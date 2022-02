The 200 Best Romantic Comedies of All Time

Hooking up? No problem. “Meet cute” at the book shop? Happens all the time. Finding the right one, falling in love, and getting married? What else are you gonna do? But compiling the ultimate list of the Freshest romantic comedies of all time? It’s complicated.

For our list of the 200 best romantic comedies of all time, we searched high and low throughout movie history for every permutation of (hilarious) courtship and love captured on camera. We have the dazzling wit of the early studio system (His Girl Friday, Bringing Up Baby), the realistic cynicism of the ’70s (Annie Hall, The Goodbye Girl), and the sweeping romance in-between (The Apartment, Roman Holiday). There was plenty to find in the John Hughes, teen-driven era (Say Anything…, Pretty in Pink), and the bubbly ’90s decade that followed (Groundhog Day, Four Weddings and a Funeral, While You Were Sleeping). Then we dabbled in 21st century raunch (Knocked Up) and twee ((500) Days of Summer), leading into our current era of new voices declaring that they too are entitled to their own messy relationship stories (The Big Sick, Crazy Rich Asians).

And in our most recent major update, we’ve added the latest and greatest, including Charlize Theron’s first dip into the genre (Long Shot), indie darlings (Palm Springs), and the farcical (Isn’t It Romantic). We also expanded our reach in LGBTQ (Happiest Season, Edge of Seventeen, Get Real, Life Partners, Saving Face) and African-American films (Top Five, The Best Man). And expect to see more international rom-coms, with plenty of additions among Spanish-language (You’re Killing Me Susana, Everybody Loves Somebody) and French cinema (Romantics Anonymous, The Spanish Apartment).

The only stipulation for a rom-com to get a shot at love on this list was achieving a minimum of 20 reviews, and then we sorted the qualifying titles with our weighted formula, which takes into account factors like the number of reviews movies received and their year of release. And because we want you feeling red, and not seeing red, we want to prepare you for some of the relatively low placements for beloved classics like Pretty Woman, Love Actually, and Sleepless in Seattle. The Tomatometer, just like the heart, does not deceive.

Ready to dive into the sea of love? Then continue on with open arms into Rotten Tomatoes’ 200 best romantic comedies of all time!

#6 Desk Set (1957) 100% #6 Adjusted Score: 99302% Critics Consensus: Desk Set reunites one of cinema's most well-loved pairings for a solidly crafted romantic comedy that charmingly encapsulates their timeless appeal. Synopsis: Bunny Watson (Katharine Hepburn) is a library reference clerk stuck in a dead-end relationship with a boring television executive (Gig... Bunny Watson (Katharine Hepburn) is a library reference clerk stuck in a dead-end relationship with a boring television executive (Gig... [More] Starring: Spencer Tracy, Katharine Hepburn, Gig Young, Joan Blondell Directed By: Walter Lang

#7 Indiscreet (1958) 100% #7 Adjusted Score: 101864% Critics Consensus: Indiscreet spins rom-com gold out of a premise just sturdy enough to set the stage for typically delightful work from its wonderfully well-matched leads. Synopsis: Famous theater actress Anna Kalman (Ingrid Bergman) has resigned herself to her single life, believing that she has missed her... Famous theater actress Anna Kalman (Ingrid Bergman) has resigned herself to her single life, believing that she has missed her... [More] Starring: Cary Grant, Ingrid Bergman, Cecil Parker, Phyllis Calvert Directed By: Stanley Donen

#12 Say Anything... (1989) 98% #12 Adjusted Score: 100561% Critics Consensus: One of the definitive Generation X movies, Say Anything... is equally funny and heartfelt -- and it established John Cusack as an icon for left-of-center types everywhere. Synopsis: In a charming, critically acclaimed tale of first love, Lloyd (John Cusack), an eternal optimist, seeks to capture the heart... In a charming, critically acclaimed tale of first love, Lloyd (John Cusack), an eternal optimist, seeks to capture the heart... [More] Starring: John Cusack, Ione Skye, John Mahoney, Lili Taylor Directed By: Cameron Crowe

#14 The Princess Bride (1987) 97% #14 Adjusted Score: 103589% Critics Consensus: A delightfully postmodern fairy tale, The Princess Bride is a deft, intelligent mix of swashbuckling, romance, and comedy that takes an age-old damsel-in-distress story and makes it fresh. Synopsis: A fairy tale adventure about a beautiful young woman and her one true love. He must find her after a... A fairy tale adventure about a beautiful young woman and her one true love. He must find her after a... [More] Starring: Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Mandy Patinkin, Chris Sarandon Directed By: Rob Reiner

