(Photo by ©Warner Bros. Pictures)

All Paul Thomas Anderson Movies Ranked By tomatometer

The latest: One Battle After Another is now playing in theaters.

Paul Thomas Anderson is one of the most consistently brilliant filmmakers working today, and every single one of his movies is fresh on our Tomatometer.



Anderson first turned heads at the 1993 Sundance Film Festival with his short Coffee and Cigarettes, a bold, dialogue-driven piece that showcased the multi-layered storytelling he’s known for. His feature debut Hard Eight (1997) didn’t make a splash, but Boogie Nights (1997) changed everything, earning acclaim for its dark look at the ’70s porn industry. He followed with the emotional ensemble drama Magnolia (1999) and the quirky romance Punch-Drunk Love (2002), proving his range early on.

From there, Anderson delivered a run of masterpieces: the Oscar-winning oil epic There Will Be Blood (2007), The Master (2012), the offbeat mystery Inherent Vice (2014), and the elegant fashion drama Phantom Thread (2017). All four are Certified Fresh hits.



Anderson is back with One Battle After Another, now playing in theaters, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, and Teyana Taylor.



We’re ranking all of Paul Thomas Anderson’s movies by Tomatometer!