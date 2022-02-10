The 200 Best Romantic Comedies of All Time
Hooking up? No problem. “Meet cute” at the book shop? Happens all the time. Finding the right one, falling in love, and getting married? What else are you gonna do? But compiling the ultimate list of the Freshest romantic comedies of all time? It’s complicated.
For our list of the 200 best romantic comedies of all time, we searched high and low throughout movie history for every permutation of (hilarious) courtship and love captured on camera. We have the dazzling wit of the early studio system (His Girl Friday, Bringing Up Baby), the realistic cynicism of the ’70s (Annie Hall, The Goodbye Girl), and the sweeping romance in-between (The Apartment, Roman Holiday). There was plenty to find in the John Hughes, teen-driven era (Say Anything…, Pretty in Pink), and the bubbly ’90s decade that followed (Groundhog Day, Four Weddings and a Funeral, While You Were Sleeping). Then we dabbled in 21st century raunch (Knocked Up) and twee ((500) Days of Summer), leading into our current era of new voices declaring that they too are entitled to their own messy relationship stories (The Big Sick, Crazy Rich Asians).
And in our most recent major update, we’ve added the latest and greatest, including Charlize Theron’s first dip into the genre (Long Shot), indie darlings (Palm Springs), and the farcical (Isn’t It Romantic). We also expanded our reach in LGBTQ (Happiest Season, Edge of Seventeen, Get Real, Life Partners, Saving Face) and African-American films (Top Five, The Best Man). And expect to see more international rom-coms, with plenty of additions among Spanish-language (You’re Killing Me Susana, Everybody Loves Somebody) and French cinema (Romantics Anonymous, The Spanish Apartment).
The only stipulation for a rom-com to get a shot at love on this list was achieving a minimum of 20 reviews, and then we sorted the qualifying titles with our weighted formula, which takes into account factors like the number of reviews movies received and their year of release. And because we want you feeling red, and not seeing red, we want to prepare you for some of the relatively low placements for beloved classics like Pretty Woman, Love Actually, and Sleepless in Seattle. The Tomatometer, just like the heart, does not deceive.
Ready to dive into the sea of love? Then continue on with open arms into Rotten Tomatoes’ 200 best romantic comedies of all time!
#1
Adjusted Score: 112011%
Critics Consensus: Offering a wonderfully witty script, spotless direction from George Cukor, and typically excellent lead performances, The Philadelphia Story is an unqualified classic.
Synopsis:
This classic romantic comedy focuses on Tracy Lord (Katharine Hepburn), a Philadelphia socialite who has split from her husband, C.K.... [More]
#2
Adjusted Score: 105983%
Critics Consensus: A career highlight for Preston Sturges, The Lady Eve benefits from Barbara Stanwyck and Henry Fonda's sparkling chemistry -- and a script that inspired countless battle-of-the-sexes comedies.
Synopsis:
It's no accident when wealthy Charles (Henry Fonda) falls for Jean (Barbara Stanwyck). Jean is a con artist with her... [More]
#3
Adjusted Score: 103975%
Critics Consensus: Deftly directed by Ernst Lubitsch from a smart, funny script by Samson Raphaelson, The Shop Around the Corner is a romantic comedy in the finest sense of the term.
Synopsis:
Alfred Kralik (James Stewart) and Klara Novak (Margaret Sullavan) are employees at Matuschek and Company, a general store in Budapest.... [More]
#4
Adjusted Score: 101525%
Critics Consensus: Love and hope soar in Cyrano De Bergerac, an immensely entertaining romance featuring Gerard Depardieu as his peak.
Synopsis:
Soldier and poet Cyrano de Bergerac (Gérard Depardieu) is in love with Roxane (Anne Brochet), but he's too ashamed to... [More]
#5
Adjusted Score: 104629%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Johnny (Cary Grant) seems like a solid match for Julia (Doris Nolan), the socialite daughter of Edward Seton (Henry Kolker).... [More]
#6
Adjusted Score: 99302%
Critics Consensus: Desk Set reunites one of cinema's most well-loved pairings for a solidly crafted romantic comedy that charmingly encapsulates their timeless appeal.
Synopsis:
Bunny Watson (Katharine Hepburn) is a library reference clerk stuck in a dead-end relationship with a boring television executive (Gig... [More]
#7
Adjusted Score: 101864%
Critics Consensus: Indiscreet spins rom-com gold out of a premise just sturdy enough to set the stage for typically delightful work from its wonderfully well-matched leads.
Synopsis:
Famous theater actress Anna Kalman (Ingrid Bergman) has resigned herself to her single life, believing that she has missed her... [More]
#8
Adjusted Score: 110756%
Critics Consensus: Anchored by stellar performances from Cary Grant and Rosalind Russell, His Girl Friday is possibly the definitive screwball romantic comedy.
Synopsis:
When hard-charging New York newspaper editor Walter Burns discovers that his ex-wife, investigative reporter Hildy Johnson, has gotten engaged to... [More]
#9
Adjusted Score: 117634%
Critics Consensus: Capturing its stars and director at their finest, It Happened One Night remains unsurpassed by the countless romantic comedies it has inspired.
Synopsis:
In Frank Capra's acclaimed romantic comedy, spoiled heiress Ellie Andrews (Claudette Colbert) impetuously marries the scheming King Westley, leading her... [More]
#10
Adjusted Score: 120950%
Critics Consensus: Funny, heartfelt, and intelligent, The Big Sick uses its appealing leads and cross-cultural themes to prove the standard romcom formula still has some fresh angles left to explore.
Synopsis:
Kumail is a Pakistani comic, who meets an American graduate student named Emily at one of his stand-up shows. As... [More]
#11
Adjusted Score: 102084%
Critics Consensus: Blockbuster dramatist James L. Brooks delivers with Broadcast News, fully entertaining with deft, deep characterization.
Synopsis:
Intelligent satire of American television news. A highly strung news producer finds herself strangely attracted to a vapid anchorman even... [More]
#12
Adjusted Score: 100561%
Critics Consensus: One of the definitive Generation X movies, Say Anything... is equally funny and heartfelt -- and it established John Cusack as an icon for left-of-center types everywhere.
Synopsis:
In a charming, critically acclaimed tale of first love, Lloyd (John Cusack), an eternal optimist, seeks to capture the heart... [More]
#13
Adjusted Score: 103335%
Critics Consensus: Smart, sweet, and inventive, Groundhog Day highlights Murray's dramatic gifts while still leaving plenty of room for laughs.
Synopsis:
Phil (Bill Murray), a weatherman, is out to cover the annual emergence of the groundhog from its hole. He gets... [More]
#14
Adjusted Score: 103589%
Critics Consensus: A delightfully postmodern fairy tale, The Princess Bride is a deft, intelligent mix of swashbuckling, romance, and comedy that takes an age-old damsel-in-distress story and makes it fresh.
Synopsis:
A fairy tale adventure about a beautiful young woman and her one true love. He must find her after a... [More]
#15
Adjusted Score: 102371%
Critics Consensus: Kevin Costner is at his funniest and most charismatic in Bull Durham, a film that's as wise about relationships as it is about minor league baseball.
Synopsis:
In Durham, N.C., the Bulls minor league baseball team has one asset no other can claim: a poetry-loving groupie named... [More]
#16
Adjusted Score: 102384%
Critics Consensus: With Audrey Hepburn luminous in her American debut, Roman Holiday is as funny as it is beautiful, and sets the standard for the modern romantic comedy.
Synopsis:
Overwhelmed by her suffocating schedule, touring European princess Ann (Audrey Hepburn) takes off for a night while in Rome. When... [More]
#17
Adjusted Score: 100396%
Critics Consensus: Marrying screwball romance with political satire, Born Yesterday is a substantive romp with a ferociously smart performance by Judy Holliday as an uncouth bombshell.
Synopsis:
Brassy blonde moll Billie Dawn (Judy Holliday) hits Washington, D.C., with her unscrupulous millionaire sugar daddy, Harry Brock (Broderick Crawford),... [More]
#18
Adjusted Score: 100230%
Critics Consensus: With Greta Garbo proving her comedy chops in the twilight of her career, Ninotchka is a can't-miss classic.