#15 Bull Durham (1988) 97% #15 Adjusted Score: 102371% Critics Consensus: Kevin Costner is at his funniest and most charismatic in Bull Durham, a film that's as wise about relationships as it is about minor league baseball. Synopsis: In Durham, N.C., the Bulls minor league baseball team has one asset no other can claim: a poetry-loving groupie named... In Durham, N.C., the Bulls minor league baseball team has one asset no other can claim: a poetry-loving groupie named... [More] Starring: Kevin Costner, Susan Sarandon, Tim Robbins, Trey Wilson Directed By: Ron Shelton

#16 Roman Holiday (1953) 97% #16 Adjusted Score: 102384% Critics Consensus: With Audrey Hepburn luminous in her American debut, Roman Holiday is as funny as it is beautiful, and sets the standard for the modern romantic comedy. Synopsis: Overwhelmed by her suffocating schedule, touring European princess Ann (Audrey Hepburn) takes off for a night while in Rome. When... Overwhelmed by her suffocating schedule, touring European princess Ann (Audrey Hepburn) takes off for a night while in Rome. When... [More] Starring: Gregory Peck, Audrey Hepburn, Eddie Albert, Tullio Carminati Directed By: William Wyler

#18 Ninotchka (1939) 97% #18 Adjusted Score: 100230% Critics Consensus: With Greta Garbo proving her comedy chops in the twilight of her career, Ninotchka is a can't-miss classic. Synopsis: A no-nonsense diplomat of the Soviet Union, Nina Ivanovna "Ninotchka" Yakushova (Greta Garbo) arrives in Paris to ensure the sale... A no-nonsense diplomat of the Soviet Union, Nina Ivanovna "Ninotchka" Yakushova (Greta Garbo) arrives in Paris to ensure the sale... [More] Starring: Greta Garbo, Melvyn Douglas, Ina Claire, Sig Ruman Directed By: Ernst Lubitsch

#22 Annie Hall (1977) 96% #22 Adjusted Score: 104215% Critics Consensus: Filled with poignant performances and devastating humor, Annie Hall represents a quantum leap for Woody Allen and remains an American classic. Synopsis: Comedian Alvy Singer (Woody Allen) examines the rise and fall of his relationship with struggling nightclub singer Annie Hall (Diane... Comedian Alvy Singer (Woody Allen) examines the rise and fall of his relationship with struggling nightclub singer Annie Hall (Diane... [More] Starring: Woody Allen, Diane Keaton, Tony Roberts, Carol Kane Directed By: Woody Allen

#26 Adam's Rib (1949) 96% #26 Adjusted Score: 99911% Critics Consensus: Matched by Garson Kanin's witty, sophisticated screenplay, George Cukor, Spencer Tracy, and Katherine Hepburn are all in top form in the classic comedy Adam's Rib. Synopsis: A courtroom rivalry finds its way into the household when prosecuting lawyer Adam Bonner (Spencer Tracy) faces off against his... A courtroom rivalry finds its way into the household when prosecuting lawyer Adam Bonner (Spencer Tracy) faces off against his... [More] Starring: Spencer Tracy, Katharine Hepburn, Judy Holliday, Tom Ewell Directed By: George Cukor

#27 Stolen Kisses (1968) 96% #27 Adjusted Score: 98557% Critics Consensus: Stolen Kisses is a fine feature follow-up to The 400 Blows, transforming Antoine Doinel into a sympathetic, silly, and romantic figure that carries to the series' end. Synopsis: The third in a series of films featuring François Truffaut's alter-ego, Antoine Doinel (Jean-Pierre Léaud), the story resumes with Antoine... The third in a series of films featuring François Truffaut's alter-ego, Antoine Doinel (Jean-Pierre Léaud), the story resumes with Antoine... [More] Starring: Jean-Pierre Léaud, Delphine Seyrig, Michel Lonsdale, Claude Jade Directed By: François Truffaut

