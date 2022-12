(Photo by Columbia/courtesy Everett Collection)

All Robin Williams Movies, Ranked by Tomatometer

Robin Williams earned his big-screen debut as Popeye in 1980 on the the growing popularity of his frenzied, freewheeling stand-up routine, and his literally out-of-this-world role on TV’s Mork & Mindy. Williams’ follow-up, The World According to Garp, was quick to reveal the sensitive artist, the melancholic side to the actor that sought fulfillment in dramatic characters and movies. Of course, it was the ’80s, and the market demanded awful comedies, which Williams was obliged to make until that special breakthrough role that would propel him out of yuppie slapstick. That moment arrived in 1987 with Barry Levinson’s Good Morning, Vietnam, a box office smash that nabbed Williams his first Oscar nomination and was part and parcel of Reagan-era movies like First Blood and Platoon that re-defined the American perception of the War.

Vietnam kicked off a strong run of critical praise and Academy recognition, as William appeared in Dead Poets Society, Awakenings, and The Fisher King one after the other. If comedy was beginning to look like something in the rear view mirror, Williams abruptly shifted gears into family fare, starting with 1991’s Hook, and then Aladdin (a turning point for celebrity voice actors as animated marketing draws), Mrs. Doubtfire, Jumanji, and Flubber. Williams was everywhere in the ’90s, and it all culminated with the multiple career-launching Good Will Hunting, which got him his final Oscar nomination (he was previously recognized for Fisher King and Dead Poets) and only win.

After flops Bicentennial Man and Jakob the Liar saw him veer hard into sentimentality, Williams re-invented himself as a dark angel in 2002 with Death to Smoochy, Insomnia, and One Hour Photo. Broad comedies (like Old Dogs, Man of the Year, RV, or License to Wed) would still remind audiences of the old eager-to-please Williams, even as they repelled critics. And he could use his pre-conceived image as a genial figure in his favor in ensemble pieces like the Night at the Museum series, Happy Feet, or Lee Daniels’ The Butler. But it was obvious Williams was increasingly drawn to pitch-black comedies and dramas, which ramped up in menace over the course of The Night Listener, World’s Greatest Dad, The Angriest Man in Brooklyn, and A Merry Friggin’ Christmas.

Williams’ final on-screen performance was 2015’s Boulevard, and his last voice role featured in 2017 for Absolutely Anything. A Certified Fresh 2018 documentary, Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind , remains to illuminate more of his life, as we rank all Robin Williams movies by Tomatometer. —Alex Vo

#3 Hamlet (1996) 95% 89% #3 Adjusted Score: 97444% Critics Consensus: Kenneth Branagh's sprawling, finely textured adaptation of Shakespeare's masterpiece lives up to its source material, using strong performances and a sharp cinematic focus to create a powerfully resonant film that wastes none of its 246 minutes. Synopsis: In the only unabridged film version of the classic play, here updated to the 19th century, Prince Hamlet (Kenneth Branagh)... In the only unabridged film version of the classic play, here updated to the 19th century, Prince Hamlet (Kenneth Branagh)... [More] Starring: Kenneth Branagh, Julie Christie, Billy Crystal, Gérard Depardieu Directed By: Kenneth Branagh

#4 Insomnia (2002) 92% 77% #4 Adjusted Score: 98220% Critics Consensus: Driven by Al Pacino and Robin Williams' performances, Insomnia is a smart and riveting psychological drama. Synopsis: From acclaimed director Chris Nolan ("Memento") comes the story of a veteran police detective (Al Pacino) who is sent to... From acclaimed director Chris Nolan ("Memento") comes the story of a veteran police detective (Al Pacino) who is sent to... [More] Starring: Al Pacino, Robin Williams, Hilary Swank, Maura Tierney Directed By: Christopher Nolan