Synopsis:
A no-nonsense diplomat of the Soviet Union, Nina Ivanovna "Ninotchka" Yakushova (Greta Garbo) arrives in Paris to ensure the sale... [More]
#19
Adjusted Score: 102599%
Critics Consensus: A class satire in a class of its own, My Man Godfrey's screwball comedy is as sharp as the social commentary is biting.
Synopsis:
Fifth Avenue socialite Irene Bullock needs a "forgotten man" to win a scavenger hunt, and no one fits that description... [More]
#20
Adjusted Score: 100998%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Overanxious film critic Allan (Woody Allen) sinks into a depression after his wife leaves him. Concerned, his married friends Dick... [More]
#21
Adjusted Score: 97814%
Critics Consensus: Ang Lee's funny and ultimately poignant comedy of manners reveals the filmmaker's skill across genres.
Synopsis:
Wai-Tung (Winston Chao) and his boyfriend (Mitchell Lichtenstein) live happily as a gay couple in New York City. Wai-Tung has... [More]
#22
Adjusted Score: 104215%
Critics Consensus: Filled with poignant performances and devastating humor, Annie Hall represents a quantum leap for Woody Allen and remains an American classic.
Synopsis:
Comedian Alvy Singer (Woody Allen) examines the rise and fall of his relationship with struggling nightclub singer Annie Hall (Diane... [More]
#23
Adjusted Score: 98500%
Critics Consensus: To All the Boys I've Loved Before plays by the teen rom-com rules, but relatable characters and a thoroughly charming cast more than make up for a lack of surprises.
Synopsis:
A teenage girl's love letters are exposed and wreak havoc on her life.... [More]
#24
Adjusted Score: 99550%
Critics Consensus: While frothy to a fault, Four Weddings and a Funeral features irresistibly breezy humor, and winsome performances from Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell.
Synopsis:
Lovable Englishman Charles (Hugh Grant) and his group of friends seem to be unlucky in love. When Charles meets a... [More]
#25
Adjusted Score: 103109%
Critics Consensus: One of the best underdog romance movies ever, with an ending that will light up any heart.
Synopsis:
A hapless but resilient tramp (Charlie Chaplin) falls in love with a blind flower girl (Virginia Cherrill) on the tough... [More]
#26
Adjusted Score: 99911%
Critics Consensus: Matched by Garson Kanin's witty, sophisticated screenplay, George Cukor, Spencer Tracy, and Katherine Hepburn are all in top form in the classic comedy Adam's Rib.
Synopsis:
A courtroom rivalry finds its way into the household when prosecuting lawyer Adam Bonner (Spencer Tracy) faces off against his... [More]
#27
Adjusted Score: 98557%
Critics Consensus: Stolen Kisses is a fine feature follow-up to The 400 Blows, transforming Antoine Doinel into a sympathetic, silly, and romantic figure that carries to the series' end.
Synopsis:
The third in a series of films featuring François Truffaut's alter-ego, Antoine Doinel (Jean-Pierre Léaud), the story resumes with Antoine... [More]
#28
Adjusted Score: 109156%
Critics Consensus: A crowd-pleasing tribute to the magic of silent cinema, The Artist is a clever, joyous film with delightful performances and visual style to spare.
Synopsis:
In the 1920s, actor George Valentin (Jean Dujardin) is a bona fide matinee idol with many adoring fans. While working... [More]
#29
Adjusted Score: 111118%
Critics Consensus: Strong performances, assured direction, and a refreshingly original concept make Palm Springs a romcom that's easy to fall in love with.
Synopsis:
Stuck in a time loop, two wedding guests develop a budding romance while living the same day over and over... [More]
#30
Adjusted Score: 102968%
Critics Consensus: Wryly charming, impeccably acted, and ultimately quite bittersweet, Enough Said is a grown-up movie in the best possible way.
Synopsis:
Eva (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), a divorced single parent, seems generally happy but dreads her daughter's departure for college. Unexpectedly, Eva begins... [More]
#31
Adjusted Score: 96776%
Critics Consensus: Warm, funny, and quietly profound, Appropriate Behavior serves as a thoroughly compelling calling card for writer, director, and star Desiree Akhavan.
Synopsis:
A secretly bisexual Brooklynite (Desiree Akhavan) from a traditional Persian family struggles with her identity and the disintegration of her... [More]
#32
Adjusted Score: 99821%
Critics Consensus: Ivan Reitman's refreshingly earnest political comedy benefits from an understated, charming script and a breezy performance by Kevin Kline.
Synopsis:
Shifty White House chief of staff Bob Alexander (Frank Langella) hatches a scheme to use a double for the president... [More]
#33
Adjusted Score: 95742%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
As Spain sits on the precipice of civil war in 1930, Fernando (Jorge Sanz) opts to go AWOL from the... [More]
#34
Adjusted Score: 102390%
Critics Consensus: One of the brightest, funniest comedies of the year, Juno's smart script and direction are matched by assured performances in a coming-of-age story with a 21st century twist.
Synopsis:
When precocious teen Juno MacGuff becomes pregnant, she chooses a failed rock star and his wife to adopt her unborn... [More]
#35
Adjusted Score: 99914%
Critics Consensus: One of Woody Allen's early classics, Manhattan combines modern, bittersweet humor and timeless romanticism with unerring grace.
Synopsis:
Director Woody Allen's love letter to New York City stars Allen as frustrated television writer Isaac Davis, a twice-divorced malcontent... [More]
#36
Adjusted Score: 100297%
Critics Consensus: Some Like It Hot: A spry, quick-witted farce that never drags.
Synopsis:
After witnessing a Mafia murder, slick saxophone player Joe (Tony Curtis) and his long-suffering buddy, Jerry (Jack Lemmon), improvise a... [More]
#37
Adjusted Score: 98148%
Critics Consensus: Led by energetic performances from Nicolas Cage and Cher, Moonstruck is an exuberantly funny tribute to love and one of the decade's most appealing comedies.
Synopsis:
No sooner does Italian-American widow Loretta (Cher) accept a marriage proposal from her doltish boyfriend, Johnny (Danny Aiello), than she... [More]
#38
Adjusted Score: 103620%
Critics Consensus: With Katharine Hepburn and Cary Grant at their effervescent best, Bringing Up Baby is a seamlessly assembled comedy with enduring appeal.
Synopsis:
Harried paleontologist David Huxley (Cary Grant) has to make a good impression on society matron Mrs. Random (May Robson), who... [More]
#39
Adjusted Score: 100284%
Critics Consensus: A smart re-imagining of fairy tale tropes that's sure to delight children and adults, Enchanted features witty dialogue, sharp animation, and a star turn by Amy Adams.
Synopsis:
Banished by an evil queen, Princess Giselle (Amy Adams) from a fairy-tale world lands in modern Manhattan, where music, magic... [More]
#40
Adjusted Score: 99054%
Critics Consensus: About a Boy benefits tremendously from Hugh Grant's layered performance, as well as a funny, moving story that tugs at the heartstrings without tilting into treacle.
Synopsis:
A comedy-drama starring Hugh Grant as Will, a rich, child-free and irresponsible Londoner in his thirties who, in search of... [More]
#41
Adjusted Score: 100882%
Critics Consensus: Director Billy Wilder's customary cynicism is leavened here by tender humor, romance, and genuine pathos.
Synopsis:
Insurance worker C.C. Baxter (Jack Lemmon) lends his Upper West Side apartment to company bosses to use for extramarital affairs.... [More]
#42
Adjusted Score: 97458%
Critics Consensus: With its humorous script and its stars' immense charm, Sabrina remains a resonant romantic gem.
Synopsis:
Chauffeur's daughter Sabrina (Audrey Hepburn) returns home from two years in Paris a beautiful young woman, and immediately catches the... [More]
#43
Adjusted Score: 95941%
Critics Consensus: A romantic comedy that doubles as a love letter to the titular city, L.A. Story is Steve Martin at his silly, sweetly soulful best.
Synopsis:
Harris K. Telemacher (Steve Martin) has the easiest job in the world: he's a TV weatherman in Los Angeles, where... [More]
#44
Adjusted Score: 98808%
Critics Consensus: Great comic direction by Leo McCarrey and memorable onscreen chemistry from stars Cary Grant and Irene Dunne make this screwball comedy a charmer.
