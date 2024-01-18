VIDEO
The Best Movies of 1984, Ranked by Tomatometer
From movie titles like
, Wonder Woman 1984 , and Class of 1984 , and back to George Orwell’s dystopian book Summer of 84 Nineteen Eighty-Four, this is a number that’s done wonders, invoking terror and nostalgia in one draw. But what’s the allure of 1984? Let’s find out, Doubleplus-in-Boots, as we put on our proton packs and break it for the best movies of 1984, ranked by Tomatometer.
We start with Certified Fresh movies, including 100%-rated
(Talking Heads’ riotous Stop Making Sense concert experience) and , a B-movie synthesized with A-level filmmaking that launched a franchise, as well as the careers of The Terminator James Cameron and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Combine Sense and Terminator with No. 3 movie , and that’s one anxious, blitzed-out road trip through Los Angeles. Repo Man
More featured Certified Fresh movies are like a
-reference starter pack, including Strangers Things (also the highest-grossing movie of the year with $229 million, unadjusted), Ghostbusters , Gremlins , The Karate Kid , The Neverending Story , Star Trek III: The Search for Spock , and The Last Starfighter , the Steven Spielberg film that would inspire the PG-13 rating. Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
John Hughes made his directorial debut (
) the same year Sergio Leone released his final film ( Sixteen Candles ). Comedy showed up strong with Val Kilmer’s starring introduction Once Upon a Time in America , Top Secret! Eddie Murphy taking over the mainstream ( ), and Rob Reiner launching his directing career (and a whole new genre) with Beverly Hills Cop . This Is Spinal Tap
The
Best Picture Oscar went to , a movie so operatic and influential that it turned the name Salieri into a whole archetype and mood. Amadeus Amadeus won over , The Killing Fields , A Passage to India , and Places in the Heart . A Soldier’s Story
Next on the list are Fresh films, movies that are either rated lower than 75% or don’t have the 40 reviews necessary to be considered Certified Fresh. These include
Studio Ghibli debut , Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind (yes, they were able to adapt this one on time), Prince’s 1984 , and cult films Purple Rain and Streets of Fire . Still waiting on that sequel teased at the end of The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Banzai.
We round out the list with films with Rotten scores. Popular favorites among them include raunchy comedy
, Police Academy David Lynch‘s adaptation of Dune, prepper fantasia , and Red Dawn and Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo , which use dance as a way to stick it to the man. Footloose
#1
Adjusted Score: 105997%
Critics Consensus: With its impressive action sequences, taut economic direction, and relentlessly fast pace, it's clear why The Terminator continues to be an influence on sci-fi and action flicks.
Synopsis:
Disguised as a human, a cyborg assassin known as a Terminator (Arnold Schwarzenegger) travels from 2029 to 1984 to kill...
#2
Adjusted Score: 105997%
Critics Consensus: Jonathan Demme's Stop Making Sense captures the energetic, unpredictable live act of peak Talking Heads with color and visual wit.
Synopsis:
Director Jonathan Demme captures the frantic energy and artsy groove of Talking Heads in this concert movie shot at the...
#3
Adjusted Score: 102351%
Critics Consensus: Repo Man is many things: an alien-invasion film, a punk-rock musical, a send-up of consumerism. One thing it isn't is boring.
Synopsis:
After being fired from his job, Los Angeles slacker and punk rocker Otto (Emilio Estevez) lands a gig working for...
#4
Adjusted Score: 101894%
Critics Consensus: Smartly directed, brilliantly acted, and packed with endlessly quotable moments, This Is Spinal Tap is an all-time comedy classic.
Synopsis:
"This Is Spinal Tap" shines a light on the self-contained universe of a metal band struggling to get back on...
#5
Adjusted Score: 102129%
Critics Consensus: An infectiously fun blend of special effects and comedy, with Bill Murray's hilarious deadpan performance leading a cast of great comic turns.
Synopsis:
After the members of a team of scientists (Harold Ramis, Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray) lose their cushy positions at a...
