TAGGED AS:

All Jeff Bridges Movies & Series Ranked by Tomatometer

Jeff Bridges, son of Lloyd, struck it big with his first major role in 1971’s The Last Picture Show, where he was Oscar-nominated for his role as a graduating high school student in a prospectless Texas town. Afterwards, Bridges became a steady, comforting fixture in American cinema, appearing across action-thrillers (Thunderbolt & LightfootCutter’s Way), big-budget remakes (1975’s King KongThe Vanishing), magnificent bombs (Heaven’s Gate), science-fiction (TRONStarman), theater adaptations (The Iceman Cometh), and additional fine-tuned dramas (The Fisher King).

Bridges’ eclectic career choices primed him to become a beloved Hollywood statesman, all but confirmed with 1998’s The Big Lebowski. Wearing his personal wardrobe on-screen (including the jelly sandals) and directed by the Coen brothers, Bridges as Jeff “The Dude” Lebowski in a state of perpetual befuddled zen has rooted himself into pop culture with his generation-defining comedy performance. And Lebowski has only paved the way for later milestones and hits, including True GritHell or High Water, and a take-home Best Actor Oscar for Crazy Heart, his big win out of seven nominations overall.

And now we do believe you shall abide as we take a trip through all Jeff Bridges movies, ranked by Tomatometer. Alex Vo

#1

The Last Picture Show (1971)
Tomatometer icon 98%

#1
Critics Consensus: Making excellent use of its period and setting, Peter Bogdanovich's small town coming-of-age story is a sad but moving classic filled with impressive performances.
Synopsis: High school seniors and best friends, Sonny (Timothy Bottoms) and Duane (Jeff Bridges), live in a dying Texas town. The [More]
Starring: Timothy Bottoms, Jeff Bridges, Cybill Shepherd, Ben Johnson
Directed By: Peter Bogdanovich

#2

Hell or High Water (2016)
Tomatometer icon 97%

#2
Critics Consensus: Hell or High Water offers a solidly crafted, well-acted Western heist thriller that eschews mindless gunplay in favor of confident pacing and full-bodied characters.
Synopsis: Toby is a divorced father who's trying to make a better life for his son. His brother Tanner is an [More]
Starring: Jeff Bridges, Chris Pine, Ben Foster, Gil Birmingham
Directed By: David Mackenzie

#3

The Old Man: Season 1
Tomatometer icon 97% Popcornmeter icon 78%

#3
Critics Consensus: The Old Man is just as intrepid and spiky -- and derivative -- as younger action heroes, with Jeff Bridges lending invaluable gravitas to this bone-crunching thriller.
Starring: Jeff Bridges, John Lithgow, Amy Brenneman, Alia Shawkat

#4

True Grit (2010)
Tomatometer icon 95%

#4
Critics Consensus: Girded by strong performances from Jeff Bridges, Matt Damon, and newcomer Hailee Steinfeld, and lifted by some of the Coens' most finely tuned, unaffected work, True Grit is a worthy companion to the Charles Portis book.
Synopsis: After an outlaw named Tom Chaney (Josh Brolin) murders her father, feisty 14-year-old farm girl Mattie Ross (Hailee Steinfeld) hires [More]
Starring: Jeff Bridges, Matt Damon, Josh Brolin, Barry Pepper
Directed By: Joel Coen, Ethan Coen

#5

Iron Man (2008)
Tomatometer icon 94%

#5
Critics Consensus: Powered by Robert Downey Jr.'s vibrant charm, Iron Man turbo-charges the superhero genre with a deft intelligence and infectious sense of fun.
Synopsis: A billionaire industrialist and genius inventor, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), is conducting weapons tests overseas, but terrorists kidnap him [More]
Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Terrence Howard, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jeff Bridges
Directed By: Jon Favreau

