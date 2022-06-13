(Photo by Disney/courtesy Everett Collection)

All Jeff Goldblum Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

We’re ranking all actor and jazzman Jeff Goldblum movies by Tomatometer, including Jurassic Park, The Fly, The Grand Budapest Hotel, and Independence Day! And recently, he closed out the Jurassic era with Jurassic World Dominion. What are your favorites?

#1

Thor: Ragnarok (2017)
93%

#1
Adjusted Score: 127274%
Critics Consensus: Exciting, funny, and above all fun, Thor: Ragnarok is a colorful cosmic adventure that sets a new standard for its franchise -- and the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Synopsis: Imprisoned on the other side of the universe, the mighty Thor finds himself in a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits... [More]
Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba
Directed By: Taika Waititi

#2

The Fly (1986)
93%

#2
Adjusted Score: 98716%
Critics Consensus: David Cronenberg combines his trademark affinity for gore and horror with strongly developed characters, making The Fly a surprisingly affecting tragedy.
Synopsis: When scientist Seth Brundle (Jeff Goldblum) completes his teleportation device, he decides to test its abilities on himself. Unbeknownst to... [More]
Starring: Jeff Goldblum, Geena Davis, John Getz, Joy Boushel
Directed By: David Cronenberg

#3
#3
Adjusted Score: 104963%
Critics Consensus: Typically stylish but deceptively thoughtful, The Grand Budapest Hotel finds Wes Anderson once again using ornate visual environments to explore deeply emotional ideas.
Synopsis: In the 1930s, the Grand Budapest Hotel is a popular European ski resort, presided over by concierge Gustave H. (Ralph... [More]
Starring: Ralph Fiennes, F. Murray Abraham, Mathieu Amalric, Adrien Brody
Directed By: Wes Anderson

#4

Jurassic Park (1993)
92%

#4
Adjusted Score: 102508%
Critics Consensus: Jurassic Park is a spectacle of special effects and life-like animatronics, with some of Spielberg's best sequences of sustained awe and sheer terror since Jaws.
Synopsis: In Steven Spielberg's massive blockbuster, paleontologists Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) and mathematician Ian Malcolm (Jeff... [More]
Starring: Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Richard Attenborough
Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#5
#5
Adjusted Score: 98394%
Critics Consensus: Employing gritty camerawork and evocative sound effects, Invasion of the Body Snatchers is a powerful remake that expands upon themes and ideas only lightly explored in the original.
Synopsis: This remake of the classic horror film is set in San Francisco. Matthew Bennell (Donald Sutherland) assumes that when a... [More]
Starring: Donald Sutherland, Brooke Adams, Leonard Nimoy, Veronica Cartwright
Directed By: Philip Kaufman

#6

Isle of Dogs (2018)
90%

#6
Adjusted Score: 113044%
Critics Consensus: The beautifully stop-motion animated Isle of Dogs finds Wes Anderson at his detail-oriented best while telling one of the director's most winsomely charming stories.
Synopsis: When, by executive decree, all the canine pets of Megasaki City are exiled to a vast garbage-dump called Trash Island,... [More]
Starring: Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Scarlett Johansson, Bill Murray
Directed By: Wes Anderson

#7

The Weekend (2013)
89%

#7
Adjusted Score: 94386%
Critics Consensus: Topped with bittersweet humor but possessing surprisingly thorny depths, Le Week-End offers a sophisticated, well-acted portrait of late-life struggles and long-term marriage.
Synopsis: A British couple return to Paris many years after their honeymoon to rejuvenate their marriage.... [More]
Starring: Jim Broadbent, Lindsay Duncan, Jeff Goldblum, Olly Alexander
Directed By: Roger Michell

#8
#8
Adjusted Score: 84472%
Critics Consensus: The Prince of Egypt's stunning visuals and first-rate voice cast more than compensate for the fact that it's better crafted than it is emotionally involving.
Synopsis: In this animated retelling of the Book of Exodus, Egyptian Prince Moses (Val Kilmer), upon discovering his roots as a... [More]
Starring: Val Kilmer, Ralph Fiennes, Michelle Pfeiffer, Sandra Bullock
Directed By: Brenda Chapman, Steve Hickner, Simon Wells

#9

Igby Goes Down (2002)
75%

#9
Adjusted Score: 79368%
Critics Consensus: In the vein of The Catcher in the Rye, Igby Goes Down is scathingly witty and sharply observant.
Synopsis: Igby Slocumb (Kieran Culkin), a rebellious and sarcastic 17-year-old boy, is at war with the stifling world of old money... [More]
Starring: Kieran Culkin, Susan Sarandon, Jeff Goldblum, Claire Danes
Directed By: Burr Steers