#6
Adjusted Score: 98453%
Critics Consensus: A quiet yet deeply moving kind of Western, Paris, Texas captures a place and people like never before (or after).
Synopsis:
A disheveled man who wanders out of the desert, Travis Henderson (Harry Dean Stanton) seems to have no idea who...
#7
Adjusted Score: 96424%
Critics Consensus: Artfully composed, powerfully acted, and fueled by a powerful blend of anger and empathy, The Killing Fields is a career-defining triumph for director Roland Joffé and a masterpiece of cinema.
Synopsis:
New York Times reporter Sydney Schanberg (Sam Waterston) is on assignment covering the Cambodian Civil War, with the help of...
#8
Adjusted Score: 94527%
Critics Consensus: A perfectly light, warmly funny romantic comedy that's kept afloat by Ron Howard's unobtrusive direction and charming performances from Tom Hanks and Daryl Hannah.
Synopsis:
A young boy saved from drowning by a beautiful mermaid, falls in love with her 20 years later when she...
#9
Adjusted Score: 103743%
Critics Consensus: Amadeus' liberties with history may rankle some, but the creative marriage of Miloš Forman and Peter Shaffer yields a divinely diabolical myth of genius and mediocrity, buoyed by inspired casting and Mozart's rapturous music.
Synopsis:
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (Tom Hulce) is a remarkably talented young Viennese composer who unwittingly finds a fierce rival in the...
#10
Adjusted Score: 92630%
Critics Consensus: Utterly predictable and wholly of its time, but warm, sincere, and difficult to resist, due in large part to Pat Morita and Ralph Macchio's relaxed chemistry.
Synopsis:
Daniel (Ralph Macchio) moves to Southern California with his mother, Lucille (Randee Heller), but quickly finds himself the target of...
#11
Adjusted Score: 91659%
Critics Consensus: Sergio Leone's epic crime drama is visually stunning, stylistically bold, and emotionally haunting, and filled with great performances from the likes of Robert De Niro and James Woods.
Synopsis:
In 1968, the elderly David "Noodles" Aaronson (Robert De Niro) returns to New York, where he had a career in...
#12
Adjusted Score: 93232%
Critics Consensus: Whether you choose to see it as a statement on consumer culture or simply a special effects-heavy popcorn flick, Gremlins is a minor classic.
Synopsis:
A gadget salesman is looking for a special gift for his son and finds one at a store in Chinatown....
#13
Adjusted Score: 90762%
Critics Consensus: Romancing the Stone reaches back to the classic Saturday morning serials of old with an action-filled adventure enlivened by the sparkling chemistry between its well-matched leads.
Synopsis:
A dowdy romantic-adventure writer is hurled into a real-life adventure in the Colombian jungle in order to save her sister,...
#14
Adjusted Score: 88116%
Critics Consensus: A high-concept farce carried by Carl Reiner's deft direction and the precise timing of its leads, All of Me is a body-swap comedy worth holding onto.
Synopsis:
While on her deathbed, the rich Edwina Cutwater (Lily Tomlin) has her lawyer Roger Cobb (Steve Martin) add the odd...
#15
Adjusted Score: 87527%
Critics Consensus: Aided by strong work from Matthew Modine and Nicolas Cage, Birdy finds director Alan Parker turning a supposedly unfilmable novel into a soaring -- and emotionally searing -- success.
Synopsis:
Birdy returns from the Vietnam War scarred from the horrific experiences of battle. He is so damaged by what he...
#16
Adjusted Score: 87350%
Critics Consensus: The buddy cop movie continues its evolution unabated with this Eddie Murphy vehicle that's fast, furious, and funny.
Synopsis:
After his childhood buddy is murdered while visiting Detroit, rebellious cop Axel Foley (Eddie Murphy) follows the leads to Beverly...
#17
Adjusted Score: 86733%
Critics Consensus: Though heavy with sentiment, The Natural is an irresistible classic, and a sincere testament to America's national pastime.
