consensus: With high production values and thrilling battle scenes, The Last Samurai is a satisfying epic.
Synopsis: Capt. Nathan Algren (Tom Cruise) is an American military officer hired by the Emperor of Japan to train the country's... [More]
Starring: Tom Cruise, Ken Watanabe, Timothy Spall, Billy Connolly
Directed By: Edward Zwick

#10

The Railway Man (2013)
66%

#10
Adjusted Score: 70997%
Critics Consensus: Understated to a fault, The Railway Man transcends its occasionally stodgy pacing with a touching, fact-based story and the quiet chemistry of its stars.
Synopsis: Eric Lomax (Colin Firth), a former British army officer and POW, discovers that the Japanese interpreter who tortured him is... [More]
Starring: Colin Firth, Nicole Kidman, Jeremy Irvine, Stellan Skarsgard
Directed By: Jonathan Teplitzky

#11

Bullet Train (2022)
53%

#11
Adjusted Score: 60373%
Critics Consensus: Bullet Train's colorful cast and high-speed action are almost enough to keep things going after the story runs out of track.
Synopsis: In Bullet Train, Brad Pitt stars as Ladybug, an unlucky assassin determined to do his job peacefully after one too... [More]
Starring: Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry
Directed By: David Leitch

#12

Mortal Kombat (2021)
54%

#12
Adjusted Score: 69845%
Critics Consensus: Largely for fans of the source material but far from fatal(ity) flawed, Mortal Kombat revives the franchise in appropriately violent fashion.
Synopsis: In "Mortal Kombat," MMA fighter Cole Young, accustomed to taking a beating for money, is unaware of his heritage--or why... [More]
Starring: Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Joe Taslim
Directed By: Simon McQuoid

#13

Onmyoji (2001)
50%

#13
Adjusted Score: 32132%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A Japanese emperor recruits masters of astronomy, exorcism and magic to battle evil spirits.... [More]
Starring: Mansai Nomura, Hideaki Ito, Hiroyuki Sanada, Kyoko Koizumi
Directed By: Yojiro Takita

#14
#14
Adjusted Score: 52304%
Critics Consensus: High production values and fine performances get bogged down by a lifeless story that fails to engage the viewer.
Synopsis: In 1930s Shanghai, blind American ex-diplomat Todd Jackson (Ralph Fiennes) is a frequenter of the city's seamy underbelly of nightclubs... [More]
Starring: Ralph Fiennes, Natasha Richardson, Vanessa Redgrave, Lynn Redgrave
Directed By: James Ivory

#15

Speed Racer (2008)
41%

#15
Adjusted Score: 50216%
Critics Consensus: Overloaded with headache-inducing special effects, Speed Racer finds the Wachowskis focused on visual thrills at the expense of a coherent storyline.
Synopsis: Born into a family business of race cars, Speed Racer (Emile Hirsch) is one of the track's hot stars. Sitting... [More]
Starring: Emile Hirsch, Christina Ricci, Susan Sarandon, John Goodman
Directed By: Andy Wachowski, Larry Wachowski

#16
#16
Adjusted Score: 39558%
Critics Consensus: A stellar cast can't elevate this leaden adaptation that, while just as beautiful as anything director James Ivory's made before, comes off as dusty and dry.
Synopsis: An academic (Omar Metwally) goes to Uruguay to persuade the heirs of a deceased author to grant him permission to... [More]
Starring: Omar Metwally, Anthony Hopkins, Laura Linney, Charlotte Gainsbourg
Directed By: James Ivory

#17
#17
Adjusted Score: 35876%
Critics Consensus: The Catcher Was a Spy loses sight of the most interesting elements of its fact-based story, dropping the ball and leaving likable lead Paul Rudd stranded.
Synopsis: Major League Baseball player Moe Berg lives a double life as a spy for the Office of Strategic Services during... [More]
Starring: Paul Rudd, Mark Strong, Guy Pearce, Paul Giamatti
Directed By: Ben Lewin

#18
#18
Adjusted Score: 32772%
Critics Consensus: An incoherent plot and ridiculously obvious CGI effects doom this effort from the usually outstanding Chinese director Chen Kaige.
Synopsis: In ancient China a fleet-footed slave named Kunlun (Jang Dong-Kun) becomes personal servant to great Gen. Guangming (Hiroyuki Sanada). Posing... [More]
Starring: Hiroyuki Sanada, Jang Dong-Kun, Cecilia Cheung, Nicholas Tse
Directed By: Chen Kaige

#19

Rush Hour 3 (2007)
17%

#19
Adjusted Score: 23805%
Critics Consensus: Rush Hour 3 is a tired rehash of the earlier films, and a change of scenery can't hide a lack of new ideas.
Synopsis: East meets West again when the assassination of Ambassador Han leads to the reunion of Lee (Jackie Chan) and Carter... [More]
Starring: Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker, Hiroyuki Sanada, Yuki Kudo
Directed By: Brett Ratner

#20

47 Ronin (2013)
16%

#20
Adjusted Score: 18126%
Critics Consensus: 47 Ronin is a surprisingly dull fantasy adventure, one that leaves its talented international cast stranded within one dimensional roles.
Synopsis: In feudal Japan, Lord Asano rules his province with fairness. However, jealous Lord Kira (Tadanobu Asano) fears that the shogun... [More]
Starring: Keanu Reeves, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tadanobu Asano, Rinko Kikuchi
Directed By: Carl Rinsch

#21

The Ring 2 (1999)
0%

#21
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: While investigating the mysterious death of her boyfriend, Mai (Miki Nakatani) learns of the existence of a videotape that causes... [More]
Starring: Miki Nakatani, Hitomi Sato, Kyôko Fukada, Nanako Matsushima
Directed By: Hideo Nakata

Movie & TV News

Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.
Terms of Service Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Info Accessibility