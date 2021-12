(Photo by Universal/Everett Collection.)

The Best Action Movies of 2021, Ranked by Tomatometer

Along with horror films like A Quiet Place Part II, action movies have been instrumental in demonstrating signs of vital life at the 2021 box office. Nobody made an unlikely commercial action hero out of Bob Odenkirk as theaters were re-opening, and afterwards, massive blockbusters like F9, Black Widow, and Godzilla vs. Kong drew huge crowds that approached pre-pandemic levels. On streaming, we’ve seen attention-grabbing hits like Hulu’s Boss Level, two Zack Snyder jams (Army of the Dead and his mythical director’s cut of Justice League), and Netflix’s Gunpowder Milkshake. And now we’ve collected every Fresh and Certified Fresh action movie from the year.(And don’t forget to check out our ongoing guides to the best horror movies of 2021, and the best movies of 2021.)

#25 Jungle Cruise (2021) 62% #25 Adjusted Score: 79790% Critics Consensus: Its craft isn't quite as sturdy as some of the classic adventures it's indebted to, but Jungle Cruise remains a fun, family-friendly voyage. Synopsis: Join fan favorites Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt for the adventure of a lifetime on Disney's JUNGLE CRUISE, a rollicking... Join fan favorites Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt for the adventure of a lifetime on Disney's JUNGLE CRUISE, a rollicking... [More] Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall Directed By: Jaume Collet-Serra

#16 Boss Level (2021) 74% #16 Adjusted Score: 77902% Critics Consensus: Boss Level powers up the increasingly crowded time-loop genre with a gleefully over-the-top sci-fi action thriller that revels in its own excess. Synopsis: Trapped in a time loop that constantly repeats the day of his murder, former special forces agent Roy Pulver (Frank... Trapped in a time loop that constantly repeats the day of his murder, former special forces agent Roy Pulver (Frank... [More] Starring: Frank Grillo, Naomi Watts, Mel Gibson, Annabelle Wallis Directed By: Joe Carnahan

#13 Black Widow (2021) 79% #13 Adjusted Score: 104182% Critics Consensus: Black Widow's deeper themes are drowned out in all the action, but it remains a solidly entertaining standalone adventure that's rounded out by a stellar supporting cast. Synopsis: Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her... Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her... [More] Starring: Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Rachel Weisz Directed By: Cate Shortland

#10 Copshop (2021) 82% #10 Adjusted Score: 86225% Critics Consensus: It doesn't add many new ingredients to the genre, but action fans in the mood for an old-school thriller will be happy to buy what Copshop is selling. Synopsis: On the run from a lethal assassin, a wily con artist devises a scheme to hide out inside a small-town... On the run from a lethal assassin, a wily con artist devises a scheme to hide out inside a small-town... [More] Starring: Gerard Butler, Frank Grillo, Alexis Louder, Toby Huss Directed By: Joe Carnahan

#9 Nobody (2021) 84% #9 Adjusted Score: 98387% Critics Consensus: Nobody doesn't break any new ground for the genre, but this viscerally violent thriller smashes, shatters, and destroys plenty of other things -- all while proving Bob Odenkirk has what it takes to be an action star. Synopsis: Emmy winner Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul, The Post, Nebraska) stars as Hutch Mansell, an underestimated and overlooked dad and... Emmy winner Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul, The Post, Nebraska) stars as Hutch Mansell, an underestimated and overlooked dad and... [More] Starring: Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, Alexey Serebryakov, Christopher Lloyd Directed By: Ilya Naishuller