Synopsis:
Jerry (Cary Grant) and Lucy (Irene Dunne) are a married couple who doubt each other's fidelity: Jerry suspects Lucy and... [More]
#45
Adjusted Score: 95160%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Playboy songwriter Brad Allen's (Rock Hudson) succession of romances annoys his neighbor, interior designer Jan Morrow (Doris Day), who shares... [More]
#46
Adjusted Score: 102337%
Critics Consensus: Silver Linings Playbook walks a tricky thematic tightrope, but David O. Russell's sensitive direction and some sharp work from a talented cast gives it true balance.
Synopsis:
After losing his job and wife, and spending time in a mental institution, Pat Solatano (Bradley Cooper) winds up living... [More]
#47
Adjusted Score: 105365%
Critics Consensus: Love, Simon hits its coming-of-age beats more deftly than many entries in this well-traveled genre -- and represents an overdue, if not entirely successful, milestone of inclusion.
Synopsis:
Everyone deserves a great love story, but for 17-year-old Simon Spier, it's a little more complicated. He hasn't told his... [More]
#48
Adjusted Score: 100559%
Critics Consensus: Worthwhile as both a well-acted ensemble piece and as a smart, warm statement on family values, The Kids Are All Right is remarkable.
Synopsis:
Lesbian couple Jules (Julianne Moore) and Nic (Annette Bening) have been together for almost 20 years and have two teenage... [More]
#49
Adjusted Score: 100033%
Critics Consensus: Endlessly witty, visually rapturous, and sweetly romantic, Shakespeare in Love is a delightful romantic comedy that succeeds on nearly every level.
Synopsis:
"Shakespeare in Love" is a romantic comedy for the 1990s set in the 1590s. It imaginatively unfolds the witty, sexy... [More]
#50
Adjusted Score: 94709%
Critics Consensus: Lighthearted and sweet, The Purple Rose of Cairo stands as one of Woody Allen's more inventive -- and enchantingly whimsical -- pictures.
Synopsis:
Unhappily married Depression-era waitress Cecilia (Mia Farrow) earns the money while her inattentive husband, Monk (Danny Aiello), blows their meager... [More]
#51
Adjusted Score: 94250%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Soon after Lenny (Charles Grodin) marries Lila (Jeannie Berlin), the needy and unrefined side of her personality begins to emerge,... [More]
#52
Adjusted Score: 96288%
Critics Consensus: The deft hand of director Stephen Frears and strong performances by the ensemble cast combine to tell an entertaining story with a rock-solid soundtrack.
Synopsis:
Rob Gordon (John Cusack) is the owner of a failing record store in Chicago, where he sells music the old-fashioned... [More]
#53
Adjusted Score: 96278%
Critics Consensus: Rob Reiner's touching, funny film set a new standard for romantic comedies, and he was ably abetted by the sharp interplay between Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan.
Synopsis:
In 1977, college graduates Harry Burns (Billy Crystal) and Sally Albright (Meg Ryan) share a contentious car ride from Chicago... [More]
#54
Adjusted Score: 94433%
Critics Consensus: A charming romantic comedy with political bite, Rob Reiner's American President features strong lead performances and some poignant observations of politics and media in the 1990s.
Synopsis:
With the end of his first term in sight, widowed U.S. President Andrew Shepherd (Michael Douglas) knows that overwhelming public... [More]
#55
Adjusted Score: 96081%
Critics Consensus: Smart, tender, and funny in equal measure, Hannah and Her Sisters is one of Woody Allen's finest films.
Synopsis:
Three successive family Thanksgiving dinners mark time for Hannah (Mia Farrow), her younger sisters Lee (Barbara Hershey) and Holly (Dianne... [More]
#56
Adjusted Score: 93261%
Critics Consensus: As emotionally rich as it is eye-catching, Strictly Ballroom uses its infectious energy as the fuel for a modern dance classic with all the right moves.
Synopsis:
A top ballroom dancer pairs with a plain, left-footed local girl when his maverick style earns him the disdain of... [More]
#57
Adjusted Score: 112589%
Critics Consensus: With a terrific cast and a surfeit of visual razzle dazzle, Crazy Rich Asians takes a satisfying step forward for screen representation while deftly drawing inspiration from the classic -- and still effective -- rom-com formula.
Synopsis:
Rachel Chu is happy to accompany her longtime boyfriend, Nick, to his best friend's wedding in Singapore. She's also surprised... [More]
#58
Adjusted Score: 100589%
Critics Consensus: A marriage of genuine characters, gross out gags, and pathos, Bridesmaids is a female-driven comedy that refuses to be boxed in as Kristen Wiig emerges as a real star.
Synopsis:
Annie (Kristen Wiig) is a single woman whose own life is a mess, but when she learns that her lifelong... [More]
#59
Adjusted Score: 96838%
Critics Consensus: Tackling a sensitive subject with maturity, honesty, and wit, Obvious Child serves as a deeply promising debut for writer-director Gillian Robespierre.
Synopsis:
An immature, newly unemployed comic (Jenny Slate) must navigate the murky waters of adulthood after her fling with a graduate... [More]
#60
Adjusted Score: 92754%
Critics Consensus: Kenneth Branagh's love for the material is contagious in this exuberant adaptation.
Synopsis:
In this Shakespearean farce, Hero (Kate Beckinsale) and her groom-to-be, Claudio (Robert Sean Leonard), team up with Claudio's commanding officer,... [More]
#61
Adjusted Score: 91710%
Critics Consensus: A naturalistic depiction of teenage life, Show Me Love has a charming, authentic feel.
Synopsis:
Teens Elin (Alexandra Dahlström) and Agnes (Rebecca Liljeberg) are schoolmates. Elin is upbeat and popular, while Agnes is morose and... [More]
#62
Adjusted Score: 91662%
Critics Consensus: Nearly as light and magical as its namesake, La Fée (The Fairy) casts a fizzy comedic spell whose sweet charms include a pleasantly tart undercurrent.
Synopsis:
A hotel clerk (Dominique Abel) falls in love with a woman (Fiona Gordon) who walks up to his front desk... [More]
#63
Adjusted Score: 99974%
Critics Consensus: Knocked Up is a hilarious, poignant and refreshing look at the rigors of courtship and child-rearing, with a sometimes raunchy, yet savvy script that is ably acted and directed.
Synopsis:
Rising journalist Alison Scott (Katherine Heigl) hits a serious bump in the road after a one-night stand with irresponsible slacker... [More]
#64
Adjusted Score: 95289%
Critics Consensus: The feel-good Amelie is a lively, fanciful charmer, showcasing Audrey Tautou as its delightful heroine.
Synopsis:
"Amélie" is a fanciful comedy about a young woman who discretely orchestrates the lives of the people around her, creating... [More]
#65
Adjusted Score: 96283%
Critics Consensus: Sweet, smart, and quirky, Waitress hits the right, bittersweet notes through this romantic comedy through its witty script and a superb performance by Keri Russell.
Synopsis:
Jenna (Keri Russell) works in a diner in a small Southern town and is a genius at creating luscious desserts,... [More]
#66
Adjusted Score: 94296%
Critics Consensus: It contains some ugly anachronisms, but Blake Edwards is at his funniest in this iconic classic, and Audrey Hepburn absolutely lights up the screen.
Synopsis:
Based on Truman Capote's novel, this is the story of a young woman in New York City who meets a... [More]
#67
Adjusted Score: 92496%
Critics Consensus: Barbra Streisand was never more likable than in this energetic, often hilarious screwball farce from director Peter Bogdanovich.
Synopsis:
Two researchers have come to San Francisco to compete for a research grant in music. The man seems a bit... [More]
#68
Adjusted Score: 89423%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Thirty-something Isabelle "Izzy" Grossman (Amy Irving) spends her time going from her tiny, solitary West Side apartment to that of... [More]
#69
Adjusted Score: 90627%
Critics Consensus: In the first romantic comedy pairing of Tracy and Hepburn, the stars' chemistry is off to a working start and the film's sparkling comedy smooths out any rough patches.
Synopsis:
Tess Harding (Katharine Hepburn) is a progressively-minded political journalist. Sam Craig (Spencer Tracy) is a sports writer with very traditional... [More]
#70
Adjusted Score: 91514%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Thief Gaston Monescu (Herbert Marshall) and pickpocket Lily (Miriam Hopkins) are partners in crime and love. Working for perfume company... [More]
#71
Adjusted Score: 89492%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Young and beautiful Clara Barron (Karla Souza) seems to have it all -- a great job, a beautiful house in... [More]
#72
Adjusted Score: 91385%
Critics Consensus: Delpy proves not only to be an adept actress, but makes her mark as a writer and director in this thought-provoking comedy that breaks the romantic comedy mold.
