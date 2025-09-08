TAGGED AS:

The Crawleys are taking their final bow. Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale marks the closing chapter of one of television and film’s most enduring period dramas, bringing together years of romance, rivalry, and family drama. To celebrate the new release, we’ve ranked every Downton Abbey season and film, from the early days of the estate to its big-screen swan song.

Downton Abbey: Season 2
Tomatometer icon 100% Popcornmeter icon 92%

Critics Consensus: With its excellent cast and resplendent period trappings, Downton Abbey continues to weave a bewitching, ingratiating spell.
Starring: Hugh Bonneville, Jessica Brown Findlay, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter

Downton Abbey: Season 5
Tomatometer icon 100% Popcornmeter icon 90%

Critics Consensus: Though it's becoming increasingly soapy, Downton Abbey is still a beautiful show whose characters confront the ever-modernizing world with wit and style.
Starring: Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Raquel Cassidy

Downton Abbey: Season 6
Tomatometer icon 91% Popcornmeter icon 95%

Critics Consensus: Melodramatic characters and soapy class struggles continue to keep Downton Abbey compelling as this celebrated series approaches its grand finale.
Starring: Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Raquel Cassidy

Downton Abbey: A New Era (2022)
Tomatometer icon 86%

Critics Consensus: While Downton Abbey's frothiness comes close to curdling, A New Era's familiar comforts will please longtime fans.
Synopsis: From award-winning creator Julian Fellowes comes the motion picture event DOWNTON ABBEY: A NEW ERA. The much-anticipated cinematic return of [More]
Starring: Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Raquel Cassidy
Directed By: Simon Curtis

Downton Abbey: Season 1
Tomatometer icon 86% Popcornmeter icon 94%

Critics Consensus: Downton Abbey transcends its soapy plotting with witty dialogue, lavish costumes and sets, and an outstanding cast.
Starring: Hugh Bonneville, Jessica Brown Findlay, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter

Downton Abbey (2019)
Tomatometer icon 84%

Critics Consensus: Downton Abbey distills many of the ingredients that made the show an enduring favorite, welcoming fans back for a fittingly resplendent homecoming.
Synopsis: The beloved Crawleys and their intrepid staff prepare for the most important moment of their lives. A royal visit from [More]
Starring: Hugh Bonneville, Jim Carter, Michelle Dockery, Elizabeth McGovern
Directed By: Michael Engler

Downton Abbey: Season 3
Tomatometer icon 83% Popcornmeter icon 93%

Critics Consensus: In its third season, Downton Abbey remains a gripping, fascinating look at 1920s England, though its melodramatic plotting occasionally veers into less satisfying territory.
Starring: Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale (2025)
Tomatometer icon 92%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: DOWNTON ABBEY: THE GRAND FINALE, the cinematic return of the global phenomenon, follows the Crawley family and their staff as [More]
Starring: Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Raquel Cassidy
Directed By: Simon Curtis