#28 The Artist (2011) 95% #28 Adjusted Score: 109156% Critics Consensus: A crowd-pleasing tribute to the magic of silent cinema, The Artist is a clever, joyous film with delightful performances and visual style to spare. Synopsis: In the 1920s, actor George Valentin (Jean Dujardin) is a bona fide matinee idol with many adoring fans. While working... In the 1920s, actor George Valentin (Jean Dujardin) is a bona fide matinee idol with many adoring fans. While working... [More] Starring: Jean Dujardin, Bérénice Bejo, John Goodman, James Cromwell Directed By: Michel Hazanavicius

#29 Palm Springs (2020) 95% #29 Adjusted Score: 111118% Critics Consensus: Strong performances, assured direction, and a refreshingly original concept make Palm Springs a romcom that's easy to fall in love with. Synopsis: Stuck in a time loop, two wedding guests develop a budding romance while living the same day over and over... Stuck in a time loop, two wedding guests develop a budding romance while living the same day over and over... [More] Starring: Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti, J.K. Simmons, Meredith Hagner Directed By: Max Barbakow

#31 Appropriate Behavior (2014) 95% #31 Adjusted Score: 96776% Critics Consensus: Warm, funny, and quietly profound, Appropriate Behavior serves as a thoroughly compelling calling card for writer, director, and star Desiree Akhavan. Synopsis: A secretly bisexual Brooklynite (Desiree Akhavan) from a traditional Persian family struggles with her identity and the disintegration of her... A secretly bisexual Brooklynite (Desiree Akhavan) from a traditional Persian family struggles with her identity and the disintegration of her... [More] Starring: Desiree Akhavan, Rebecca Henderson, Scott Adsit, Halley Feiffer Directed By: Desiree Akhavan

#32 Dave (1993) 95% #32 Adjusted Score: 99821% Critics Consensus: Ivan Reitman's refreshingly earnest political comedy benefits from an understated, charming script and a breezy performance by Kevin Kline. Synopsis: Shifty White House chief of staff Bob Alexander (Frank Langella) hatches a scheme to use a double for the president... Shifty White House chief of staff Bob Alexander (Frank Langella) hatches a scheme to use a double for the president... [More] Starring: Kevin Kline, Sigourney Weaver, Frank Langella, Ben Kingsley Directed By: Ivan Reitman

#34 Juno (2007) 94% #34 Adjusted Score: 102390% Critics Consensus: One of the brightest, funniest comedies of the year, Juno's smart script and direction are matched by assured performances in a coming-of-age story with a 21st century twist. Synopsis: When precocious teen Juno MacGuff becomes pregnant, she chooses a failed rock star and his wife to adopt her unborn... When precocious teen Juno MacGuff becomes pregnant, she chooses a failed rock star and his wife to adopt her unborn... [More] Starring: Ellen Page, Michael Cera, Jennifer Garner, Jason Bateman Directed By: Jason Reitman

#35 Manhattan (1979) 94% #35 Adjusted Score: 99914% Critics Consensus: One of Woody Allen's early classics, Manhattan combines modern, bittersweet humor and timeless romanticism with unerring grace. Synopsis: Director Woody Allen's love letter to New York City stars Allen as frustrated television writer Isaac Davis, a twice-divorced malcontent... Director Woody Allen's love letter to New York City stars Allen as frustrated television writer Isaac Davis, a twice-divorced malcontent... [More] Starring: Woody Allen, Diane Keaton, Mariel Hemingway, Michael Murphy Directed By: Woody Allen

#37 Moonstruck (1987) 94% #37 Adjusted Score: 98148% Critics Consensus: Led by energetic performances from Nicolas Cage and Cher, Moonstruck is an exuberantly funny tribute to love and one of the decade's most appealing comedies. Synopsis: No sooner does Italian-American widow Loretta (Cher) accept a marriage proposal from her doltish boyfriend, Johnny (Danny Aiello), than she... No sooner does Italian-American widow Loretta (Cher) accept a marriage proposal from her doltish boyfriend, Johnny (Danny Aiello), than she... [More] Starring: Cher, Nicolas Cage, Vincent Gardenia, Olympia Dukakis Directed By: Norman Jewison

#39 Enchanted (2007) 93% #39 Adjusted Score: 100284% Critics Consensus: A smart re-imagining of fairy tale tropes that's sure to delight children and adults, Enchanted features witty dialogue, sharp animation, and a star turn by Amy Adams. Synopsis: Banished by an evil queen, Princess Giselle (Amy Adams) from a fairy-tale world lands in modern Manhattan, where music, magic... Banished by an evil queen, Princess Giselle (Amy Adams) from a fairy-tale world lands in modern Manhattan, where music, magic... [More] Starring: Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, Timothy Spall Directed By: Kevin Lima