Synopsis:
A European vacation was intended to repair the tattered relationship between American Jack (Adam Goldberg) and French native Marion (Julie... [More]
#73
Adjusted Score: 90199%
Critics Consensus: Plus One reinvigorates the rom-com with an entertaining outing elevated by well-matched leads and a story that embraces and transcends genre clichés.
Synopsis:
Longtime single friends agree to be each other's plus one at every wedding they are invited to.... [More]
#74
Adjusted Score: 87613%
Critics Consensus: This modest, unpretentious character study astutely captures the emotional states of the 20-something slacker.
Synopsis:
After graduating from college, Marnie (Kate Dollenmayer) is living in Boston. Looking for temporary work while trying to figure out... [More]
#75
Adjusted Score: 89842%
Critics Consensus: Though its sweetness borders on sappiness, Roxanne is an unabashedly romantic comedy that remains one of Steve Martin's funniest films.
Synopsis:
In this modern take on Edmond Rostand's classic play "Cyrano de Bergerac," C. D. Bales (Steve Martin) is the witty,... [More]
#76
Adjusted Score: 90244%
Critics Consensus: Dudley Moore brings a boozy charm to Arthur, a coming of age tale for a wayward millionaire that deploys energetic cast chemistry and spiffy humor to jovial effect.
Synopsis:
Wealthy New York City playboy Arthur Bach (Dudley Moore) is perpetually drunk and completely rudderless. Dutifully supported by his sharp-tongued... [More]
#77
Adjusted Score: 79199%
Critics Consensus: An artfully assembled cast, lovely set design, and direction solidly in service of the source material make The Importance of Being Earnest an adaptation that works.
Synopsis:
Algernon Moncrieff (Michael Denison) is surprised to discover that his affluent friend -- whom he knows as "Ernest" -- is... [More]
#78
Adjusted Score: 89303%
Critics Consensus: Unlike many romantic comedies, the charming Italian for Beginners feels natural and genuinely heart-warming.
Synopsis:
"Italian for Beginners" follows the stories of six insecure singles whose lives interweave one dreary Copenhagen winter. Soon after arriving... [More]
#79
Adjusted Score: 92351%
Critics Consensus: Although Chasing Amy's depiction of queer sexuality is frustratingly clumsy, it handles an array of thorny themes with a mixture of sensitivity, raw honesty, and writer-director Kevin Smith's signature raunchy humor.
Synopsis:
Holden and Banky are best friends and authors of a popular comic book. Holden falls in love with Alyssa, who... [More]
#80
Adjusted Score: 89706%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In the midst of a summer heat wave, New Yorker Richard Sherman (Tom Ewell) ships his wife, Helen (Evelyn Keyes),... [More]
#81
Adjusted Score: 92777%
Critics Consensus: As smart, funny, and trenchant as writer-director-star Chris Rock's best standup work, Top Five is a career highlight for its creator -- and one of the comedy standouts of 2014.
Synopsis:
Though he began in stand-up comedy, Andre Allen (Chris Rock) hit the big-time as the star of a trilogy of... [More]
#82
Adjusted Score: 97313%
Critics Consensus: With a typically absorbing performance from Greta Gerwig leading the way, Maggie's Plan gives rom-com sensibilities a smart, subversive twist.
Synopsis:
A woman (Greta Gerwig) falls in love with a married man (Ethan Hawke), then devises a strategy to reunite him... [More]
#83
Adjusted Score: 92876%
Critics Consensus: Lighthearted to a fault, Much Ado About Nothing's giddy energy and intimate charm make for an entertaining romantic comedy -- and a Shakespearean adaptation that's hard to resist.
Synopsis:
After a successful campaign against his rebellious brother, Don John (Sean Maher), Don Pedro (Reed Diamond) visits the governor of... [More]
#84
Adjusted Score: 88944%
Critics Consensus: A charming tale of a love affair that overcomes cultural taboos.
Synopsis:
Wil (Michelle Krusiec) is a lesbian, but she not dare tell her widowed mother, Hwei-lan (Joan Chen), or her very... [More]
#85
Adjusted Score: 88510%
Critics Consensus: Though its final outcome is predictable, The Sure Thing is a charming, smartly written, and mature teen comedy featuring a breakout role for John Cusack.
Synopsis:
Gib (John Cusack), a college freshman, keeps striking out with women. When he learns that a beautiful Californian (Nicollette Sheridan)... [More]
#86
Adjusted Score: 85509%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A chocolate maker falls in love with a gifted worker.... [More]
#87
Adjusted Score: 94668%
Critics Consensus: A clever, offbeat romantic comedy, 500 Days of Summer is refreshingly honest and utterly charming.
Synopsis:
Tom (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), greeting-card writer and hopeless romantic, is caught completely off-guard when his girlfriend, Summer (Zooey Deschanel), suddenly dumps... [More]
#88
Adjusted Score: 92377%
Critics Consensus: Steve Carell's first star turn scores big with a tender treatment of its titular underdog, using raunchy but realistically funny comedy to connect with adult audiences.
Synopsis:
Andy Stitzer (Steve Carell) is an amiable single guy who works at a big-box store. Living alone, 40-year-old Andy spends... [More]
#89
Adjusted Score: 90984%
Critics Consensus: Wearing its twee heart on its sleeve, Beginners explores the depths of modern, multi-generational romance with wit and depth.
Synopsis:
After his mother dies, Oliver (Ewan McGregor) is stunned when his father, Hal (Christopher Plummer), recently diagnosed with terminal cancer,... [More]
#90
Adjusted Score: 87343%
Critics Consensus: Results moves stubbornly at its own deliberate pace, but the well-chosen cast -- and writer-director Andrew Bujalski's insightful observations -- offer rich rewards for patient viewers.
Synopsis:
Personal trainers (Guy Pearce, Cobie Smulders) are charged with whipping a newly wealthy and highly unmotivated slob (Kevin Corrigan) into... [More]
#91
Adjusted Score: 88903%
Critics Consensus: James L. Brooks and Jack Nicholson, doing what they do best, combine smart dialogue and flawless acting to squeeze fresh entertainment value out of the romantic-comedy genre.
Synopsis:
Melvin Udall (Jack Nicholson) is an obsessive-compulsive writer of romantic fiction who's rude to everyone he meets, including his gay... [More]
#92
Adjusted Score: 85871%
Critics Consensus: Brevity is the soul of wit, eh? This adaptation gets to the nitty gritty of Wilde's stage piece and plays on eternal human foibles.
Synopsis:
Sir Robert Chiltern (Jeremy Northam) is a respected government official and a loving husband. His friend, Lord Arthur Goring (Rupert... [More]
#93
Adjusted Score: 86707%
Critics Consensus: Emma marks an auspicious debut for writer-director Douglas McGrath, making the most of its Jane Austen source material -- and a charming performance from Gwyneth Paltrow.
Synopsis:
In this adaptation of Jane Austen's classic novel, pretty socialite Emma Woodhouse (Gwyneth Paltrow) entertains herself by playing matchmaker for... [More]
#94
Adjusted Score: 89681%
Critics Consensus: Hal Ashby's comedy is too dark and twisted for some, and occasionally oversteps its bounds, but there's no denying the film's warm humor and big heart.
Synopsis:
Cult classic pairs Cort as a dead-pan disillusioned 20-year-old obsessed with suicide and a loveable Gordon as a fun-loving 80-year-old... [More]
#95
Adjusted Score: 87351%
Critics Consensus: Sharp, witty, and charming, The Truth About Cats and Dogs features a standout performance from Janeane Garofalo.
Synopsis:
Abby (Janeane Garofalo) hosts a popular radio show about pets. When Brian (Ben Chaplin) calls in to ask about his... [More]
#96
Adjusted Score: 88330%
Critics Consensus: Katharine Hepburn and Spencer Tracy take competition to a romantic-comic highpoint in this elegantly directed sports comedy by George Cukor.
