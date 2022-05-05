(Photo by Warner Bros/ courtesy Everett Collection)
Henry Cavill Movies and Series Ranked
We’re ranking all the movies and series starring Henry Cavill, including wearing the DCEU’s top tights as Superman (Man of Steel, Justice League), major shows like The Witcher and The Tudors, and stylish turns in Mission: Impossible – Fallout, The Man From U.N.C.L.E., and Enola Holmes!
#1
Adjusted Score: 124541%
Critics Consensus: Fast, sleek, and fun, Mission: Impossible - Fallout lives up to the "impossible" part of its name by setting yet another high mark for insane set pieces in a franchise full of them.
Synopsis:
Ethan Hunt and the IMF team join forces with CIA assassin August Walker to prevent a disaster of epic proportions.... [More]
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: The Witcher's second season expands on its first in all the best ways -- and most importantly, it remains a whole lot of fun.
#3
Adjusted Score: 105614%
Critics Consensus: Enola Holmes brings a breath of fresh air to Baker Street -- and leaves plenty of room for Millie Bobby Brown to put her effervescent stamp on a franchise in waiting.
Synopsis:
While searching for her missing mother, intrepid teen Enola Holmes uses her sleuthing skills to outsmart big brother Sherlock and... [More]
#4
Adjusted Score: 80571%
Critics Consensus: A handsome and charming adaptation of the novel.
Synopsis:
After his successful first novel, James Mortmain (Bill Nighy) has been unable to write for 12 years, retreating to his... [More]
#5
Adjusted Score: 84798%
Critics Consensus: A faithful interpretation that captures the spirit of whimsy, action, and off-kilter humor of Neil Gaiman, Stardust juggles multiple genres and tones to create a fantastical experience.
Synopsis:
To win the heart of his beloved (Sienna Miller), a young man named Tristan (Charlie Cox) ventures into the realm... [More]
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: The Tudors continues to revel in beauty and depravity in a third season that excels dramatically by challenging King Henry VIII's closest advisers to make difficult choices with harrowing consequences.
#7
Adjusted Score: 77647%
Critics Consensus: Though it may not reach for any new artistic heights, The Count of Monte Cristo is an old-fashioned yet enjoyable swashbuckler.
Synopsis:
The classic story of an innocent man wrongly, but deliberately imprisoned and his brilliant strategy for revenge against those who... [More]
#8
Adjusted Score: 87869%
Critics Consensus: Zack Snyder's Justice League lives up to its title with a sprawling cut that expands to fit the director's vision -- and should satisfy the fans who willed it into existence.
Synopsis:
In ZACK SNYDER'S JUSTICE LEAGUE, determined to ensure Superman's (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben... [More]
#9
Adjusted Score: 79377%
Critics Consensus: The Man from U.N.C.L.E. tries to distract from an unremarkable story with charismatic stars and fizzy set pieces, adding up to an uneven action thriller with just enough style to overcome its lack of substance.
Synopsis:
At the height of the Cold War, a mysterious criminal organization plans to use nuclear weapons and technology to upset... [More]
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Though the world of The Witcher at times feels only half-formed, Henry Cavill brings brawny charisma to a series teeming with subversive fantasy elements and dark humor.
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Henry's sordid story is concluded in a truncated manner that nevertheless provides closure, although viewers may feel that the ruler's most interesting lovers and opponents had already lost their heads before this fourth and final season.
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: While the second season of The Tudors is certainly as gorgeous as the first, both in its cinematography and its able, handsome cast, the unremarkable script reveals only minor improvements in storytelling.
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: Though it isn't the most complex or thought-provoking drama around, The Tudors contains stunning period detail, some sturdy acting, and just enough intrigue to make it an entertaining diversion.
Starring:
#14
Adjusted Score: 69769%
Critics Consensus: Man of Steel's exhilarating action and spectacle can't fully overcome its detours into generic blockbuster territory.
Synopsis:
With the imminent destruction of Krypton, their home planet, Jor-El (Russell Crowe) and his wife seek to preserve their race... [More]
#15
Adjusted Score: 56985%
Critics Consensus: Based upon a script written in the 1970s, Woody Allen's Whatever Works suffers from a lack of fresh ideas.
Synopsis:
After a failed suicide attempt, brilliant New York misanthrope Boris Yellnikoff (Larry David) forsakes his posh upper-class existence for meager... [More]
#16
Adjusted Score: 47365%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
An inexperienced American private discovers the true cost of war when his unit is sent on a dangerous mission to... [More]
#17
Adjusted Score: 13215%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Two brothers become entangled in a sinister Nazi's occult experiment at an American farmhouse.... [More]
#18
Adjusted Score: 70768%
Critics Consensus: Justice League leaps over a number of DC movies, but its single bound isn't enough to shed the murky aesthetic, thin characters, and chaotic action that continue to dog the franchise.
Synopsis:
Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists newfound ally Diana Prince... [More]
#19
Adjusted Score: 35914%
Critics Consensus: Competent but somewhat static, Tristan & Isolde doesn't achieve the sweeping romanticism that it aims for.
Synopsis:
After the fall of the Roman Empire, English orphan Tristan meets and falls in love with Irish princess Isolde, however... [More]
#20
Adjusted Score: 56768%
Critics Consensus: Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice smothers a potentially powerful story -- and some of America's most iconic superheroes -- in a grim whirlwind of effects-driven action.
Synopsis:
It's been nearly two years since Superman's (Henry Cavill) colossal battle with Zod (Michael Shannon) devastated the city of Metropolis.... [More]
#21
Adjusted Score: 4632%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Gamers who participate in an online role-playing game (MMORPG) are invited to a rave whose host plans to show them... [More]
#22
Adjusted Score: 15314%
Critics Consensus: Contrived and cliched, Night Hunter wastes a solid cast in pursuit of action-adventure thrills that stubbornly refuse to materialize.
Synopsis:
A police lieutenant, his entire force, and a vigilante become caught up in a dangerous scheme involving a troubled man... [More]
#23
Adjusted Score: 5348%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Young business consultant Will Shaw (Henry Cavill) flies to Spain for a vacation aboard his family's sailboat. When Will returns... [More]