#10

The Tall Guy (1989)
89%

#10
Adjusted Score: 66743%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: An American actor (Jeff Goldblum) in London meets a nurse (Emma Thompson) and stars in a musical version of "The... [More]
Starring: Jeff Goldblum, Emma Thompson, Rowan Atkinson, Emil Wolk
Directed By: Mel Smith

#11

Deep Cover (1992)
87%

#11
Adjusted Score: 86285%
Critics Consensus: Deep Cover rises above standard-issue crime thriller fare thanks to a smartly cynical script and powerhouse performances from its unorthodox but well-matched leads.
Synopsis: David Jason (Jeff Goldblum) is the biggest drug dealer in Los Angeles, and Russell Stevens (Larry Fishburne) is an undercover... [More]
Starring: Larry Fishburne, Jeff Goldblum, Victoria Dillard, Charles Martin Smith
Directed By: Bill Duke

#12

Silverado (1985)
77%

#12
Adjusted Score: 79185%
Critics Consensus: Boasting rich detail and well-told story, Silverado is a rare example of an '80s Hollywood Western done right.
Synopsis: Rambling man Emmett (Scott Glenn) assembles a group of misfit cowboys (Kevin Costner), (Kevin Kline, Danny Glover). After helping a... [More]
Starring: Kevin Kline, Scott Glenn, Kevin Costner, Rosanna Arquette
Directed By: Lawrence Kasdan

#13

The Big Chill (1983)
69%

#13
Adjusted Score: 71900%
Critics Consensus: The Big Chill captures a generation's growing ennui with a terrific cast, a handful of perceptive insights, and one of the decade's best film soundtracks.
Synopsis: This compassionate "comedy of values" probes the growing pains of seven college housemates from the 1960s who have drifted apart... [More]
Starring: William Hurt, Glenn Close, Kevin Kline, Tom Berenger
Directed By: Lawrence Kasdan

#14
#14
Adjusted Score: 71372%
Critics Consensus: Earth Girls Are Easy is messy, silly, and not particularly bright -- qualities it comes by honestly and deliberately.
Synopsis: In this musical comedy, Valerie (Geena Davis) is dealing with her philandering fiancé, Ted (Charles Rocket), when she finds that... [More]
Starring: Geena Davis, Jeff Goldblum, Julie Brown, Jim Carrey
Directed By: Julien Temple

#15

Independence Day (1996)
67%

#15
Adjusted Score: 71601%
Critics Consensus: The plot is thin and so is character development, but as a thrilling, spectacle-filled summer movie, Independence Day delivers.
Synopsis: In the epic adventure film "Independence Day," strange phenomena surface around the globe. The skies ignite. Terror races through the... [More]
Starring: Will Smith, Bill Pullman, Jeff Goldblum, Mary McDonnell
Directed By: Roland Emmerich

#16
#16
Adjusted Score: 68625%
Critics Consensus: Sci-fi parodies like these usually struggle to work, but Buckaroo Banzai succeeds through total devotion to its own lunacy.
Synopsis: Buckaroo Banzai is caught with his trusted allies, the Hong Kong Cavaliers, in a battle to the death between evil... [More]
Starring: Peter Weller, John Lithgow, Ellen Barkin, Jeff Goldblum
Directed By: W.D. Richter

#17

Remember My Name (1978)
67%

#17
Adjusted Score: 66053%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: An ex-convict (Geraldine Chaplin) invades the life of her former husband (Anthony Perkins) and his new wife.... [More]
Starring: Geraldine Chaplin, Anthony Perkins, Moses Gunn, Berry Berenson
Directed By: Alan Rudolph

#18

The Mountain (2018)
64%

#18
Adjusted Score: 65839%
Critics Consensus: The Mountain finds its provocative director further honing his craft -- but formal flair and an engrossing Jeff Goldblum performance may not be enough to sway the unconverted.
Synopsis: Since his mother's confinement to an institution, a man has lived in the shadow of his stoic father. A family... [More]
Starring: Tye Sheridan, Jeff Goldblum, Denis Lavant, Udo Kier
Directed By: Rick Alverson

#19
#19
Adjusted Score: 65300%
Critics Consensus: Much like the titular oceanographer, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou's overt irony may come off as smug and artificial -- but for fans of Wes Anderson's unique brand of whimsy it might be worth the dive.
Synopsis: Renowned oceanographer Steve Zissou (Bill Murray) has sworn vengeance upon the rare shark that devoured a member of his crew.... [More]
Starring: Bill Murray, Owen Wilson, Cate Blanchett, Anjelica Huston
Directed By: Wes Anderson