#6

The Little Prince (2015)
Tomatometer icon 92%

#6
Critics Consensus: Beautifully animated and faithful to the spirit of its classic source material, The Little Prince is a family-friendly treat that anchors thrilling visuals with a satisfying story.
Synopsis: The Aviator introduces a girl to a world where she rediscovers her childhood and learns that it's human connections that [More]
Starring: Jeff Bridges, Rachel McAdams, James Franco, Marion Cotillard
Directed By: Mark Osborne

#7

Crazy Heart (2009)
Tomatometer icon 90%

#7
Critics Consensus: Thanks to a captivating performance from Jeff Bridges, Crazy Heart transcends its overly familiar origins and finds new meaning in an old story.
Synopsis: With too many years of hazy days and boozy nights,former country-music legend Bad Blake (Jeff Bridges) is reduced to playing [More]
Starring: Jeff Bridges, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Robert Duvall, Tom Bower
Directed By: Scott Cooper

#8

Only the Brave (2017)
Tomatometer icon 87%

#8
Critics Consensus: Only the Brave's impressive veteran cast and affecting fact-based story add up to a no-frills drama that's just as stolidly powerful as the real-life heroes it honors.
Synopsis: Through hope, determination, sacrifice and the drive to protect families and communities, the Granite Mountain Hotshots become one of the [More]
Starring: Josh Brolin, Miles Teller, Jeff Bridges, Jennifer Connelly
Directed By: Joseph Kosinski

#9

Fearless (1993)
Tomatometer icon 86%

#9
Critics Consensus: This underrated gem from director Peter Weir features an outstanding performance from Jeff Bridges as a man dealing with profound grief.
Synopsis: When Max Klein (Jeff Bridges) survives a plane crash that kills many others, his last-minute epiphanies bring him a sense [More]
Starring: Jeff Bridges, Isabella Rossellini, Rosie Perez, Tom Hulce
Directed By: Peter Weir

#10

Starman (1984)
Tomatometer icon 83%

#10
Critics Consensus: Starman initially begins as an offbeat sci-fi adventure, but transforms into a surprisingly sweet drama, courtesy of Jeff Bridges' disarming performance and John Carpenter's careful direction.
Synopsis: Answering a NASA message intended for aliens, a space being tries to contact mankind, but an American missile grounds his [More]
Starring: Jeff Bridges, Karen Allen, Charles Martin Smith, Richard Jaeckel
Directed By: John Carpenter

#11

The Fisher King (1991)
Tomatometer icon 83%

#11
Critics Consensus: An odd but affecting mixture of drama, comedy and fantasy, The Fisher King manages to balance moving performances from Robin Williams and Jeff Bridges with director Terry Gilliam's typically askew universe.
Synopsis: After shock jock Jack Lucas (Jeff Bridges) inadvertently provokes a caller into murdering a group of innocent people in a [More]
Starring: Robin Williams, Jeff Bridges, Amanda Plummer, Mercedes Ruehl
Directed By: Terry Gilliam

#12

Tucker: The Man and His Dream (1988)
Tomatometer icon 82%

#12
Critics Consensus: Though it may not be as comprehensive as some would like, Francis Ford Coppola's cheerful biopic of the failed automotive designer features sparkling direction and a strong central performance from Jeff Bridges.
Synopsis: Obsessed with cars since childhood, inventor Preston Tucker (Jeff Bridges) has his first successful auto design partnership in the 1930s [More]
Starring: Jeff Bridges, Joan Allen, Martin Landau, Frederic Forrest
Directed By: Francis Ford Coppola

#13

The Big Lebowski (1998)
Tomatometer icon 79%

#13
Critics Consensus: The Big Lebowski's shaggy dog story won't satisfy everybody, but those who abide will be treated to a rambling succession of comic delights, with Jeff Bridges' laconic performance really tying the movie together.
Synopsis: Jeff Bridges plays Jeff Lebowski who insists on being called "the Dude," a laid-back, easygoing burnout who happens to have [More]
Starring: Jeff Bridges, John Goodman, Julianne Moore, Steve Buscemi
Directed By: Joel Coen