#42 Sabrina (1954) 93% #42 Adjusted Score: 97458% Critics Consensus: With its humorous script and its stars' immense charm, Sabrina remains a resonant romantic gem. Synopsis: Chauffeur's daughter Sabrina (Audrey Hepburn) returns home from two years in Paris a beautiful young woman, and immediately catches the... Chauffeur's daughter Sabrina (Audrey Hepburn) returns home from two years in Paris a beautiful young woman, and immediately catches the... [More] Starring: Humphrey Bogart, Audrey Hepburn, William Holden, Walter Hampden Directed By: Billy Wilder

#52 High Fidelity (2000) 91% #52 Adjusted Score: 96288% Critics Consensus: The deft hand of director Stephen Frears and strong performances by the ensemble cast combine to tell an entertaining story with a rock-solid soundtrack. Synopsis: Rob Gordon (John Cusack) is the owner of a failing record store in Chicago, where he sells music the old-fashioned... Rob Gordon (John Cusack) is the owner of a failing record store in Chicago, where he sells music the old-fashioned... [More] Starring: John Cusack, Iben Hjejle, Todd Louiso, Jack Black Directed By: Stephen Frears

#56 Strictly Ballroom (1992) 91% #56 Adjusted Score: 93261% Critics Consensus: As emotionally rich as it is eye-catching, Strictly Ballroom uses its infectious energy as the fuel for a modern dance classic with all the right moves. Synopsis: A top ballroom dancer pairs with a plain, left-footed local girl when his maverick style earns him the disdain of... A top ballroom dancer pairs with a plain, left-footed local girl when his maverick style earns him the disdain of... [More] Starring: Paul Mercurio, Tara Morice, Bill Hunter, Barry Otto Directed By: Baz Luhrmann

#58 Bridesmaids (2011) 90% #58 Adjusted Score: 100589% Critics Consensus: A marriage of genuine characters, gross out gags, and pathos, Bridesmaids is a female-driven comedy that refuses to be boxed in as Kristen Wiig emerges as a real star. Synopsis: Annie (Kristen Wiig) is a single woman whose own life is a mess, but when she learns that her lifelong... Annie (Kristen Wiig) is a single woman whose own life is a mess, but when she learns that her lifelong... [More] Starring: Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Rose Byrne, Ellie Kemper Directed By: Paul Feig

#63 Knocked Up (2007) 89% #63 Adjusted Score: 99974% Critics Consensus: Knocked Up is a hilarious, poignant and refreshing look at the rigors of courtship and child-rearing, with a sometimes raunchy, yet savvy script that is ably acted and directed. Synopsis: Rising journalist Alison Scott (Katherine Heigl) hits a serious bump in the road after a one-night stand with irresponsible slacker... Rising journalist Alison Scott (Katherine Heigl) hits a serious bump in the road after a one-night stand with irresponsible slacker... [More] Starring: Seth Rogen, Katherine Heigl, Paul Rudd, Leslie Mann Directed By: Judd Apatow

#64 Amélie (2001) 89% #64 Adjusted Score: 95289% Critics Consensus: The feel-good Amelie is a lively, fanciful charmer, showcasing Audrey Tautou as its delightful heroine. Synopsis: "Amélie" is a fanciful comedy about a young woman who discretely orchestrates the lives of the people around her, creating... "Amélie" is a fanciful comedy about a young woman who discretely orchestrates the lives of the people around her, creating... [More] Starring: Audrey Tautou, Mathieu Kassovitz, Rufus, Yolande Moreau Directed By: Jean-Pierre Jeunet

#65 Waitress (2007) 89% #65 Adjusted Score: 96283% Critics Consensus: Sweet, smart, and quirky, Waitress hits the right, bittersweet notes through this romantic comedy through its witty script and a superb performance by Keri Russell. Synopsis: Jenna (Keri Russell) works in a diner in a small Southern town and is a genius at creating luscious desserts,... Jenna (Keri Russell) works in a diner in a small Southern town and is a genius at creating luscious desserts,... [More] Starring: Keri Russell, Nathan Fillion, Cheryl Hines, Adrienne Shelly Directed By: Adrienne Shelly