#20

Hotel Artemis (2018)
57%

#20
Adjusted Score: 67697%
Critics Consensus: Hotel Artemis has a few flashes of wit and an intriguing cast, but mostly it's just a serviceable chunk of slightly futuristic violence -- which might be all its audience is looking for.
Synopsis: As rioting rocks Los Angeles in the year 2028, disgruntled thieves make their way to Hotel Artemis -- a 13-story,... [More]
Starring: Jodie Foster, Sterling K. Brown, Sofia Boutella, Jeff Goldblum
Directed By: Drew Pearce

#21

Dallas 362 (2003)
56%

#21
Adjusted Score: 41590%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Rusty (Shawn Hatosy) has been bailed out of bad situations more than once by his understanding but distraught mother, Mary... [More]
Starring: Scott Caan, Jeff Goldblum, Shawn Hatosy, Kelly Lynch
Directed By: Scott Caan

#22

Morning Glory (2010)
55%

#22
Adjusted Score: 62131%
Critics Consensus: It's lifted by affable performances from its impeccable cast, and it's often charming -- but Morning Glory is also inconsistent and derivative.
Synopsis: Newly hired as a producer on a national morning-news program called "Daybreak," Becky Fuller (Rachel McAdams) decides to revitalize the... [More]
Starring: Rachel McAdams, Harrison Ford, Diane Keaton, Jeff Goldblum
Directed By: Roger Michell

#23

Auggie Rose (2000)
54%

#23
Adjusted Score: 31592%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: The life of bored insurance salesman John Nolan (Jeff Goldblum) changes forever when he witnesses the death of an ex-con.... [More]
Starring: Jeff Goldblum, Anne Heche, Timothy Olyphant, Nancy Travis
Directed By: Matthew Tabak

#24

Cats & Dogs (2001)
53%

#24
Adjusted Score: 57411%
Critics Consensus: A great concept, but the movie fails to develop the characters and some of the jokes are hit-or-miss.
Synopsis: "Cats & Dogs" uncovers the truth about the high-tech, secret war being waged in neighborhoods everywhere that humans aren't even... [More]
Starring: Jeff Goldblum, Elizabeth Perkins, Miriam Margolyes, Alexander Pollock
Directed By: Lawrence Guterman

#25
#25
Adjusted Score: 57704%
Critics Consensus: The Lost World demonstrates how far CG effects have come in the four years since Jurassic Park; unfortunately, it also proves how difficult it can be to put together a truly compelling sequel.
Synopsis: John Hammond (Richard Attenborough) summons chaos theorist Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) to his home with some startling information -- while... [More]
Starring: Jeff Goldblum, Julianne Moore, Pete Postlethwaite, Arliss Howard
Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#26

The Switch (2010)
52%

#26
Adjusted Score: 57966%
Critics Consensus: The Switch has an interesting premise and a charming cast; unfortunately, it also has a trite script that hews too close to tired rom-com formulas.
Synopsis: Neurotic Wally Mars (Jason Bateman) has one bright spot in his life: his friendship with Kassie (Jennifer Aniston). When Kassie... [More]
Starring: Jennifer Aniston, Jason Bateman, Thomas Robinson, Patrick Wilson
Directed By: Josh Gordon, Will Speck

#27
#27
Adjusted Score: 51320%
Critics Consensus: This black comedy wavers between sleaze and satire, without ever fully committing to either.
Synopsis: Though wealthy, sultry teenager Mini (Nikki Reed) lives with the neglect of a mother (Carrie-Anne Moss) who drinks too much... [More]
Starring: Alec Baldwin, Nikki Reed, Luke Wilson, Carrie-Anne Moss
Directed By: Nick Guthe

#28

Powder (1995)
50%

#28
Adjusted Score: 41996%
Critics Consensus: Powder has some interesting and potentially affecting ideas, but they're ultimately dust in the wind of a drama that strains far too obviously for uplift.
Synopsis: A mysterious albino teenager, Jeremy "Powder" Reed (Sean Patrick Flanery), is rescued from the basement in which he's lived since... [More]
Starring: Mary Steenburgen, Sean Patrick Flanery, Lance Henriksen, Jeff Goldblum
Directed By: Victor Salva

