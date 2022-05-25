(Photo by Netflix/ courtesy Everett Collection)

Cillian Murphy Movies and Shows Ranked

We’re ranking the movies and shows of Cillian Murphy! We start with his Certified Fresh films, including zombie movie revival 28 Days Later, his collaborations with Christopher Nolan (Batman Begins, Inception), Ken Loach’s The Wind That Shakes the Barley, and horror sequel A Quiet Place Part II. His executive produced show Peaky Blinders has proven an enduring, involving hit. His Rotten films with positive Audience Scores include teen drama Disco Pigs and action-thriller Anna.

#8 Sunshine (2007) 76% #8 Adjusted Score: 83404% Critics Consensus: Danny Boyle continues his descent into mind-twisting sci-fi madness, taking us along for the ride. Sunshine fulfills the dual requisite necessary to become classic sci-fi: dazzling visuals with intelligent action. Synopsis: In the not-too-distant future, Earth's dying sun spells the end for humanity. In a last-ditch effort to save the planet,... In the not-too-distant future, Earth's dying sun spells the end for humanity. In a last-ditch effort to save the planet,... [More] Starring: Cillian Murphy, Chris Evans, Rose Byrne, Michelle Yeoh Directed By: Danny Boyle

#19 Waveriders (2008) 56% #19 Adjusted Score: 40245% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: The untold story of Irish big wave surfing.... The untold story of Irish big wave surfing.... [More] Starring: Cillian Murphy Directed By: Joel Conroy

#24 Anna (2019) 33% #24 Adjusted Score: 36763% Critics Consensus: Anna finds writer-director Luc Besson squarely in his wheelhouse, but fans of this variety of stylized action have seen it all done before -- and better. Synopsis: Beneath a woman's striking beauty lies a secret that will unleash her indelible strength and skill to become one of... Beneath a woman's striking beauty lies a secret that will unleash her indelible strength and skill to become one of... [More] Starring: Sasha Luss, Luke Evans, Cillian Murphy, Helen Mirren Directed By: Luc Besson