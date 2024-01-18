The Best Movies of 1984, Ranked by Tomatometer

From movie titles like Wonder Woman 1984, Class of 1984, and Summer of 84, and back to George Orwell’s dystopian book Nineteen Eighty-Four, this is a number that’s done wonders, invoking terror and nostalgia in one draw. But what’s the allure of 1984? Let’s find out, Doubleplus-in-Boots, as we put on our proton packs and break it for the best movies of 1984, ranked by Tomatometer.

We start with Certified Fresh movies, including 100%-rated Stop Making Sense (Talking Heads’ riotous concert experience) and The Terminator, a B-movie synthesized with A-level filmmaking that launched a franchise, as well as the careers of James Cameron and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Combine Sense and Terminator with No. 3 movie Repo Man, and that’s one anxious, blitzed-out road trip through Los Angeles.

More featured Certified Fresh movies are like a Strangers Things-reference starter pack, including Ghostbusters (also the highest-grossing movie of the year with $229 million, unadjusted), Gremlins, The Karate Kid, The Neverending Story, Star Trek III: The Search for Spock, The Last Starfighter, and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, the Steven Spielberg film that would inspire the PG-13 rating.

John Hughes made his directorial debut (Sixteen Candles) the same year Sergio Leone released his final film (Once Upon a Time in America). Comedy showed up strong with Val Kilmer’s starring introduction Top Secret!, Eddie Murphy taking over the mainstream (Beverly Hills Cop), and Rob Reiner launching his directing career (and a whole new genre) with This Is Spinal Tap.

The Best Picture Oscar went to Amadeus, a movie so operatic and influential that it turned the name Salieri into a whole archetype and mood. Amadeus won over The Killing Fields, A Passage to India, Places in the Heart, and A Soldier’s Story.

Next on the list are Fresh films, movies that are either rated lower than 75% or don’t have the 40 reviews necessary to be considered Certified Fresh. These include Studio Ghibli debut Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind, 1984 (yes, they were able to adapt this one on time), Prince’s Purple Rain, and cult films Streets of Fire and The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai. Still waiting on that sequel teased at the end of Banzai.

We round out the list with films with Rotten scores. Popular favorites among them include raunchy comedy Police Academy, David Lynch‘s adaptation of Dune, prepper fantasia Red Dawn, and Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo and Footloose, which use dance as a way to stick it to the man.

#5 Ghostbusters (1984) 95% #5 Adjusted Score: 102129% Critics Consensus: An infectiously fun blend of special effects and comedy, with Bill Murray's hilarious deadpan performance leading a cast of great comic turns. Synopsis: After the members of a team of scientists (Harold Ramis, Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray) lose their cushy positions at a... After the members of a team of scientists (Harold Ramis, Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray) lose their cushy positions at a... [More] Starring: Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, Sigourney Weaver Directed By: Ivan Reitman

#8 Splash (1984) 91% #8 Adjusted Score: 94527% Critics Consensus: A perfectly light, warmly funny romantic comedy that's kept afloat by Ron Howard's unobtrusive direction and charming performances from Tom Hanks and Daryl Hannah. Synopsis: A young boy saved from drowning by a beautiful mermaid, falls in love with her 20 years later when she... A young boy saved from drowning by a beautiful mermaid, falls in love with her 20 years later when she... [More] Starring: Tom Hanks, Daryl Hannah, John Candy, Eugene Levy Directed By: Ron Howard

#9 Amadeus (1984) 89% #9 Adjusted Score: 103743% Critics Consensus: Amadeus' liberties with history may rankle some, but the creative marriage of Miloš Forman and Peter Shaffer yields a divinely diabolical myth of genius and mediocrity, buoyed by inspired casting and Mozart's rapturous music. Synopsis: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (Tom Hulce) is a remarkably talented young Viennese composer who unwittingly finds a fierce rival in the... Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (Tom Hulce) is a remarkably talented young Viennese composer who unwittingly finds a fierce rival in the... [More] Starring: F. Murray Abraham, Tom Hulce, Jeffrey Jones, Elizabeth Berridge Directed By: Milos Forman

#12 Gremlins (1984) 86% #12 Adjusted Score: 93232% Critics Consensus: Whether you choose to see it as a statement on consumer culture or simply a special effects-heavy popcorn flick, Gremlins is a minor classic. Synopsis: A gadget salesman is looking for a special gift for his son and finds one at a store in Chinatown.... A gadget salesman is looking for a special gift for his son and finds one at a store in Chinatown.... [More] Starring: Zach Galligan, Phoebe Cates, Hoyt Axton, Frances Lee McCain Directed By: Joe Dante

