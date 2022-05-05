(Photo by Warner Bros/ courtesy Everett Collection)

Henry Cavill Movies and Series Ranked

We're ranking all the movies and series starring Henry Cavill, including wearing the DCEU's top tights as Superman (Man of Steel, Justice League), major shows like The Witcher and The Tudors, and stylish turns in Mission: Impossible – Fallout, The Man From U.N.C.L.E., and Enola Holmes!

#1
#1
Adjusted Score: 124541%
Critics Consensus: Fast, sleek, and fun, Mission: Impossible - Fallout lives up to the "impossible" part of its name by setting yet another high mark for insane set pieces in a franchise full of them.
Synopsis: Ethan Hunt and the IMF team join forces with CIA assassin August Walker to prevent a disaster of epic proportions.... [More]
Starring: Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg
Directed By: Christopher McQuarrie

The Witcher: Season 2 (2021)
95%

#2
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: The Witcher's second season expands on its first in all the best ways -- and most importantly, it remains a whole lot of fun.
Starring: Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, Joey Batey, Eamon Farren

#3

Enola Holmes (2020)
91%

#3
Adjusted Score: 105614%
Critics Consensus: Enola Holmes brings a breath of fresh air to Baker Street -- and leaves plenty of room for Millie Bobby Brown to put her effervescent stamp on a franchise in waiting.
Synopsis: While searching for her missing mother, intrepid teen Enola Holmes uses her sleuthing skills to outsmart big brother Sherlock and... [More]
Starring: Millie Bobby Brown, Sam Claflin, Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter
Directed By: Harry Bradbeer

#4
#4
Adjusted Score: 80571%
Critics Consensus: A handsome and charming adaptation of the novel.
Synopsis: After his successful first novel, James Mortmain (Bill Nighy) has been unable to write for 12 years, retreating to his... [More]
Starring: Romola Garai, Rose Byrne, Henry Thomas, Marc Blucas
Directed By: Tim Fywell

#5

Stardust (2007)
77%

#5
Adjusted Score: 84798%
Critics Consensus: A faithful interpretation that captures the spirit of whimsy, action, and off-kilter humor of Neil Gaiman, Stardust juggles multiple genres and tones to create a fantastical experience.
Synopsis: To win the heart of his beloved (Sienna Miller), a young man named Tristan (Charlie Cox) ventures into the realm... [More]
Starring: Claire Danes, Charlie Cox, Robert De Niro, Michelle Pfeiffer
Directed By: Matthew Vaughn

The Tudors: Season 3 (2009)
90%

#6
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: The Tudors continues to revel in beauty and depravity in a third season that excels dramatically by challenging King Henry VIII's closest advisers to make difficult choices with harrowing consequences.
Starring: Jonathan Rhys-Meyers, Steven Waddington, Henry Cavill, Nick Dunning
Directed By: Ciaran Donnelly, Jeremy Podeswa

#7
#7
Adjusted Score: 77647%
Critics Consensus: Though it may not reach for any new artistic heights, The Count of Monte Cristo is an old-fashioned yet enjoyable swashbuckler.
Synopsis: The classic story of an innocent man wrongly, but deliberately imprisoned and his brilliant strategy for revenge against those who... [More]
Starring: Jim Caviezel, Guy Pearce, Dagmara Dominczyk, Richard Harris
Directed By: Kevin Reynolds

#8
#8
Adjusted Score: 87869%
Critics Consensus: Zack Snyder's Justice League lives up to its title with a sprawling cut that expands to fit the director's vision -- and should satisfy the fans who willed it into existence.
Synopsis: In ZACK SNYDER'S JUSTICE LEAGUE, determined to ensure Superman's (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben... [More]
Starring: Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa
Directed By: Zack Snyder

#9
#9
Adjusted Score: 79377%
Critics Consensus: The Man from U.N.C.L.E. tries to distract from an unremarkable story with charismatic stars and fizzy set pieces, adding up to an uneven action thriller with just enough style to overcome its lack of substance.
Synopsis: At the height of the Cold War, a mysterious criminal organization plans to use nuclear weapons and technology to upset... [More]
Starring: Henry Cavill, Armie Hammer, Alicia Vikander, Elizabeth Debicki
Directed By: Guy Ritchie

The Witcher: Season 1 (2019)
68%

#10
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Though the world of The Witcher at times feels only half-formed, Henry Cavill brings brawny charisma to a series teeming with subversive fantasy elements and dark humor.
Starring: Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Jodhi May
Directed By: Alik Sakharov

The Tudors: Season 4 (2010)
67%

#11
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Henry's sordid story is concluded in a truncated manner that nevertheless provides closure, although viewers may feel that the ruler's most interesting lovers and opponents had already lost their heads before this fourth and final season.
Starring: Jonathan Rhys-Meyers, Henry Cavill, Max von Sydow, James Frain
Directed By: Michael Hirst, Ciaran Donnelly, Dearbhla Walsh, Jeremy Podeswa

