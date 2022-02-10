The 200 Best Romantic Comedies of All Time

Hooking up? No problem. “Meet cute” at the book shop? Happens all the time. Finding the right one, falling in love, and getting married? What else are you gonna do? But compiling the ultimate list of the Freshest romantic comedies of all time? It’s complicated.

For our list of the 200 best romantic comedies of all time, we searched high and low throughout movie history for every permutation of (hilarious) courtship and love captured on camera. We have the dazzling wit of the early studio system (His Girl Friday, Bringing Up Baby), the realistic cynicism of the ’70s (Annie Hall, The Goodbye Girl), and the sweeping romance in-between (The Apartment, Roman Holiday). There was plenty to find in the John Hughes, teen-driven era (Say Anything…, Pretty in Pink), and the bubbly ’90s decade that followed (Groundhog Day, Four Weddings and a Funeral, While You Were Sleeping). Then we dabbled in 21st century raunch (Knocked Up) and twee ((500) Days of Summer), leading into our current era of new voices declaring that they too are entitled to their own messy relationship stories (The Big Sick, Crazy Rich Asians).

And in our most recent major update, we’ve added the latest and greatest, including Charlize Theron’s first dip into the genre (Long Shot), indie darlings (Palm Springs), and the farcical (Isn’t It Romantic). We also expanded our reach in LGBTQ (Happiest Season, Edge of Seventeen, Get Real, Life Partners, Saving Face) and African-American films (Top Five, The Best Man). And expect to see more international rom-coms, with plenty of additions among Spanish-language (You’re Killing Me Susana, Everybody Loves Somebody) and French cinema (Romantics Anonymous, The Spanish Apartment).

The only stipulation for a rom-com to get a shot at love on this list was achieving a minimum of 20 reviews, and then we sorted the qualifying titles with our weighted formula, which takes into account factors like the number of reviews movies received and their year of release. And because we want you feeling red, and not seeing red, we want to prepare you for some of the relatively low placements for beloved classics like Pretty Woman, Love Actually, and Sleepless in Seattle. The Tomatometer, just like the heart, does not deceive.

Ready to dive into the sea of love? Then continue on with open arms into Rotten Tomatoes’ 200 best romantic comedies of all time!

#7 Indiscreet (1958) 100% #7 Adjusted Score: 101864% Critics Consensus: Indiscreet spins rom-com gold out of a premise just sturdy enough to set the stage for typically delightful work from its wonderfully well-matched leads. Synopsis: Famous theater actress Anna Kalman (Ingrid Bergman) has resigned herself to her single life, believing that she has missed her... Famous theater actress Anna Kalman (Ingrid Bergman) has resigned herself to her single life, believing that she has missed her... [More] Starring: Cary Grant, Ingrid Bergman, Cecil Parker, Phyllis Calvert Directed By: Stanley Donen

#32 Dave (1993) 95% #32 Adjusted Score: 99821% Critics Consensus: Ivan Reitman's refreshingly earnest political comedy benefits from an understated, charming script and a breezy performance by Kevin Kline. Synopsis: Shifty White House chief of staff Bob Alexander (Frank Langella) hatches a scheme to use a double for the president... Shifty White House chief of staff Bob Alexander (Frank Langella) hatches a scheme to use a double for the president... [More] Starring: Kevin Kline, Sigourney Weaver, Frank Langella, Ben Kingsley Directed By: Ivan Reitman

#34 Juno (2007) 94% #34 Adjusted Score: 102390% Critics Consensus: One of the brightest, funniest comedies of the year, Juno's smart script and direction are matched by assured performances in a coming-of-age story with a 21st century twist. Synopsis: When precocious teen Juno MacGuff becomes pregnant, she chooses a failed rock star and his wife to adopt her unborn... When precocious teen Juno MacGuff becomes pregnant, she chooses a failed rock star and his wife to adopt her unborn... [More] Starring: Ellen Page, Michael Cera, Jennifer Garner, Jason Bateman Directed By: Jason Reitman