#75 Roxanne (1987) 88% #75 Adjusted Score: 89842% Critics Consensus: Though its sweetness borders on sappiness, Roxanne is an unabashedly romantic comedy that remains one of Steve Martin's funniest films. Synopsis: In this modern take on Edmond Rostand's classic play "Cyrano de Bergerac," C. D. Bales (Steve Martin) is the witty,... In this modern take on Edmond Rostand's classic play "Cyrano de Bergerac," C. D. Bales (Steve Martin) is the witty,... [More] Starring: Steve Martin, Daryl Hannah, Rick Rossovich, Shelley Duvall Directed By: Fred Schepisi

#76 Arthur (1981) 88% #76 Adjusted Score: 90244% Critics Consensus: Dudley Moore brings a boozy charm to Arthur, a coming of age tale for a wayward millionaire that deploys energetic cast chemistry and spiffy humor to jovial effect. Synopsis: Wealthy New York City playboy Arthur Bach (Dudley Moore) is perpetually drunk and completely rudderless. Dutifully supported by his sharp-tongued... Wealthy New York City playboy Arthur Bach (Dudley Moore) is perpetually drunk and completely rudderless. Dutifully supported by his sharp-tongued... [More] Starring: Dudley Moore, John Gielgud, Liza Minnelli, Geraldine Fitzgerald Directed By: Steve Gordon

#79 Chasing Amy (1997) 87% #79 Adjusted Score: 92351% Critics Consensus: Although Chasing Amy's depiction of queer sexuality is frustratingly clumsy, it handles an array of thorny themes with a mixture of sensitivity, raw honesty, and writer-director Kevin Smith's signature raunchy humor. Synopsis: Holden and Banky are best friends and authors of a popular comic book. Holden falls in love with Alyssa, who... Holden and Banky are best friends and authors of a popular comic book. Holden falls in love with Alyssa, who... [More] Starring: Ben Affleck, Joey Lauren Adams, Jason Lee, Dwight Ewell Directed By: Kevin Smith

#81 Top Five (2014) 86% #81 Adjusted Score: 92777% Critics Consensus: As smart, funny, and trenchant as writer-director-star Chris Rock's best standup work, Top Five is a career highlight for its creator -- and one of the comedy standouts of 2014. Synopsis: Though he began in stand-up comedy, Andre Allen (Chris Rock) hit the big-time as the star of a trilogy of... Though he began in stand-up comedy, Andre Allen (Chris Rock) hit the big-time as the star of a trilogy of... [More] Starring: Chris Rock, Rosario Dawson, Kevin Hart, Gabrielle Union Directed By: Chris Rock

#85 The Sure Thing (1985) 86% #85 Adjusted Score: 88510% Critics Consensus: Though its final outcome is predictable, The Sure Thing is a charming, smartly written, and mature teen comedy featuring a breakout role for John Cusack. Synopsis: Gib (John Cusack), a college freshman, keeps striking out with women. When he learns that a beautiful Californian (Nicollette Sheridan)... Gib (John Cusack), a college freshman, keeps striking out with women. When he learns that a beautiful Californian (Nicollette Sheridan)... [More] Starring: John Cusack, Daphne Zuniga, Nicollette Sheridan Directed By: Rob Reiner

#89 Beginners (2010) 85% #89 Adjusted Score: 90984% Critics Consensus: Wearing its twee heart on its sleeve, Beginners explores the depths of modern, multi-generational romance with wit and depth. Synopsis: After his mother dies, Oliver (Ewan McGregor) is stunned when his father, Hal (Christopher Plummer), recently diagnosed with terminal cancer,... After his mother dies, Oliver (Ewan McGregor) is stunned when his father, Hal (Christopher Plummer), recently diagnosed with terminal cancer,... [More] Starring: Ewan McGregor, Christopher Plummer, Mélanie Laurent, Goran Visnjic Directed By: Mike Mills

#90 Results (2015) 85% #90 Adjusted Score: 87343% Critics Consensus: Results moves stubbornly at its own deliberate pace, but the well-chosen cast -- and writer-director Andrew Bujalski's insightful observations -- offer rich rewards for patient viewers. Synopsis: Personal trainers (Guy Pearce, Cobie Smulders) are charged with whipping a newly wealthy and highly unmotivated slob (Kevin Corrigan) into... Personal trainers (Guy Pearce, Cobie Smulders) are charged with whipping a newly wealthy and highly unmotivated slob (Kevin Corrigan) into... [More] Starring: Guy Pearce, Cobie Smulders, Kevin Corrigan, Giovanni Ribisi Directed By: Andrew Bujalski

