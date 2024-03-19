(Photo by Sony Pictures)

How to Watch Ghostbusters Movies In Order

If you want to un-cross the streams and see the Ghostbusters movies in order, here’s how they released, starting with the 1984 original:

95% Ghostbusters (1984)

55% Ghostbusters II (1989)

74% Ghostbusters (2016)

64% Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021)

- - Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (2024)

Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II have the most connected story, sharing the same cast (Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Sigourney Weaver, Rick Moranis, Annie Potts, and Ernie Hudson) and director (Ivan Reitman).

The 2016 remake set up its own continuity, but audience reaction and box office all but guarantee that’ll be a one-off.

2021’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife resumes the original storyline with Reitman’s son, Jason, directing, for a nostalgic ride starring Paull Rudd, Mckenna Grace, and Finn Wolfhard. The sequel reins are handed over to director Gil Kenan for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, which returns to the old New York City stomping grounds, with Murray, Hudson, Aykroyd, and Potts back in the mix.

#1 Ghostbusters (1984) 95% #1 Adjusted Score: 102058% Critics Consensus: An infectiously fun blend of special effects and comedy, with Bill Murray's hilarious deadpan performance leading a cast of great comic turns. Synopsis: After the members of a team of scientists (Harold Ramis, Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray) lose their cushy positions at a... After the members of a team of scientists (Harold Ramis, Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray) lose their cushy positions at a... [More] Starring: Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, Sigourney Weaver Directed By: Ivan Reitman