#8 The Fisher King (1991) 84% 85% #8 Adjusted Score: 87346% Critics Consensus: An odd but affecting mixture of drama, comedy and fantasy, The Fisher King manages to balance moving performances from Robin Williams and Jeff Bridges with director Terry Gilliam's typically askew universe. Synopsis: After shock jock Jack Lucas (Jeff Bridges) inadvertently provokes a caller into murdering a group of innocent people in a... After shock jock Jack Lucas (Jeff Bridges) inadvertently provokes a caller into murdering a group of innocent people in a... [More] Starring: Robin Williams, Jeff Bridges, Amanda Plummer, Mercedes Ruehl Directed By: Terry Gilliam

#9 The Birdcage (1996) 82% 81% #9 Adjusted Score: 84443% Critics Consensus: Mike Nichols wrangles agreeably amusing performances from Robin Williams and Nathan Lane in this fun, if not quite essential, remake of the French comedy La Cage aux Folles. Synopsis: In this remake of the classic French farce "La Cage aux Folles," engaged couple Val Goldman (Dan Futterman) and Barbara... In this remake of the classic French farce "La Cage aux Folles," engaged couple Val Goldman (Dan Futterman) and Barbara... [More] Starring: Robin Williams, Gene Hackman, Nathan Lane, Dianne Wiest Directed By: Mike Nichols

#10 Dead Again (1991) 82% 76% #10 Adjusted Score: 84435% Critics Consensus: Even if the somewhat convoluted plot falls apart upon close inspection, Dead Again proves Kenneth Branagh has a solid knack for enjoyable pulp. Synopsis: When a mute woman suffering from amnesia (Emma Thompson) arrives at the gates of an old orphanage, private investigator Mike... When a mute woman suffering from amnesia (Emma Thompson) arrives at the gates of an old orphanage, private investigator Mike... [More] Starring: Kenneth Branagh, Emma Thompson, Andy Garcia, Derek Jacobi Directed By: Kenneth Branagh

#13 Awakenings (1990) 89% 89% #13 Adjusted Score: 90331% Critics Consensus: Elevated by some of Robin Williams' finest non-comedic work and a strong performance from Robert De Niro, Awakenings skirts the edges of melodrama, then soars above it. Synopsis: The story of a doctor's extraordinary work in the Sixties with a group of catatonic patients he finds languishing in... The story of a doctor's extraordinary work in the Sixties with a group of catatonic patients he finds languishing in... [More] Starring: Robert De Niro, Robin Williams, Julie Kavner, Ruth Nelson Directed By: Penny Marshall

#17 Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 70% 77% #17 Adjusted Score: 72830% Critics Consensus: On paper, Mrs. Doubtfire might seem excessively broad or sentimental, but Robin Williams shines so brightly in the title role that the end result is difficult to resist. Synopsis: Troubled that he has little access to his children, divorced Daniel Hillard (Robin Williams) hatches an elaborate plan. With help... Troubled that he has little access to his children, divorced Daniel Hillard (Robin Williams) hatches an elaborate plan. With help... [More] Starring: Robin Williams, Sally Field, Pierce Brosnan, Harvey Fierstein Directed By: Chris Columbus

#24 Boulevard (2014) 52% 30% #24 Adjusted Score: 53806% Critics Consensus: Boulevard features a richly layered performance from Robin Williams, but that may be this dour drama's sole distinctive feature. Synopsis: A married man's (Robin Williams) long-suppressed sexual identity slowly emerges when picks up a male hooker (Roberto Aguire) and pays... A married man's (Robin Williams) long-suppressed sexual identity slowly emerges when picks up a male hooker (Roberto Aguire) and pays... [More] Starring: Robin Williams, Kathy Baker, Roberto Aguire, Giles Matthey Directed By: Dito Montiel

#26 Jumanji (1995) 52% 62% #26 Adjusted Score: 53897% Critics Consensus: A feast for the eyes with a somewhat malnourished plot, Jumanji is an underachieving adventure that still offers a decent amount of fun for the whole family. Synopsis: A magical board game unleashes a world of adventure on siblings Peter (Bradley Pierce) and Judy Shepherd (Kirsten Dunst). While... A magical board game unleashes a world of adventure on siblings Peter (Bradley Pierce) and Judy Shepherd (Kirsten Dunst). While... [More] Starring: Robin Williams, Bonnie Hunt, Kirsten Dunst, Bradley Pierce Directed By: Joe Johnston

