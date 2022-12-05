(Photo by Columbia/courtesy Everett Collection)
All Robin Williams Movies, Ranked by Tomatometer
Robin Williams earned his big-screen debut as Popeye in 1980 on the the growing popularity of his frenzied, freewheeling stand-up routine, and his literally out-of-this-world role on TV’s Mork & Mindy. Williams’ follow-up, The World According to Garp, was quick to reveal the sensitive artist, the melancholic side to the actor that sought fulfillment in dramatic characters and movies. Of course, it was the ’80s, and the market demanded awful comedies, which Williams was obliged to make until that special breakthrough role that would propel him out of yuppie slapstick. That moment arrived in 1987 with Barry Levinson’s Good Morning, Vietnam, a box office smash that nabbed Williams his first Oscar nomination and was part and parcel of Reagan-era movies like First Blood and Platoon that re-defined the American perception of the War.
Vietnam kicked off a strong run of critical praise and Academy recognition, as William appeared in Dead Poets Society, Awakenings, and The Fisher King one after the other. If comedy was beginning to look like something in the rear view mirror, Williams abruptly shifted gears into family fare, starting with 1991’s Hook, and then Aladdin (a turning point for celebrity voice actors as animated marketing draws), Mrs. Doubtfire, Jumanji, and Flubber. Williams was everywhere in the ’90s, and it all culminated with the multiple career-launching Good Will Hunting, which got him his final Oscar nomination (he was previously recognized for Fisher King and Dead Poets) and only win.
After flops Bicentennial Man and Jakob the Liar saw him veer hard into sentimentality, Williams re-invented himself as a dark angel in 2002 with Death to Smoochy, Insomnia, and One Hour Photo. Broad comedies (like Old Dogs, Man of the Year, RV, or License to Wed) would still remind audiences of the old eager-to-please Williams, even as they repelled critics. And he could use his pre-conceived image as a genial figure in his favor in ensemble pieces like the Night at the Museum series, Happy Feet, or Lee Daniels’ The Butler. But it was obvious Williams was increasingly drawn to pitch-black comedies and dramas, which ramped up in menace over the course of The Night Listener, World’s Greatest Dad, The Angriest Man in Brooklyn, and A Merry Friggin’ Christmas.
Williams’ final on-screen performance was 2015’s Boulevard, and his last voice role featured in 2017 for Absolutely Anything. A Certified Fresh 2018 documentary, Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind, remains to illuminate more of his life, as we rank all Robin Williams movies by Tomatometer. —Alex Vo
#1
Adjusted Score: 100717%
Critics Consensus: It follows a predictable narrative arc, but Good Will Hunting adds enough quirks to the journey -- and is loaded with enough powerful performances -- that it remains an entertaining, emotionally rich drama.
Synopsis:
Will Hunting (Matt Damon) has a genius-level IQ but chooses to work as a janitor at MIT. When he solves... [More]
#2
Adjusted Score: 99444%
Critics Consensus: A highly entertaining entry in Disney's renaissance era," Aladdin is beautifully drawn, with near-classic songs and a cast of scene-stealing characters.
Synopsis:
When street rat Aladdin frees a genie from a lamp, he finds his wishes granted. However, he soon finds that... [More]
#3
Adjusted Score: 97444%
Critics Consensus: Kenneth Branagh's sprawling, finely textured adaptation of Shakespeare's masterpiece lives up to its source material, using strong performances and a sharp cinematic focus to create a powerfully resonant film that wastes none of its 246 minutes.
Synopsis:
In the only unabridged film version of the classic play, here updated to the 19th century, Prince Hamlet (Kenneth Branagh)... [More]
#4
Adjusted Score: 98220%
Critics Consensus: Driven by Al Pacino and Robin Williams' performances, Insomnia is a smart and riveting psychological drama.