#15 Birdy (1984) 84% #15 Adjusted Score: 87527% Critics Consensus: Aided by strong work from Matthew Modine and Nicolas Cage, Birdy finds director Alan Parker turning a supposedly unfilmable novel into a soaring -- and emotionally searing -- success. Synopsis: Birdy returns from the Vietnam War scarred from the horrific experiences of battle. He is so damaged by what he... Birdy returns from the Vietnam War scarred from the horrific experiences of battle. He is so damaged by what he... [More] Starring: Matthew Modine, Nicolas Cage, Sandy Baron, John Harkins Directed By: Alan Parker

#49 The Bounty (1984) 74% #49 Adjusted Score: 74955% Critics Consensus: Thanks in large part to its cast, and Anthony Hopkins in particular, The Bounty's retelling of the mutiny on the HMS Bounty is an intelligent, engaging adventure saga. Synopsis: Captain Bligh (Anthony Hopkins) struggles to restore discipline among the crew of the HMS Bounty after the ship has an... Captain Bligh (Anthony Hopkins) struggles to restore discipline among the crew of the HMS Bounty after the ship has an... [More] Starring: Mel Gibson, Anthony Hopkins, Laurence Olivier, Edward Fox Directed By: Roger Donaldson

#52 1984 (1984) 73% #52 Adjusted Score: 75087% Critics Consensus: 1984 doesn't fully emerge from the shadow of its source material, but still proves a solid, suitably discomfiting adaptation of a classic dystopian tale. Synopsis: A man loses his identity while living under a repressive regime. In a story based on George Orwell's classic novel,... A man loses his identity while living under a repressive regime. In a story based on George Orwell's classic novel,... [More] Starring: John Hurt, Richard Burton, Suzanna Hamilton, Cyril Cusack Directed By: Michael Radford

#54 Purple Rain (1984) 72% #54 Adjusted Score: 76865% Critics Consensus: Purple Rain makes for undeniably uneven cinema, but it's held together by its star's singular charisma -- not to mention a slew of classic songs. Synopsis: A victim of his own anger, the Kid (Prince) is a Minneapolis musician on the rise with his band, the... A victim of his own anger, the Kid (Prince) is a Minneapolis musician on the rise with his band, the... [More] Starring: Prince, Apollonia Kotero, Morris Day, Jerome Benton Directed By: Albert Magnoli

#60 2010 (1984) 67% #60 Adjusted Score: 69704% Critics Consensus: 2010 struggles to escape from the shadow of its monolithic predecessor, but offers brainy adventure in a more straightforward voyage through the cosmos. Synopsis: Brave explorers are headed for the far reaches of the galaxy in the continuation of the story that began with... Brave explorers are headed for the far reaches of the galaxy in the continuation of the story that began with... [More] Starring: Roy Scheider, John Lithgow, Helen Mirren, Bob Balaban Directed By: Peter Hyams

#66 Teachers (1984) 61% #66 Adjusted Score: 63388% Critics Consensus: With moments of stinging satire undermined by jarring tonal shifts, Teachers offers an education in the limits of a strong cast's ability to prop up uneven writing. Synopsis: High school teacher Alex Jurel (Nick Nolte) has gone from idealistic to pessimistic. His classroom methods come under scrutiny when... High school teacher Alex Jurel (Nick Nolte) has gone from idealistic to pessimistic. His classroom methods come under scrutiny when... [More] Starring: Nick Nolte, JoBeth Williams, Judd Hirsch, Ralph Macchio Directed By: Arthur Hiller

#76 Footloose (1984) 53% #76 Adjusted Score: 56630% Critics Consensus: There's not much dancing, but what's there is great. The rest of the time, Footloose is a nice hunk of trashy teenage cheese. Synopsis: Moving in from Chicago, newcomer Ren McCormack (Kevin Bacon) is in shock when he discovers the small Midwestern town he... Moving in from Chicago, newcomer Ren McCormack (Kevin Bacon) is in shock when he discovers the small Midwestern town he... [More] Starring: Kevin Bacon, Lori Singer, John Lithgow, Dianne Wiest Directed By: Herbert Ross