#29
#29
Adjusted Score: 73139%
Critics Consensus: Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom adds another set piece-packed entry to the blockbuster franchise, although genuinely thrilling moments are in increasingly short supply.
Synopsis: Three years after the destruction of the Jurassic World theme park, Owen Grady and Claire Dearing return to the island... [More]
Starring: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jeff Goldblum, Ted Levine
Directed By: J.A. Bayona

#30
#30
Adjusted Score: 50867%
Critics Consensus: It's more C-level than C-suite, but as a painless diversion for the kids, this Boss Baby manages some decent Family Business.
Synopsis: Now adults, Tim Templeton is a stay-at-home dad for two adorable daughters, while his estranged brother, Ted, is a big-shot... [More]
Starring: Alec Baldwin, James Marsden, Eva Longoria, Jeff Goldblum
Directed By: Tom McGrath

#31

Fay Grim (2006)
46%

#31
Adjusted Score: 49530%
Critics Consensus: Fay Grim is too concerned with its own farcical premise to present a coherent, involving story.
Synopsis: Many years after her notorious husband, Henry Fool, fled after killing a neighbor, Fay Grim (Parker Posey) receives a visit... [More]
Starring: Parker Posey, Jeff Goldblum, James Urbaniak, Saffron Burrows
Directed By: Hal Hartley

#32
#32
Adjusted Score: 41104%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Boxing promoter the Rev. Fred Sultan (Samuel L. Jackson) decides the best way to revive public interest in his top... [More]
Starring: Samuel L. Jackson, Jeff Goldblum, Peter Berg, Jon Lovitz
Directed By: Reginald Hudlin

#33

Into the Night (1985)
40%

#33
Adjusted Score: 40150%
Critics Consensus: Despite its two stellar leads, Into the Night finds director John Landis indulging in far too many gimmicks in lieu of a well-rounded story.
Synopsis: Ed Okin (Jeff Goldblum) leads a joyless existence. He hates his job as an aerospace engineer. To make matters worse,... [More]
Starring: Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Pfeiffer, Richard Farnsworth, Irene Papas
Directed By: John Landis

#34
#34
Adjusted Score: 38618%
Critics Consensus: Tim & Eric's Billion Dollar Movie is on a gleeful quest to repulse audiences, but sometimes less is more with this sketchy duo.
Synopsis: Would-be filmmakers Tim and Eric squander $1 billion of the sinister Schlaaang Corp.'s money and must figure out a way... [More]
Starring: Tim Heidecker, Eric Wareheim, Will Ferrell, William Atherton
Directed By: Tim Heidecker, Eric Wareheim

#35

Adam Resurrected (2008)
35%

#35
Adjusted Score: 35756%
Critics Consensus: Such an unusual tale might have made for a compelling drama, but Adam Resurrected suffers from narrative confusion and an emotional detachment at its core.
Synopsis: A former circus performer becomes the ringleader in an asylum for Holocaust survivors.... [More]
Starring: Jeff Goldblum, Willem Dafoe, Idan Alterman, Moritz Bleibtreu
Directed By: Paul Schrader

#36

Mister Frost (1990)
33%

#36
Adjusted Score: 24527%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Police Investigator Detweiler (Alan Bates) arrests the mysterious Mr. Frost (Jeff Goldblum) after finding dozens of murder victims buried at... [More]
Starring: Jeff Goldblum, Alan Bates, Kathy Baker, Roland Giraud
Directed By: Philippe Setbon

#37
#37
Adjusted Score: 47868%
Critics Consensus: Jurassic World Dominion might be a bit of an improvement over its immediate predecessors in some respects, but this franchise has lumbered a long way down from its classic start.
Synopsis: This summer, experience the epic conclusion to the Jurassic era as two generations unite for the first time. Chris Pratt... [More]
Starring: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum
Directed By: Colin Trevorrow

#38
#38
Adjusted Score: 30170%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: On a Friday night at Los Angeles discotheque the Zoo, everyone's got his own agenda. Blue-collar type Gus (Chuck Sacci)... [More]
Starring: Jeff Goldblum, Valerie Landsburg, Debra Winger, Donna Summer
Directed By: Robert Klane

#39
#39
Adjusted Score: 43771%
Critics Consensus: It's undeniably visually impressive, but like its predecessor, Independence Day: Resurgence lacks enough emotional heft to support its end-of-the-world narrative stakes.
Synopsis: As the Fourth of July nears, satellite engineer David Levinson (Jeff Goldblum) investigates a 3,000-mile-wide mother ship that's approaching Earth.... [More]
Starring: Liam Hemsworth, Jeff Goldblum, Bill Pullman, Maika Monroe
Directed By: Roland Emmerich