#14

Surf's Up (2007)
Tomatometer icon 78%

#14
Critics Consensus: Surf's Up is a laid back, visually stunning animated movie that brings a fresh twist to some familiar conventions. Its witty mockumentary format is fun and inventive, and the CGI is breathtakingly realistic.
Synopsis: Surfing means everything to teenage penguin Cody Maverick (Shia LaBeouf). Followed by a documentary film crew, he leaves his home [More]
Starring: Shia LaBeouf, Jeff Bridges, Zooey Deschanel, Jon Heder
Directed By: Ash Brannon, Chris Buck

#15

Seabiscuit (2003)
Tomatometer icon 77%

#15
Critics Consensus: A life-affirming, if saccharine, epic treatment of a spirit-lifting figure in sports history.
Synopsis: In the midst of the Great Depression, a businessman (Jeff Bridges) coping with the tragic death of his son, a [More]
Starring: Tobey Maguire, Jeff Bridges, Chris Cooper, Elizabeth Banks
Directed By: Gary Ross

#16

The Contender (2000)
Tomatometer icon 76%

#16
Critics Consensus: The Contender wears its political heart on its sleeve, but strong performances and a solid screenplay help the end result add up to a gripping drama from either side of the aisle.
Synopsis: When the sitting Vice President dies, Senator Laine Hanson is chosen by the President to be the first woman to [More]
Starring: Joan Allen, Gary Oldman, Jeff Bridges, Sam Elliott
Directed By: Rod Lurie

#17

Bad Times at the El Royale (2018)
Tomatometer icon 75%

#17
Critics Consensus: Smart, stylish, and packed with solid performances, Bad Times at the El Royale delivers pure popcorn fun with the salty tang of social subtext.
Synopsis: The El Royale is run-down hotel that sits on the border between California and Nevada. It soon becomes a seedy [More]
Starring: Jeff Bridges, Cynthia Erivo, Jon Hamm, Dakota Johnson
Directed By: Drew Goddard

#18

Fat City (1972)
Tomatometer icon 100%

#18
Critics Consensus: Fat City is a bleak, mordant, slice of life boxing drama that doesn't pull its punches.
Synopsis: Washed-up boxer Tully (Stacy Keach) is inspired to restart his career after seeing potential in a teenager, Ernie (Jeff Bridges), [More]
Starring: Stacy Keach, Jeff Bridges, Susan Tyrrell, Candy Clark
Directed By: John Huston

#19

The Fabulous Baker Boys (1989)
Tomatometer icon 97%

#19
Critics Consensus: Its story is nothing special, but The Fabulous Baker Boys glows beneath luminous performances from its perfectly cast stars.
Synopsis: Frank and Jack Baker are brothers who have performed together in a small but successful piano act for years. However, [More]
Starring: Jeff Bridges, Michelle Pfeiffer, Beau Bridges, Ellie Raab
Directed By: Steve Kloves

#20

Cutter's Way (1981)
Tomatometer icon 92%

#20
Critics Consensus: A suitably cynical neo-noir that echoes the disillusionment of its era, Cutter's Way relies on character-driven drama further elevated by the work of an outstanding cast.
Synopsis: Best friends Richard Bone (Jeff Bridges) and Alex Cutter (John Heard) are two middle-class guys living in an upper-class town. [More]
Starring: Jeff Bridges, John Heard, Lisa Eichhorn, Ann Dusenberry
Directed By: Ivan Passer

#21

The Iceman Cometh (1973)
Tomatometer icon 92%

#21
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Based on the play by Eugene O'Neill, this drama begins as the sad-sack patrons of a New York City bar [More]
Starring: Lee Marvin, Fredric March, Robert Ryan, Jeff Bridges
Directed By: John Frankenheimer

#22

Hearts of the West (1975)
Tomatometer icon 90%

#22
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: During the 1930s, endearingly naïve Lewis Tater (Jeff Bridges) aspires to be the next great American Western writer. But when [More]
Starring: Jeff Bridges, Andy Griffith, Donald Pleasence, Blythe Danner
Directed By: Howard Zieff

#23

Thunderbolt and Lightfoot (1974)
Tomatometer icon 89%

#23
Critics Consensus: This likable buddy/road picture deftly mixes action and comedy, and features excellent work from stars Clint Eastwood and Jeff Bridges and first-time director Michael Cimino.
Synopsis: While stealing a car, free-spirited drifter Lightfoot (Jeff Bridges) crosses paths with legendary thief Thunderbolt (Clint Eastwood) in the midst [More]
Starring: Clint Eastwood, Jeff Bridges, George Kennedy, Geoffrey Lewis
Directed By: Michael Cimino

#24

Winter Kills (1979)
Tomatometer icon 88%

#24
Critics Consensus: A singularly strange roman à clef rich with paranoia and black humor, Winter Kills views the political skullduggery of the late 20th century with a sharp, jaundiced eye.
Synopsis: Inspired by the conspiracy theories surrounding John F. Kennedy's assassination, this comic thriller follows Nick Kegan (Jeff Bridges), the younger [More]
Starring: Jeff Bridges, John Huston, Anthony Perkins, Sterling Hayden
Directed By: William Richert

#25

American Heart (1992)
Tomatometer icon 86%

#25
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: This unflinching drama tells the story of recently released ex-convict Jack Kelson (Jeff Bridges) as he struggles to begin a [More]
Starring: Jeff Bridges, Edward Furlong, Lucinda Jenney, Don Harvey
Directed By: Martin Bell

#26

Bad Company (1972)
Tomatometer icon 84%

#26
Critics Consensus: Well-acted and pleasantly gritty, Bad Company is one of the more authentic Westerns of its era -- and an auspicious debut for director Robert Benton.
Synopsis: Out of the frying pan and into the fire: Civil War draft dodger Drew Dixon (Barry Brown) avoids the horrors [More]
Starring: Jeff Bridges, Barry Brown, Jim Davis, David Huddleston
Directed By: Robert Benton

#27

Jagged Edge (1985)
Tomatometer icon 79%

#27
Critics Consensus: Coolly performed and suspenseful, Jagged Edge is a satisfying enough potboiler that most audiences won't mind if the twists don't quite add up.
Synopsis: Lawyer Teddy Barnes reluctantly takes up the case of publisher Jack Forrester, who is accused of murdering his wife for [More]
Starring: Glenn Close, Jeff Bridges, Peter Coyote, Robert Loggia
Directed By: Richard Marquand

#28

The Last Unicorn (1982)
Tomatometer icon 75%

#28
Critics Consensus: The Last Unicorn lacks the fluid animation to truly sparkle as an animated epic, but offbeat characters and an affecting story make it one of a kind for the true believers.
Synopsis: In this animated musical, the villainous King Haggard (Christopher Lee) plots to destroy all the world's unicorns. When a young [More]
Starring: Alan Arkin, Jeff Bridges, Mia Farrow, Tammy Grimes
Directed By: Jules Bass, Arthur Rankin Jr.

#29

The Last American Hero (1973)
Tomatometer icon 75%

#29
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Junior Jackson (Jeff Bridges) is a Southern boy with a penchant for driving too fast along his native North Carolina [More]
Starring: Jeff Bridges, Valerie Perrine, Geraldine Fitzgerald, Ned Beatty
Directed By: Lamont Johnson

#30

Stay Hungry (1976)
Tomatometer icon 69%

#30
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A dishonest businessman asks rich layabout Craig Blake (Jeff Bridges) to help him buy a gym, which will be demolished [More]
Starring: Jeff Bridges, Sally Field, Arnold Schwarzenegger, R. G. Armstrong
Directed By: Bob Rafelson

#31

The Door in the Floor (2004)
Tomatometer icon 67%

#31
Critics Consensus: Though uneven in tone, this is one of the better adaptations of John Irving's novels, with Jeff Bridges giving one of his best performances.
Synopsis: The lives of Ted (Jeff Bridges) and Marion Cole (Kim Basinger) are thrown into disarray when their two adolescent sons [More]
Starring: Jeff Bridges, Kim Basinger, Jon Foster, Mimi Rogers
Directed By: Tod Williams

#32

Against All Odds (1984)
Tomatometer icon 64%

#32
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Having been cut from his professional football team, down-and-out athlete Terry Brogan (Jeff Bridges) is in desperate need of money. [More]
Starring: Rachel Ward, Jeff Bridges, James Woods, Alex Karras
Directed By: Taylor Hackford

#33

The Old Man: Season 2
Tomatometer icon 64% Popcornmeter icon 57%

#33
Critics Consensus: Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow remain a compulsively watchable pair, but there's a nagging sense that The Old Man has lost a step in this overextended sophomore season.
Starring: Jeff Bridges, John Lithgow, Amy Brenneman, Alia Shawkat

#34

Arlington Road (1999)
Tomatometer icon 62%

#34
Critics Consensus: A suspenseful thriller led by strong cast performances built around a somewhat implausible story.
Synopsis: Widowed when his FBI agent wife is killed by an extremist group, college professor Michael Faraday (Jeff Bridges) becomes obsessed [More]
Starring: Jeff Bridges, Tim Robbins, Joan Cusack, Hope Davis
Directed By: Mark Pellington

#35

Rancho Deluxe (1975)
Tomatometer icon 62%

#35
Critics Consensus: While its script may be a bit too self-knowing and aimless at times, Rancho Deluxe offers a breezy twist on the Western that's buoyed by effortlessly funny performances from Jeff Bridges and Sam Waterston.
Synopsis: Cattle rustlers Jack McKee (Jeff Bridges) and Cecil Colson (Sam Waterston) steadily steal cows from wealthy rancher John Brown (Clifton [More]
Starring: Jeff Bridges, Sam Waterston, Elizabeth Ashley, Charlene Dallas
Directed By: Frank Perry

#36

The Morning After (1986)
Tomatometer icon 61%

#36
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Failed actress Alex Sternbergen (Jane Fonda) wakes up hungover one morning in an apartment she does not recognize, unable to [More]
Starring: Jane Fonda, Jeff Bridges, Raul Julia, Diane Salinger
Directed By: Sidney Lumet

#37

Tron (1982)
Tomatometer icon 60%

#37
Critics Consensus: While not as dramatically strong as it is technologically, TRON is a visually stunning piece of science fiction that represents a landmark work in the history of computer animation.
Synopsis: When talented computer engineer Kevin Flynn (Jeff Bridges) finds out that Ed Dillinger (David Warner), an executive at his company, [More]
Starring: Jeff Bridges, Bruce Boxleitner, David Warner, Cindy Morgan
Directed By: Steven Lisberger

#38

Texasville (1990)
Tomatometer icon 58%

#38
Critics Consensus: An impressive array of talent on either side of the camera helps compensate for Texasville's inability to live up to its classic predecessor, but it isn't quite enough.
Synopsis: 1950s lovers (Jeff Bridges, Cybill Shepherd) meet in the 1980s in this sequel to "The Last Picture Show." [More]
Starring: Jeff Bridges, Cybill Shepherd, Annie Potts, Timothy Bottoms
Directed By: Peter Bogdanovich

#39

Heaven's Gate (1980)
Tomatometer icon 57%

#39
Critics Consensus: Heaven's Gate contains too many ideas and striking spectacle to be a disaster, but this western buckles under the weight of its own sprawl.
Synopsis: Harvard graduate James Averill (Kris Kristofferson) is the sheriff of prosperous Jackson County, Wyo., when a battle erupts between the [More]
Starring: Kris Kristofferson, Christopher Walken, Isabelle Huppert, John Hurt
Directed By: Michael Cimino

#40

White Squall (1996)
Tomatometer icon 57%

#40
Critics Consensus: Though it gets occasionally bogged down by touchy-feely sentiment, White Squall benefits greatly from Jeff Bridges' assured lead performance and Ridley Scott's visceral, exciting direction.
Synopsis: In 1960, a hardy group of prep school students boards an old-fashioned sailing ship. With Capt. Christopher Sheldon (Jeff Bridges) [More]
Starring: Jeff Bridges, Caroline Goodall, Scott Wolf, John Savage
Directed By: Ridley Scott

#41

TRON: Ares (2025)
Tomatometer icon 55%

#41
Critics Consensus: A sensory feast of vivid neon hues and a hypnotic soundtrack, Tron: Ares is gorgeous to behold but too narratively programmatic to achieve an authentically human dimension.
Synopsis: "TRON: Ares" follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on [More]
Starring: Jared Leto, Jodie Turner-Smith, Gillian Anderson, Jeff Bridges
Directed By: Joachim Rønning

#42

King Kong (1976)
Tomatometer icon 55%

#42
Critics Consensus: King Kong represents a significant visual upgrade over the original, but falls short of its classic predecessor in virtually every other respect.
Synopsis: When a research ship is sent to explore an island thought to be rich in oil, paleontologist Jack Prescott (Jeff [More]
Starring: Jeff Bridges, Jessica Lange, Charles Grodin, John Randolph
Directed By: John Guillermin

#43

Nadine (1987)
Tomatometer icon 55%

#43
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Hairdresser Nadine Hightower (Kim Basinger) wants to retrieve the risqué photos she once posed for, but when she visits the [More]
Starring: Jeff Bridges, Kim Basinger, Rip Torn, Gwen Verdon
Directed By: Robert Benton

#44

See You in the Morning (1989)
Tomatometer icon 55%

#44
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A Manhattan psychiatrist (Jeff Bridges) shuttles from his second wife (Alice Krige) to his ex-wife (Farrah Fawcett), with children in [More]
Starring: Jeff Bridges, Alice Krige, Farrah Fawcett, Drew Barrymore
Directed By: Alan J. Pakula

#45

The Muse (1999)
Tomatometer icon 53%

#45
Critics Consensus: Despite quirky and original writing, the subject matter feels too removed to produce laughs.
Synopsis: Screenwriter Steven Phillips (Albert Brooks) seemingly has it all, including an Academy Award for his latest script. But he's hit [More]
Starring: Albert Brooks, Sharon Stone, Andie MacDowell, Jeff Bridges
Directed By: Albert Brooks

#46

The Mirror Has Two Faces (1996)
Tomatometer icon 52%

#46
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Comic tale about the relationship between a frumpy college lecturer specializing in romantic literature and a fellow professor who wants [More]
Starring: Barbra Streisand, Jeff Bridges, Lauren Bacall, George Segal
Directed By: Barbra Streisand

#47

Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017)
Tomatometer icon 51%

#47
Critics Consensus: Kingsman: The Golden Circle offers more of everything that made its predecessor so much fun, but lacks the original's wild creative spark.
Synopsis: With their headquarters destroyed and the world held hostage, members of Kingsman find new allies when they discover a spy [More]
Starring: Colin Firth, Julianne Moore, Taron Egerton, Mark Strong
Directed By: Matthew Vaughn

#48

Tron: Legacy (2010)
Tomatometer icon 51%

#48
Critics Consensus: Tron Legacy boasts dazzling visuals, but its human characters and story get lost amidst its state-of-the-art production design.
Synopsis: Sam (Garrett Hedlund), the son of famous video-game developer Kevin Flynn (Jeff Bridges), has been haunted for a long time [More]
Starring: Jeff Bridges, Garrett Hedlund, Olivia Wilde, Bruce Boxleitner
Directed By: Joseph Kosinski