#40 Hook (1991) 29% 76% #40 Adjusted Score: 32549% Critics Consensus: The look of Hook is lively indeed but Steven Spielberg directs on autopilot here, giving in too quickly to his sentimental, syrupy qualities. Synopsis: When his young children are abducted by his old nemesis, Capt. Hook (Dustin Hoffman), middle-aged lawyer Peter Banning (Robin Williams)... When his young children are abducted by his old nemesis, Capt. Hook (Dustin Hoffman), middle-aged lawyer Peter Banning (Robin Williams)... [More] Starring: Dustin Hoffman, Robin Williams, Julia Roberts, Bob Hoskins Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#41 Toys (1992) 29% 39% #41 Adjusted Score: 30005% Critics Consensus: Like a colorfully overengineered gewgaw on the shelf, Toys might look like fun, but its seemingly limitless possibilities lead mainly to confusion and disappointment. Synopsis: A hi-tech toy factory falls into the hands of an army general who turns the models into killing machines. The... A hi-tech toy factory falls into the hands of an army general who turns the models into killing machines. The... [More] Starring: Robin Williams, Michael Gambon, Joan Cusack, Robin Wright Directed By: Barry Levinson

#43 Nine Months (1995) 25% 37% #43 Adjusted Score: 25330% Critics Consensus: Nine Months finds writer-director Chris Columbus playing to his worst comedic instincts -- and relying far too heavily on the trademark tics of his miscast leading man. Synopsis: When successful child psychologist and one-time playboy Samuel Faulkner (Hugh Grant) hears that his girlfriend, Rebecca (Julianne Moore), is pregnant,... When successful child psychologist and one-time playboy Samuel Faulkner (Hugh Grant) hears that his girlfriend, Rebecca (Julianne Moore), is pregnant,... [More] Starring: Hugh Grant, Julianne Moore, Tom Arnold, Joan Cusack Directed By: Chris Columbus

#44 RV (2006) 24% 45% #44 Adjusted Score: 28317% Critics Consensus: An unoriginal and only occasionally funny family road-trip movie, RV is a mediocre effort that not even the charisma of Robin Williams can save. Synopsis: The Munros are a typically American dysfunctional family, complete with rebellious, uncommunicative offspring and baffled parents. Patriarch Bob (Robin Williams)... The Munros are a typically American dysfunctional family, complete with rebellious, uncommunicative offspring and baffled parents. Patriarch Bob (Robin Williams)... [More] Starring: Robin Williams, Jeff Daniels, Cheryl Hines, Kristin Chenoweth Directed By: Barry Sonnenfeld

#48 Absolutely Anything (2015) 20% 32% #48 Adjusted Score: 21736% Critics Consensus: Given the impressive array of talent involved in Absolutely Anything -- and the near-total lack of laughs it provokes -- this Monty Python reunion can only be regarded as a disappointment. Synopsis: Eccentric aliens give a man (Simon Pegg) the power to do anything he wants to determine if Earth is worth... Eccentric aliens give a man (Simon Pegg) the power to do anything he wants to determine if Earth is worth... [More] Starring: Simon Pegg, Kate Beckinsale, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Rob Riggle Directed By: Terry Jones

#49 Jack (1996) 17% 49% #49 Adjusted Score: 18114% Critics Consensus: Robin Williams' childlike energy is channeled in all the wrong places with Jack, a bizarre tragedy that aims for uplift but sinks deep into queasy schmaltz. Synopsis: After an unusually short pregnancy, Karen Powell (Diane Lane) gives birth to a baby boy whose body ages much faster... After an unusually short pregnancy, Karen Powell (Diane Lane) gives birth to a baby boy whose body ages much faster... [More] Starring: Robin Williams, Diane Lane, Jennifer Lopez, Brian Kerwin Directed By: Francis Ford Coppola