Synopsis:
On the way to a tryout with the Chicago Cubs, young baseball phenom Roy Hobbs (Robert Redford) is shot by...
#18
Adjusted Score: 86733%
Critics Consensus: A magical journey about the power of a young boy's imagination to save a dying fantasy land, The NeverEnding Story remains a much-loved kids adventure.
Synopsis:
On his way to school, Bastian (Barret Oliver) ducks into a bookstore to avoid bullies. Sneaking away with a book...
#19
Adjusted Score: 84424%
Critics Consensus: Significantly more mature than the teen raunch comedies that defined the era, Sixteen Candles is shot with compassion and clear respect for its characters and their hang-ups.
Synopsis:
With the occasion all but overshadowed by her sister's upcoming wedding, angst-ridden Samantha (Molly Ringwald) faces her 16th birthday with...
#20
Adjusted Score: 82248%
Critics Consensus: Though it may be short on dazzling special effects, The Search for Spock is still a strong Star Trek installment, thanks to affecting performances by its iconic cast.
Synopsis:
Adm. James T. Kirk (William Shatner) has defeated his archenemy but at great cost. His friend Spock has apparently been...
#21
Adjusted Score: 90160%
Critics Consensus: It may be too "dark" for some, but Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom remains an ingenious adventure spectacle that showcases one of Hollywood's finest filmmaking teams in vintage form.
Synopsis:
The second of the Lucas/Spielberg Indiana Jones epics is set a year or so before the events in Raiders of...
#22
Adjusted Score: 84158%
Critics Consensus: While The Last Starfighter is clearly derivative of other sci-fi franchises, its boundary-pushing visual effects and lovably plucky tone make for an appealing adventure.
Synopsis:
After finally achieving the high score on Starfighter, his favorite arcade game, everyday teenager Alex Rogan (Lance Guest) meets the...
#23
Adjusted Score: 80248%
Critics Consensus: Top Secret! finds the team of Zucker-Abrahams-Zucker sending up everything from spy movies to Elvis musicals with reckless, loony abandon.
Synopsis:
Popular and dashing American singer Nick Rivers (Val Kilmer) travels to East Germany to perform in a music festival. When...
#24
Adjusted Score: 101984%
Critics Consensus: Woody Allen's hard-working, uphill-climbing Broadway talent agent is rendered memorably with equal parts absurdity and affection.
Synopsis:
Danny Rose (Woody Allen), a hopeless New York talent agent, is a tireless workhorse for his eccentric, unimpressive acts. When...
#25
Adjusted Score: 100441%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
After Louise (Pascale Ogier) completes her art school studies, she begins to work as an interior designer in Paris, but...
#26
Adjusted Score: 92605%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Jewell (Jessica Lange) and Gil Ivy (Sam Shepard) run a farm in Iowa that has been in the family for...
#27
Adjusted Score: 51447%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
The lives of an affluent and modern Tokyo couple (Tsutomu Yamazaki, Nobuko Miyamoto) are suddenly interrupted by the death of...
#28
Adjusted Score: 92264%
Critics Consensus: A meticulously-crafted murder mystery with incisive observations about race in America, A Soldier's Story benefits from a roundly excellent ensemble and Charles Fuller's politically urgent screenplay.
Synopsis:
A black Army investigator (Howard E. Rollins Jr.) travels to a remote military base in the heart of the Louisiana...
#29
Adjusted Score: 91161%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Far in the future, after an apocalyptic conflict has devastated much of the world's ecosystem, the few surviving humans live...
#30
Adjusted Score: 91910%
Critics Consensus: Places in the Heart is a quiet character piece with grand ambitions that it more than fulfills, thanks to absorbing work from writer-director Robert Benton and a tremendous cast.
Synopsis:
In 1935 rural Texas, recently widowed Edna Spaulding (Sally Field) struggles to survive with two small children, a farm to...
#31
Adjusted Score: 82418%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Doc Jenkins (Willie Nelson) is a country music star who's become fed up with the industry. With some help from...