#49

The Men Who Stare at Goats (2009)
Tomatometer icon 51%

#49
Critics Consensus: Though The Men Who Stare at Goats is a mostly entertaining, farcical glimpse of men at war, some may find its satire and dark humor less than edgy.
Synopsis: Struggling reporter Bob Wilton (Ewan McGregor) gets the scoop of a lifetime when he meets Lyn Cassady (George Clooney), who [More]
Starring: George Clooney, Jeff Bridges, Ewan McGregor, Kevin Spacey
Directed By: Grant Heslov

#50

Scenes of the Crime (2001)
Tomatometer icon 50%

#50
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In need of money for his upcoming wedding, Lenny (Jon Abrahams) agrees to help Rick (Peter Greene) with some work. [More]
Starring: Jeff Bridges, Jon Abrahams, Noah Wyle, Morris Chestnut
Directed By: Dominique Forma

#51

The Vanishing (1993)
Tomatometer icon 49%

#51
Critics Consensus: The Vanishing copies the form of its pulse-pounding predecessor but loses much of its thrilling function along the way, leaving American audiences with one more rote remake.
Synopsis: Barney (Jeff Bridges) is a disturbed man intent on abducting a woman. After numerous failed attempts, he manages to kidnap [More]
Starring: Jeff Bridges, Kiefer Sutherland, Nancy Travis, Sandra Bullock
Directed By: George Sluizer

#52

Wild Bill (1995)
Tomatometer icon 46%

#52
Critics Consensus: Crowded with talent on either side of the camera, Wild Bill shoots itself in the foot with a surprisingly muddled take on the story of the titular folk hero.
Synopsis: Gunfighter Wild Bill Hickok (Jeff Bridges) travels the frontier, gaining fame and enemies in roughly equal measure. He sometimes meets [More]
Starring: Jeff Bridges, Ellen Barkin, John Hurt, Diane Lane
Directed By: Walter Hill

#53

K-PAX (2001)
Tomatometer icon 41%

#53
Critics Consensus: For those who have seen One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest or Starman, K-Pax may not hold anything new. The movie works best as a showcase for Kevin Spacey and Jeff Bridges.
Synopsis: Tells the story of a mysterious patient (Kevin Spacey) at a mental hospital who claims to be from a distant [More]
Starring: Kevin Spacey, Jeff Bridges, Mary McCormack, Alfre Woodard
Directed By: Iain Softley

#54

Blown Away (1994)
Tomatometer icon 39%

#54
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: After staging a particularly gory jailbreak, Irish Republican Army agent Ryan Gaerity (Tommy Lee Jones) makes his way to Boston [More]
Starring: Jeff Bridges, Tommy Lee Jones, Lloyd Bridges, Forest Whitaker
Directed By: Stephen Hopkins

#55

How to Lose Friends & Alienate People (2008)
Tomatometer icon 36%

#55
Critics Consensus: A decent performance from Pegg in a disappointing film. Neither sharp nor satirical, Weide's adaptation relies too heavily on slapstick, and misses the point of the source material in the process.
Synopsis: Sidney Young is a down-on-his-luck journalist. Thanks to a stint involving a pig and a glitzy awards ceremony, Sidney turns [More]
Starring: Simon Pegg, Kirsten Dunst, Danny Huston, Gillian Anderson
Directed By: Robert B. Weide

#56

The Giver (2014)
Tomatometer icon 34%

#56
Critics Consensus: Phillip Noyce directs The Giver with visual grace, but the movie doesn't dig deep enough into the classic source material's thought-provoking ideas.
Synopsis: Jonas (Brenton Thwaites) lives in a seemingly idyllic world of conformity and contentment. When he begins to spend time with [More]
Starring: Jeff Bridges, Meryl Streep, Brenton Thwaites, Alexander Skarsgård
Directed By: Phillip Noyce

#57

The Only Living Boy in New York (2017)
Tomatometer icon 33%

#57
Critics Consensus: Narratively messy and cloying, The Only Living Boy in New York is a romantic trifle that audiences won't want to give a second date.
Synopsis: After graduating from college and moving into an apartment, young Thomas Webb befriends an alcoholic neighbor who dispenses worldly wisdom [More]
Starring: Callum Turner, Jeff Bridges, Kate Beckinsale, Pierce Brosnan
Directed By: Marc Webb