Synopsis:
From acclaimed director Chris Nolan ("Memento") comes the story of a veteran police detective (Al Pacino) who is sent to... [More]
#5
Adjusted Score: 91519%
Critics Consensus: A well-calibrated blend of manic comedy and poignant drama, Good Morning, Vietnam offers a captivating look at a wide range of Robin Williams' cinematic gifts.
Synopsis:
Radio funny man Adrian Cronauer (Robin Williams) is sent to Vietnam to bring a little comedy back into the lives... [More]
#6
Adjusted Score: 92120%
Critics Consensus: World's Greatest Dad is a risky, deadpan, dark comedy that effectively explores the nature of posthumous cults of celebrity.
Synopsis:
When the son of high school English teacher Lance Clayton (Robin Williams) accidentally kills himself, Clayton writes a fake suicide... [More]
#7
Adjusted Score: 88028%
Critics Consensus: Affecting performances from the young cast and a genuinely inspirational turn from Robin Williams grant Peter Weir's prep school drama top honors.
Synopsis:
A new English teacher, John Keating (Robin Williams), is introduced to an all-boys preparatory school that is known for its... [More]
#8
Adjusted Score: 87346%
Critics Consensus: An odd but affecting mixture of drama, comedy and fantasy, The Fisher King manages to balance moving performances from Robin Williams and Jeff Bridges with director Terry Gilliam's typically askew universe.
Synopsis:
After shock jock Jack Lucas (Jeff Bridges) inadvertently provokes a caller into murdering a group of innocent people in a... [More]
#9
Adjusted Score: 84443%
Critics Consensus: Mike Nichols wrangles agreeably amusing performances from Robin Williams and Nathan Lane in this fun, if not quite essential, remake of the French comedy La Cage aux Folles.
Synopsis:
In this remake of the classic French farce "La Cage aux Folles," engaged couple Val Goldman (Dan Futterman) and Barbara... [More]
#10
Adjusted Score: 84435%
Critics Consensus: Even if the somewhat convoluted plot falls apart upon close inspection, Dead Again proves Kenneth Branagh has a solid knack for enjoyable pulp.
Synopsis:
When a mute woman suffering from amnesia (Emma Thompson) arrives at the gates of an old orphanage, private investigator Mike... [More]
#11
Adjusted Score: 87148%
Critics Consensus: Robin Williams is very effective in this creepy, well-shot thriller.
Synopsis:
Casual shoppers stocking up at the local SavMart may not pay much attention to the man at the photo counter.... [More]
#12
Adjusted Score: 82365%
Critics Consensus: Visually dazzling, with a thoughtful storyline and catchy musical numbers, Happy Feet marks a successful animated debut from the makers of Babe.
Synopsis:
Mumble (Elijah Wood), a young emperor penguin, lives in Antarctica. Like others of his kind, he needs to be able... [More]
#13
Adjusted Score: 90331%
Critics Consensus: Elevated by some of Robin Williams' finest non-comedic work and a strong performance from Robert De Niro, Awakenings skirts the edges of melodrama, then soars above it.
Synopsis:
The story of a doctor's extraordinary work in the Sixties with a group of catatonic patients he finds languishing in... [More]
#14
Adjusted Score: 75069%
Critics Consensus: With Robin Williams' affecting portrayal as a Russian immigrant at the center of its fish-out-of-water story, Moscow on The Hudson soars with an abundance of laughs and heart.
Synopsis:
A Russian musician defects to the United States and settles in New York with the help of a Bloomingdale's employee.... [More]
#15
Adjusted Score: 74244%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Novelist Harry Block (Woody Allen) has become a success by turning his family and friends' lives into fodder for his... [More]
#16
Adjusted Score: 78156%
Critics Consensus: Gut-wrenching and emotionally affecting, Lee Daniels' The Butler overcomes an uneven narrative thanks to strong performances from an all-star cast.