#32
Adjusted Score: 87543%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
During World War II, a navy wife helps the war effort by taking a job in the local aircraft factory,...
#33
Adjusted Score: 88704%
Critics Consensus: What initially begins as sci-fi transforms into a surprisingly sweet, offbeat drama, courtesy of John Carpenter's careful direction.
Synopsis:
Answering a NASA message intended for aliens, a space being tries to contact mankind, but an American missile grounds his...
#34
Adjusted Score: 60029%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In this film adaptation of the Julian Mitchell play, classmates and fellow outcasts Guy Bennett (Rupert Everett) and Tommy Judd...
#35
Adjusted Score: 86778%
Critics Consensus: If it's not quite as sharp as The Muppet Movie, The Muppets Take Manhattan is still a smart, delightfully old-fashioned tale that follows the formula established by the first two movies -- a madcap adventure assisted by a huge group of human stars.
Synopsis:
When Kermit the Frog and friends start a stage act, they decide to take the show from their college town...
#36
Adjusted Score: 87236%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Wolves and werewolves lurk throughout the dreams of young Rosaleen (Sarah Patterson), who imagines that she must journey through a...
#37
Adjusted Score: 86050%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Brooklyn teenager Jeffrey Willis (Matt Dillon), thoroughly unhappy with his modest homestead, embraces the other-world aspects of his summer job...
#38
Adjusted Score: 85338%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A New Orleans police detective (Clint Eastwood) finds he has some of the same traits as a serial killer of...
#39
Adjusted Score: 81646%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Based on Henry James' novel, Merchant-Ivory's The Bostonians tells the story of Olive Chancellor, a 19th-century Boston woman dedicated to...
#40
Adjusted Score: 41158%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A Los Angeles bank teller (Debra Winger) probes her lover's (Mark Keyloun) brutal death with his partner (Darrell Larson), who...
#41
Adjusted Score: 81396%
Critics Consensus: Dreamscape mixes several genres -- horror, sci-fi, action -- and always maintains a sense of adventure and humor.
Synopsis:
Selfish teen Alex Gardner (Dennis Quaid) is coerced into joining a government project in which psychics like him are trained...
#42
Adjusted Score: 81388%
Critics Consensus: Valley Girl culture satire Night of the Comet gets lots of mileage out of its slapstick sci-fi zombie approach.
Synopsis:
After a rare comet sighting, teen sisters Regina (Catherine Mary Stewart) and Samantha (Kelli Maroney) find that they're among the...
#43
Adjusted Score: 80881%
Critics Consensus: A Passage to India is a visually striking exploration of colonialism and prejudice, although it doesn't achieve the thematic breadth of director David Lean's finest work.
Synopsis:
Based on the renowned E.M. Forster novel, this expansive period drama centers on the changing dynamic between British colonials and...
#44
Adjusted Score: 80807%
Critics Consensus: Exemplifying Brian De Palma's filmmaking bravura and polarizing taste, Body Double is a salacious love letter to moviemaking.
Synopsis:
After losing an acting role and his girlfriend, Jake Scully (Craig Wasson) finally catches a break: he gets offered a...
#45
Adjusted Score: 80107%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Soviet detective Arkady Renko (William Hurt) uncovers a vast network of deceit and intrigue when he investigates a triple murder...
#46
Adjusted Score: 79087%
Critics Consensus: Undisciplined direction and a clichéd story prevent The Pope of Greenwich Village from achieving greatness, but it's an entertaining showcase for its stars.
Synopsis:
Cousins Paulie (Eric Roberts) and Charlie (Mickey Rourke) plan to rob a merchant in the New York City neighborhood that's...
#47
Adjusted Score: 79272%
Critics Consensus: Silkwood seethes with real-life rage -- but backs it up with compelling characters and trenchant observations.
Synopsis:
This drama is based on the true story of Karen Silkwood (Meryl Streep), who works at a nuclear facility, along...
#48
Adjusted Score: 76171%
Critics Consensus: Energetic and brimming with memorable performers, The Cotton Club entertains with its visual and musical pizazz even as its plot only garners polite applause.