#93 Emma (1996) 85% #93 Adjusted Score: 86707% Critics Consensus: Emma marks an auspicious debut for writer-director Douglas McGrath, making the most of its Jane Austen source material -- and a charming performance from Gwyneth Paltrow. Synopsis: In this adaptation of Jane Austen's classic novel, pretty socialite Emma Woodhouse (Gwyneth Paltrow) entertains herself by playing matchmaker for... In this adaptation of Jane Austen's classic novel, pretty socialite Emma Woodhouse (Gwyneth Paltrow) entertains herself by playing matchmaker for... [More] Starring: Gwyneth Paltrow, Jeremy Northam, Toni Collette, Greta Scacchi Directed By: Douglas McGrath

#99 Trainwreck (2015) 84% #99 Adjusted Score: 94994% Critics Consensus: Trainwreck drags commitment out of all but the most rom-com-phobic filmgoers with sharp humor, relatable characters, and hilarious work from Amy Schumer. Synopsis: Ever since her father drilled into her head that monogamy isn't realistic, magazine writer Amy (Amy Schumer) has made promiscuity... Ever since her father drilled into her head that monogamy isn't realistic, magazine writer Amy (Amy Schumer) has made promiscuity... [More] Starring: Amy Schumer, Bill Hader, Brie Larson, Colin Quinn Directed By: Judd Apatow

#105 Notting Hill (1999) 83% #105 Adjusted Score: 87290% Critics Consensus: A rom-com with the right ingredients, Notting Hill proves there's nothing like a love story well told -- especially when Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts are your leads. Synopsis: William Thacker (Hugh Grant) is a London bookstore owner whose humdrum existence is thrown into romantic turmoil when famous American... William Thacker (Hugh Grant) is a London bookstore owner whose humdrum existence is thrown into romantic turmoil when famous American... [More] Starring: Julia Roberts, Hugh Grant, Hugh Bonneville, Emma Chambers Directed By: Roger Michell

#109 Valley Girl (1983) 83% #109 Adjusted Score: 84065% Critics Consensus: With engaging performances from its two leads, Valley Girl is a goofy yet amiable film that both subverts and celebrates the cheerful superficiality of teen comedies. Synopsis: Lovely teen Julie Richman (Deborah Foreman) is steeped in the excessive, pink-clad culture of the San Fernando Valley, complete with... Lovely teen Julie Richman (Deborah Foreman) is steeped in the excessive, pink-clad culture of the San Fernando Valley, complete with... [More] Starring: Nicolas Cage, Deborah Foreman, Frederic Forrest, Elizabeth Daily Directed By: Martha Coolidge

#112 Priceless (2006) 82% #112 Adjusted Score: 84501% Critics Consensus: Priceless is a light, farcical rom-com that features sharp performances from Audrey Tautou and Gad Elmaleh. Synopsis: Irène (Audrey Tautou) loves nice things and loves to have wealthy men pay for them. One night, she mistakes Jean... Irène (Audrey Tautou) loves nice things and loves to have wealthy men pay for them. One night, she mistakes Jean... [More] Starring: Audrey Tautou, Gad Elmaleh, Marie-Christine Adam, Vernon Dobtcheff Directed By: Pierre Salvadori

#116 Clueless (1995) 81% #116 Adjusted Score: 89016% Critics Consensus: A funny and clever reshaping of Emma, Clueless offers a soft satire that pokes as much fun at teen films as it does at the Beverly Hills glitterati. Synopsis: Shallow, rich and socially successful Cher (Alicia Silverstone) is at the top of her Beverly Hills high school's pecking scale.... Shallow, rich and socially successful Cher (Alicia Silverstone) is at the top of her Beverly Hills high school's pecking scale.... [More] Starring: Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash, Brittany Murphy, Paul Rudd Directed By: Amy Heckerling

#118 A Faithful Man (2018) 81% #118 Adjusted Score: 82740% Critics Consensus: A Faithful Man's lack of tonal commitment may frustrate, but the end results should still prove entertaining for viewers in the mood for a French romantic farce. Synopsis: A man experiences unanticipated joys and heartbreaks after his wife leaves him for his best friend. When the couple reunites... A man experiences unanticipated joys and heartbreaks after his wife leaves him for his best friend. When the couple reunites... [More] Starring: Louis Garrel, Laetitia Casta, Lily-Rose Depp, Joseph Engel Directed By: Louis Garrel