#58

Tideland (2005)
Tomatometer icon 31%

#58
Critics Consensus: Tideland is a disturbing, and mostly unwatchable effort from Terry Gilliam.
Synopsis: Little Jeliza-Rose (Jodelle Ferland) has a very warped childhood. Her parents (Jeff Bridges, Jennifer Tilly) are both drug addicts, and [More]
Starring: Jodelle Ferland, Janet McTeer, Brendan Fletcher, Jeff Bridges
Directed By: Terry Gilliam

#59

Stick It (2006)
Tomatometer icon 30%

#59
Critics Consensus: Director Jessica Bendinger is unable to transfer her winning Bring It On formula to the world of gymnastics, despite Missy Peregrym's strong lead performance.
Synopsis: Haley (Missy Peregrym) is a naturally gifted athlete but, with her social behavior, the teen seems intent on squandering her [More]
Starring: Jeff Bridges, Missy Peregrym, Vanessa Lengies, John Patrick Amedori
Directed By: Jessica Bendinger

#60

The Open Road (2009)
Tomatometer icon 29%

#60
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: While playing minor league baseball in Texas, Carlton Garrett (Justin Timberlake) receives word from his grandfather (Harry Dean Stanton) that [More]
Starring: Jeff Bridges, Justin Timberlake, Kate Mara, Harry Dean Stanton
Directed By: Michael Meredith

#61

Masked and Anonymous (2003)
Tomatometer icon 26%

#61
Critics Consensus: Unintelligible and self-indulgent Bob Dylan vehicle.
Synopsis: A nation wracked with civil war and social unrest is looking forward to a giant charity concert, organized by deceptive [More]
Starring: Bob Dylan, Jeff Bridges, Penélope Cruz, John Goodman
Directed By: Larry Charles

#62

Simpatico (1999)
Tomatometer icon 25%

#62
Critics Consensus: Critics say Simpatico's lengthy plot is too unfocused; the movie becomes confusing and tedious to watch.
Synopsis: Carter receives a collect call from Vinnie, and a dark event from the past threatens to destroy his current success. [More]
Starring: Nick Nolte, Jeff Bridges, Sharon Stone, Catherine Keener
Directed By: Matthew Warchus

#63

R.I.P.D. (2013)
Tomatometer icon 13%

#63
Critics Consensus: It has its moments -- most of them courtesy of Jeff Bridges' rootin' tootin' performance as an undead Wild West sheriff -- but R.I.P.D. is ultimately too dim-witted and formulaic to satisfy.
Synopsis: Veteran lawman Roy Pulsifer (Jeff Bridges) works for the R.I.P.D., a legendary police force charged with finding monstrous spirits who [More]
Starring: Jeff Bridges, Ryan Reynolds, Kevin Bacon, Mary-Louise Parker
Directed By: Robert Schwentke

#64

Seventh Son (2014)
Tomatometer icon 12%

#64
Critics Consensus: Seventh Son squanders an excellent cast and some strange storyline ingredients, leaving audiences with one disappointingly dull fantasy adventure.
Synopsis: Centuries ago, a supernatural champion named Master Gregory (Jeff Bridges) defeated Mother Malkin (Julianne Moore), a malevolent witch. Now, she [More]
Starring: Jeff Bridges, Julianne Moore, Ben Barnes, Olivia Williams
Directed By: Sergey Bodrov

#65

8 Million Ways to Die (1986)
Tomatometer icon 0%

#65
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Matt Scudder (Jeff Bridges) is a depressed and hard-drinking Los Angeles cop troubled by a shooting that occurred in the [More]
Starring: Jeff Bridges, Rosanna Arquette, Alexandra Paul, Randy Brooks
Directed By: Hal Ashby

Movie & TV News