Synopsis:
The lives of various characters intersect at Harlem's renowned Cotton Club. Handsome horn player Dix Dwyer (Richard Gere) falls for...
#49
Adjusted Score: 74955%
Critics Consensus: Thanks in large part to its cast, and Anthony Hopkins in particular, The Bounty's retelling of the mutiny on the HMS Bounty is an intelligent, engaging adventure saga.
Synopsis:
Captain Bligh (Anthony Hopkins) struggles to restore discipline among the crew of the HMS Bounty after the ship has an...
#50
Adjusted Score: 74955%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Geoffrey Firmin (Albert Finney) is a heavy-drinking British diplomat living in a Mexican town. As the local Day of the...
#51
Adjusted Score: 79923%
Critics Consensus: With Robin Williams' affecting portrayal as a Russian immigrant at the center of its fish-out-of-water story, Moscow on The Hudson soars with an abundance of laughs and heart.
Synopsis:
A Russian musician defects to the United States and settles in New York with the help of a Bloomingdale's employee....
#52
Adjusted Score: 75087%
Critics Consensus: 1984 doesn't fully emerge from the shadow of its source material, but still proves a solid, suitably discomfiting adaptation of a classic dystopian tale.
Synopsis:
A man loses his identity while living under a repressive regime. In a story based on George Orwell's classic novel,...
#53
Adjusted Score: 73543%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Classic tale of the wild man raised by apes in the African jungle after his explorer parents are shipwrecked and...
#54
Adjusted Score: 76865%
Critics Consensus: Purple Rain makes for undeniably uneven cinema, but it's held together by its star's singular charisma -- not to mention a slew of classic songs.
Synopsis:
A victim of his own anger, the Kid (Prince) is a Minneapolis musician on the rise with his band, the...
#55
Adjusted Score: 74219%
Critics Consensus: Undeniably lowbrow but surprisingly sly, Revenge of the Nerds has enough big laughs to qualify as a minor classic in the slobs-vs.-snobs subgenre.
Synopsis:
Geeky college students Gilbert (Anthony Edwards) and Lewis (Robert Carradine) are evicted from their dormitory when the Alpha Betas --...
#56
Adjusted Score: 71441%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Based on the novel by John Irving, this unusual comedic drama follows the exploits of the eccentric hotel-operating Berry family....
#57
Adjusted Score: 51129%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
An Israeli agent (Klaus Kinski) uses a pro-Palestinian U.S. actress (Diane Keaton) as a spy to catch a terrorist bomber....
#58
Adjusted Score: 70029%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
When television reporter Rob (Dudley Moore) feels stuck in his marriage to Micki (Ann Reinking), he falls for Maude (Amy...
#59
Adjusted Score: 70984%
Critics Consensus: Streets of Fire may sometimes buckle under the strain of its ambitious fusion of disparate genres, but Walter Hill's bravura style gives this motorcycle musical fuel to burn.
Synopsis:
Raven Shaddock (Willem Dafoe), along with his gang of merciless biker friends, kidnaps rock singer Ellen Aim (Diane Lane). Ellen's...
#60
Adjusted Score: 69704%
Critics Consensus: 2010 struggles to escape from the shadow of its monolithic predecessor, but offers brainy adventure in a more straightforward voyage through the cosmos.
Synopsis:
Brave explorers are headed for the far reaches of the galaxy in the continuation of the story that began with...
#61
Adjusted Score: 67235%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
With his mother dead and his father, Hal Osborne (Dabney Coleman), busy working, 11-year-old Davey (Henry Thomas) spends his time...
#62
Adjusted Score: 69527%
Critics Consensus: Sci-fi parodies like these usually struggle to work, but Buckaroo Banzai succeeds through total devotion to its own lunacy.
Synopsis:
Buckaroo Banzai is caught with his trusted allies, the Hong Kong Cavaliers, in a battle to the death between evil...
