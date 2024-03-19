Ghostbusters Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

(Photo by Columbia)

Let’s rank the Ghostbusters movies by Tomatometer, starting with the 1980s decade-defining original. The 1984 Ghostbusters took a bunch of SNL (Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd) and SCTV alums (Rick Moranis, Harold Ramis) and threw them against a city-wide infestation of ghouls and ghosts, with director Ivan Reitman letting it all play out with working class sincerity, the occasional sarcasm, and one big gooey finish.

Ghostbusters II brought back the whole cast and crew, but got slimed by diminishing sequel returns and remains the lowest-rated in the franchise. With that movie already demonstrating the pratfalls of pleasing die-hard fans, it seemed liked director Paul Feig pulled it off when he applied the same SNL casting (this time Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, and Leslie Jones) for a Certified Fresh reboot. The negative audience reaction, however, will always make the 2016’s ranking controversial.

For Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the franchise seemingly course-corrected with a nostalgia-driven sequel that continues the original story, directed by Reitman’s son, Jason. Critics were fine with it, and audiences approved. This 2021 film stars Paul Rudd, Mckenna Grace, and Finn Wolfhard, who will be joined by OGs Murray, Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, and Annie Potts in the sequel Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, which brings the ‘bustin back to New York City.

#1 Ghostbusters (1984) 95% #1 Adjusted Score: 102058% Critics Consensus: An infectiously fun blend of special effects and comedy, with Bill Murray's hilarious deadpan performance leading a cast of great comic turns. Synopsis: After the members of a team of scientists (Harold Ramis, Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray) lose their cushy positions at a... After the members of a team of scientists (Harold Ramis, Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray) lose their cushy positions at a... [More] Starring: Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, Sigourney Weaver Directed By: Ivan Reitman