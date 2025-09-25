TAGGED AS: ,

Paul Thomas Anderson directing Leonardo DiCaprio on the set of One Battle After Another (2025)
All Paul Thomas Anderson Movies Ranked By tomatometer

The latest: One Battle After Another is now playing in theaters.

Paul Thomas Anderson is one of the most consistently brilliant filmmakers working today, and every single one of his movies is fresh on our Tomatometer.

Anderson first turned heads at the 1993 Sundance Film Festival with his short Coffee and Cigarettes, a bold, dialogue-driven piece that showcased the multi-layered storytelling he’s known for. His feature debut Hard Eight (1997) didn’t make a splash, but Boogie Nights (1997) changed everything, earning acclaim for its dark look at the ’70s porn industry. He followed with the emotional ensemble drama Magnolia (1999) and the quirky romance Punch-Drunk Love (2002), proving his range early on.

From there, Anderson delivered a run of masterpieces: the Oscar-winning oil epic There Will Be Blood (2007), The Master (2012), the offbeat mystery Inherent Vice (2014), and the elegant fashion drama Phantom Thread (2017). All four are Certified Fresh hits.

Anderson is back with One Battle After Another, now playing in theaters, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, and Teyana Taylor.

We’re ranking all of Paul Thomas Anderson’s movies by Tomatometer!

#1

One Battle After Another (2025)
Tomatometer icon 97%

#1
Critics Consensus: An epic screwball adventure teeming with awe-inspiring action set pieces, One Battle After Another is Paul Thomas Anderson's most entertaining film yet while also one of his most thematically rich.
Synopsis: Bob is a washed-up revolutionary who lives in a state of stoned paranoia, surviving off-grid with his spirited and self-reliant [More]
Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Chase Infiniti, Benicio del Toro
Directed By: Paul Thomas Anderson

#2

Boogie Nights (1997)
Tomatometer icon 91%

#2
Critics Consensus: Grounded in strong characters, bold themes, and subtle storytelling, Boogie Nights is a groundbreaking film both for director P.T. Anderson and star Mark Wahlberg.
Synopsis: In the San Fernando Valley in 1977, teenage busboy Eddie Adams (Mark Wahlberg) gets discovered by porn director Jack Horner [More]
Starring: Mark Wahlberg, Burt Reynolds, Julianne Moore, John C. Reilly
Directed By: Paul Thomas Anderson

#3

There Will Be Blood (2007)
Tomatometer icon 91%

#3
Critics Consensus: Widely touted as a masterpiece, this sparse and sprawling epic about the underhanded "heroes" of capitalism boasts incredible performances by leads Daniel Day-Lewis and Paul Dano, and is director Paul Thomas Anderson's best work to date.
Synopsis: Silver miner Daniel Plainview (Daniel Day-Lewis) leads a hardscrabble life with his son, H.W. (Dillon Freasier). When he hears about [More]
Starring: Daniel Day-Lewis, Paul Dano, Kevin J. O'Connor, Ciarán Hinds
Directed By: Paul Thomas Anderson

#4

Phantom Thread (2017)
Tomatometer icon 91%

#4
Critics Consensus: Phantom Thread's finely woven narrative is filled out nicely by humor, intoxicating romantic tension, and yet another impressively committed performance from Daniel Day-Lewis.
Synopsis: Renowned dressmaker Reynolds Woodcock and his sister Cyril are at the center of British fashion in 1950s London -- dressing [More]
Starring: Daniel Day-Lewis, Vicky Krieps, Lesley Manville, Camilla Rutherford
Directed By: Paul Thomas Anderson

#5

Licorice Pizza (2021)
Tomatometer icon 90%

#5
Critics Consensus: Licorice Pizza finds Paul Thomas Anderson shifting into a surprisingly comfortable gear -- and getting potentially star-making performances out of his fresh-faced leads.
Synopsis: LICORICE PIZZA is the story of Alana Kane and Gary Valentine growing up, running around and falling in love in [More]
Starring: Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, Sean Penn, Tom Waits
Directed By: Paul Thomas Anderson

#6

The Master (2012)
Tomatometer icon 85%

#6
Critics Consensus: Smart and solidly engrossing, The Master extends Paul Thomas Anderson's winning streak of challenging films for serious audiences.
Synopsis: Freddie Quell (Joaquin Phoenix) is a troubled, boozy drifter struggling with the trauma of World War II and whatever inner [More]
Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Amy Adams, Laura Dern
Directed By: Paul Thomas Anderson

#7

Magnolia (1999)
Tomatometer icon 82%

#7
Critics Consensus: An eruption of feeling that's as overwhelming as it is overwrought, Paul Thomas Anderson's Magnolia reaches a feverish crescendo and sustains it thanks to its fearlessly committed ensemble.
Synopsis: On one random day in the San Fernando Valley, a dying father, a young wife, a male caretaker, a famous [More]
Starring: Jason Robards, Julianne Moore, Tom Cruise, Philip Seymour Hoffman
Directed By: Paul Thomas Anderson

#8

Hard Eight (1996)
Tomatometer icon 82%

#8
Critics Consensus: An absorbing showcase for Philip Baker Hall, Paul Thomas Anderson's feature debut is a gamble that pays off handsomely.
Synopsis: A stranger (Philip Baker Hall) mentors a young Reno gambler (John C. Reilly) who weds a hooker (Gwyneth Paltrow) and [More]
Starring: Philip Baker Hall, John C. Reilly, Gwyneth Paltrow, Samuel L. Jackson
Directed By: Paul Thomas Anderson

#9

Punch-Drunk Love (2002)
Tomatometer icon 79%

#9
Critics Consensus: Odd, touching, and unique, Punch-Drunk Love is also delightfully funny, utilizing Adam Sandler's comic persona to explore the life of a lonely guy who finds love.
Synopsis: Although susceptible to violent outbursts, bathroom supply business owner Barry Egan (Adam Sandler) is a timid and shy man by [More]
Starring: Adam Sandler, Emily Watson, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Luis Guzmán
Directed By: Paul Thomas Anderson

#10

Inherent Vice (2014)
Tomatometer icon 73%

#10
Critics Consensus: Inherent Vice may prove frustrating for viewers who demand absolute coherence, but it does justice to its acclaimed source material -- and should satisfy fans of director P.T. Anderson.
Synopsis: In a California beach community, private detective Larry "Doc" Sportello (Joaquin Phoenix) tends to work his cases through a smoky [More]
Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Josh Brolin, Owen Wilson, Katherine Waterston
Directed By: Paul Thomas Anderson