Synopsis:
Pat Pemberton (Katharine Hepburn), a college athletics instructor, enters a number of golf matches against female professionals. She holds her... [More]
#97
Adjusted Score: 86200%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Schatze Page, Loco Dempsey and Pola Debevoise (Lauren Bacall, Betty Grable, Marilyn Monroe) are three women on a mission: They... [More]
#98
Adjusted Score: 82866%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
French private investigator Claude Chavasse (Maurice Chevalier) discovers his client's wife has been having an affair with an American playboy,... [More]
#99
Adjusted Score: 94994%
Critics Consensus: Trainwreck drags commitment out of all but the most rom-com-phobic filmgoers with sharp humor, relatable characters, and hilarious work from Amy Schumer.
Synopsis:
Ever since her father drilled into her head that monogamy isn't realistic, magazine writer Amy (Amy Schumer) has made promiscuity... [More]
#100
Adjusted Score: 87548%
Critics Consensus: A trite but refreshing and comical spin on nature of love.
Synopsis:
Jessica (Jennifer Westfeldt) is at the end of her emotional rope. She happens upon an intriguing personal ad, whose only... [More]
#101
Adjusted Score: 88203%
Critics Consensus: Anchored by dazzling performances from Tom Cruise, Cuba Gooding Jr., and Renée Zellweger, as well as Cameron Crowe's tender direction, Jerry Maguire meshes romance and sports with panache.
Synopsis:
When slick sports agent Jerry Maguire (Tom Cruise) has a crisis of conscience, he pens a heartfelt company-wide memo that... [More]
#102
Adjusted Score: 86947%
Critics Consensus: A buoyant corporate Cinderella story, Working Girl has the right cast, right story, and right director to make it all come together.
Synopsis:
Savvy New York City receptionist Tess McGill (Melanie Griffith) gives her conniving boss, Katharine Parker (Sigourney Weaver), an excellent business... [More]
#103
Adjusted Score: 90259%
Critics Consensus: With ample laughs and sharp performances, Forgetting Sarah Marshall finds just the right mix of romantic and raunchy comedy.
Synopsis:
Struggling musician Peter Bretter (Jason Segel) is better-known as the boyfriend of TV star Sarah Marshall (Kristen Bell). After she... [More]
#104
Adjusted Score: 88824%
Critics Consensus: Superbly acted and satisfyingly engaging, Your Sister's Sister subverts rom-com conventions with sensitive direction, an unconventional screenplay, and a big heart.
Synopsis:
A man (Mark Duplass) falls into bed with his best friend's (Emily Blunt) sister (Rosemarie DeWitt), leading to an unexpected... [More]
#105
Adjusted Score: 87290%
Critics Consensus: A rom-com with the right ingredients, Notting Hill proves there's nothing like a love story well told -- especially when Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts are your leads.
Synopsis:
William Thacker (Hugh Grant) is a London bookstore owner whose humdrum existence is thrown into romantic turmoil when famous American... [More]
#106
Adjusted Score: 87354%
Critics Consensus: There's Something About Mary proves that unrelentingly, unabashedly peurile humor doesn't necessarily come at the expense of a film's heart.
Synopsis:
Ted's (Ben Stiller) dream prom date with Mary (Cameron Diaz) never happens due to an embarrassing injury at her home.... [More]
#107
Adjusted Score: 86000%
Critics Consensus: Significantly more mature than the teen raunch comedies that defined the era, Sixteen Candles is shot with compassion and clear respect for its characters and their hang-ups.
Synopsis:
With the occasion all but overshadowed by her sister's upcoming wedding, angst-ridden Samantha (Molly Ringwald) faces her 16th birthday with... [More]
#108
Adjusted Score: 83852%
Critics Consensus: Cold Comfort Farm sends up high-minded classics with a wit and impressive restraint that rivals its inspirations.
Synopsis:
In this adaptation of the satirical British novel, Flora Poste (Kate Beckinsale), a plucky London society girl orphaned at age... [More]
#109
Adjusted Score: 84065%
Critics Consensus: With engaging performances from its two leads, Valley Girl is a goofy yet amiable film that both subverts and celebrates the cheerful superficiality of teen comedies.
Synopsis:
Lovely teen Julie Richman (Deborah Foreman) is steeped in the excessive, pink-clad culture of the San Fernando Valley, complete with... [More]
#110
Adjusted Score: 95297%
Critics Consensus: A jolly good time with heartfelt performances and more than enough holiday cheer, all you'll want for Christmas is Happiest Season.
Synopsis:
This romantic comedy is about longtime lesbian couple Abby (Kristen Stewart) and Harper (Mackenzie Davis), who made plans to go... [More]
#111
Adjusted Score: 85331%
Critics Consensus: Miranda July's debut feature is a charmingly offbeat and observant film about people looking for love.
Synopsis:
Single dad Richard (John Hawkes) meets Christine (Miranda July), a starving artist who moonlights as a cabbie. They awkwardly attempt... [More]
#112
Adjusted Score: 84501%
Critics Consensus: Priceless is a light, farcical rom-com that features sharp performances from Audrey Tautou and Gad Elmaleh.
Synopsis:
Irène (Audrey Tautou) loves nice things and loves to have wealthy men pay for them. One night, she mistakes Jean... [More]
#113
Adjusted Score: 81784%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
After a woman fails to show up for their date, an artist (Terence Nance) ponders the divide between romantic and... [More]
#114
Adjusted Score: 99819%
Critics Consensus: A sharp and deceptively layered comedy that's further fueled by the odd couple chemistry of its leads, this Long Shot largely hits its marks.
Synopsis:
Fred Flarsky is a gifted and free-spirited journalist who has a knack for getting into trouble. Charlotte Field is one... [More]
#115
Adjusted Score: 88514%
Critics Consensus: A beguiling tragicomedy, Vicky Cristina Barcelona charms with beautiful views of the Spanish city and a marvelously well-matched cast.
Synopsis:
Americans Vicky (Rebecca Hall) and Cristina (Scarlett Johansson) arrive in Spain for a summer vacation at a friend's (Patricia Clarkson)... [More]
#116
Adjusted Score: 89016%
Critics Consensus: A funny and clever reshaping of Emma, Clueless offers a soft satire that pokes as much fun at teen films as it does at the Beverly Hills glitterati.
Synopsis:
Shallow, rich and socially successful Cher (Alicia Silverstone) is at the top of her Beverly Hills high school's pecking scale.... [More]
#117
Adjusted Score: 83830%
Critics Consensus: While You Were Sleeping is built wholly from familiar ingredients, but assembled with such skill -- and with such a charming performance from Sandra Bullock -- that it gives formula a good name.
Synopsis:
Lonely transit worker Lucy Eleanor Moderatz (Sandra Bullock) pulls her longtime crush, Peter (Peter Gallagher), from the path of an... [More]
#118
Adjusted Score: 82740%
Critics Consensus: A Faithful Man's lack of tonal commitment may frustrate, but the end results should still prove entertaining for viewers in the mood for a French romantic farce.
Synopsis:
A man experiences unanticipated joys and heartbreaks after his wife leaves him for his best friend. When the couple reunites... [More]
#119
Adjusted Score: 87218%
Critics Consensus: Don Jon proves to be an amiable directing debut for Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and a vivacious showcase for his co-star, Scarlett Johansson.
Synopsis:
New Jersey bartender Jon Martello (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) knows what's important: his friends, his family, his car, his church, his sexual... [More]
#120
Adjusted Score: 85268%
Critics Consensus: Though there was controversy over the choice of casting, Zellweger's Bridget Jones is a sympathetic, likable, funny character, giving this romantic comedy a lot of charm.
Synopsis:
At the start of the New Year, 32-year-old Bridget (Renée Zellweger) decides it's time to take control of her life... [More]
#121
Adjusted Score: 84324%
Critics Consensus: Thanks to fine performances from Lake Bell and Simon Pegg, Man Up largely strikes the deceptively difficult balance between romance and comedy.
Synopsis:
When a man (Simon Pegg) mistakes her for his blind date, a woman (Lake Bell) decides to play along to... [More]
#122
Adjusted Score: 88218%
Critics Consensus: It never lives up to the first part of its title, but Crazy, Stupid, Love's unabashed sweetness -- and its terrifically talented cast -- more than make up for its flaws.