#126 Singles (1992) 79% #126 Adjusted Score: 82022% Critics Consensus: Smart, funny, and engagingly scruffy, Singles is a clear-eyed look at modern romance that doubles as a credible grunge-era time capsule. Synopsis: In Seattle during the era of grunge music, the lives and relationships of a group of young people, all living... In Seattle during the era of grunge music, the lives and relationships of a group of young people, all living... [More] Starring: Bridget Fonda, Matt Dillon, Campbell Scott, Kyra Sedgwick Directed By: Cameron Crowe

#147 What If (2013) 74% #147 Adjusted Score: 78292% Critics Consensus: Its narrative framework may be familiar, but What If transcends its derivative elements with sharp dialogue and the effervescent chemistry of stars Daniel Radcliffe and Zoe Kazan. Synopsis: A medical-school dropout (Daniel Radcliffe) tries to hide his attraction to his new friend (Zoe Kazan), a bubbly artist who... A medical-school dropout (Daniel Radcliffe) tries to hide his attraction to his new friend (Zoe Kazan), a bubbly artist who... [More] Starring: Daniel Radcliffe, Zoe Kazan, Megan Park, Adam Driver Directed By: Michael Dowse

#148 Popular (2012) 73% #148 Adjusted Score: 73776% Critics Consensus: The cheerfully frothy Populaire may lack substance, but its visual appeal -- and director Roinsard's confident evocation of 1950s filmmaking tropes -- help carry the day. Synopsis: An insurance agent (Romain Duris) and his new secretary (Déborah François) become locked in the grip of romance and competition... An insurance agent (Romain Duris) and his new secretary (Déborah François) become locked in the grip of romance and competition... [More] Starring: Déborah François, Romain Duris, Bérénice Bejo, Shaun Benson Directed By: Régis Roinsard

#157 Liberal Arts (2012) 71% #157 Adjusted Score: 75412% Critics Consensus: While it's hard not to wish it had a little more bite, Liberal Arts ultimately succeeds as a good-natured -- and surprisingly clever -- look at the addictive pull of nostalgia for our youth. Synopsis: A New York college adviser (Josh Radnor) becomes involved with a student (Elizabeth Olsen) when he returns to his alma... A New York college adviser (Josh Radnor) becomes involved with a student (Elizabeth Olsen) when he returns to his alma... [More] Starring: Josh Radnor, Elizabeth Olsen, Richard Jenkins, Allison Janney Directed By: Josh Radnor

#168 Heartbreaker (2010) 68% #168 Adjusted Score: 70406% Critics Consensus: While definitely on the fluffier side of French comedy, Heartbreaker benefits from never taking itself too seriously -- and from the performance of the ever-charming Romain Duris. Synopsis: Alex (Romain Duris) is a successful entrepreneur in a business he himself pioneered: Hire him, and he'll seduce any woman... Alex (Romain Duris) is a successful entrepreneur in a business he himself pioneered: Hire him, and he'll seduce any woman... [More] Starring: Romain Duris, Vanessa Paradis, Julie Ferrier, François Damiens Directed By: Pascal Chaumeil

#174 Doc Hollywood (1991) 67% #174 Adjusted Score: 70368% Critics Consensus: Doc Hollywood isn't particularly graceful in its attempt to put a '90s spin on its Capraesque formula, but a light touch and a charming cast make its flaws easy to forgive. Synopsis: Cocky young doctor Ben Stone (Michael J. Fox) is off on a road trip to California in pursuit of a... Cocky young doctor Ben Stone (Michael J. Fox) is off on a road trip to California in pursuit of a... [More] Starring: Michael J. Fox, Julie Warner, Barnard Hughes, Woody Harrelson Directed By: Michael Caton-Jones

#176 The Lovebirds (2020) 66% #176 Adjusted Score: 76921% Critics Consensus: If the breezily enjoyable The Lovebirds feels like a little less than the sum of its parts, it's still an enjoyable showcase for the talents of its well-matched stars. Synopsis: Accused of murder, a desperate couple embark on a dangerous quest to solve the mystery and clear their names.... Accused of murder, a desperate couple embark on a dangerous quest to solve the mystery and clear their names.... [More] Starring: Kumail Nanjiani, Issa Rae, Paul Sparks, Anna Camp Directed By: Michael Showalter