#63
Adjusted Score: 64441%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Having been cut from his professional football team, down-and-out athlete Terry Brogan (Jeff Bridges) is in desperate need of money....
#64
Adjusted Score: 60543%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Albert Brodsky (Ryan O'Neal) and his wife, Lucy (Shelley Long), are both highly successful in their fields. While Albert has...
#65
Adjusted Score: 60029%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In their last weeks before deployment to World War II as Marines, teenage friends Henry Nash (Sean Penn) and Nicky...
#66
Adjusted Score: 63388%
Critics Consensus: With moments of stinging satire undermined by jarring tonal shifts, Teachers offers an education in the limits of a strong cast's ability to prop up uneven writing.
Synopsis:
High school teacher Alex Jurel (Nick Nolte) has gone from idealistic to pessimistic. His classroom methods come under scrutiny when...
#67
Adjusted Score: 58293%
Critics Consensus: Police Academy is rude, crude, and proudly sophomoric -- which is either a condemnation or a ringing endorsement, depending on your taste in comedy.
Synopsis:
When the mayor of a crime-ridden city loosens the restrictions on entering the police academy in order to get more...
#68
Adjusted Score: 58235%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A big Australian pig attacks an old man (Bill Kerr), grabs a baby and kills a newswoman; her husband (Gregory...
#69
Adjusted Score: 58161%
Critics Consensus: Garbo Talks finds Lumet shifting into comedic gear while commanding a cast that's often talented enough to distract from the story's flaws.
Synopsis:
When doting son Gilbert Rolfe (Ron Silver) finds out his mother has a brain tumor, he is devastated. His incorrigible...
#70
Adjusted Score: 57440%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Texas border patrolmen (Kris Kristofferson, Treat Williams) find a jeep, a skeleton and $800,000 in cash dating from 1963....
#71
Adjusted Score: 41055%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Charles Cummings (Jon Cryer) is a 16-year-old high school student and an aspiring photographer. One day, he happens across 22-year-old...
#72
Adjusted Score: 41055%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Donald Pleasence and Nancy Allen narrate this collection of snippets from landmark horror, crime and science-fiction films from the 1930s...
#73
Adjusted Score: 41055%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
At the forefront of early hip-hop culture, DJ Kenny Kirkland (Guy Davis), his B-boy brother, Lee (Robert Taylor), and graffiti...
#74
Adjusted Score: 55881%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
On the eve of his wedding to his longtime girlfriend, Debbie (Tawny Kitaen), unassuming nice guy Rick (Tom Hanks) is...
#75
Adjusted Score: 54338%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Commuting to Manhattan on the same train, two married strangers (Robert De Niro, Meryl Streep) meet by accident and have...
#76
Adjusted Score: 56630%
Critics Consensus: There's not much dancing, but what's there is great. The rest of the time, Footloose is a nice hunk of trashy teenage cheese.
Synopsis:
Moving in from Chicago, newcomer Ren McCormack (Kevin Bacon) is in shock when he discovers the small Midwestern town he...
#77
Adjusted Score: 53749%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Somerset Maugham's Larry Darrell (Bill Murray) goes from World War I to a coal mine to the Himalayas seeking inner...
#78
Adjusted Score: 53543%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Scotland Yard and the FBI force a thief (Tom Selleck) and his girlfriend (Jane Seymour) to steal Nazi diamonds from...
#79
Adjusted Score: 53778%
Critics Consensus: An appealing ensemble of young stars will have some audiences rooting for the Wolverines, but Red Dawn's self-seriousness can never conceal the silliness of its alarmist concept.
Synopsis:
In an alternate 1980s, the United States stands alone as communism grows stronger. When Soviet soldiers invade a small Colorado...
#80
Adjusted Score: 50029%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In 1943, a top-secret experiment aboard a Navy destroyer backfires and two sailors are propelled to 1984....
#81
Adjusted Score: 51675%
Critics Consensus: Ken Russell and his cast are definitely committed to Crimes of Passion, but whether this sexually charged thriller is worthy of the audience's convictions is altogether more uncertain.