Synopsis:
Cal Weaver (Steve Carell) is living the American dream. He has a good job, a beautiful house, great children and... [More]
#123
Adjusted Score: 86523%
Critics Consensus: Cleverly written and wonderfully acted, Ruby Sparks overcomes its occasional lags in pace with an abundance of charm and wit.
Synopsis:
Young author Calvin Weir-Fields (Paul Dano), once a literary darling, is having trouble composing his next novel. Following a therapist's... [More]
#124
Adjusted Score: 81110%
Critics Consensus: Diminishing returns have set in for this trilogy, but To All the Boys: Always and Forever has just enough of the original's effervescent charm to serve as a worthy conclusion.
Synopsis:
Senior year of high school takes center stage as Lara Jean returns from a family trip to Korea and considers... [More]
#125
Adjusted Score: 80098%
Critics Consensus: Pleasantly easygoing and consistently funny, Chinese Puzzle offers a suitably endearing conclusion to Cédric Klapisch's Trilogy of Xavier.
Synopsis:
A 40-year-old divorced father of two cannot cope with his children moving to New York with their mother, so he... [More]
#126
Adjusted Score: 82022%
Critics Consensus: Smart, funny, and engagingly scruffy, Singles is a clear-eyed look at modern romance that doubles as a credible grunge-era time capsule.
Synopsis:
In Seattle during the era of grunge music, the lives and relationships of a group of young people, all living... [More]
#127
Adjusted Score: 80029%
Critics Consensus: An authentic portrayal of homosexuality in high school, Get Real is an engaging dramedy that doesn't sermonize its audience nor trivialize its characters.
Synopsis:
Steven (Ben Silverstone) spends his school days longing for all-star athlete John (Brad Gorton). But John has a gorgeous girlfriend,... [More]
#128
Adjusted Score: 81409%
Critics Consensus: Heartfelt and quirky, though at times broad, Muriel's Wedding mixes awkward comedy, oddball Australian characters, and a nostalgia-heavy soundtrack.
Synopsis:
Socially awkward Muriel Heslop (Toni Collette) wants nothing more than to get married. Unfortunately, due to her oppressive politician father... [More]
#129
Adjusted Score: 79523%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A small-town man (Kévin Azaïs) falls in love with an apocalyptic-minded woman (Adèle Haenel) and joins her at boot camp... [More]
#130
Adjusted Score: 79549%
Critics Consensus: A time capsule assembled with honesty and sensitivity, Edge of Seventeen overcomes youthful fumbles to capture a time of life -- and an era.
Synopsis:
Set in 1984 in Sandusky, Ohio, it follows the coming-out of a naive 17-year-old at exactly the moment when gender-bending... [More]
#131
Adjusted Score: 90176%
Critics Consensus: Bridget Jones's Baby might be late on arrival, but fans of the series should still find its third installment a bouncing bundle of joy.
Synopsis:
Breaking up with Mark Darcy (Colin Firth) leaves Bridget Jones (Renée Zellweger) over 40 and single again. Feeling that she... [More]
#132
Adjusted Score: 78795%
Critics Consensus: Mighty Aphrodite may not stand with Woody Allen's finest work, but it's brought to vivid life by a thoroughly winsome performance from Mira Sorvino.
Synopsis:
When Lenny (Woody Allen) and his wife, Amanda (Helena Bonham Carter), adopt a baby, Lenny realizes that his son is... [More]
#133
Adjusted Score: 78181%
Critics Consensus: By portraying its love story as nothing less than conventional, Trick avoids genre tropes to create a simple, effective romance.
Synopsis:
It's lust at first sight when Gabriel (Christian Campbell), a songwriter with Broadway ambitions, runs into Mark (John Paul Pitoc),... [More]
#134
Adjusted Score: 77538%
Critics Consensus: Better Off Dead is an anarchic mix of black humor and surreal comedy, anchored by John Cusack's winsome, charming performance.
Synopsis:
Lane Meyer (John Cusack) is a teen with a peculiar family and a bizarre fixation with his girlfriend, Beth (Amanda... [More]
#135
Adjusted Score: 78897%
Critics Consensus: Though it sometimes feels like a television sitcom, My Big Fat Greek Wedding is good-hearted, lovable, and delightfully eccentric, with a sharp script and lead performance from Nia Vardalos.
Synopsis:
Everyone in the Portokalos family worries about Toula (Nia Vardalos). Still unmarried at 30 years old, she works at Dancing... [More]
#136
Adjusted Score: 78656%
Critics Consensus: This multicultural comedy captures the chaos and excitement of being young.
Synopsis:
Xavier (Romain Duris) is a French university student who moves to Barcelona, Spain, to learn Spanish in order to score... [More]
#137
Adjusted Score: 80345%
Critics Consensus: To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You may feel like little more than an amiable postscript to its predecessor, but fans of the original should still find this a swoonworthy sequel.
Synopsis:
As her relationship with Peter continues to grow, Lara Jean reunites with another recipient of one of her old love... [More]
#138
Adjusted Score: 79226%
Critics Consensus: Its characters' time-loop journey is a little bumpy and fairly familiar, but heartfelt charm and likeable leads make A Map of Tiny Perfect Things worth following.
Synopsis:
The film tells the story of quick-witted teen Mark, contentedly living the same day in an endless loop whose world... [More]
#139
Adjusted Score: 77977%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Benny (Aidan Quinn), who cares for his mentally disturbed sister, Joon (Mary Stuart Masterson), also welcomes the eccentric Sam (Johnny... [More]
#140
Adjusted Score: 77190%
Critics Consensus: Director Trevor Nunn makes some questionable choices, but his stellar cast -- which includes Helena Bonham-Carter, Ben Kingsley, and Nigel Hawthorne -- more than rises to the material.
Synopsis:
A shipwreck separates Viola (Imogen Stubbs) from her twin brother, Sebastian (Steven Mackintosh). Believing him to be dead, Viola disguises... [More]
#141
Adjusted Score: 75864%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A lesbian couple's plan to solicit a friend to be their sperm donor brings surprising changes for all three of... [More]
#142
Adjusted Score: 81349%
Critics Consensus: Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist combines a pair of charming leads, a classic New York backdrop, and a sweet soundtrack.
Synopsis:
Nick (Michael Cera) cannot stop obsessing over his ex-girlfriend, Tris (Alexis Dziena), until Tris' friend Norah (Kat Dennings) suddenly shows... [More]
#143
Adjusted Score: 82335%
Critics Consensus: Wedding Crashers is both raunchy and sweet, and features top-notch comic performances from Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson.
Synopsis:
Jeremy (Vince Vaughn) and John (Owen Wilson) are divorce mediators who spend their free time crashing wedding receptions. For the... [More]
#144
Adjusted Score: 78833%
Critics Consensus: Undeniably slight and fluffy, Love Is All You Need is redeemed by its picturesque setting and warm performances by Pierce Brosnan and Trine Dyrholm.
Synopsis:
In Italy for her daughter's (Molly Blixt Egelind) wedding, a woman (Trine Dyrholm) bonds with her future in-law (Pierce Brosnan).... [More]
#145
Adjusted Score: 78312%
Critics Consensus: With sensitive direction from Rose Troche and terrific work from co-writer/star Guinevere Turner, Go Fish plays a winning hand.
Synopsis:
After leaving behind her girlfriend to attend college in Chicago, young lesbian Max West (Guinevere Turner) is introduced to Ely... [More]
#146
Adjusted Score: 79820%
Critics Consensus: Sleepless in Seattle is a cute classic with a very light touch and real chemistry between the two leads -- even when spending an entire movie apart.
Synopsis:
After the death of his wife, Sam Baldwin (Tom Hanks) moves to Seattle with his son, Jonah (Ross Mallinger). When... [More]
#147
Adjusted Score: 78292%
Critics Consensus: Its narrative framework may be familiar, but What If transcends its derivative elements with sharp dialogue and the effervescent chemistry of stars Daniel Radcliffe and Zoe Kazan.
Synopsis:
A medical-school dropout (Daniel Radcliffe) tries to hide his attraction to his new friend (Zoe Kazan), a bubbly artist who... [More]
#148
Adjusted Score: 73776%
Critics Consensus: The cheerfully frothy Populaire may lack substance, but its visual appeal -- and director Roinsard's confident evocation of 1950s filmmaking tropes -- help carry the day.
