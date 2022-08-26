All Melissa McCarthy Movies Ranked

Since breaking out on the big screen with her scene-stealing appearance in the hit 2011 comedy Bridesmaids, Melissa McCarthy has earned a reputation as one of Hollywood’s most fearless — and gut-bustingly funny — stars, proving her willingness to endure even the most awkward situations and ego-bruising pratfalls in follow-up efforts like The Heat, Spy, and Ghostbusters. But McCarthy isn’t just here to make us laugh — she’s also proven her dramatic chops in more subdued fare like St. Vincent and Gilmore Girls, leading up to a Best Lead Actress Oscar nomination for Can You Ever Forgive Me?.

Now, we’re ranking all Melissa McCarthy movies by Tomatometer!

#2 Spy (2015) 95% #2 Adjusted Score: 104896% Critics Consensus: Simultaneously broad and progressive, Spy offers further proof that Melissa McCarthy and writer-director Paul Feig bring out the best in one another -- and delivers scores of belly laughs along the way. Synopsis: Despite having solid field training, CIA analyst Susan Cooper (Melissa McCarthy) has spent her entire career as a desk jockey,... Despite having solid field training, CIA analyst Susan Cooper (Melissa McCarthy) has spent her entire career as a desk jockey,... [More] Starring: Melissa McCarthy, Jason Statham, Rose Byrne, Miranda Hart Directed By: Paul Feig

#3 Bridesmaids (2011) 89% #3 Adjusted Score: 101325% Critics Consensus: A marriage of genuine characters, gross out gags, and pathos, Bridesmaids is a female-driven comedy that refuses to be boxed in as Kristen Wiig emerges as a real star. Synopsis: Annie (Kristen Wiig) is a single woman whose own life is a mess, but when she learns that her lifelong... Annie (Kristen Wiig) is a single woman whose own life is a mess, but when she learns that her lifelong... [More] Starring: Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Rose Byrne, Ellie Kemper Directed By: Paul Feig

#4 Ghostbusters (2016) 73% #4 Adjusted Score: 98748% Critics Consensus: Ghostbusters does an impressive job of standing on its own as a freewheeling, marvelously cast supernatural comedy -- even if it can't help but pale somewhat in comparison with the classic original. Synopsis: Paranormal researcher Abby Yates (Melissa McCarthy) and physicist Erin Gilbert are trying to prove that ghosts exist in modern society.... Paranormal researcher Abby Yates (Melissa McCarthy) and physicist Erin Gilbert are trying to prove that ghosts exist in modern society.... [More] Starring: Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Leslie Jones, Kate McKinnon Directed By: Paul Feig

#16 The Kitchen (2019) 23% #16 Adjusted Score: 37393% Critics Consensus: With three talented leads struggling to prop up a sagging story, The Kitchen is a jumbled crime thriller in urgent need of some heavy-duty renovation. Synopsis: Between 8th Ave. and the Hudson River, the Irish mafia runs 20 blocks of a tough New York City neighborhood... Between 8th Ave. and the Hudson River, the Irish mafia runs 20 blocks of a tough New York City neighborhood... [More] Starring: Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish, Elisabeth Moss, Domhnall Gleeson Directed By: Andrea Berloff

#17 The Boss (2016) 22% #17 Adjusted Score: 33401% Critics Consensus: Melissa McCarthy remains as fiercely talented as ever, but her efforts aren't enough to prop up the baggy mess of inconsistent gags and tissue-thin writing that brings down The Boss. Synopsis: Wealthy CEO Michelle Darnell (Melissa McCarthy) always gets her way, until she's busted for insider trading and sent to federal... Wealthy CEO Michelle Darnell (Melissa McCarthy) always gets her way, until she's busted for insider trading and sent to federal... [More] Starring: Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Bell, Peter Dinklage, Ella Anderson Directed By: Ben Falcone