Synopsis:
After leaving the South as a young man and finding employment at an elite hotel in Washington, D.C., Cecil Gaines... [More]
#17
Adjusted Score: 72830%
Critics Consensus: On paper, Mrs. Doubtfire might seem excessively broad or sentimental, but Robin Williams shines so brightly in the title role that the end result is difficult to resist.
Synopsis:
Troubled that he has little access to his children, divorced Daniel Hillard (Robin Williams) hatches an elaborate plan. With help... [More]
#18
Adjusted Score: 70529%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A nurse during World War II, Jenny Fields (Glenn Close) conceives with a dying pilot and bears a boy named... [More]
#19
Adjusted Score: 67289%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Crysta (Samantha Mathis) is a fairy who lives in FernGully, a rainforest in Australia, and has never seen a human... [More]
#20
Adjusted Score: 70994%
Critics Consensus: Robots delights on a visual level, but the story feels like it came off an assembly line.
Synopsis:
In a world of sentient robots, striving young inventor Rodney Copperbottom (Ewan McGregor) wants to work for the avuncular Bigweld... [More]
#21
Adjusted Score: 60472%
Critics Consensus: Altman's take on the iconic cartoon is messy and wildly uneven, but its robust humor and manic charm are hard to resist.
Synopsis:
Looking for the father (Ray Walston) who deserted him as a baby, a sailor named Popeye (Robin Williams) journeys to... [More]
#22
Adjusted Score: 25000%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Car dealer Joey O'Brien (Robin Williams) is spread as thin financially as he is in his love life. He's dating... [More]
#23
Adjusted Score: 44312%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
One human soul named Hector (Robin Williams) gets the chance to live five separate lives, through different periods of history.... [More]
#24
Adjusted Score: 53806%
Critics Consensus: Boulevard features a richly layered performance from Robin Williams, but that may be this dour drama's sole distinctive feature.
Synopsis:
A married man's (Robin Williams) long-suppressed sexual identity slowly emerges when picks up a male hooker (Roberto Aguire) and pays... [More]
#25
Adjusted Score: 54785%
Critics Consensus: An insubstantial plot overshadows the beautiful, surreal scenery.
Synopsis:
After Chris Nielsen (Robin Williams) dies in a car accident, he is guided through the afterlife by his spirit guide,... [More]
#26
Adjusted Score: 53897%
Critics Consensus: A feast for the eyes with a somewhat malnourished plot, Jumanji is an underachieving adventure that still offers a decent amount of fun for the whole family.
Synopsis:
A magical board game unleashes a world of adventure on siblings Peter (Bradley Pierce) and Judy Shepherd (Kirsten Dunst). While... [More]
#27
Adjusted Score: 50705%
Critics Consensus: While not without its moments, Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb is a less-than-inspired sendoff for the trilogy.
Synopsis:
When the exhibits at New York's Natural History Museum start behaving strangely, Larry Daley (Ben Stiller) -- now the director... [More]
#28
Adjusted Score: 48889%
Critics Consensus: The animation is as eye-popping as ever, but Happy Feet Two's narrative is too noisily incoherent to recapture the Oscar-winning charm of its predecessor.
Synopsis:
Mumble (Elijah Wood) the penguin, now called the Master of Tap, has an unusual problem: Erik, his son, is reluctant... [More]
#29
Adjusted Score: 50289%
Critics Consensus: Night at the Museum: Battle at the Smithsonian is busy enough to keep the kids interested but the slapstick goes overboard and the special effects (however well executed) throw the production into mania.
Synopsis:
Once the night guard at the Museum of Natural History, Larry Daley (Ben Stiller) is now a successful purveyor of... [More]
#30
Adjusted Score: 48014%
Critics Consensus: Parents might call this either a spectacle-filled adventure or a shallow and vapid CG-fest, depending on whether they choose to embrace this on the same level as their kids.
