ph: Rory Mulvey /© Focus Features / Courtesy Everett Collection
The Crawleys are taking their final bow.
marks the closing chapter of one of television and film’s most enduring period dramas, bringing together years of romance, rivalry, and family drama. To celebrate the new release, we’ve ranked every Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale Downton Abbey season and film, from the early days of the estate to its big-screen swan song.
Don’t miss in theaters September 12. Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale
#1
Critics Consensus: With its excellent cast and resplendent period trappings, Downton Abbey continues to weave a bewitching, ingratiating spell.
#2
Critics Consensus: Though it's becoming increasingly soapy, Downton Abbey is still a beautiful show whose characters confront the ever-modernizing world with wit and style.
#3
Critics Consensus: Melodramatic characters and soapy class struggles continue to keep Downton Abbey compelling as this celebrated series approaches its grand finale.
#4
Critics Consensus: While Downton Abbey's frothiness comes close to curdling, A New Era's familiar comforts will please longtime fans.
Synopsis:
From award-winning creator Julian Fellowes comes the motion picture event DOWNTON ABBEY: A NEW ERA. The much-anticipated cinematic return of
[More]
#5
Critics Consensus: Downton Abbey transcends its soapy plotting with witty dialogue, lavish costumes and sets, and an outstanding cast.
#6
Critics Consensus: Downton Abbey distills many of the ingredients that made the show an enduring favorite, welcoming fans back for a fittingly resplendent homecoming.
Synopsis:
The beloved Crawleys and their intrepid staff prepare for the most important moment of their lives. A royal visit from
[More]
#7
Critics Consensus: In its third season, Downton Abbey remains a gripping, fascinating look at 1920s England, though its melodramatic plotting occasionally veers into less satisfying territory.
#8
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
DOWNTON ABBEY: THE GRAND FINALE, the cinematic return of the global phenomenon, follows the Crawley family and their staff as
[More]
Don’t miss in theaters September 12. Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale