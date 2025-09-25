All Paul Thomas Anderson Movies Ranked By tomatometer

Paul Thomas Anderson is one of the most consistently brilliant filmmakers working today, and every single one of his movies is fresh on our Tomatometer.
Anderson first turned heads at the 1993 Sundance Film Festival with his short Coffee and Cigarettes, a bold, dialogue-driven piece that showcased the multi-layered storytelling he’s known for. His feature debut Hard Eight (1997) didn’t make a splash, but Boogie Nights(1997) changed everything, earning acclaim for its dark look at the ’70s porn industry. He followed with the emotional ensemble drama Magnolia (1999) and the quirky romancePunch-Drunk Love (2002), proving his range early on.
Critics Consensus: An epic screwball adventure teeming with awe-inspiring action set pieces, One Battle After Another is Paul Thomas Anderson's most entertaining film yet while also one of his most thematically rich.
Synopsis: Bob is a washed-up revolutionary who lives in a state of stoned paranoia, surviving off-grid with his spirited and self-reliant [More]
Critics Consensus: Widely touted as a masterpiece, this sparse and sprawling epic about the underhanded "heroes" of capitalism boasts incredible performances by leads Daniel Day-Lewis and Paul Dano, and is director Paul Thomas Anderson's best work to date.
Synopsis: Silver miner Daniel Plainview (Daniel Day-Lewis) leads a hardscrabble life with his son, H.W. (Dillon Freasier). When he hears about [More]
Critics Consensus: An eruption of feeling that's as overwhelming as it is overwrought, Paul Thomas Anderson's Magnolia reaches a feverish crescendo and sustains it thanks to its fearlessly committed ensemble.
Synopsis: On one random day in the San Fernando Valley, a dying father, a young wife, a male caretaker, a famous [More]
Critics Consensus:Inherent Vice may prove frustrating for viewers who demand absolute coherence, but it does justice to its acclaimed source material -- and should satisfy fans of director P.T. Anderson.
Synopsis: In a California beach community, private detective Larry "Doc" Sportello (Joaquin Phoenix) tends to work his cases through a smoky [More]