Synopsis:
An insurance agent (Romain Duris) and his new secretary (Déborah François) become locked in the grip of romance and competition... [More]
#149
Adjusted Score: 75405%
Critics Consensus: Thanks to a charming performance from Julia Roberts and a subversive spin on the genre, My Best Friend's Wedding is a refreshingly entertaining romantic comedy.
Synopsis:
Childhood friends Julianne Potter (Julia Roberts) and Michael O'Neal (Dermot Mulroney) had a deal to marry each other if they... [More]
#150
Adjusted Score: 78081%
Critics Consensus: Molly Ringwald gives an outstanding performance in this sweet, intelligent teen comedy that takes an ancient premise and injects it with insight and wit.
Synopsis:
Andie (Molly Ringwald) is an outcast at her Chicago high school, hanging out either with her older boss (Annie Potts),... [More]
#151
Adjusted Score: 76763%
Critics Consensus: Though it occasionally stumbles into sitcom territory, Something's Gotta Give is mostly a smart, funny romantic comedy, with sharp performances from Jack Nicholson, Diane Keaton, and Keanu Reeves.
Synopsis:
When aging womanizer Harry Sanborn (Jack Nicholson) and his young girlfriend, Marin (Amanda Peet), arrive at her family's beach house... [More]
#152
Adjusted Score: 75845%
Critics Consensus: Eddie Murphy was in full control at this point, starkly evident in Coming to America's John Landis' coasting direction.
Synopsis:
Prince Akeem (Eddie Murphy) is the prince of a wealthy African country and wants for nothing, except a wife who... [More]
#153
Adjusted Score: 73779%
Critics Consensus: Breezy and predictable, Tin Cup is a likeable sports comedy that benefits greatly from Kevin Costner's amiable lead performance.
Synopsis:
Roy McAvoy (Kevin Costner) was a golf pro with a bright future, but his rebellious nature and bad attitude cost... [More]
#154
Adjusted Score: 73243%
Critics Consensus: Like its predecessor L'Auberge Espagnole, Russian Dolls is charmingly breezy and light.
Synopsis:
A struggling writer (Romain Duris) becomes involved with two women while juggling assignments in Paris.... [More]
#155
Adjusted Score: 73277%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
An actor's (Gael García Bernal) world comes crashing down after he learns that his wife (Verónica Echegui) has left him... [More]
#156
Adjusted Score: 75399%
Critics Consensus: While it doesn't subvert the genre as incisively as it thinks it does, Celeste and Jesse Forever is a shrewd rom-com that benefits from its likable cast and trumpets the arrival of Rashida Jones as a bona fide big screen talent.
Synopsis:
Longtime sweethearts Celeste (Rashida Jones) and Jesse (Andy Samberg) married young, but are now drifting apart. Celeste is an ambitious... [More]
#157
Adjusted Score: 75412%
Critics Consensus: While it's hard not to wish it had a little more bite, Liberal Arts ultimately succeeds as a good-natured -- and surprisingly clever -- look at the addictive pull of nostalgia for our youth.
Synopsis:
A New York college adviser (Josh Radnor) becomes involved with a student (Elizabeth Olsen) when he returns to his alma... [More]
#158
Adjusted Score: 80811%
Critics Consensus: It follows as many genre conventions as it mocks, but Isn't It Romantic is a feel-good rom-com with some satirical bite -- and a star well-suited for both.
Synopsis:
Natalie is a New York architect who works hard to get noticed at her job, but is more likely to... [More]
#159
Adjusted Score: 75641%
Critics Consensus: With a clever script and charismatic leads, Definitely, Maybe is a refreshing entry into the romantic comedy genre.
Synopsis:
Will Hayes (Ryan Reynolds), a thirtysomething Manhattanite, is in the middle of divorce proceedings when his young daughter (Abigail Breslin)... [More]
#160
Adjusted Score: 73341%
Critics Consensus: The Best Man Holiday manages honest laughs out of broad humor, and affects convincing drama from a deeply conventional plot.
Synopsis:
Nearly 15 years after they were last together as a group, college friends Lance (Morris Chestnut), Harper (Taye Diggs), Candace... [More]
#161
Adjusted Score: 72057%
Critics Consensus: Julia Stiles and Heath Ledger add strong performances to an unexpectedly clever script, elevating 10 Things (slightly) above typical teen fare.
Synopsis:
Kat Stratford (Julia Stiles) is beautiful, smart and quite abrasive to most of her fellow teens, meaning that she doesn't... [More]
#162
Adjusted Score: 72736%
Critics Consensus: It doesn't always find comfortable ground between broad comedy and social commentary, but lively performances -- especially from Kevin Kline and Joan Cusack -- enrich In & Out's mixture of laughs and sexual tolerance.
Synopsis:
Upon winning an Academy Award, actor Cameron Drake (Matt Dillon) honors his high school teacher, Howard Brackett (Kevin Kline), who... [More]
#163
Adjusted Score: 75253%
Critics Consensus: Beautifully filmed and unabashedly sincere, About Time finds director Richard Curtis at his most sentimental.
Synopsis:
When Tim Lake (Domhnall Gleeson) is 21, his father (Bill Nighy) tells him a secret: The men in their family... [More]
#164
Adjusted Score: 73177%
Critics Consensus: A dramedy featuring an unusual love triangle, Keeping the Faith is a perceptive look at how religion affects us in everyday life.
Synopsis:
Best friends since they were kids, Rabbi Jacob Schram (Ben Stiller) and Father Brian Finn (Edward Norton) are dynamic and... [More]
#165
Adjusted Score: 73677%
Critics Consensus: Great chemistry between the leads made this a warm and charming delight.
Synopsis:
Struggling boutique bookseller Kathleen Kelly (Meg Ryan) hates Joe Fox (Tom Hanks), the owner of a corporate Foxbooks chain store... [More]
#166
Adjusted Score: 71129%
Critics Consensus: It's decidedly uneven -- and surprisingly sappy for an early Adam Sandler comedy -- but The Wedding Singer is also sweet, funny, and beguiling.
Synopsis:
Set in 1985, Adam Sandler plays a nice guy with a broken heart who's stuck in one of the most... [More]
#167
Adjusted Score: 75381%
Critics Consensus: Despite Hitch's predictability, Will Smith and Kevin James win praise for their solid, warmhearted performances.
Synopsis:
Dating coach Alex "Hitch" Hitchens (Will Smith) mentors a bumbling client, Albert (Kevin James), who hopes to win the heart... [More]
#168
Adjusted Score: 70406%
Critics Consensus: While definitely on the fluffier side of French comedy, Heartbreaker benefits from never taking itself too seriously -- and from the performance of the ever-charming Romain Duris.
Synopsis:
Alex (Romain Duris) is a successful entrepreneur in a business he himself pioneered: Hire him, and he'll seduce any woman... [More]
#169
Adjusted Score: 71227%
Critics Consensus: Baby Boom struggles to impart its feminist ideals, but Diane Keaton's winsome leading work helps keep things breezily entertaining.
Synopsis:
J.C. Wiatt (Diane Keaton) is a New York City businesswoman who is married to her job and has a relationship... [More]
#170
Adjusted Score: 67658%
Critics Consensus: With two appealing leads adrift in a sitcom-worthy plot, Life Partners doesn't do quite enough to earn viewers' commitment.
Synopsis:
A 29-year-old lawyer (Gillian Jacobs) and her lesbian best friend (Leighton Meester) experience a dramatic shift in their longtime bond... [More]
#171
Adjusted Score: 68181%
Critics Consensus: Jeffrey offends as readily as it amuses, but an outstanding performance from Patrick Stewart keeps it from going completely off the rails.
Synopsis:
Jeffrey (Steven Weber), a gay man living in New York City with an overwhelming fear of contracting AIDS, concludes that... [More]
#172
Adjusted Score: 72204%
Critics Consensus: Sharp, shrewd, and funny, Friends with Kids features excellent performances that help smooth over some of the story's more conventional elements.
Synopsis:
In the wake of their friends' marriages and eventual offspring, longtime pals Julie (Jennifer Westfeldt) and Jason (Adam Scott) decide... [More]
#173
Adjusted Score: 70388%
Critics Consensus: Faultless production and shining performances display the Bard's talent propitiously.
