Best Horror Movies of 2024 Ranked – New Scary Movies to Watch

Welcome to the best horror movies of 2024, ranking every dark and dreary delight coming out this year by Tomatometer! We start the list with Certified Fresh films (these movies have maintained a high Tomatometer score after enough critics reviews), followed by the pulp-pounding Fresh movies (these are rated at least 60%), and then concluding with the morbidly Rotten.

In 2023, horror kicked off in a big way with M3GAN. There wasn’t a breakout hit in early 2024, with the major genre releases being Out of Darkness, the COVID-shot Paleolithic thriller Out of Darkness, and the Diablo Cody-penned Lisa Frankenstein, set in the same world as her cult comedy Jennifer’s Body.

New horror movies for 2024 on the horizon include They Follow (sequel to It Follows, with Maika Monroe and writer/director David Robert Mitchell returning), MaXXXine (Ti West’s closing his trilogy after X and Pearl), Terrifier 3 (Art the Clown expands his spree into Christmas), Nosferatu (from director Robert Eggers), Alien: Romulus (due in August), A Quiet Place: Day One (June), Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (September), Return to Silent Hill (original director Christophe Gans returns as well), The Conjuring: Last Rites (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga reprise their Warren roles).

#8 Lisa Frankenstein (2024) 50% #8 Adjusted Score: 59680% Critics Consensus: An affectionate callback to classic horror comedies of the '80s, Lisa Frankenstein can be fun in its own right despite not quite measuring up to the movies it imitates. Synopsis: A coming of RAGE love story from acclaimed writer Diablo Cody (Jennifer's Body) about a misunderstood teenager and her high... A coming of RAGE love story from acclaimed writer Diablo Cody (Jennifer's Body) about a misunderstood teenager and her high... [More] Starring: Kathryn Newton, Cole Sprouse, Carla Gugino, Liza Soberano Directed By: Zelda Williams

#9 Founders Day (2023) 47% #9 Adjusted Score: 48254% Critics Consensus: Founders Day brings a few clever bits to bear on its '80s-inspired slasher story, but its scattershot tone and an overreliance on horror clichés prevent it from leaving much of an impression. Synopsis: In this satirical political slasher from the Bloomquist Brothers, a small town is shaken by a series of ominous killings... In this satirical political slasher from the Bloomquist Brothers, a small town is shaken by a series of ominous killings... [More] Starring: Devin Druid, Emilia McCarthy, Amy Hargreaves, Catherine Curtin Directed By: Erik Bloomquist