#37 Moonstruck (1987) 94% #37 Adjusted Score: 98148% Critics Consensus: Led by energetic performances from Nicolas Cage and Cher, Moonstruck is an exuberantly funny tribute to love and one of the decade's most appealing comedies. Synopsis: No sooner does Italian-American widow Loretta (Cher) accept a marriage proposal from her doltish boyfriend, Johnny (Danny Aiello), than she... No sooner does Italian-American widow Loretta (Cher) accept a marriage proposal from her doltish boyfriend, Johnny (Danny Aiello), than she... [More] Starring: Cher, Nicolas Cage, Vincent Gardenia, Olympia Dukakis Directed By: Norman Jewison

#39 Enchanted (2007) 93% #39 Adjusted Score: 100284% Critics Consensus: A smart re-imagining of fairy tale tropes that's sure to delight children and adults, Enchanted features witty dialogue, sharp animation, and a star turn by Amy Adams. Synopsis: Banished by an evil queen, Princess Giselle (Amy Adams) from a fairy-tale world lands in modern Manhattan, where music, magic... Banished by an evil queen, Princess Giselle (Amy Adams) from a fairy-tale world lands in modern Manhattan, where music, magic... [More] Starring: Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, Timothy Spall Directed By: Kevin Lima

#56 Strictly Ballroom (1992) 91% #56 Adjusted Score: 93261% Critics Consensus: As emotionally rich as it is eye-catching, Strictly Ballroom uses its infectious energy as the fuel for a modern dance classic with all the right moves. Synopsis: A top ballroom dancer pairs with a plain, left-footed local girl when his maverick style earns him the disdain of... A top ballroom dancer pairs with a plain, left-footed local girl when his maverick style earns him the disdain of... [More] Starring: Paul Mercurio, Tara Morice, Bill Hunter, Barry Otto Directed By: Baz Luhrmann

#58 Bridesmaids (2011) 90% #58 Adjusted Score: 100589% Critics Consensus: A marriage of genuine characters, gross out gags, and pathos, Bridesmaids is a female-driven comedy that refuses to be boxed in as Kristen Wiig emerges as a real star. Synopsis: Annie (Kristen Wiig) is a single woman whose own life is a mess, but when she learns that her lifelong... Annie (Kristen Wiig) is a single woman whose own life is a mess, but when she learns that her lifelong... [More] Starring: Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Rose Byrne, Ellie Kemper Directed By: Paul Feig

#63 Knocked Up (2007) 89% #63 Adjusted Score: 99974% Critics Consensus: Knocked Up is a hilarious, poignant and refreshing look at the rigors of courtship and child-rearing, with a sometimes raunchy, yet savvy script that is ably acted and directed. Synopsis: Rising journalist Alison Scott (Katherine Heigl) hits a serious bump in the road after a one-night stand with irresponsible slacker... Rising journalist Alison Scott (Katherine Heigl) hits a serious bump in the road after a one-night stand with irresponsible slacker... [More] Starring: Seth Rogen, Katherine Heigl, Paul Rudd, Leslie Mann Directed By: Judd Apatow

#64 Amélie (2001) 89% #64 Adjusted Score: 95289% Critics Consensus: The feel-good Amelie is a lively, fanciful charmer, showcasing Audrey Tautou as its delightful heroine. Synopsis: "Amélie" is a fanciful comedy about a young woman who discretely orchestrates the lives of the people around her, creating... "Amélie" is a fanciful comedy about a young woman who discretely orchestrates the lives of the people around her, creating... [More] Starring: Audrey Tautou, Mathieu Kassovitz, Rufus, Yolande Moreau Directed By: Jean-Pierre Jeunet

#65 Waitress (2007) 89% #65 Adjusted Score: 96283% Critics Consensus: Sweet, smart, and quirky, Waitress hits the right, bittersweet notes through this romantic comedy through its witty script and a superb performance by Keri Russell. Synopsis: Jenna (Keri Russell) works in a diner in a small Southern town and is a genius at creating luscious desserts,... Jenna (Keri Russell) works in a diner in a small Southern town and is a genius at creating luscious desserts,... [More] Starring: Keri Russell, Nathan Fillion, Cheryl Hines, Adrienne Shelly Directed By: Adrienne Shelly

