All Jeff Bridges Movies & Series Ranked by Tomatometer

Jeff Bridges, son of Lloyd, struck it big with his first major role in 1971’s The Last Picture Show, where he was Oscar-nominated for his role as a graduating high school student in a prospectless Texas town. Afterwards, Bridges became a steady, comforting fixture in American cinema, appearing across action-thrillers (Thunderbolt & Lightfoot, Cutter’s Way), big-budget remakes (1975’s King Kong, The Vanishing), magnificent bombs (Heaven’s Gate), science-fiction (TRON, Starman), theater adaptations (The Iceman Cometh), and additional fine-tuned dramas (The Fisher King).

Bridges’ eclectic career choices primed him to become a beloved Hollywood statesman, all but confirmed with 1998’s The Big Lebowski. Wearing his personal wardrobe on-screen (including the jelly sandals) and directed by the Coen brothers, Bridges as Jeff “The Dude” Lebowski in a state of perpetual befuddled zen has rooted himself into pop culture with his generation-defining comedy performance. And Lebowski has only paved the way for later milestones and hits, including True Grit, Hell or High Water, and a take-home Best Actor Oscar for Crazy Heart, his big win out of seven nominations overall.

And now we do believe you shall abide as we take a trip through all Jeff Bridges movies, ranked by Tomatometer. —Alex Vo

#9 Fearless (1993)

86% #9 Critics Consensus: This underrated gem from director Peter Weir features an outstanding performance from Jeff Bridges as a man dealing with profound grief. Synopsis: When Max Klein (Jeff Bridges) survives a plane crash that kills many others, his last-minute epiphanies bring him a sense of invincibility. Starring: Jeff Bridges, Isabella Rossellini, Rosie Perez, Tom Hulce Directed By: Peter Weir

#16 The Contender (2000)

76% #16 Critics Consensus: The Contender wears its political heart on its sleeve, but strong performances and a solid screenplay help the end result add up to a gripping drama from either side of the aisle. Synopsis: When the sitting Vice President dies, Senator Laine Hanson is chosen by the President to be the first woman to hold the office. Starring: Joan Allen, Gary Oldman, Jeff Bridges, Sam Elliott Directed By: Rod Lurie

#27 Jagged Edge (1985)

79% #27 Critics Consensus: Coolly performed and suspenseful, Jagged Edge is a satisfying enough potboiler that most audiences won't mind if the twists don't quite add up. Synopsis: Lawyer Teddy Barnes reluctantly takes up the case of publisher Jack Forrester, who is accused of murdering his wife for her money. Starring: Glenn Close, Jeff Bridges, Peter Coyote, Robert Loggia Directed By: Richard Marquand

#35 Rancho Deluxe (1975)

62% #35 Critics Consensus: While its script may be a bit too self-knowing and aimless at times, Rancho Deluxe offers a breezy twist on the Western that's buoyed by effortlessly funny performances from Jeff Bridges and Sam Waterston. Synopsis: Cattle rustlers Jack McKee (Jeff Bridges) and Cecil Colson (Sam Waterston) steadily steal cows from wealthy rancher John Brown (Clifton James). Starring: Jeff Bridges, Sam Waterston, Elizabeth Ashley, Charlene Dallas Directed By: Frank Perry

#37 Tron (1982)

60% #37 Critics Consensus: While not as dramatically strong as it is technologically, TRON is a visually stunning piece of science fiction that represents a landmark work in the history of computer animation. Synopsis: When talented computer engineer Kevin Flynn (Jeff Bridges) finds out that Ed Dillinger (David Warner), an executive at his company, has been stealing his work, he tries to hack into the system. Starring: Jeff Bridges, Bruce Boxleitner, David Warner, Cindy Morgan Directed By: Steven Lisberger

#38 Texasville (1990)

58% #38 Critics Consensus: An impressive array of talent on either side of the camera helps compensate for Texasville's inability to live up to its classic predecessor, but it isn't quite enough. Synopsis: 1950s lovers (Jeff Bridges, Cybill Shepherd) meet in the 1980s in this sequel to "The Last Picture Show." Starring: Jeff Bridges, Cybill Shepherd, Annie Potts, Timothy Bottoms Directed By: Peter Bogdanovich

#52 Wild Bill (1995)

46% #52 Critics Consensus: Crowded with talent on either side of the camera, Wild Bill shoots itself in the foot with a surprisingly muddled take on the story of the titular folk hero. Synopsis: Gunfighter Wild Bill Hickok (Jeff Bridges) travels the frontier, gaining fame and enemies in roughly equal measure. Starring: Jeff Bridges, Ellen Barkin, John Hurt, Diane Lane Directed By: Walter Hill

#53 K-PAX (2001)

41% #53 Critics Consensus: For those who have seen One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest or Starman, K-Pax may not hold anything new. The movie works best as a showcase for Kevin Spacey and Jeff Bridges. Synopsis: Tells the story of a mysterious patient (Kevin Spacey) at a mental hospital who claims to be from a distant planet. Starring: Kevin Spacey, Jeff Bridges, Mary McCormack, Alfre Woodard Directed By: Iain Softley

#62 Simpatico (1999)

25% #62 Critics Consensus: Critics say Simpatico's lengthy plot is too unfocused; the movie becomes confusing and tedious to watch. Synopsis: Carter receives a collect call from Vinnie, and a dark event from the past threatens to destroy his current success. Starring: Nick Nolte, Jeff Bridges, Sharon Stone, Catherine Keener Directed By: Matthew Warchus