The Tudors: Season 2 (2008)
60%

#12
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: While the second season of The Tudors is certainly as gorgeous as the first, both in its cinematography and its able, handsome cast, the unremarkable script reveals only minor improvements in storytelling.
Starring: Jonathan Rhys-Meyers, Jeremy Northam, Sam Neill, Steven Waddington
Directed By: Colm McCarthy, Jon Amiel, Dearbhla Walsh, Ciaran Donnelly

The Tudors: Season 1 ()
59%

#13
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Though it isn't the most complex or thought-provoking drama around, The Tudors contains stunning period detail, some sturdy acting, and just enough intrigue to make it an entertaining diversion.
Starring:

#14

Man of Steel (2013)
56%

#14
Adjusted Score: 69769%
Critics Consensus: Man of Steel's exhilarating action and spectacle can't fully overcome its detours into generic blockbuster territory.
Synopsis: With the imminent destruction of Krypton, their home planet, Jor-El (Russell Crowe) and his wife seek to preserve their race... [More]
Starring: Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Michael Shannon, Diane Lane
Directed By: Zack Snyder

#15

Whatever Works (2009)
50%

#15
Adjusted Score: 56985%
Critics Consensus: Based upon a script written in the 1970s, Woody Allen's Whatever Works suffers from a lack of fresh ideas.
Synopsis: After a failed suicide attempt, brilliant New York misanthrope Boris Yellnikoff (Larry David) forsakes his posh upper-class existence for meager... [More]
Starring: Larry David, Evan Rachel Wood, Patricia Clarkson, Ed Begley Jr.
Directed By: Woody Allen

#16

Sand Castle (2017)
47%

#16
Adjusted Score: 47365%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: An inexperienced American private discovers the true cost of war when his unit is sent on a dangerous mission to... [More]
Starring: Nicholas Hoult, Henry Cavill, Glen Powell, Beau Knapp
Directed By: Fernando Coimbra

#17

Town Creek (2009)
43%

#17
Adjusted Score: 13215%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Two brothers become entangled in a sinister Nazi's occult experiment at an American farmhouse.... [More]
Starring: Dominic Purcell, Henry Cavill, Michael Fassbender, Emma Booth
Directed By: Joel Schumacher

#18

Justice League (2017)
39%

#18
Adjusted Score: 70768%
Critics Consensus: Justice League leaps over a number of DC movies, but its single bound isn't enough to shed the murky aesthetic, thin characters, and chaotic action that continue to dog the franchise.
Synopsis: Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists newfound ally Diana Prince... [More]
Starring: Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Amy Adams
Directed By: Zack Snyder

#19

Tristan & Isolde (2006)
31%

#19
Adjusted Score: 35914%
Critics Consensus: Competent but somewhat static, Tristan & Isolde doesn't achieve the sweeping romanticism that it aims for.
Synopsis: After the fall of the Roman Empire, English orphan Tristan meets and falls in love with Irish princess Isolde, however... [More]
Starring: James Franco, Sophia Myles, Rufus Sewell, David O'Hara
Directed By: Kevin Reynolds

#20
#20
Adjusted Score: 56768%
Critics Consensus: Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice smothers a potentially powerful story -- and some of America's most iconic superheroes -- in a grim whirlwind of effects-driven action.
Synopsis: It's been nearly two years since Superman's (Henry Cavill) colossal battle with Zod (Michael Shannon) devastated the city of Metropolis.... [More]
Starring: Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Jesse Eisenberg
Directed By: Zack Snyder

#21
#21
Adjusted Score: 4632%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Gamers who participate in an online role-playing game (MMORPG) are invited to a rave whose host plans to show them... [More]
Starring: Doug Bradley, Katheryn Winnick, Henry Cavill, Lance Henriksen
Directed By: Rick Bota

#22

Nomis (2018)
14%

#22
Adjusted Score: 15314%
Critics Consensus: Contrived and cliched, Night Hunter wastes a solid cast in pursuit of action-adventure thrills that stubbornly refuse to materialize.
Synopsis: A police lieutenant, his entire force, and a vigilante become caught up in a dangerous scheme involving a troubled man... [More]
Starring: Alexandra Daddario, Minka Kelly, Henry Cavill, Stanley Tucci
Directed By: David Raymond

#23
#23
Adjusted Score: 5348%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Young business consultant Will Shaw (Henry Cavill) flies to Spain for a vacation aboard his family's sailboat. When Will returns... [More]
Starring: Henry Cavill, Verónica Echegui, Bruce Willis, Sigourney Weaver
Directed By: Mabrouk El Mechri