Synopsis:
Bobby (John Laughlin) owns a gadget store by day and takes surveillance jobs by night. A businessman hires him to...
#82
Adjusted Score: 49367%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In this advanced society, most homes have robots that perform everyday menial duties. Every so often, one malfunctions, and Sgt....
#83
Adjusted Score: 49161%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Larry Hubbard (Steve Martin), who pens greeting cards for a living, is lonely after his longtime girlfriend's infidelity leads to...
#84
Adjusted Score: 47955%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A San Francisco architect (Lenny Von Dohlen) woos the cellist (Virginia Madsen) next door; so does Edgar, his personal home...
#85
Adjusted Score: 47675%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
An orphan raised by nuns (Lilyan Chauvin, Gilmer McCormick) grows up to be a killer toy-store Santa Claus....
#86
Adjusted Score: 46338%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Kate Soffel (Diane Keaton) is married to a prison warden in Pittsburgh, and is the mother of their four children....
#87
Adjusted Score: 50880%
Critics Consensus: This truncated adaptation of Frank Herbert's sci-fi masterwork is too dry to work as grand entertainment, but David Lynch's flair for the surreal gives it some spice.
Synopsis:
In the year 10191, a spice called melange is the most valuable substance known in the universe, and its only...
#88
Adjusted Score: 44646%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Johnny Kelly (Michael Keaton) lives a double life: at home, he's the good apple, looking after his ailing mother (Maureen...
#89
Adjusted Score: 30868%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A doctor (Tim Matheson) and his fiancee (Meg Tilly) see unspeakable behavior in her hometown, all because of bad milk....
#90
Adjusted Score: 40026%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A woman with ESP and an interest in ancient Japanese culture becomes possessed by the spirit of an evil warrior....
#91
Adjusted Score: 20579%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A hit man (Charles Bronson) leaves retirement to stop a British torturer (Joseph Maher) serving the regime in Guatemala....
#92
Adjusted Score: 41396%
Critics Consensus: Children of the Corn's strong premise and beginning gets shucked away for a kiddie thriller that runs in circles.
Synopsis:
As physician Burt Stanton (Peter Horton) and his girlfriend, Vicky (Linda Hamilton), drive across the Midwest to his new job,...
#93
Adjusted Score: 40493%
Critics Consensus: Firestarter's concept hews too closely to other known Stephen King adaptations, though it's got nice special effects (including scenery-chewing George C. Scott).
Synopsis:
As youths, Andy McGee (David Keith) and his future wife, Vicky (Heather Locklear), participated in secret experiments, allowing themselves to...
#94
Adjusted Score: 36441%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A teen (Christopher Collet) protects his divorced mother (Teri Garr) from her boyfriend (Peter Weller), a drug dealer in a...
#95
Adjusted Score: 36132%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Unable to gain any professional momentum as a musician, Bobby Shelton (Ted Wass) casually says he would be willing to...
#96
Adjusted Score: 33235%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Conductor Claude Eastman (Dudley Moore) marries Daniella (Nastassja Kinski), a younger woman. When Claude goes on tour, his buddy Norman...
#97
Adjusted Score: 30470%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A Washington waitress (Goldie Hawn) saves the Emir of Ohtar's (Richard Romanus) life, launching her diplomatic career and a scandal....
#98
Adjusted Score: 30560%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Kelly (Lucinda Dickey) is a classically trained jazz dancer who's tired of warding off her amorous teacher and hungry for...
#99
Adjusted Score: 32955%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
When a happily married family man, who would never consider an affair, meets a beautiful woman in red, he is...
#100
Adjusted Score: 31367%
Critics Consensus: A mostly outstanding cast is left stranded by an aimless story and Paul Newman's surprisingly undisciplined direction in Harry & Son.
Synopsis:
A construction worker and widower, Harry Keach (Paul Newman) is a no-frills kind of guy, but his artistically inclined son,...
