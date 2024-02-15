Best Horror Movies of 2024 Ranked – New Scary Movies to Watch
Welcome to the best horror movies of 2024, ranking every dark and dreary delight coming out this year by Tomatometer! We start the list with Certified Fresh films (these movies have maintained a high Tomatometer score after enough critics reviews), followed by the pulp-pounding Fresh movies (these are rated at least 60%), and then concluding with the morbidly Rotten.
In 2023, horror kicked off in a big way with M3GAN. There wasn’t a breakout hit in early 2024, with the major genre releases being Out of Darkness, the COVID-shot Paleolithic thriller Out of Darkness, and the Diablo Cody-penned Lisa Frankenstein, set in the same world as her cult comedy Jennifer’s Body.
New horror movies for 2024 on the horizon include They Follow (sequel to It Follows, with Maika Monroe and writer/director David Robert Mitchell returning), MaXXXine (Ti West’s closing his trilogy after X and Pearl), Terrifier 3 (Art the Clown expands his spree into Christmas), Nosferatu (from director Robert Eggers), Alien: Romulus (due in August), A Quiet Place: Day One (June), Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (September), Return to Silent Hill (original director Christophe Gans returns as well), The Conjuring: Last Rites (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga reprise their Warren roles).
Adjusted Score: 86983%
Critics Consensus: A survival thriller reduced to the bare essentials, Out of Darkness offers a chilling reminder that the horror of looming death might be humanity's most universal experience.
A small boat reaches the shores of a raw and desolate landscape. A group of six have struggled across the... [More]
Adjusted Score: 28633%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
In MIDNIGHT PEEPSHOW we are introduced to an unnamed Madame who owns and operates a peepshow offering patrons a tailor-made... [More]
Adjusted Score: 29639%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
When an experimental drug trial goes horribly wrong, seven young test subjects, after being kept awake for days, must face... [More]
Adjusted Score: 59478%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Months after escaping a brutal kidnapping, Meg travels with her husband, Scott, to his family's isolated compound in Cape Cod,... [More]
Adjusted Score: 40322%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
In this throwback to 90s horror, a rowdy pro-wrestler, struggling to make ends meet, agrees to fill in as a... [More]
Adjusted Score: 61067%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Mexican-American and queer, high school student Javier doesn't exactly fit in with the popular kids. But he might be the... [More]
Adjusted Score: 55956%
Critics Consensus: Rich atmosphere and a handful of genuinely disturbing moments are only sporadically enough to outweigh The Seeding's monotonous pace and lack of narrative depth.
In THE SEEDING, a hiker lost in the desert takes refuge with a woman living alone, and soon discovers that... [More]
Adjusted Score: 59680%
Critics Consensus: An affectionate callback to classic horror comedies of the '80s, Lisa Frankenstein can be fun in its own right despite not quite measuring up to the movies it imitates.
A coming of RAGE love story from acclaimed writer Diablo Cody (Jennifer's Body) about a misunderstood teenager and her high... [More]
Adjusted Score: 48254%
Critics Consensus: Founders Day brings a few clever bits to bear on its '80s-inspired slasher story, but its scattershot tone and an overreliance on horror clichés prevent it from leaving much of an impression.
In this satirical political slasher from the Bloomquist Brothers, a small town is shaken by a series of ominous killings... [More]
Adjusted Score: 33882%
Critics Consensus: Despite a promising start and a handful of solid scares, Night Swim is undone by a premise that just isn't strong enough to support a feature-length film.
Based on the acclaimed 2014 short film by Rod Blackhurst and Bryce McGuire, the film stars Wyatt Russell (The Falcon... [More]