#76 Arthur (1981) 88% #76 Adjusted Score: 90244% Critics Consensus: Dudley Moore brings a boozy charm to Arthur, a coming of age tale for a wayward millionaire that deploys energetic cast chemistry and spiffy humor to jovial effect. Synopsis: Wealthy New York City playboy Arthur Bach (Dudley Moore) is perpetually drunk and completely rudderless. Dutifully supported by his sharp-tongued... Wealthy New York City playboy Arthur Bach (Dudley Moore) is perpetually drunk and completely rudderless. Dutifully supported by his sharp-tongued... [More] Starring: Dudley Moore, John Gielgud, Liza Minnelli, Geraldine Fitzgerald Directed By: Steve Gordon

#90 Results (2015) 85% #90 Adjusted Score: 87343% Critics Consensus: Results moves stubbornly at its own deliberate pace, but the well-chosen cast -- and writer-director Andrew Bujalski's insightful observations -- offer rich rewards for patient viewers. Synopsis: Personal trainers (Guy Pearce, Cobie Smulders) are charged with whipping a newly wealthy and highly unmotivated slob (Kevin Corrigan) into... Personal trainers (Guy Pearce, Cobie Smulders) are charged with whipping a newly wealthy and highly unmotivated slob (Kevin Corrigan) into... [More] Starring: Guy Pearce, Cobie Smulders, Kevin Corrigan, Giovanni Ribisi Directed By: Andrew Bujalski

#93 Emma (1996) 85% #93 Adjusted Score: 86707% Critics Consensus: Emma marks an auspicious debut for writer-director Douglas McGrath, making the most of its Jane Austen source material -- and a charming performance from Gwyneth Paltrow. Synopsis: In this adaptation of Jane Austen's classic novel, pretty socialite Emma Woodhouse (Gwyneth Paltrow) entertains herself by playing matchmaker for... In this adaptation of Jane Austen's classic novel, pretty socialite Emma Woodhouse (Gwyneth Paltrow) entertains herself by playing matchmaker for... [More] Starring: Gwyneth Paltrow, Jeremy Northam, Toni Collette, Greta Scacchi Directed By: Douglas McGrath

#99 Trainwreck (2015) 84% #99 Adjusted Score: 94994% Critics Consensus: Trainwreck drags commitment out of all but the most rom-com-phobic filmgoers with sharp humor, relatable characters, and hilarious work from Amy Schumer. Synopsis: Ever since her father drilled into her head that monogamy isn't realistic, magazine writer Amy (Amy Schumer) has made promiscuity... Ever since her father drilled into her head that monogamy isn't realistic, magazine writer Amy (Amy Schumer) has made promiscuity... [More] Starring: Amy Schumer, Bill Hader, Brie Larson, Colin Quinn Directed By: Judd Apatow

#105 Notting Hill (1999) 83% #105 Adjusted Score: 87290% Critics Consensus: A rom-com with the right ingredients, Notting Hill proves there's nothing like a love story well told -- especially when Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts are your leads. Synopsis: William Thacker (Hugh Grant) is a London bookstore owner whose humdrum existence is thrown into romantic turmoil when famous American... William Thacker (Hugh Grant) is a London bookstore owner whose humdrum existence is thrown into romantic turmoil when famous American... [More] Starring: Julia Roberts, Hugh Grant, Hugh Bonneville, Emma Chambers Directed By: Roger Michell

#116 Clueless (1995) 81% #116 Adjusted Score: 89016% Critics Consensus: A funny and clever reshaping of Emma, Clueless offers a soft satire that pokes as much fun at teen films as it does at the Beverly Hills glitterati. Synopsis: Shallow, rich and socially successful Cher (Alicia Silverstone) is at the top of her Beverly Hills high school's pecking scale.... Shallow, rich and socially successful Cher (Alicia Silverstone) is at the top of her Beverly Hills high school's pecking scale.... [More] Starring: Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash, Brittany Murphy, Paul Rudd Directed By: Amy Heckerling

#126 Singles (1992) 79% #126 Adjusted Score: 82022% Critics Consensus: Smart, funny, and engagingly scruffy, Singles is a clear-eyed look at modern romance that doubles as a credible grunge-era time capsule. Synopsis: In Seattle during the era of grunge music, the lives and relationships of a group of young people, all living... In Seattle during the era of grunge music, the lives and relationships of a group of young people, all living... [More] Starring: Bridget Fonda, Matt Dillon, Campbell Scott, Kyra Sedgwick Directed By: Cameron Crowe