Synopsis:
This version of the renowned comedic play finds the world of humans intersecting with the realm of magic. The lovely... [More]
#174
Adjusted Score: 70368%
Critics Consensus: Doc Hollywood isn't particularly graceful in its attempt to put a '90s spin on its Capraesque formula, but a light touch and a charming cast make its flaws easy to forgive.
Synopsis:
Cocky young doctor Ben Stone (Michael J. Fox) is off on a road trip to California in pursuit of a... [More]
#175
Adjusted Score: 67911%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A man's love for his pregnant wife, Corinne Jeffries (Cybill Shepherd), is interrupted when a car accident sends him to... [More]
#176
Adjusted Score: 76921%
Critics Consensus: If the breezily enjoyable The Lovebirds feels like a little less than the sum of its parts, it's still an enjoyable showcase for the talents of its well-matched stars.
Synopsis:
Accused of murder, a desperate couple embark on a dangerous quest to solve the mystery and clear their names.... [More]
#177
Adjusted Score: 70132%
Critics Consensus: 2 Days in New York breezes past its shortcomings thanks to an enjoyably madcap plot and the sweet chemistry between its well-matched stars.
Synopsis:
A happily married man's (Chris Rock) sanity is pushed to the limit when his wife's (Julie Delpy) crazed, over-sexed French... [More]
#178
Adjusted Score: 68265%
Critics Consensus: Though predictable and possibly too sweet, Brown Sugar is charming, well-acted, and smarter than typical rom-com fare.
Synopsis:
Sidney (Sanaa Lathan) and Dre (Taye Diggs) can attribute their friendship and the launch of their careers to one single... [More]
#179
Adjusted Score: 71171%
Critics Consensus: Pretty Woman may be a yuppie fantasy, but the film's slick comedy, soundtrack, and casting can overcome misgivings.
Synopsis:
In this modern update on Cinderella, a prostitute and a wealthy businessman fall hard for one another, forming an unlikely... [More]
#180
Adjusted Score: 66597%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
When Johnny (Al Pacino) is released from prison following a forgery charge, he quickly lands a job as a short-order... [More]
#181
Adjusted Score: 72933%
Critics Consensus: Zack and Miri Make a Porno is a modest success for Kevin Smith, due in large part to the charm of Seth Rogen and Elizabeth Banks.
Synopsis:
Lifelong friends and now roommates, Zack (Seth Rogen) and Miri (Elizabeth Banks) are buried under a mountain of debt. When... [More]
#182
Adjusted Score: 72738%
Critics Consensus: While not a home run, Fever Pitch has enough charm and on-screen chemistry between the two leads to make it a solid hit.
Synopsis:
When Ben Wrightman (Jimmy Fallon), a young teacher, begins dating pretty businesswoman Lindsey Meeks (Drew Barrymore), the two don't seem... [More]
#183
Adjusted Score: 71448%
Critics Consensus: Although the plot leaves a lot to be desired, 13 Going on 30 will tug at your inner teenager's heartstrings thanks in large part to a dazzling performance from Jennifer Garner.
Synopsis:
A girl who's sick of the social strictures of junior high is transformed into a grownup overnight. In this feel-good... [More]
#184
Adjusted Score: 68492%
Critics Consensus: Laggies may not do as much with its ideas as it could, but it's buoyed by a winsome performance from Kiera Knightley, as well as Lynn Shelton's empathetic direction.
Synopsis:
When 28-year-old Megan (Keira Knightley) attends her 10-year high-school reunion, she realizes that very little in her life has changed.... [More]
#185
Adjusted Score: 66484%
Critics Consensus: Despite the gimmicky feel of the split narratives, the movie is watch-able due to the winning performances by the cast.
Synopsis:
When Helen (Gwyneth Paltrow), a London ad executive, is fired from her job and rushes out to catch a train,... [More]
#186
Adjusted Score: 65080%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Antoine, a lawyer from New York, travels back to France for a final round of job interviews. He is shocked... [More]
#187
Adjusted Score: 70814%
Critics Consensus: A sugary tale overstuffed with too many stories. Still, the cast charms.
Synopsis:
Nine intertwined stories examine the complexities of the one emotion that connects us all: love. Among the characters explored are... [More]
#188
Adjusted Score: 70425%
Critics Consensus: While certainly overlong, The Five-Year Engagement benefits from the easy chemistry of its leads and a funny, romantic script with surprising depth and intelligence.
Synopsis:
On their one-year anniversary, sous chef Tom Solomon (Jason Segel) plans to surprise his girlfriend, Violet Barnes (Emily Blunt), with... [More]
#189
Adjusted Score: 67958%
Critics Consensus: A colorful and energetic adaptation of Austen's classic.
Synopsis:
With four beautiful daughters of marrying age, Manorama (Nadira Babbar) and Chaman Bakshi (Anupam Kher) frantically seek out the perfect... [More]
#190
Adjusted Score: 67678%
Critics Consensus: Reality Bites may be too slick to fulfill its promise as a profound statement on Generation X, but an appealing ensemble and romantic sizzle make for an entertaining dive into the ennui of youth.
Synopsis:
After college, Lelaina (Winona Ryder) films a documentary about herself and friends as they flounder in their attempts to forge... [More]
#191
Adjusted Score: 65347%
Critics Consensus: Though unrealistic, Big Eden has all the charm and sweetness of a fairy tale.
Synopsis:
Henry Hart (Arye Gross) is a young gay artist living in New York City. When his grandfather has a stroke,... [More]
#192
Adjusted Score: 64240%
Critics Consensus: The Broken Hearts Club often feels like an amalgam of 70s sitcoms -- though a hunky lead and a sweet central romance provide soapy delights.
Synopsis:
A fresh, funny, real story about a group of gay men in Hollywood, their lovers and friends, and the often... [More]
#193
Adjusted Score: 85495%
Critics Consensus: Yesterday may fall short of fab, but the end result is still a sweetly charming fantasy with an intriguing -- albeit somewhat under-explored -- premise.
Synopsis:
Jack Malik is a struggling singer-songwriter in an English seaside town whose dreams of fame are rapidly fading, despite the... [More]
#194
Adjusted Score: 69044%
Critics Consensus: Music & Lyrics is a light and pleasant romantic comedy that succeeds because of the considerable charm of its co-stars. The music segments featuring Hugh Grant are worth the price of admission.
Synopsis:
Former music superstar Alex Fletcher (Hugh Grant) used to pack them in back in the 1980s, but now he is... [More]
#195
Adjusted Score: 67956%
Critics Consensus: Sleeping with Other People has likable leads and flashes of inspiration, but seems unwilling or unable to surround them with the truly subversive rom-com they deserve.
Synopsis:
Twelve years after a one-night stand, a man (Jason Sudeikis) and a woman (Alison Brie) run into each other and... [More]
#196
Adjusted Score: 65051%
Critics Consensus: Often seen as a Waiting to Exhale with men, The Brothers is amiable. However, it feels superficial and somewhat of a retread.
Synopsis:
Follows the hilarious path of four African-American men as they take on love, sex, friendship and two of life's most... [More]
#197
Adjusted Score: 65795%
Critics Consensus: Sydney Pollack's Sabrina doesn't do anything the original didn't do better, but assured direction and a cast of seasoned stars make this a pleasant enough diversion.
Synopsis:
Sabrina Fairchild (Julia Ormond) is a chauffeur's daughter who grew up with the wealthy Larrabee family. She always had unreciprocated... [More]
#198
Adjusted Score: 66100%
Critics Consensus: Though formulaic and superficial, Under the Tuscan Sun is redeemed by Lane's vibrant performance.
Synopsis:
When Frances Mayes (Diane Lane) learns her husband is cheating on her from a writer whom she gave a bad... [More]
#199
Adjusted Score: 66182%
Critics Consensus: Chocolat is a charmingly light-hearted fable with a lovely performance by Binoche.
Synopsis:
When mysterious Vianne and her child arrive in a tranquil French town in the winter of 1959, no one could... [More]
#200
Adjusted Score: 65424%
Critics Consensus: David Duchovny and Minnie Driver provide heart-warming romance and comedy in this solid debut by Director Bonnie Hunt.
Synopsis:
Heartbroken and struggling emotionally after his wife's death in a car accident, Bob Rueland (David Duchovny) agrees to go on... [More]