#184 Laggies (2014) 65% #184 Adjusted Score: 68492% Critics Consensus: Laggies may not do as much with its ideas as it could, but it's buoyed by a winsome performance from Kiera Knightley, as well as Lynn Shelton's empathetic direction. Synopsis: When 28-year-old Megan (Keira Knightley) attends her 10-year high-school reunion, she realizes that very little in her life has changed.... When 28-year-old Megan (Keira Knightley) attends her 10-year high-school reunion, she realizes that very little in her life has changed.... [More] Starring: Keira Knightley, Chloë Grace Moretz, Sam Rockwell, Ellie Kemper Directed By: Lynn Shelton

#185 Sliding Doors (1998) 65% #185 Adjusted Score: 66484% Critics Consensus: Despite the gimmicky feel of the split narratives, the movie is watch-able due to the winning performances by the cast. Synopsis: When Helen (Gwyneth Paltrow), a London ad executive, is fired from her job and rushes out to catch a train,... When Helen (Gwyneth Paltrow), a London ad executive, is fired from her job and rushes out to catch a train,... [More] Starring: Gwyneth Paltrow, John Hannah, John Lynch, Jeanne Tripplehorn Directed By: Peter Howitt

#190 Reality Bites (1994) 64% #190 Adjusted Score: 67678% Critics Consensus: Reality Bites may be too slick to fulfill its promise as a profound statement on Generation X, but an appealing ensemble and romantic sizzle make for an entertaining dive into the ennui of youth. Synopsis: After college, Lelaina (Winona Ryder) films a documentary about herself and friends as they flounder in their attempts to forge... After college, Lelaina (Winona Ryder) films a documentary about herself and friends as they flounder in their attempts to forge... [More] Starring: Winona Ryder, Ethan Hawke, Ben Stiller, Janeane Garofalo Directed By: Ben Stiller

#193 Yesterday (2019) 63% #193 Adjusted Score: 85495% Critics Consensus: Yesterday may fall short of fab, but the end result is still a sweetly charming fantasy with an intriguing -- albeit somewhat under-explored -- premise. Synopsis: Jack Malik is a struggling singer-songwriter in an English seaside town whose dreams of fame are rapidly fading, despite the... Jack Malik is a struggling singer-songwriter in an English seaside town whose dreams of fame are rapidly fading, despite the... [More] Starring: Himesh Patel, Lily James, Kate McKinnon, Ed Sheeran Directed By: Danny Boyle

#194 Music and Lyrics (2007) 63% #194 Adjusted Score: 69044% Critics Consensus: Music & Lyrics is a light and pleasant romantic comedy that succeeds because of the considerable charm of its co-stars. The music segments featuring Hugh Grant are worth the price of admission. Synopsis: Former music superstar Alex Fletcher (Hugh Grant) used to pack them in back in the 1980s, but now he is... Former music superstar Alex Fletcher (Hugh Grant) used to pack them in back in the 1980s, but now he is... [More] Starring: Hugh Grant, Drew Barrymore, Brad Garrett, Kristen Johnston Directed By: Marc Lawrence

#197 Sabrina (1995) 63% #197 Adjusted Score: 65795% Critics Consensus: Sydney Pollack's Sabrina doesn't do anything the original didn't do better, but assured direction and a cast of seasoned stars make this a pleasant enough diversion. Synopsis: Sabrina Fairchild (Julia Ormond) is a chauffeur's daughter who grew up with the wealthy Larrabee family. She always had unreciprocated... Sabrina Fairchild (Julia Ormond) is a chauffeur's daughter who grew up with the wealthy Larrabee family. She always had unreciprocated... [More] Starring: Harrison Ford, Julia Ormond, Greg Kinnear, Nancy Marchand Directed By: Sydney Pollack

#199 Chocolat (2000) 62% #199 Adjusted Score: 66182% Critics Consensus: Chocolat is a charmingly light-hearted fable with a lovely performance by Binoche. Synopsis: When mysterious Vianne and her child arrive in a tranquil French town in the winter of 1959, no one could... When mysterious Vianne and her child arrive in a tranquil French town in the winter of 1959, no one could... [More] Starring: Juliette Binoche, Johnny Depp, Lena Olin, Judi Dench Directed By: Lasse Hallström