#148 Popular (2012) 73% #148 Adjusted Score: 73776% Critics Consensus: The cheerfully frothy Populaire may lack substance, but its visual appeal -- and director Roinsard's confident evocation of 1950s filmmaking tropes -- help carry the day. Synopsis: An insurance agent (Romain Duris) and his new secretary (Déborah François) become locked in the grip of romance and competition... An insurance agent (Romain Duris) and his new secretary (Déborah François) become locked in the grip of romance and competition... [More] Starring: Déborah François, Romain Duris, Bérénice Bejo, Shaun Benson Directed By: Régis Roinsard

#157 Liberal Arts (2012) 71% #157 Adjusted Score: 75412% Critics Consensus: While it's hard not to wish it had a little more bite, Liberal Arts ultimately succeeds as a good-natured -- and surprisingly clever -- look at the addictive pull of nostalgia for our youth. Synopsis: A New York college adviser (Josh Radnor) becomes involved with a student (Elizabeth Olsen) when he returns to his alma... A New York college adviser (Josh Radnor) becomes involved with a student (Elizabeth Olsen) when he returns to his alma... [More] Starring: Josh Radnor, Elizabeth Olsen, Richard Jenkins, Allison Janney Directed By: Josh Radnor

#168 Heartbreaker (2010) 68% #168 Adjusted Score: 70406% Critics Consensus: While definitely on the fluffier side of French comedy, Heartbreaker benefits from never taking itself too seriously -- and from the performance of the ever-charming Romain Duris. Synopsis: Alex (Romain Duris) is a successful entrepreneur in a business he himself pioneered: Hire him, and he'll seduce any woman... Alex (Romain Duris) is a successful entrepreneur in a business he himself pioneered: Hire him, and he'll seduce any woman... [More] Starring: Romain Duris, Vanessa Paradis, Julie Ferrier, François Damiens Directed By: Pascal Chaumeil

#176 The Lovebirds (2020) 66% #176 Adjusted Score: 76921% Critics Consensus: If the breezily enjoyable The Lovebirds feels like a little less than the sum of its parts, it's still an enjoyable showcase for the talents of its well-matched stars. Synopsis: Accused of murder, a desperate couple embark on a dangerous quest to solve the mystery and clear their names.... Accused of murder, a desperate couple embark on a dangerous quest to solve the mystery and clear their names.... [More] Starring: Kumail Nanjiani, Issa Rae, Paul Sparks, Anna Camp Directed By: Michael Showalter

#190 Reality Bites (1994) 64% #190 Adjusted Score: 67678% Critics Consensus: Reality Bites may be too slick to fulfill its promise as a profound statement on Generation X, but an appealing ensemble and romantic sizzle make for an entertaining dive into the ennui of youth. Synopsis: After college, Lelaina (Winona Ryder) films a documentary about herself and friends as they flounder in their attempts to forge... After college, Lelaina (Winona Ryder) films a documentary about herself and friends as they flounder in their attempts to forge... [More] Starring: Winona Ryder, Ethan Hawke, Ben Stiller, Janeane Garofalo Directed By: Ben Stiller

#193 Yesterday (2019) 63% #193 Adjusted Score: 85495% Critics Consensus: Yesterday may fall short of fab, but the end result is still a sweetly charming fantasy with an intriguing -- albeit somewhat under-explored -- premise. Synopsis: Jack Malik is a struggling singer-songwriter in an English seaside town whose dreams of fame are rapidly fading, despite the... Jack Malik is a struggling singer-songwriter in an English seaside town whose dreams of fame are rapidly fading, despite the... [More] Starring: Himesh Patel, Lily James, Kate McKinnon, Ed Sheeran Directed By: Danny Boyle

#197 Sabrina (1995) 63% #197 Adjusted Score: 65795% Critics Consensus: Sydney Pollack's Sabrina doesn't do anything the original didn't do better, but assured direction and a cast of seasoned stars make this a pleasant enough diversion. Synopsis: Sabrina Fairchild (Julia Ormond) is a chauffeur's daughter who grew up with the wealthy Larrabee family. She always had unreciprocated... Sabrina Fairchild (Julia Ormond) is a chauffeur's daughter who grew up with the wealthy Larrabee family. She always had unreciprocated... [More] Starring: Harrison Ford, Julia Ormond, Greg Kinnear, Nancy Marchand Directed By: Sydney Pollack