#40

Nine Months (1995)
25%

#40
Adjusted Score: 25468%
Critics Consensus: Nine Months finds writer-director Chris Columbus playing to his worst comedic instincts -- and relying far too heavily on the trademark tics of his miscast leading man.
Synopsis: When successful child psychologist and one-time playboy Samuel Faulkner (Hugh Grant) hears that his girlfriend, Rebecca (Julianne Moore), is pregnant,... [More]
Starring: Hugh Grant, Julianne Moore, Tom Arnold, Joan Cusack
Directed By: Chris Columbus

#41

Zambezia (2012)
25%

#41
Adjusted Score: 9276%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Kai (Jeremy Suarez), a high-spirited falcon, travels to the bird city of Zambezia and discovers the truth about his origins.... [More]
Starring: Jeremy Suarez, Abigail Breslin, Jeff Goldblum, Jamal Mixon
Directed By: Wayne Thornley

#42

Man of the Year (2006)
21%

#42
Adjusted Score: 27135%
Critics Consensus: Weakened by second-half attempts at thriller and romance, this presidential comedy also fails to hit any sharp political notes, resulting in a confused and unsatisfying mess.
Synopsis: Tom Dobbs (Robin Williams), the satirical host of a political talk show, decides to shake things up by running for... [More]
Starring: Robin Williams, Laura Linney, Christopher Walken, Lewis Black
Directed By: Barry Levinson

#43

Hideaway (1995)
20%

#43
Adjusted Score: 12850%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Hatch Harrison (Jeff Goldblum), his wife, Lindsey (Christine Lahti), and their daughter, Regina (Alicia Silverstone), are enjoying a pleasant drive... [More]
Starring: Jeff Goldblum, Christine Lahti, Alicia Silverstone, Jeremy Sisto
Directed By: Brett Leonard

#44

Beyond Therapy (1987)
18%

#44
Adjusted Score: 8315%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A bisexual New Yorker (Jeff Goldblum) seeing a psychiatrist meets a neurotic woman (Julie Hagerty) seeing a psychiatrist.... [More]
Starring: Julie Hagerty, Jeff Goldblum, Tom Conti, Christopher Guest
Directed By: Robert Altman

#45
#45
Adjusted Score: 7815%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Two tabloid reporters (Jeff Goldblum, Ed Begley Jr.) go to a strange land to check on rumors of monsters running... [More]
Starring: Jeff Goldblum, Ed Begley Jr., Joseph Bologna, Carol Kane
Directed By: Rudy De Luca

#46

Mad Dog Time (1996)
17%

#46
Adjusted Score: 6807%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: After mob boss Vic (Richard Dreyfuss) leaves a mental hospital, he returns to find his nightclub operation in disarray. Even... [More]
Starring: Ellen Barkin, Gabriel Byrne, Richard Dreyfuss, Jeff Goldblum
Directed By: Larry Bishop

#47

Vibes (1988)
14%

#47
Adjusted Score: 13045%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Psychics Nick (Jeff Goldblum) and Sylvia (Cyndi Lauper) are tricked into flying to Ecuador to find a fabled city of... [More]
Starring: Cyndi Lauper, Jeff Goldblum, Julian Sands, Googy Gress
Directed By: Ken Kwapis

#48

Mortdecai (2015)
12%

#48
Adjusted Score: 15126%
Critics Consensus: Aggressively strange and willfully unfunny, the misguided Mortdecai sounds a frightfully low note in Johnny Depp's post-Pirates filmography.
Synopsis: Charismatic British aristocrat and part-time shady art dealer Charlie Mortdecai (Johnny Depp) suffers from a constant lack of funds to... [More]
Starring: Johnny Depp, Gwyneth Paltrow, Ewan McGregor, Olivia Munn
Directed By: David Koepp

#49

Holy Man (1998)
12%

#49
Adjusted Score: 14040%
Critics Consensus: Cloying and unfunny, Holy Man wastes the repartee between Eddie Murphy and Jeff Goldblum on the gospel of toothless satire and unearned sentimentality.
Synopsis: Ricky Hayman (Jeff Goldblum), an executive at a home shopping network, is on the verge of losing his job. Sales... [More]
Starring: Eddie Murphy, Jeff Goldblum, Kelly Preston, Robert Loggia
Directed By: Stephen Herek

#50

Perfume (2001)
11%

#50
Adjusted Score: 3908%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: All the dialog in "Perfume" was completely improvised by its actors. And while each major storyline had its own 'arc,'... [More]
Starring: Joanne Baron, Angela Bettis, Sonia Braga, D.W. Brown
Directed By: Michael Rymer