Synopsis:
A night watchman (Ben Stiller) at a museum of natural history makes a startling discovery: Thanks to the unleashing of... [More]
#31
Adjusted Score: 45274%
Critics Consensus: The talent involved can't save a script that has nowhere to go with its promising premise.
Synopsis:
Tells the story of Rainbow Randolph (Robin Williams), the corrupt, costumed star of a popular children's TV show, who is... [More]
#32
Adjusted Score: 44927%
Critics Consensus: This psychological thriller compels by blurring the line between truth and fiction; unfortunately, the film itself gets muddled in a hazy account of Maupin's original novel.
Synopsis:
Gabriel Noone (Robin Williams), a writer and host of a late-night radio show, begins a phone correspondence with Pete (Rory... [More]
#33
Adjusted Score: 41562%
Critics Consensus: Though featuring a talented cast, August Rush cannot overcome the flimsy direction and schmaltzy plot.
Synopsis:
A musically gifted orphan, Evan (Freddie Highmore), runs away from his orphanage and searches New York City for his birth... [More]
#34
Adjusted Score: 39319%
Critics Consensus: Bicentennial Man is ruined by a bad script and ends up being dull and mawkish.
Synopsis:
Richard Martin (Sam Neill) buys a gift, a new NDR-114 robot. The product is named Andrew (Robin Williams) by the... [More]
#35
Adjusted Score: 38411%
Critics Consensus: The Final Cut fails to make compelling use of its intriguing premise and talented cast, settling for a middling sci-fi drama that never justifies its pretensions.
Synopsis:
In the future, microchips in people's heads record their experiences. Alan Hakman (Robin Williams), a "cutter," edits footage from immoral... [More]
#36
Adjusted Score: 15220%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In this animated sequel, after months of preparation for their wedding, former street thief Aladdin (Scott Weinger) and his beloved... [More]
#37
Adjusted Score: 31133%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Married banker Jack Dundee (Robin Williams) has lived his life regretting a botched play he made in a high school... [More]
#38
Adjusted Score: 13075%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
An indebted travel agent (Robin Williams) tries to land $1 million by claiming a dead body is his missing brother.... [More]
#39
Adjusted Score: 31206%
Critics Consensus: Any real story is buried by awkward performances and contrived situations.
Synopsis:
In 1944, Jewish shop owner Jakob (Robin Williams) overhears a radio broadcast on the movements of the Soviet army while... [More]
#40
Adjusted Score: 32549%
Critics Consensus: The look of Hook is lively indeed but Steven Spielberg directs on autopilot here, giving in too quickly to his sentimental, syrupy qualities.
Synopsis:
When his young children are abducted by his old nemesis, Capt. Hook (Dustin Hoffman), middle-aged lawyer Peter Banning (Robin Williams)... [More]
#41
Adjusted Score: 30005%
Critics Consensus: Like a colorfully overengineered gewgaw on the shelf, Toys might look like fun, but its seemingly limitless possibilities lead mainly to confusion and disappointment.
Synopsis:
A hi-tech toy factory falls into the hands of an army general who turns the models into killing machines. The... [More]
#42
Adjusted Score: 27699%
Critics Consensus: A maudlin misfire, Father's Day manages the difficult task of making Billy Crystal and Robin Williams woefully unfunny.
Synopsis:
Jack (Billy Crystal) is a straitlaced lawyer with a loving wife (Julia Louis-Dreyfus). Dale (Robin Williams) is suicidal about his... [More]
#43
Adjusted Score: 25330%
Critics Consensus: Nine Months finds writer-director Chris Columbus playing to his worst comedic instincts -- and relying far too heavily on the trademark tics of his miscast leading man.
Synopsis:
When successful child psychologist and one-time playboy Samuel Faulkner (Hugh Grant) hears that his girlfriend, Rebecca (Julianne Moore), is pregnant,... [More]
#44
RV (2006) 24%45%
Adjusted Score: 28317%
Critics Consensus: An unoriginal and only occasionally funny family road-trip movie, RV is a mediocre effort that not even the charisma of Robin Williams can save.