#101
Adjusted Score: 29441%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Photographer George Cooper (John Heard) is documenting the lives of subterranean homeless people, a population that has mysteriously dwindled. After...
#102
Adjusted Score: 20888%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Disappointed with her small part in the chorus line of a Los Angeles show, jazz dancer Kelly (Lucinda Dickey) quits...
#103
Adjusted Score: 27778%
Critics Consensus: Conan the Destroyer softens the edges that gave its predecessor gravitas, resulting in a campy sequel without the comparative thrills.
Synopsis:
In his second cinematic adventure, the mighty warrior Conan (Arnold Schwarzenegger) is tricked into working for the scheming Queen Taramis...
#104
Adjusted Score: 26396%
Critics Consensus: As lumberingly single-minded as its homicidal star, Friday the 13th - The Final Chapter adds another rote entry to an increasingly labored franchise.
Synopsis:
A carefree lakeside vacation is interrupted by the re-emergence of killer Jason Voorhees (Ted White). After he escapes from a...
#105
Adjusted Score: 25161%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Tom and Mae Garvey (Mel Gibson, Sissy Spacek) are a Tennessee farming couple battling violent floods to save their land....
#106
Adjusted Score: 22852%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In 1933, private investigator Mike Murphy (Burt Reynolds) is shocked when his partner, Dehl Swift (Richard Roundtree), is killed by...
#107
Adjusted Score: 10701%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
The Zambouli tribe raise a young white orphan whom their shaman believes to have been sent as part of a...
#108
Adjusted Score: 25646%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A rock star (Paul McCartney) daydreams that he will be ruined unless he finds a missing master tape by midnight....
#109
Adjusted Score: 20553%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Trying to get out of her contract with her obnoxious manager, Freddie (Ron Leibman), country singer Jake Farris (Dolly Parton)...
#110
Adjusted Score: 10289%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A Navy doctor (Ken Wahl) and a nurse (Cheryl Ladd) fall in love in Vietnam; each thinks at times the...
#111
Adjusted Score: 10289%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Zack Carey (James Garner) is a decorated military officer who takes a new post in small-town Georgia, moving with his...
#112
Adjusted Score: 19646%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Colonel James Braddock (Chuck Norris) survives a brutal stint in a Vietnamese POW camp, but he believes that even after...
#113
Adjusted Score: 17235%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Space raider Jason (Robert Urich) and his sidekick (Michael D. Roberts) help a princess (Mary Crosby) find her father, an...
#114
Adjusted Score: 10495%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
An Ohio housewife/mystery writer (JoBeth Williams) wins a trip to Paris, where a bump on the head brings adventure....
#115
Adjusted Score: 10084%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A Chicago writer (John Shea) recalls boyhood buddies, a dying friend (Josh Mostel) and an ex-girlfriend (Kate Capshaw)....
#116
Adjusted Score: 13654%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
When a sheik (Jamie Farr) decides to sponsor a cross-country race in hope of winning, racer J.J. McLure (Burt Reynolds)...
#117
Adjusted Score: 10704%
Critics Consensus: The effects are cheesy and Supergirl's wide-eyed, cheery heroine simply isn't interesting to watch for an hour and a half.
Synopsis:
Kara (Helen Slater) of Argo City poses as Clark Kent's cousin, Linda Lee, to recover the Omegahedron from a witch...
#118
Adjusted Score: 9992%
Critics Consensus: It isn't clear who is most culpable for this creepy comedy's sheer wrongness, but its smarmy laughs and uncomfortable romance will leave audiences feeling guilty long afterward.
Synopsis:
Two friends who work for the same Brazilian company, Matthew (Michael Caine) and Victor (Joseph Bologna) decide to take a...
#119
Adjusted Score: 1367%
Critics Consensus: Bolero combines a ludicrous storyline and wildly mismatched cast in its desperate attempts to titillate, but only succeeds in arousing boredom.
Synopsis:
A 1920s English heiress (Bo Derek) seeks ecstasy with a sheik in Morocco and a bullfighter (Andrea Occhipinti) in Spain....