Synopsis:
The Munros are a typically American dysfunctional family, complete with rebellious, uncommunicative offspring and baffled parents. Patriarch Bob (Robin Williams)... [More]
#45
Adjusted Score: 25062%
Critics Consensus: With its overactive focus on special effects and tiresome slapstick, Flubber squanders the immense talent of its cast and crew.
Synopsis:
Professor Philip Brainard (Robin Williams) is experimenting with new kinds of energy, and he thinks this project will save struggling... [More]
#46
Adjusted Score: 24785%
Critics Consensus: Syrupy performances and directing make this dramedy all too obvious.
Synopsis:
After struggling with depression in a mental hospital, Hunter "Patch" Adams (Robin Williams) decides he wants to become a doctor.... [More]
#47
Adjusted Score: 26363%
Critics Consensus: Weakened by second-half attempts at thriller and romance, this presidential comedy also fails to hit any sharp political notes, resulting in a confused and unsatisfying mess.
Synopsis:
Tom Dobbs (Robin Williams), the satirical host of a political talk show, decides to shake things up by running for... [More]
#48
Adjusted Score: 21736%
Critics Consensus: Given the impressive array of talent involved in Absolutely Anything -- and the near-total lack of laughs it provokes -- this Monty Python reunion can only be regarded as a disappointment.
Synopsis:
Eccentric aliens give a man (Simon Pegg) the power to do anything he wants to determine if Earth is worth... [More]
#49
Adjusted Score: 18114%
Critics Consensus: Robin Williams' childlike energy is channeled in all the wrong places with Jack, a bizarre tragedy that aims for uplift but sinks deep into queasy schmaltz.
Synopsis:
After an unusually short pregnancy, Karen Powell (Diane Lane) gives birth to a baby boy whose body ages much faster... [More]
#50
Adjusted Score: 12029%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Boyd is forced to spend Christmas at his parents' house and has to hit the road with his eccentric father... [More]
#51
Adjusted Score: 11223%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Jack Moniker (Robin Williams) is a retired firefighter who teams up with reggae singer Ernest Reed (Jimmy Cliff) to open... [More]
#52
Adjusted Score: 13456%
Critics Consensus: A sincere but inept coming of age story.
Synopsis:
In the present, artist Tom Warshaw (David Duchovny) recalls his traumatic coming of age. As a 13-year-old (Anton Yelchin) growing... [More]
#53
Adjusted Score: 9309%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
After learning that a brain aneurysm will kill him in about 90 minutes, a perpetually unhappy man (Robin Williams) struggles... [More]
#54
Adjusted Score: 3556%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
When Sonny Paluso's (Walter Matthau) gas station is blown up and Donald Quinelle (Robin Williams) loses his cushy executive job,... [More]
#55
Adjusted Score: 11652%
Critics Consensus: Featuring one of Robin Williams' most shtick-heavy performances, the broad and formulaic License to Wed wrings little out of its slightly creepy, unappealing premise.
Synopsis:
Newly engaged couple Sadie (Mandy Moore) and Ben (John Krasinski) look forward to a traditional wedding in St. Augustine's Church... [More]
#56
Adjusted Score: 10500%
Critics Consensus: The Big Wedding's all-star cast is stranded in a contrived, strained plot that features broad stabs at humor but few laughs.
Synopsis:
Don (Robert De Niro) and Ellie Griffin (Diane Keaton) are long-divorced, but when their adopted son's ultraconservative biological mother unexpectedly... [More]
#57
Adjusted Score: 8772%
Critics Consensus: Its cast tries hard, but Old Dogs is a predictable, nearly witless attempt at physical comedy and moral uplift that misses the mark on both counts.
Synopsis:
While preparing for an important business deal, two bachelors (John Travolta, Robin Williams) become the unexpected caretakers of twin children.... [More]